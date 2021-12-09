Days of Our Lives: Peacock Announces A Very Salem Christmas Movie

Days of Our Lives Is Planning on for a Christmas Movie

Welcome back Fam! So today we are here for a holiday gift for all the lavers of Salem. Recently it was reported that Days of Our Lives is going to release their 1st Christmas film for Peacock. Eileen Davidson is going to be back in her role as Kristen DiMera.

She is going to be back in the DOOL spinoff against Salem the next September. It is more likely to see the actor in this holiday film. This project was declared by Davidson on Monday as he was promoting the streaming service for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Peacock even mentioned that some fan favorites are also going to be featured. And here is how the official tagline will be like: “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. As the storyline was finished by Will Horton just before the deadline of Christmas Eve.

And it is also expected that this movie is made up of Using all the Christmas moods and is mostly based on Will’s friends and family in Salen, However, with so many plots twists you won’t be able to identify it.

Who Is the Expected Cast for the Upcoming Movie?

This movie is going to be released on 15th December on Peacock. Recently in the month of September, 5 days of Beyond Salem was released by Peacock and it featured all these cast members. Billie Reed(by Lisa Rinna), John Black(by Drake Hogestyn), Dr. Marlena Evans(by Deidre Hall), Abe Carver(by James Reynolds ), and Paulina( by PriceJackée Harry ).

All the other members included Thaao Penghlis (Tony DiMera), Christie Clark (Carrie Brady), Leann Hunley(Anna DiMera), Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark), Austin Peck (Austin Reed), Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny), Chandler Massey (Will Horton). On the other hand Days of Our Lives, plays every Monday to Friday directly on NBC. And the episodes can also be streamed on Peacock for free.

What Is the Plotline Likely to Be for the Upcoming Movie?

So the official show is still present in NBC’s streamer and this is a limited series: “The story contains that during the weekend, Marlena and John went to Zurich for a trip. MeanwhileCiara and Ben went on a romantic trip to New Orleans.

And along with that Chad went to visit his old friends in Phoenix, and Paulina, Abe, Eli, and Lani went to Miami for a vacation. And later on, all the cast was involved in solving a mystery that involves stolen jewelry.

And the entire group goes on to search for the culprits so that it doesn’t affect Salem. It’s a constant race against ISA and everyone is in search of all the stolen jewelry.

We clearly can’t wait for the movie to be released this December and I hope you are also excited just like I am. Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about the cast and the show of your favorite stars.