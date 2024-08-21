Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s Rocky Relationship Timeline

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are the two most influential and popular rappers in the hip-hop industry. The duo has been in the news for their rapid-fire diss tracks, which initially were filled with insults but later included some serious allegations against each other. Their feud escalated so much that, after a security guard was shot outside Drake’s mansion in Toronto, the police were asked about it.

The duo, initially on good terms, eventually became rivals. What led to their falling out? Check out their rocky relationship timeline!

Before that, let’s look at who Drake and Kendrick Lamar are. Why are they famous?

Drake (37) is a Canadian rap musician who has 13 US number-one songs and 193 awards, including 5 Grammys and 29 Billboard awards. He is known for blending rap with R&B, which appeals to mainstream audiences. He has as many US number-one hits as Michael Jackson. Some of his hits include One Dance, God’s Plan, Hold On, We’re Going Home, and Hotline Bling.

On the other hand, Lamar (37), the American rapper, has 3 US number-one songs but 195 awards, including 17 Grammys. His lyrics are thought-provoking and conceptual. He is the first hip-hop artist to win a Pulitzer Prize for music. Some of his hits include Humble and DAMN.

2011: When Lamar & Drake Got Along

During his early interview, Lamar mentioned that he and Drake immediately got along. Calling him a genuine soul, Lamar added that Drake was the first person outside his team to listen to his debut album, Section 80.

After this, Drake offered help by collaborating with him on the album Take Care.

2012: Things Started Changing Between Drake & Lamar

In 2012, Drake was seen on Lamar’s album Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City for the song “Poetic Justice.”

Drake invited Lamar on his Club Paradise tour as an opening act.

After Drake’s Club Paradise Tour, A$AP Rocky got a few rappers together from the tour including, Drake, Lamar and 2 Chainz for “F–kin’ Problems.”

“Poetic Justice” and “Fuckin’ Problems” became commercial hits and were featured on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Tensions started appearing here due to their difference of opinion towards wealth and fame. While Drake is known for sharing everything from lavish lifestyles to luxury cars with his followers on social media, Lamar avoids sharing his personal life with followers. Lamer had spoken about the same in his interviews, suggesting that boasting about money and fame is superficial and that his music is focused on deeper matters. Lamar started getting commercial and critical success, to which Drake continued to congratulate until 2013!

Aug 2013: Lamar In Big Sean’s Control

Things changed between the duo in 2013 when Lamar was featured on Big Sean’s Control, in which he was considered above other rappers! Lamar called himself the “King of New York” and warned Drake, J Cole, Pusha T, and a few other rappers by saying, “I got love for you all, but I’m tryna murder you.”

In an interview with Billboard magazine, Drake said that he knows well that Lamar is not going to murder him on any platform.

Sept 2013: “Nothing Was the Same”!

Drake then released Nothing Was the Same’s “The Language,” in which he took a dig at Lamar! Although the names weren’t mentioned in the lyrics, Drake ensured he was the one to watch out for.

Oct 2013: Lamar Takes A Dig At Drake

Shortly after that, in 2013, at BET Hip-Hop Awards, Lamar took a dig at Drake by rapping over the instrumental track “Shook Ones” during the cipher.

Dec 2013: Drake Reacts…

In an interview with Vibe, when Drake was asked if “The Language” was aimed at Lamar’s “Control,” Drake said that he didn’t want to get into responses. He mentioned that Lamar’s lines were more about rappers striving to be the best. In the interview, he explained that the focus on controversy was so strong that the album release didn’t get attention. He didn’t want to get into a feud and called Lamar a genius. But at the same time, he added that he stood his ground. Drake even compared himself to Michael Jordan and said that he doesn’t need to prove anything.

Aug 2014: Drake At OVO Fest

Drake and Lamar’s feud news almost vanished in 2014, during an OVO Fest, J Cole brought Drake on stage, wherein Drake ended up praising both of them. He even went on to call Lamar a “King.”

Oct 2014: “Pay for It”!

On Jay Rock’s song “Pay for It,” Lamar took a dig at Drake for his claim of being “the kid with the motormouth” in his song “The Language.”

Mar 2015: Lamar Releases “King Kunta”

During these years, Drake and Lamar threw subtle digs at each other. In his song “King Kunta,” Lamar called out Drake, questioning him over his ghostwriting allegations. The same year, Drake responded to this on The Game’s “100.”

Aug 2015: Lamar Continues To Take A Dig At Drake

Lamar continued digging at Drake in the songs “Darkside / Gone” and “Deep Water” on Dr. Dre’s Compton album.

2019: Drake Announces New Album For All the Dogs

Although Drake tried a few times to make peace with Lamar, the latter stayed quiet unless he addressed it in his music. After about five years, Lamar released his new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, when Drake couldn’t resist taking a shot at him.

Later, Drake announced the release of his 2024 album For All the Dogs.

2023: J. Cole Accidentally Reignites Feud

For a long time, the duo launched diss tracks directed at each other. Drake also feuded with other rappers.

In 2023, J. Cole accidentally reignited the feud by releasing “First Person Shooter.”

March 2024: J. Cole Backs Out

Lamar reacted to Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter” song by appearing in Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” Lamar disapproved of J. Cole’s claim that they were on the same level as artists.

To J Cole’s “The big three,” he mentioned, “It’s just big me.” He responded to Drake album “For all the Dogs,” where he compared himself to Prince, and Drake to Michael Jackson, saying “Prince outlive Mike Jack.”

After releasing, “7 Minute Drill,” J. Cole quickly backed out of the feud. He apologized, and mentioned that his intent was never to cause more conflict.

April 24, 2024: Drake Releases “Push Ups”

Drake then releases “Push Ups” in response to Lamar’s “Like That” after nearly three weeks! The leaked song, was later premiered by DJ Akademiks. This song was assumed to be targeted at Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd. Later, Rick Ross responded to this, with his own track.

Drake used AI technology in his second diss track to include Tupac and Snoop Dogg’s verses- Lamar’s influences. In this, he accused Lamar of delaying his response track because of Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.” It has to be recalled that Lamar had collaborated with Taylor Swift on “Bad Blood.”

However, Drake had to remove the song from his social channels as Tupac’s estate threatened to sue him in response. On the other hand, Snoop Dog responded to the same on Instagram by saying, “They did what? When? How? Are you sure?” “I’m going back to bed. Good night.”

April 30, 2024: Lamar Hits Back

Just a few days later, Lamar hit back at Drake with “Euphoria,” a nearly six-and-a-half-minute track that contained allegations against him. In it, he questioned Drake’s skills as a rapper, use of AI, racial identity, fashion sense, and parenting! The name “Euphoria” itself was a dig, as it was the HBO series, and Drake was an executive producer of it.

Lamar even hinted that he would release back-to-back tracks.

May 3, 2024: Lamar & Drake’s Diss Tracks

He then dropped a follow-up track, “6:16 in LA,” which was a parody of Drake’s habit of naming his songs after specific places and times. The song was produced by Soundwave and Jack Antonoff, a noted Taylor Swift collaborator. The song had several references to Drake, including a suggestion that he might have a spy in his camp.

On the same day, Drake hit back at Lamar by launching “Family Matters,” nearly eight-minute track, where he accused Lamar of abuse and cheating in his relationship with his fiancée.

May 4, 2024: Lamar Releases “Meet the Grahams” & “Not Like Us”

Quickly, Lamar responded by releasing “Meet the Grahams,” in which the rapper addressed Drake’s son and parents and even alleged that his “baby girl,” is a secret daughter. He called Drake a s–ua predator and compared him with Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, who was jailed.

Soon, Lamar released “Not Like Us,” produced by DJ Mustard. In this, he alleged Drake is a pedophile and runs a human trafficking ring with his OVO Sound team without any evidence. He also targeted several of Drake’s OVO crew members and his security guard.

May 5: Drake Releases “The Heart Part 6”

In response to Lamar’s “The Heart” series, Drake dropped, “The Heart Part 6.” In this, he softened his attack, but challenged Lamar’s allegations and clarified that he doesn’t have a secret daughter. The rapper sounded lethargic in the song and hinted at stepping back from the feud.

May 7: Shooting Incident In Front Of Drake’s Mansion

Post this, a shocking shooting incident happens in front of Drake’s mansion, leaving an unidentified security guard with serious injuries. Social media was abuzz with speculations that the shooting might be linked to Drake and Lamar’s feud, which reached a peak.

May 9: “Not Like Us” Tops Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart

Days after the shooting incident, Drake broke his silence on Instagram by sharing an opening clip from a new Netflix miniseries, “A Man in Full.”

May 13: “Not Like Us” Tops Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart For two weeks

“Not Like Us,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart for almost two weeks. It also broke Spotify records for “Most single day streams of a rap song,” beating Drake and Lil Baby’s “Girls Like Girls.”

May 24: Drake Releases “U My Everything”

After Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” beat went viral, Drake released song, “U My Everything” with rapper S-yy Red, in which he made fun of the rumors of his plastic surgery. He also mentioned Lamar. However, after a short break from the feud, this playful verse seemed like his way of calming things between them.

June 6: Drake Removes Diss Tracks

Drake silently removes diss tracks from his Instagram handle.

June 19: Lamar’s “Pop Out” Concert

A “Pop Out” concert was organized by Lamar at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to celebrate Juneteenth. The three-hour event was live-streamed on Amazon Prime. Several local and upcoming rappers appeared in it, along with YG, Tyler, Steve Lacy, The Creator and TY Dolla Sign. It was attended by a number of fans including high-profile stars. The event was to showcase Los Angeles unity.

This was also an occasion to celebrate his victory over Drake. After performing with Black Hippy collaborators, Lamar started his diss tracks on Drake. He was later joined by Dr. Dre, who, after performance, whispered “I see dead people,” a line from “The Sixth Sense” that starts Lamar’s song “Not Like Us.” The crowd suddenly got excited, which is when Lamar performs the song not just once, but five times! Lamar even invited DeMar DeRozan and NBA star Russell Westbrook.

July 5: Lamar Releases Music Video On Independence Day

Lamar celebrated Independence Day by releasing the music video for his hit song “Not Like Us.” The video includes a reference to Drake’s fashion brand, October’s Very Own (OVO).

The video starts with Lamar doing pushups, referring to Drake’s “Push Ups.” Lamar’s partner Whitney Alford and their two children also appear in the video, which was a response to Drake’s allegations of domestic violence.