Chucky Season 3 Part 2 Release Date Announced: He’s Back Again

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 is finally coming to the screens! It was one of the big projects facing issues because of the strike. However, now that things are returning to normal, we have exciting news for you. The last time we saw our cursed doll, things became quite twisted. And after that cliffhanger, the viewers needed Chucky Season 3 Part 2 immediately. Now, it is time to break down everything for you!

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 will debut on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 PM ET on Syfy and the USA Network. The second part will also entail four episodes.

The previous 4 episodes of season 3 successfully captivated fans’ attention. Hence, the hopes for the second part are high. This huge delay between the two parts of the third season is because of the writers’ strike.

Mancini detailed that because dividing the show into two parts was necessary, the plot of 4th episode was perfect to mark the end of the first chapter. In fact, when the strike started, the filming was still in progress.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 Teases An Equally Engaging Plot

Given the current circumstances, the killer doll has finessed the art of dividing its soul into different dolls. And now Chucky’s eyes are set on the White House. This will make the central premise of the upcoming part.

The redheaded doll will become a boy’s favorite doll. And this boy will be no other than the President’s son. Hence, a lot of trouble will ensue! The White House will soon be seen being infested with spirits. This explains why the viewers desperately want the show to return.

The reasons why Chucky chose the most secure building in the world as its next target have already been explained in the first part.

Even though the latest shots have shown Tiffany Valentine (Tilly) in jail, a glimpse of her being dolled up gives a rough idea that she’ll still somehow achieve her goal. So, are you prepared to see the downfall of a powerful family all because of Chucky?

Teaser and Cast of Chucky Season 3 Part 2

Of course, as it’s the same season, the same faces from the previous part will return. In case you forgot, here’s who will come back for the second part: Zackary Arthur’s Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson’s Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind’s Lexy Cross, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, Fiona Dourif’s Nica Pierce, Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine plus herself, Lachlan Watson’s Glen and Glenda Tilly, and Devon Sawa’s Mr. President.

Check out the teaser for the second part:

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Chucky Season 3, part 2. Remember to bookmark this page for more information!