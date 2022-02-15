CHRONO CROSS Remaster Will Release in April 2022

Nintendo Direct has confirmed that CHRONO CROSS Remaster will be finally available for the fans in April. The new edition is titled CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION. It is speculated that the game will be unveiled during Nintendo events and will be available on Playstation and Xbox.

Last year during the Game Awards 2021, there was doubt whether CHRONO CROSS Remaster will be available or not but now, the doubt is all cleared with the latest announcement.

CHRONO CROSS Remaster: Features

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION is a remaster of CHRONO CROSS. The game will convert the 3D models into HD and further will feature high-quality background music and a battle enhancement feature is also promised. In the latest edition, more than 40 party members meet, and dimensions and people will intertwine to ensure that the epic drama survives about the Earth.

In addition to that, the character illustrations will be refined and the player will get the ability to switch on and off the enemy encounters. A background filter feature will also be made available in the game along with a battle enhancement feature to make fighting easier.

In addition to that, it will also support an auto-battle function. Also, the player will be able to change the screen function and switch between HD fonts and imitation pixel fonts. However, it needs to be noted that the background filter, illustrations, font, and 3D models need to be toggled together and cannot be toggled separately.

CHRONO CROSS Remaster is scheduled to release on April 7, 2022. It will be available on Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam. The game is now available for pre-order.

CHRONO CROSS: Plot

The plot of the game revolves around Serge, a teenage boy, and the theme of parallel worlds. The boy faces an alternate reality in which he died as a child and soon, he discovers the divergence between both worlds. He is then helped by many characters in his travels around the tropical archipelago El Nido. In the game, he is challenged by Lynx.

CHRONO CROSS: Reception

CHRONO CROSS became a huge hit and received critical acclaim. The game even earned a perfect score of 10 by GameSpot. By 2003, the game shipped more than 1.5 million copies. The popularity of the game resulted in a re-release in July 2011 in Japan for the PlayStation Network.

CHRONO CROSS Remaster: About

CHRONO CROSS Remaster is a role-playing game that was first released on PlayStation in 1999. The game was developed and published by Square. This role-playing game interlinks two parallel worlds by defying the logic of time and space and creating an epic drama of the planet itself.

CHRONO CROSS has previously been one of the biggest hits on PlayStation 1 and it was one of the most loved and anticipated role-playing games. Sadly,​​ CHRONO CROSS was stuck with PlayStation 1 for a long time and rumors about a remastered version kept flying with no official confirmation. Finally, on February 10, 2022, Nintendo of America confirmed CHRONO CROSS Remaster for Nintendo Switch on April 7.

Even though it was previously believed that CHRONO CROSS Remaster will only be available on Nintendo Switch, it is now confirmed that the game will see its launch on all the major platforms.

CHRONO CROSS Remaster was developed by Square Product Development Division 3 and published by Square. The game is directed by Masato Kato and produced and designed by Hiromichi Tanaka. Kiyoshi Yoshii is the programmer of the game.

The artists involved in the game are Yasuyuki Honne and Nobuteru Yuki. The game is written by Masato Kato and composed by Yasunori Mitsuda.