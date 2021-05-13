Discord Overlay Not Working? Here is a Permanent Fix

During the pandemic, when most of us have been unable to hang out with our friends, apps like Discord have helped us keep in touch. It is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by millions of people worldwide regularly. You can even incorporate these features into your games and take your gaming experience to the next level. So basically, you can message, call, or video chat with your friends while gaming through Discord’s Overlay feature. However, sometimes this feature glitches, and you may be unable to use Discord Overlay. We have conducted thorough research to find out all the problems that arise with discord overlay and bring you the solution for your discord overlay not working.

How to Fix Discord Overlay Not Working?

The reason that you are unable to use your overlay feature is probably just a small bug that you can get rid of in a few minutes. However, since different systems work differently, you may have to try a few of the fixes given below to find one that works for you.

Discord Overlay Not Working Method #1

Enabling the in-game Overlay in Discord

Now we know that this is pretty obvious, but sometimes people forget to enable their in-game discord. Thus, before trying any other method to fix your overlay issue, ensure that you have enabled it. Here is how to do this.

Open Use Settings by clicking on the gear icon in Discord

In the left panel, locate Overlay and turn on the toggle present right next to the Enable in-game Overlay feature.

Now go to Games through the left panel and ensure that you’ve allowed this feature for your particular game. If you notice that the feature hasn’t been enabled, click on the monitor button, and it should fix your issue!

Sometimes, the game you are playing is not added to the Discord app list. Click on Add it! To include your game in your discord game list.

Lastly, go back to your game and check whether the overlay option is working. If it is not, then use one of the other options given below.

Method #2

Run Discord as Administrator

If you have not given Discord Administrative Authority to run in-game overlays, your discord overlay will not work. Here is how to fix it.

Click on Properties after right-click the shortcut copy of Discord present on your desktop.

Once the pop-up window appears, select the Compatibility Tab and allow discord to run as Administrator by clicking on the Run this program as Administrator option.

Now click Ok and check to see if your discord overlay is working.

Method #3

Disable the Hardware Acceleration feature in Discord

This feature allows discord to use your GPU and sound card to run smoothly. Unfortunately, it sometimes results in overlay issues.

You should consider disabling the feature to ensure that it is not the culprit behind your issue. Mentioned below is how to disable hardware Acceleration.

Open User Settings in Discord

Check the left side panel to locate Appearance.

A toggle will be present next to Hardware Acceleration. Turn it off.

If your discord overlay is still not working, you can go back to turn on the toggle feature to enjoy a smoother discord experience.

Method #4

Rescaling the Display

In some cases, an inappropriately sized display results in overlay issues. You need to scale it back to 100% to fix your issue, as the overlay may not be showing on screen due to a wrongly scaled display. Here is how to do this.

Hold down the Windows Key along with I to allow settings to open.

The next step is to click on the system, followed by the display.

Locate Scale and Layout in the display. Then, rescale the display to 100%.

Test your game to see if the overlay issue has been fixed.

Method #5

Excluding Discord from Antiviral Scans

Your third-party antivirus software may be interfering with your discord overlay and disabling it from working. To fix this issue, you may temporarily stop using the software or remove discord from getting scanned.

If you do not know how to do either of these, read your antivirus documentation to find instructions. Then, follow them to fix your issue.

Method #6

Look for Software Interruptions

If the other applications on your PC interfere with Discord, the overlay may not work. This is because other programs with overlay features can interfere with discord’s overlay. You can disable these apps to check whether they are causing your overlay not to work. Once you disable them, go back to your discord and run it. Your overlay feature will be working if the culprit was interference by other apps.

Method #7

Reinstalling Discord

If you have tried all the options given above and your overlay is still not working, consider reinstalling discord. You can do this by following the steps given below.

Hold down the Windows Logo key and R to open the Run dialog.

Go to the Search Field and type control. By pressing enter, you will be able to open the Control Panel.

Next, go to Programs followed by Programs and Features. Finally, you can uninstall Discord by double-clicking it.

You must restart your PC to see changes.

Go to Discord’s official website and install the app again.

Run your game and add it to Discord.

Remember to enable Discord Overlay to allow your Overlay to work.

Why is my Discord Overlay still not working?

Unfortunately, some games do not allow discord overlay to work as they do not support this feature. Thus, there is nothing that you can do in this situation.

Final Verdict

Discord is a sensational app that deserves all the praises it receives. It came to us when we needed it the most to stay connected with friends and family. Perhaps its overlay feature is the best because gaming with friends is obviously 100 times better than gaming alone. We hope our hack helped you, and you can now enjoy voice calling or video calling with your friends while gaming.