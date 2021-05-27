Upcoming Marvel Web Series- All the Hits in One Place

From Spiderman and Captain America to Black Widow and Wanda Maximoff, Marvel has always managed to capture our hearts with its sensational superheroes and unique plots. To date, not a single web series has been released by Marvel that has not managed to make us laugh, cry, worry and grip the edges of our seats. Each series has a gripping plot and we honestly can’t get enough! Luckily, Marvel has planned to release a bunch of new web series with some of our favorite superheroes starring in them as a part of its Phase 4. We have listed the most awaited upcoming marvel web series down below.

Loki

Loki, the mischievous brother of Thor, is going to get his own personal show. Although Loki supposedly died in Avengers: Infinity War, the TV series will feature the version of him that escaped from the Tesseract’s custody in Avenger’s Endgame. After escaping, he will jump through different timelines using his means of time travel. He will get caught by the Time Variance Authority and Agent Mobius will reveal that Loki ended up breaking reality during the vanishing stunt he pulled in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, he must fix it but will he comply with the authority? Definitely not without creating some mischief of his own. With such an interesting plot, fans can barely wait to join the God of Mischief on his journey to fix his mistakes. The series is all set to make its debut on June 11, 2021. All episodes won’t be released together so you can’t binge-watch the whole season in a day! Instead, one episode of the Loki series will be released per week on Disney+.

What If…?

Perhaps the most awaited marvel web series of the year is What If…? as the show will feature realms unknown to fans. Every time we watch a Marvel movie or TV series, we often wonder what would happen if a particular event didn’t take place. Well, this tv series is going to deal with exactly that! What if everything that happened in the Marvel universe didn’t happen? How do you feel about history itself changing?

What If…? is going to deal with changes in history, with some key events not taking place. Some superheroes might be replaced and others will have their stories changed. For example, Captain America won’t exist (although this kind of broke our hearts because who can not love Steve Rogers)! Instead, there will be a new character- Captain Carte, aka Peggy Carter.

Apart from this, there will also be several other twists and turns and several stories will be tweaked. The show will shake the Marvel world as we know it and fans can barely wait to see the series premiere. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait for long as What If…? will air in Summer 2021 which is just around the corner. The first season will have a total of 10 episodes and a second season has also been confirmed. However, we don’t have any information regarding the release date of this second season.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye is the only member of the original Avengers team that has not received his own tv series. However, all that is about to change as the Hawkeye series will be debuting soon! The series has already been classified as an adventure series and will feature Clint Barton and Kate Bishop- his protégée.

The plot will revolve around Clint passing on the torch to Kate, but we don’t know why! A few other superheroes are also going to be featured in the TV series ( we do love a good crossover)! One of them will be Echo, a new superhero who is deaf and can imitate the moves of other superheroes. Although we don’t have an exact release date, it has been confirmed that the show will air in fall 2021! The productions began in December 2020 so the producers have had plenty of time to film the series and make sure that the release date does not get extended.

Ms. Marvel

With Marvel becoming more and more diverse, its new TV series, Ms. Marvel, will feature a Muslim Pakistani- American teenager who is obsessed with superheroes until one day, she herself gains superpowers. She will have the ability to manipulate her body on a molecular level by shapeshifting! The series will also star other superheroes- Red Dagger and Inhuman Kamran. With three unique superheroes starring in a single series, we can barely wait to see how the show will turn out! As of yet, the series is going to premiere in late 2021 with no official announcements on the exact release date. It will also air on Disney+.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight, also known as Marvel’s Batman, is a highly skilled detective and Martial Arts fighter who is equipped with some very lethal weapons. He also suffers from dissociative identity disorder and thus, he has multiple personalities. Following the betrayal of his partner, he almost dies but is saved by the Moon God Khonshu on the condition that he will become God’s earthly avatar.

As production has only recently begun, we don’t have many details regarding the plot, guest appearances, or even the villain of the story. However, we know that the series will be just as spectacular as the other Marvel works. Currently, we don’t have an exact release date but the show has been confirmed to be released in 2022 on Disney+.

She-Hulk

Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, is one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Universe. He received immense popularity and thus, Marvel has decided to experiment with a female version of Hulk; She-Hulk. Her name is Jennifer Walters and she works as a lawyer on cases related to superheroes. However, when she is alone, she transforms into a green creature similar to Hulk. Unfortunately, she isn’t as strong as Hulk because she actually got her superpowers after a blood transfusion from Bruce- her cousin. The show is also going to feature Hulk and Abomination- Hulk’s nemesis. Sadly, the series won’t be getting released in 2021 and fans will have to wait till 2022 to feast their eyes on this unique TV series which will feature yet another female lead.

Secret Invasion

Another unique Marvel Series that is going to make its debut is Secret Invasion. It will deal with most Marvel superheroes being replaced by alien shapeshifters called Skrulls over a long period of time. The main objective of these aliens is to invade the Earth and they have quite a brilliant plan for it. They believe that the Earth belongs to them and want to come back to it. Secret Invasion is going to be quite a series! It will be full of twists and turns and drama and suspense. Secret Invasion will also be one of the Marvel web series that will be released on Disney+. However, we have no idea regarding the exact release date. The only thing we know is that the show is going to take quite some time to premiere. Fans may have to wait till late 2022 or early 2023 to binge-watch this series.

Ironheart

With more and more female leads making their debut in the Marvel Universe, fans are all set to welcome Avengers’ new female lead- Ironheart. The upcoming marvel web series will feature the story of Riri; a genius teenager who will revolutionize the Marvel Universe. With Ironman out of the picture, Riri will steal his outfit’s mantle and create a more powerful version of it. She will update it so it becomes indestructible. The suit will be powerful enough to take on anything that comes it is way including physical attacks and damaging energy beams.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much idea of the plot as the script of the web series has not been written as of yet. However, the writing of the script will begin in May 2021 and productions will begin soon after. We believe that Ironheart will be coming on screen in a little over a year but with Marvel, you never really know!

Armor Wars

Now that Tony Stark is dead, it falls upon his best friend War Machine to make sure that his armor and designs aren’t being used for the wrong purposes. The series will feature him tracking down everybody who has gained access to Stark’s tech and destroying them to protect his friend’s legacy. Armor Wars is going to be a sensation show full of thrilling situations and hardcore battles. It will probably be one of the best Marvel web series! In his crusade, War Machine might cross some lines and accidentally cause some damage which might put him in a tough spot with the Avengers. However, how far he goes to ensure the safety of Ironman’s suit will only be known once the series makes its debut in 2022.

I am Groot

During the Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation, several Marvel web series were announced. One upcoming marvel web series that got special attention from fans is Groot, which will feature everybody’s favorite seedling- Groot. This new series will feature several new characters who will later on become integral parts of the Marvel universe. Much to our disappointment, Marvel hasn’t released much information regarding the series plot or release date. All we know is that the series will be animated and that it will be released on Disney+ soon; perhaps in late 2022 or early 2023.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy have made several appearances in the Marvel Universe, including Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity Wars, and Thor: Love & Thunder.

They also have their own special films. However, there is a huge gap of 6 years between the release dates of the second and third films in The Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy. To make this gap bearable for fans, Marvel will be releasing a special Holiday TV series featuring the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It will make its debut in 2022 during the holiday season on Disney+. As of yet, we know that all the main characters featured in the movies will be returning to cast in the TV series but we have no idea about the plot.

Echo

The spinoff of Hawkeye, Echo, will feature the martial Artist Maya Lopez. She is the daughter of the enforcer of one of the most popular villains, Kingpin, who died serving him. When Maya learns that her father was killed by Kingpin himself, she goes on a journey of heroism which is complicated by her villain nature and her inability to trust people easily. She has superhuman powers despite being deaf; she can mimic her opponent’s moves perfectly! The series is going to be super exciting and will deal with Maya and her journey. How will she defy her father’s evil nature? Will her inability to hear make her incapable of fighting powerful enemies? We will find the answers to our questions about this upcoming marvel web series after its release in 2022.

Conclusion

Marvel Phase 4 will be full of exciting, jaw-dropping, and sensational Web series and Movies and fans can barely wait! This new phase will feature some of our favorite superheroes along with some new powerful ones making their debut.