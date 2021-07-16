Cobra Kai Season 4- When is it Releasing?

The Emmy Nominated TV Series, Cobra Kai, is one of the best martial arts comedy series on Netflix. It is a sequel to the movie series Karate Kid. It features Johnny Lawrence reopening his dojo and rekindling his decades-old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. The show deals with a lot of fights, betrayal, complicated relationships, and failing love affairs. All in all, it is an excellent TV show with spectacular production, cast, and plot. The third season of the series just aired recently, and now, fans are impatiently waiting for news of a fourth one. Will there be a fourth season? Or has Cobra Kai’s journey come to an end with three seasons? Keep on reading to find out the latest information regarding Cobra Kai Season 4, including its release date, cast, and plot.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date

The latest season of Cobra Kai, i.e., Season 3, became one of Netflix’s biggest hits! It was Number 1 on Netflix in 28 countries and was among the top 10 most-watched TV Series in 85 countries. The season was watched and loved by more than 75 million people! Keeping all this in mind, it is no surprise that the series has been renewed for a new season. The official announcement was made on October 2, 2020. Additionally, Ralph Macchio, one of Cobra Kai’s biggest stars, has confirmed that there will be a total of six seasons.

Unfortunately, we do not have an exact release date as of yet. However, filming for Season 4 is complete, and thus, we will get to watch it later this year. It may take a few more months for post-production editing and adding some final touches, so don’t expect to see the new season anytime sooner than October 2021.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Cast

Most of the main characters will be returning for Season 4, including

William Zabka -Johnny Lawrence is one of Cobra Kai’s top students who left it to start his own dojo called Eagle Fang.

-Johnny Lawrence is one of Cobra Kai’s top students who left it to start his own dojo called Eagle Fang. Ralph Macchio – Daniel LaRusso- Owner of an auto-dealership who also runs the Miyagi-Do Dojo.

– Daniel LaRusso- Owner of an auto-dealership who also runs the Miyagi-Do Dojo. Xolo Mariduena – Miguel Diaz- Johnny’s star student.

– Miguel Diaz- Johnny’s star student. Mary Mouser – Samantha LaRusso- Daniel’s daughter and the star student of his dojo.

– Samantha LaRusso- Daniel’s daughter and the star student of his dojo. Tanner Buchanan – Robby Keene- Johnny’s son who hates him and joins the Cobra Kai dojo after his dad leaves it.

– Robby Keene- Johnny’s son who hates him and joins the Cobra Kai dojo after his dad leaves it. Jacob Bertrand – Hawk- An aggressive and merciless bully who realizes his mistakes and joins Johnny and Daniel’s new combined dojo.

– Hawk- An aggressive and merciless bully who realizes his mistakes and joins Johnny and Daniel’s new combined dojo. Martin Kove – John Kreese- The ruthless owner of Cobra Kai with a corrupted mentality. He teaches his students to be merciless and hostile.

– John Kreese- The ruthless owner of Cobra Kai with a corrupted mentality. He teaches his students to be merciless and hostile. Thoman Ian Griffith – Terry Silver- Kreese’s friend who is just as corrupted as him.

– Terry Silver- Kreese’s friend who is just as corrupted as him. Dallas Dupree Young- Kenny

Vanessa Rubio – Carmen Diaz- Miguel’s mom and Johnny’s love interest.

– Carmen Diaz- Miguel’s mom and Johnny’s love interest. Courtney Henggeler – Amanda LaRusso- Daniel’s wife

– Amanda LaRusso- Daniel’s wife Gianni Decenz– Demetri- one of the students at Miyagi-Do dojo.

Plot

In Season 3, we saw Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso finally putting aside their fifteen-year-old rivalry and combining their two dojos, the Miyagi-Do dojo and Eagle Fang dojo, to take down the Cobra Kai dojo run by John Kreese.

Many questions remain unanswered after Season 3’s finale, including whether Johnny’s relationship with his son Robby will get better. The next season will also deal with the tournament between Kreese’s dojo and Johnny and Daniel’s dojo. Who will win? Will Johnny and Daniel’s dojo be able to defeat the ruthless and aggressive Cobra Kai trainees? Only Season 4 will tell.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

Although filming is complete, production is not, and hence, we don’t have any trailers or teasers. However, we will keep you guys updated as soon as we find out more about this exciting upcoming season.