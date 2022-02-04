Disney’s “Snow White”: News, Release Date, Spoilers And More

Snow White is under a remake for the big screen as a live-action movie. Disney diversifies its princess characters with a modern, more contemporary retelling of their 1938 classic cartoon Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Disney spoke up about steps it is taking to prevent reinforcing stereotypes in its upcoming movie after discussions around the plot surfaced. Also controversial was Disney’s announcement of the film’s lead being of Latino heritage. Here is what we know about Snow White. Read on to know all about it!

Who’s Going to Be There?

Following her official casting as Snow White in June 2021, Rachel Zegler was the subject of social media backlash. In an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the breakout star of West Side Story opened up about the online controversy.

“I had no idea this would be possible, even though Snow White is a popular fairy tale in Spanish-speaking countries.” “It’s rare to find Snow Whites of Latin descent, even though Snow White is a popular fairy tale in Spanish-speaking countries.” If you think about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations of it, as well as the Grimm fairy tale, Blanca Nieves is a huge icon. But you don’t really see people who look like me or who are me playing roles like that.”

“When it was announced that a Latina actress would lead the iconic film, it was a huge thing that trended on Twitter for days because everyone was upset,” Rachel said.

Rachel said, “We need to love them the right way.” She said, “At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited about. I’m going to be a Latina princess.”

Who Else Will Be in the Film?

Actress Rachel Zegler, who starred in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, has been cast as Snow White.

Marc Webb spoke to Deadline about Rachel’s role in the film. “What Rachel has to offer goes far beyond her extraordinary vocal abilities,” he said. The strength, intelligence, and optimism she possesses will play a critical role in rediscovering the joy of this classic Disney story.”

Gal Gadot, star of Wonder Woman, will play the Evil Queen in the upcoming remake. The actress confirmed the news to Variety. “I am so excited to be playing the Evil Queen,” she said. “There are so many things that I cannot tell you that will actually answer this question,” she continued. “But the way I see the story is so delightful and I am so excited. I wish I could share more with you.”

When Is It Going to Release?

Well, at the moment no exact timeline regarding the film’s release is given but as it’s still in pre-production, we don’t expect it to be out until 2023.

What Are the Controversies Surrounding Snow White?

Another controversy regarding the characters of dwarfs is surrounding snow-white at the moment. Actor Peter Dinklage criticized the movie’s “backward perspective.” In an interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, he expressed concerns about the film’s use of dwarfs, saying, “While Disney was very proud of casting a Latina actress to play Snow White, you are still telling Snow White’s story as the Seven Dwarfs.”.”

Peter, who was born with achondroplasia, adds, “Take a step back and examine what you are doing there.”. I don’t understand. Despite being progressive in one sense, you still tell that f*****g backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What on earth are you up to? Did I fail to advance the cause from my soapbox? “I guess I wasn’t loud enough.”

The Hollywood Reporter received a response from Disney. As the film heads into production following a lengthy development period, we will be able to share more about the dwarfism community’s input on the characters to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the existing animated film.”

In the live-action remakes of Aladdin and Mulan, Disney used cultural consultants. So, based on these past examples, we expect to see a more positive approach from Disney’s end in terms of dwarfism, too. Well, we have to wait till production starts. So, let’s wait and see what happens.