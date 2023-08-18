Deshaun Watson Net Worth 2023

American football quarterback, Deshaun Watson net worth has always been a bit of a question mark. Let’s unveil this mystery!

Having been on the college football team at Clemson, Derrick Deshaun Watson took the reins and guided the team to a national championship victory in 2016. Following his college success, Watson’s talents earned him a spot as a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, chosen by the Houston Texans. The twenty-seven-year-old football quarterback plays in the National Football League (NFL) for the Cleveland Browns.

From his journey from being a ball boy to being a great footballer, Watson has proved himself to be the pride of his country. Considering the fact that he has gathered many accolades on his name and is still going strong with his increasing number of achievements.

This, however, does make one wonder what would be Deshaun Watson net worth in actuality. Seeing that he has become very successful at such a young age, his career is still very much flourishing.

Well, fear not. We have got you covered. Here are all the details that you need to know about him.

Who is Deshaun Watson?

Before we delve into the issue of Deshaun Watson net worth, it is necessary for us to know a little bit about him to better understand how he ended up in the place that he is in now.

Born as Derrick Deshaun Watson on September 14, 1995, in Gainesville, Georgia, he is the offspring of Don Richardson and Deann Watson. At Gainesville High School, Deshaun excelled in football and even served as the inaugural freshman starting quarterback under the guidance of head coach Bruce Miller. During his time at Gainesville High, he etched his name in state records with remarkable achievements like total touchdowns (218), total yards (17,134), and career passing yards (13,077).