Crocus City Hall Death Toll Increased to 137: 11 Suspects Detained

By Muhammad Usman Siddiqui
Summary
  • The death toll has increased to 137 as critical patients succumbed to death. Around 200 people are still trapped inside the rumble.
  • Many people died on the spot, sustaining gunshot wounds or due to asphyxiation from deadly bomb fumes.
  • The assailants used automatic weapons and gasoline bombs to fire people and tear down the Crocus City Hall rooftop.
  • Most of the terrorists responsible for the horrific event are from Tajikistan.

The Crocus City Hall death toll has risen despite rigorous efforts to save lives. The deceased were either extracted from the collapsed rooftop rubble or could not survive ongoing critical care. Many people died on the spot, sustaining gunshot wounds or due to asphyxiation from deadly bomb fumes. The first few people who died included the unarmed guards at the concert venue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for cooperation and unification against terrorists perpetrating such deadly attacks. 

Details About the Crocus City Hall Death Toll

This is the developing story of one of the deadliest attacks in Russian history. The terrorist attack occurred on Friday night. Initial reports released by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murasko stated that 62 people were killed and 145 injured.

Additionally, 5 people were in critical condition, 60 people had sustained severe injuries, and 5 children were also injured; they were performing in a ballroom dancing competition at the venue. Russia’s investigative agency confirmed the news.

Several prominent figures, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, provided updates about the Crocus City Hall death toll. 

She said, “There are 107 patients in medical institutions, of which three children – one child is in extremely serious condition, two children are in serious condition”.

Unfortunately, the death toll has increased to 137 as critical patients succumbed to death. Furthermore, around 200 people are still trapped inside the rubble. The ongoing excavation process may further increase the Crocus City Hall death toll.

Russian officials have promptly dispatched specialized units equipped with robotic assistance. Concert hall attack rubble and debris have been removed from a massive 63 cubic meters [2,224 cubic feet] of the dismantled hall.

The assailants used automatic weapons and gasoline bombs to fire people and tear down the Crocus City Hall rooftop. The concert venue was set ablaze. The fire itself took hours to put out, with the help of special services. 

Detained Assailants

The eleven detained assailants are all foreign citizens. Official reports released by the Russian government confirmed the identities of the assailants linked to the increasing Crocus City Hall death toll.

Most of the terrorists responsible for the horrific event are from Tajikistan. They previously settled in Russia but were backed by the terrorist Islamic State rooted in Afghanistan and Iran.

However, Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry has denied the claims. The Ukrainian officials have also denied any accusations of the concert shooting attack. On the contrary, the ISIS-KP has taken sole responsibility for the armed attack. They also released pixelated images of the gunman before and during the concert attack through the Telegram app. 

Expert political analysts claim that the terrorist group will continue attacking while fighting for geopolitical hegemony and relevance. Russia is the main target due to its previous active involvement in the War on Terror.

Previously, the organization’s attack on a synagogue was timely intercepted. But this time, there has been significant destruction of infrastructure and lives with the increasing Crocus City Hall death toll.

Response to The Crocus City Hall Death Toll

As The Crocus City Hall death toll is increasing, Russian citizens are rushing to uphold spontaneous memorials. Makeshift memorials with flowers and vigils are visible on the western edge of Moscow. Massive blood donation drives are in full action.

Makeshift Memorial with Flowers and Vigils

Russian President Vladimir Putin deemed the attack “barbaric terrorist attack.” Notably, March 24th has been declared a national mourning day.

As the Crocus City Hall death toll is increasing, Russian banks are trying to assist the families of the dead. Sberbank, Sovcombank, and the Home Bank of Russia declared that they would waive the loans of the deceased or injured at the attack. The bank employees are waiting for the final list of the wounded and dead. Their identities will be cross-matched, and any loan will be entirely written off as per bank policy.

The terrorist organization also released four photographs of the culprits, armed with machine guns and firebombs. They had imminent plans, and the weaponry was stashed beforehand in preparation for the attack.

Images of Four Suspects

Russia’s government is fighting tirelessly to decrease the Crocus City Hall death toll. Emergency and rescue services are working around the clock. Additionally, tight security measures are implemented at borders, airports, and railway stations to prevent another terrorist attack.

Muhammad Usman Siddiqui is a young entrepreneur from Pakistan. His studies (Petroleum Engineering) has no relation to business but the passion keeps him in this field.
