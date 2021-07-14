Doctor Strange 2- When is it Releasing?

From a neurosurgeon to becoming the Master of the Mystic Arts. His first movie featured him learning magic directly from the Ancient One through powerful books and saving the world by defeating the evil sorcerer Kaecilius. The movie, titled Doctor Strange, was an immediate hit and was definitely one of Marvel’s best creations to date. Luckily, Doctor. Strange’s adventures won’t be coming to an end anytime soon, and fans can expect his second movie, Dr. Strange 2, aka Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to hit their screens soon.

You can find out all about Dr. Strange’s new movie below, including its release date, cast, and plot.

Doctor Strange 2 Renewal and Release Date

Dr. Strange 1 made its debut in 2016, and almost 3 years later, its sequel was officially announced at Comic-Con 2019. Of course, this news didn’t surprise anyone after the first movie broke several records and received praises from critics worldwide.

The release date for the movie had been set for March 2021. However, it faced some delays due to the pandemic. Additionally, some issues were caused because the movie’s first direction had a different point of view for the plot than Marvel and had to be replaced by another one. Fortunately for fans, the release date hasn’t been pushed too far, and they will get to watch the movie in cinemas on March 25, 2022.

Filming for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness started in November 2020 and ended in April 2021. Some final touches and editing need to be done, and the movie will be ready to premiere.

Doctor Strange 2 Cast

The cast for Dr. Strange 2 will include

Benedict Cumberbatch – Dr. Strange- A neurosurgeon who is now the Sorcerer Supreme. He can summon weapons, create time loops and manipulate time itself. He uses mandalas, portals, and the Eye of Agamotto to help him get these supernatural powers.

Elizabeth Olsen – Wanda Maximoff- One of the avengers who can use chaos magic and alter reality.

Chiwetel Ejiofor – Karl Mordo- Doctor Strange’s Mentor who decides to leave the world of magic.

Benedict Wong- Wong – Another powerful sorcerer who can protect powerful ancient texts and relics.

Rachel McAdams – Christine Palmer- Dr. Strange’s love interest who is an emergency surgeon.

Xochitl Gomez- America Chavez- Character information isn’t known as of yet

Additionally, Bruce Campbell, the director’s best pal, has indirectly hinted towards being in the movie several times. We don’t know what character he will be, but we are sure he will appear in the movie.

Plot

In Dr. Strange 1, we saw Dr. Strange defeat Kaecilius by annoying Dormammu of the Dark Dimension until he left Earth and took the enemy with him. Additionally, the Ancient One died, and Mordo left Strange and the magic world.

Only a few details about Dr. Strange 2’s plot have been revealed as of yet, including an official synopsis for the movie;

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”

Not only this, but it has been confirmed that Dr. Strange will appear in Loki’s series, and this will be in connection with Dr. Strange 2’s plot.

Apart from this, we don’t know much about the plot, but we are hoping to get some juicy details as the release date is getting pretty close now.

Dr. Strange 2 Trailer

Even though filming is complete, we don’t have a trailer as of yet. Also, Marvel has confirmed that it won’t be attending Comic-Con 2021, and thus, we won’t be getting a trailer even then. This means that we might have to wait for quite some time before we can catch a glimpse of a small teaser or trailer, which will probably release in fall 2021. We will update you guys as soon as we get any more news about Dr. Strange 2!

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the initial director of Dr. Strange 2?

Scott Derrickson was chosen to be Dr. Strange 2’s director, but he had to step down because of his different ideas. He has been replaced with Sam Raimi.

What will be Wanda Maximoff’s role in Dr. Strange 2?

Wanda Maximoff might be one of the characters who stir trouble in the movie and leads to creating the multiverse of madness.