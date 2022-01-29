Stranger Things Season 4 Won’t Release on Netflix on Monthly Schedule

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Not Be Released on Netflix on a Monthly Schedule – While no official release date has been announced, Netflix has disclosed that the show will come back this summer. That means we have to wait till summer for Mike, Eleven, and co. to be back on our screens, and it’s a matter of months.

An official trailer is yet to be published, but we’ve got a list of all the teasers that have been published thus far – and there are a lot. While storylines are still being kept hidden, we do have every episode headline for the upcoming season, the cast, and crew about what we can assume. And that’s only the beginning. Continue reading to find everything else out we grabbed already about Stranger Things season 4!

The Stranger Things Season 4 Release Window Is 2022

While Netflix has yet to reveal a formal Stranger Things season 4 release date, it has been clarified that the sequence will premiere in the summer of 2022. However, no specific date has been set beyond that.

During a Q&A, David Harbour, who plays Hopper, stated that the sequence was “supposed to come out early [2021]” but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has prevented many tv shows and movies from filming. The series had begun shooting prior to the outbreak but was pressured to halt due to the outbreak.

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

Stranger Things season 4 was announced officially with a teaser trailer that showcased the season 4 symbol being suffocated by the Upside Down’s living vines. It also has a timer that chimes. The video comes to the conclusion with the statement, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.” Can we predict the secrets of Upside Down to be revealed?

Then, in February 2020, the next trailer was introduced, verifying a significant return… Hopper is alive! The Duffer Bros have revealed that David Harbour’s character will return after dying at the end of Season 3.

Netflix has also released a video of the cast performing a table read, confirming that a few big names will return. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) are all existent, as are Winona Ryder (Joyce), Sadie Sink (Max), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and Natalia Dyer (Nancy).

Cara Buono (Karen) and Maya Hawke (Robin), who stole the show last season, will return. Then there’s a balding David Harbour (Hopper), assumedly fresh from his trip to Mother Russia.

In the month of May 2021, we saw the release of a new teaser trailer, which shows the test subjects at Hawkins National Laboratory going about their business in the ominously titled Rainbow Room. We’re in a flashback, and we can hear Eleven’s laboured breathing coming from her room.

Another teaser, titled “Welcome to California,” shows Eleven and Will trying to adjust to a new life – and school – in California after leaving Hawkins with Will’s mother Joyce at the season end 3. Eleven is seen in the teaser writing a letter to Mike, who is still in Indiana, informing him how much she is looking forward to seeing him over the school holiday. But, since this is Stranger Things, spring break doesn’t appear to be going as comfortably as they might have hoped – the trailer teases car chases, gunfights, and blasts galore.

Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes Count and Titles

Stranger Things season 4 will reportedly be eight-episode series, which would be stable with seasons 1 and 3, though only one episode behind season 2. Moreover, the Stranger Things screenwriters have since disclosed that they have written scripts for nine episodes.

The nine scripts have been shown piled on top of one another in a tweet. Natalie Dyer, who plays Nancy, has since affirmed this, stating that the postponement in shooting allowed the scriptwriters to complete everything before filming, which is unusual.

The first episode’s title is more intriguing. Yes, the name of the Stranger Things season 4 premiere has been confirmed, thanks to the series’s official writers’ Twitter account. The episode is called “The Hellfire Club,” and a statement next to the image says, “Looking for new members… are you in?”

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Not Be The Last

Audiences of Stranger Things need not worry: season 4 wouldn’t be the last. Millie Bobby Brown may be starring in new Netflix films like Enola Holmes, but the actress hasn’t abandoned the series that produced her a household name just yet.

So how many seasons are there going to be? That is yet to be determined. The Duffer brothers did not announce. Whatever the case may be, there will be even more Stranger Things after season 4, which we are grateful for.