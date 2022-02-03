Rebel Wilson Announces Release Date for Her New Film, ‘Senior Year’

Rebel Wilson is returning as a cheerleader to the screens! Reportedly her next big project is with Netflix titled “Senior Year” and the fans are delighted to have her back in her element. We have been her fans since her Pitch Perfect days and it seems like she is coming to start a new era with her upcoming comedy film.

Other than her there are many mainstream actors starring in the film as well. Well, now we know that the stellar cast will be the main reason behind its popularity. The movie is directed by the talented Alex Hardcastle. He has previously worked on famous projects so the movie is in safe hands! The plot of “Senior Year” is a bit bizarre. Rebel Wilson’s character wakes up from a 20-year-old long coma.

The cause of her coma was that she suffered an accident back in her cheerleading school days. But now as she has finally gained consciousness she is a woman in her 30s who has practically missed most of her life. But will she make up for it? Or will she remain remorseful of her past?

Well, that is for the film to tell but we do have some leads on the other sub-plots as well! Continue reading the article to find out more about the film.

A number of pictures from the set have been released by Netflix recently. They feature actors in their respective roles and it was a nostalgic experience to see Rebel Wilson as a cheerleader yet again. We last saw her in Cats, which was way back in 2019. The actress herself is quite excited about the project. In an interview she revealed:

“SENIOR YEAR is like the wildly funny love child of BRING IT ON and NEVER BEEN KISSED. It will literally bring ‘cheer’ into your homes! I can’t wait for everyone to see SENIOR YEAR on Netflix.”

Wilson will play the titular character and along with that, she will also serve as the co-producer for the movie. For those of you who are not familiar with the actress, she is known for her comedy roles! Her most successful projects include; Isn’t It Romantic, The Hustle, and The Brothers Grimsby. And in the official trailer for Senior Year she truly looked like she is coming to rule the screens

Senior Year will release exclusively on Netflix on 13th May 2022. Rebel Wilson announced the release date herself! Which shows how excited the actress is for the upcoming project.

Cast

The confirmed cast for Senior Year features:

Rebel Wilson

Justin Hartley

Angourie Rice

Sam Richardson

Zoë Chao

Avantika Vandanapu

Mary Holland

Chris Parnell

Alicia Silverstone

Michael Cimino

Jeremy Ray Taylor

Joshua Colley

Brandon Scott Jones

Jade Bender

Zaire Adams

Rebel Wilson will lead the movie in the role of Ruby. They will have to suffer a lot due to the accident she’ll face in her school.

Plot

The official synopsis for Senior Year reads:

“The comedy is set in 1997 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school. She’s the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback, and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.”

It will be interesting to find out how Ruby will react to her sudden consciousness. She has lost almost 20 years to the illness and now that she is getting her everything back will she get overwhelmed? Well, we’ll find that out once the movie premieres in May.

Trailer

The official trailer for Senior Year is yet to come. As the movie is scheduled for a May release, we might get the trailer either by the end of March or definitely by early April. However, the actress has posted a lot of BTS pictures from the sets. And those pictures are just making us more restless for the movie to release!