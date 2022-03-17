Daredevil Season 4 Latest News & Updates about Cast and Release Date

After a not so successful season 3 back in 2018, it was decided that there will be no Daredevil Season 4. But oh how things have changed since then! Daredevil has gotten a sudden increase in popularity which means the rumour mill for Season 4 has started.

There is news that Daredevil season 4 will probably happen now. But why is this cancelled season going to come back? And when is Season 4 releasing? Moreover, who will be returning and how many new cast members will be there? Continue reading to find all the answers.

Renewal

The show was cancelled back in 2018 after season 3 aired. At that time, almost everyone was shocked by the news including the cast of Daredevil. Vincent D Onofrio who plays the role of Kingpin in the series said:

“I don’t think any of us were okay. I think that we were like, ‘Oh okay, we had a hit show and now it’s gone.’ But shortly after that, at same time the #SaveDaredevil groups started to rise, the cast, most of us I believe, but I know Charlie (Cox) and I for sure, and Deborah (Ann Woll), I think we started to learn the reasons why that happened. So we understood what Marvel was doing because Disney Plus coming out.”

But since Charlie Cox’s recent appearance as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the show has been getting extraordinary attention. In fact, it recently came in the top 10 on Netflix in December 2021.

Now, everyone is talking about how Season 4 is going to get renewed. Moreover, according to rumours, the new season will be in collaboration with Disney+. In fact, it is also being said that Marvel Studios has formed a new company called Blind Faith Productions LLC which somewhat points at Daredevil. Furthermore, there are also rumors that filming might begin by the end of 2022.

Even if Season 4 does get renewed. Production will take some time, meaning there will no sign of Daredevil season 4 until 2023. Furthermore, there has been no official confirmation for the Daredevil new season renewal as well as release date. And all these are just speculations.

Daredevil Season 4 Cast

We only know about a few cast members who will be returning for sure in daredevil season 4. These include the following:

Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin/ Wilson Fisk

Deborah Ann Wall as Karen Page

Besides these, new characters will be added. And as soon as we get an update, we will share it with you here.

Synopsis

There is no official synopsis for season 4. However, according to rumors Daredevil season 4 will be kind of a soft reboot. In addition to this, the new season is full of possibilities. It might even be a bit different than the previous seasons which aired on Netflix. Regarding all of this, Cox has said:

“I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all. So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done [on the show]. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

So one thing’s for sure, Marvel might spice up things and change ways in Daredevil’s new season. But whatever they do will surely be great and Charlie Cox is all in for it.

Daredevil Season 4 Trailer

There is no sign of the Daredevil season 4 trailer. And there won’t be any for any time soon. As filming still has to begin and an official release date needs to be announced. The trailer for Season 4 will be released probably a month before the actual season airs.

Stay tuned for any new updates regarding Season 4!