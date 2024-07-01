Celebrity Workout Routines: From Miley Cyrus to Taylor Swift And More

In this article, we spill the beans on some of the hottest workout routines you can steal for amazing results. From Miley Cyrus’s intense mix of exercises to Taylor Swift running on a treadmill while singing her hits, these top 18 celebrity workouts are sure to help you achieve your fitness goals!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is at the top of our list of the most fit celebrities. She followed an insanely difficult workout routine to prepare for her spectacular Eras tour, which included 66 different shows in America.

In an interview with Time magazine on December 6th, Swift shared, “I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot. I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly.”

She went on to share her intense routine, which she followed for six months. This routine is the reason she was able to perform for over three hours on stage!

Her training routine included running regularly on the treadmill while singing the Eras tour songs out loud.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs,” the Grammy winner said.

Her setlist has 45 songs and lasts 3 hours and 15 minutes. (That’s about 19 plays of ‘All Too Well (Ten Minute Version).’)

She also added bodybuilding classes at Dogpound, a fitness studio in NYC and LA, to her routine. If you want to try their mix of weightlifting, boxing, and kettlebell workouts but aren’t near these cities, they offer virtual training sessions as well.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington has loved yoga for years and even got her certification in India while in college. But the Scandal star also likes to mix in some Pilates.

In her interview with SELF magazine in 2015, Washington said this low-impact workout lets her be her true self. “I cry, I laugh,” she said. “I get to go: Where is my body today? What do I need today? How can I take care of myself and push myself past my comfort zone? How can I be both loving and challenging?”

Jennifer Aniston

If you’re curious about Jennifer Aniston’s secret to staying in amazing shape, look no further because we’ve got all the tea.

“I’ve become gentler with myself,” the ‘Friends’ star shared. She’s left her old mindset of “if it doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t count” behind.

“I don’t do that anymore. I find that I can be gentler on my body and still get the benefits of a great workout,” says Aniston.

Aniston discovered a game-changer in her fitness routine with Pvolve—a method focused on low-impact, resistance-based functional fitness training. She explains that functional fitness does exactly what it promises: it aids you in functioning better throughout the day and strengthens essential muscle groups to help your body stay resilient.

According to Anniston, it’s all about living “a long, healthy, strong life.”

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell’s amazing cheekbones and slender figure are partly thanks to good genes, but she’s open about the effort she puts into staying fit. She’s been training with Joe Holder for years, focusing on cardio—especially jumping rope—weightlifting (she can lift 105 pounds!), and strength training, with Pilates as a favourite. Lately, she’s been spotted at The Kamani Club, a trendy boxing gym owned by Umar Kamani of Pretty Little Things, a brand she’s now teamed up with.

Is boxing her new passion for 2024? We’re curious to see where she takes it next!

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts really got into The Class By Taryn Toomey during a chat with TZR in 2020. This workout isn’t just about sweating it out—it’s a mix of cardio, strength, and meditation, all about moving freely and feeling the burn both physically and mentally. Watts described it as seriously powerful and cathartic.

And that’s not all she’s been up to lately. Last April, Watts jumped on the pickleball bandwagon and couldn’t contain her excitement on Instagram. “Joining the Pickle Ball craze!! Definitely my new favorite thing. Anyone else into it?”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a longtime devotee of the Tracy Anderson Method, singing its praises for over 15 years.

Known for its dance-cardio focus, this technique targets smaller accessory muscles, a regimen Paltrow has happily embraced since 2006. She’s so dedicated that she’s even introduced her daughter, Apple Martin, to its benefits. Other celebs like Madonna, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Lopez also swear by this approach, which now includes an online studio and the MyMode program, featuring a versatile setup for workouts.

Gabrielle Union

If you’re scrolling through Gabrielle Union’s IG, you’ve probably noticed her impressive at-home gym and caught glimpses of her favourite workouts. The Perfect Find actress stays in top form with a disciplined regimen that covers cardio, interval training, and weightlifting. Recently, she’s been loving the FitOn app, where she serves as a spokesperson. It’s perfect for home workouts with a range of exercise styles; no fancy gear is needed. Plus, Union even leads some classes herself, making it easy to follow her exact moves.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry, at 57 years old, has absolute fitness goals. Seriously, she’s never looked better, and she’s the perfect motivation for getting fit this year.

Following her fitness journey is a breeze thanks to her health and wellness brand, re-spin. It offers awesome exercise gear, clothing, and virtual workout sessions led by top trainers. They cover everything from martial arts and dance to HIIT and yoga—there’s something for everyone.

Berry loves sharing her own re-spin sessions and fitness tips, proving she really walks the walk. Maybe it’s time we all take a cue from her playbook!

Miley Cyrus

Did you see Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammy Awards? She was stunning! Rocking a sheer, gold-netted gown that highlighted her toned physique, Miley showed she’s not only a musical powerhouse but also a fitness icon.

Are you curious how she stays in such amazing shape with her hectic schedule? Let’s dive into Miley Cyrus’ workout routine, which keeps her rocking on stage and in life!

Miley’s routine is all about staying strong, flexible, and happy with a mix of fun workouts.

Yoga

Miley Cyrus is all about yoga—it’s her go-to for staying strong, flexible, and centred. She’s been into it for years, and we can clearly see her love for this relaxing exercise.

In the mornings, Miley kicks off her routine with energizing sun salutations and warms up her body for the day ahead. She powers through Warrior poses to build strength and endurance, adding in challenging balances like Tree Pose and Half Moon Pose to keep things interesting. She wraps up with deep stretches and hip-opening exercises.

In the evenings, Miley chooses gentler yoga sessions to help her relax. This includes easy stretches, deep breathing exercises, and meditation—a perfect wind-down routine after a bustling day.

Pilates

Miley also loves Pilates, as it helps her keep her body toned while improving posture and flexibility.

Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on core strength, which is essential for maintaining your fitness and stability.

Cardio

Cardio is another important part of Miley’s workout routine, and she can’t live without it. She enjoys running outdoors and fun hikes with her adorable dogs. After all, what can be better than breathing in fresh air while bonding with your cute doggies?

Dance Workouts

Miley Cyrus loves dance workouts—they’re a top favourite! Dance comes naturally to her, and these high-energy sessions not only provide great cardio but also help her fine-tune her moves for performances. When she dances, it’s like she’s performing for the whole world!

Strength Training

Strength training is also a key part of Miley’s routine. She mixes it up with resistance bands, bodyweight exercises, and free weights to sculpt and strengthen her muscles.

For her upper body, she focuses on tricep dips, push-ups, and shoulder presses, often incorporating resistance bands for exercises like bicep curls and lateral raises.

Her lower body workouts include lunges, squats, and deadlifts to target her quads, glutes, and hamstrings.

Adding resistance amplifies the challenge and effectiveness of her workouts. Plus, full-body circuits—think mountain climbers, burpees, and planks—round out her routine for a complete workout session.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid keeps her fitness routine balanced with a mix of cardio and strength training exercises. Here’s how she stays in top shape:

Boxing

Boxing is a cornerstone of Gigi’s fitness regimen. It provides a great cardio workout and is a stress reliever. It also tones her arms and enhances her agility.

Weight Training

Gigi includes weight training to maintain her lean and sculpted physique. This helps her build muscle and keeps her metabolism running high.

Volleyball

Gigi enjoys playing volleyball as it’s a fun way to burn calories and bond with friends while staying fit.

Cardio

Gigi enjoys running, whether it’s on a treadmill or outdoors. It’s a great way to boost endurance and keep her cardiovascular system strong.

Jump Rope

Adding a playful twist to her workouts, Gigi incorporates jump rope to enhance agility and coordination.

Full-Body HIIT Training

Tuesdays are dedicated to full-body HIIT sessions for Gigi. These sessions involve intense exercises like bicycle crunches, box jumps, planks, and cable pulls.

Targeted Strength Training

Gigi’s routine includes targeted strength exercises such as kettlebell goblet squats, cable glute extensions, up-down planks, ballet-inspired movements, and hip thrusts. These exercises help her tone specific areas like the core, arms, legs and butt.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s hourglass figure is undeniably impressive, and she maintains it through a disciplined diet and fitness regimen with trainer Melissa Alcantara.

They train together five to six times a week, engaging in intensive sessions lasting one to two hours. Kim’s workouts are centred around butt-toning exercises such as squats, deadlifts, and lunges, often using heavy weights. According to Alcantara, Kim particularly favours weighted hip thrusts for sculpting her glutes and hamstrings. Together, they focus on maintaining Kim’s strong physique and overall fitness level.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton prioritizes a healthy lifestyle despite her royal duties and being a mother of three. She often exercises with her sister, Pippa, who shares her enthusiasm for fitness. According to a royal source, Middleton’s workout routine includes challenging herself with planks, holding each variation for at least 45 seconds and repeating 10 times. She also enjoys staying active through tennis, skiing, swimming, and indoor rowing, enjoying a variety of sporty activities to stay fit and balanced in her busy life.

LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM’s workout routine became one of last year’s most talked-about fitness trends. In an interview, they shared their regimen, which starts with 100 jumping jacks as a warm-up, followed by 100 burpees and plank crawls timed to the song “I’m Fearless.” They then do two sets each of 10 plank up and downs and 10 plank twists, finishing with three sets of 25 crunches.

Their workouts emphasize core strength, particularly through various plank exercises. To modify for easier options at home, you can replace jumping jacks with toe taps and full planks with knee planks. This routine offers a solid mix of core training and cardio, perfect for those without access to a gym.

Jessica Biel

Biel’s workout routine includes lots of sprinting, cardio workouts, and walking lunges.

Her trainers also make sure to include plyometrics in her routine. Also called “jumping training,” this form of exercise gets the job done quickly and lasts for less than an hour.

Moreover, Jessica also loves working out outdoors. She frequently goes on hikes and jogs, taking her cute dogs along with her.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson amps up her fitness game with functional training, mimicking daily moves to boost strength, flexibility, and coordination. For her powerhouse roles like Black Widow, she hits the weights hard, sculpting those muscles to perfection.

Plus, she kicks it up a notch with martial arts, honing both physique and combat skills for those epic action scenes. To nail those jaw-dropping stunts, flexibility is her secret weapon. That’s why Johansson sweats it out with killer stretches and mobility exercises, keeping her body primed and injury-free.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence was deeply committed to her training for X-Men: Apocalypse, fitting in 15-minute workouts between shoots. These included simple moves like squats and lunges, perfect for on-set sessions. She balanced these with outdoor activities like light jogging and walking, a welcome relief after hours in hair and makeup.

Under the guidance of Kurt Froman, Jennifer also trained rigorously six days a week for three months. Her workout routine included daily hour-long cross-training sessions and exercises like weight training, pilates, and gyrotonics.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie isn’t just a Hollywood superstar; she’s also a fitness role model. Her dedication to staying fit shines through in her physically demanding movie roles, whether she’s portraying Harley Quinn or Tonya Harding.

Her fitness philosophy revolves around balance and consistency. She focuses on maintaining overall health and strength rather than unrealistic body ideals. For Margot, feeling strong, confident, and healthy is everything!

Here’s how Margot Robbie stays in top shape:

Cardiovascular Exercise: Margot incorporates various cardio activities to keep her heart pumping and burn calories:

Running : She enjoys outdoor runs to connect with nature.

: She enjoys outdoor runs to connect with nature. Cycling: Biking is another favourite exercise for her as it helps her in staying fit while enjoying the fresh air.

Biking is another favourite exercise for her as it helps her in staying fit while enjoying the fresh air. Jumping Rope: This is a fun and effective way to boost heart rate and coordination.

Strength Training: Building lean muscle mass is crucial, and Margot achieves this through:

Weightlifting : Compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses.

: Compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses. Bodyweight Exercises: Including pull-ups, push-ups, and planks to sculpt her physique.

Yoga and Pilates: Margot embraces yoga and Pilates for flexibility, balance, and overall well-being, helping to keep her agile and injury-free. Martial Arts: To fully harness Harley Quinn’s fierce persona, Margot underwent intensive martial arts training. While not everyone may pursue martial arts to that level, trying a class can be a fun way to enhance strength and agility.

Zendaya

Zendaya’s upbringing was filled with sports like soccer, basketball, and track, so she’s led a very active life since childhood.

While she doesn’t have a strict exercise regimen, her work often involves dancing and choreography. This keeps her consistently moving and plays a huge role in her remaining active on a daily basis.

During quarantine, she also found creative ways to stay fit, putting on wigs and pretending to be different characters while exercising and creating skits for fun.

Moreover, Zendaya finds solace in nature through hiking, a therapeutic activity that helps her unwind and alleviate stress.

Additionally, she finds joy in dance classes or dancing alone, making exercise a pleasurable experience for her.

Lastly, Zendaya has also shared her workout routine on her website, featuring exercises such as TRX arm raises, pushups, bicycle crunches, squats, and leg raises.

Victoria Beckham

Here’s a fun tidbit: Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girls star turned fashion designer, has shifted her workout routine from cardio to Olympic lifting. Even though she still enjoys a good hike in her free time, her main focus during the week is now on weight training.

Her trainer, Bobby Rich, shared that Victoria realized her usual workouts weren’t giving her any more significant benefits. Despite spending over 90 minutes in the gym every day, she was just maintaining her fitness, not improving. She felt it was time for a change. Now, she’s spending less time in the gym but working out much more effectively. You can learn more about her new approach to fitness here.

Adele

Adele’s workout routine caused quite a stir when it was shared online. Combined with the popular Sirtfood Diet, it reportedly helped her lose seven stone!

Most people thought she must have gone to great lengths for her new look, but her personal trainer clarified that her fitness journey was all about balance. “Getting skinny was never the goal,” he assured.

“This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and her son Angelo,” shared Adele’s former PT.

Adele’s love for Pilates was also highlighted by her instructor, Camila Goodis. She was introduced to Adele through Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field.

J Lo

Jennifer Lopez has always stayed in great shape, as shown by her famous pole scene in Hustlers. According to Hello! magazine, she works out with personal trainer David Kirsch and often does high-intensity interval training. People magazine says she also trains with Tracy Anderson four to five times a week, for anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on her schedule.

Tracy further shared details on Lopez’s workout routine, saying, “She’s highly trained in picking up choreography, and she’s incredibly coordinated, so she can pick up things very quickly. She likes to be challenged, but she’s very, very aware of her body, and in one look to me can be like, ‘no that’s not for me,’ and then I’ll move onto another move.”

Beyonce

Beyonce enjoys circuit training and weightlifting. Weights are great for challenging and toning muscles, making them one of the best workouts for building muscle mass.

According to Insider, she trains with nutritionist and trainer Marco Borges. She’s incredibly fit, which is important for her performances around the world.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba stays fit and healthy with help from Ramona Braganza, her personal trainer. She manages to work out about five days a week, fitting exercise around her busy work and family schedule.

Jessica and Ramona mix up their workouts with a variety of strength training and cardio exercises. One of her favorite routines is the “321 Training Method,” which combines cardio and strength training.

On TikTok, Jessica shares videos of herself doing cycling circuits, followed by weight training and core exercises. She also posts her fitness progress and workouts on Instagram under her “Fitness” highlight reel and on her TikTok playlist titled “Wellness.”

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens used to love spin classes—she once told Women’s Health magazine, “put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I’m happy.”

Vanessa trains with Issac Calpito, a NYC-based personal trainer who has choreographed for Ariana Grande’s tours.

If you want to try her workout at home, set aside 45 minutes to an hour and aim for two to three sets of each exercise. If you’re unsure about your form, skip the exercise and ask a trainer for help, or look up a tutorial on YouTube.

The workout includes:

8-10 plank walkouts

8-10 resistance band squats along with side steps

8-10 squat jumps using a resistance band

8-10 high knees with kicks

8-10 weighted deadlifts

8-10 back squats

Cindy Crawford

Model Cindy Crawford stays fit by working out with her trainer, Sarah Perla, three mornings a week. She also likes to box now and then.

Talking to Shape magazine about her workouts, she said, “We do circuit training for the whole body using weights, some machines, and my own body weight with lunges and squats. We usually do about 10 minutes of weights and then a five-minute cardio segment. Right now we are into running stairs, but we switch it up. We repeat the 10-minute weight and five-minute cardio at least three times and then we finish up with abs and stretching.”

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson loves high-intensity interval workouts, much like the Joe Wicks YouTube workouts. These workouts are great for burning fat and getting your heart pumping.

After what she calls her “year of health,” Rebel looks amazing, and we’re totally here for it.

Want to try her workout at home? According to her trainer Jono Castano in Women’s Health magazine, Rebel’s workout includes the following exercises:

10-calorie assault bike

12 standing band trunk rotation per side

20 TRX squats

10 dead bugs using a med ball per side

30 seconds battle rope slams

Blake Lively

Do you like total-body toning workouts on the elliptical? So does actress Blake Lively, who trains several times a week on the machine. Her trainer, Don Saladino, is based in NYC.

According to an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Blake, as a busy working mom, can’t always fit in a full workout. On days when she doesn’t have time for weights, she’ll jump on the elliptical for ten minutes.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande loves upper-body workouts, according to Shape magazine and her trainer, Harley Pasternak.

Want to try it at home? Think T-raises, tricep extensions, cable reverse flies, and more. Here’s a workout to get you started—just know it can get intense quickly. Aim for three rounds.

The workout:

25 glute bridge skull crushers

25 dumbbell T-raises

25 standing rope tricep extensions

25 standing cable reverse flys

Rihanna

Rihanna’s favourite workout routine is a 5 km run along with some pilates, as shared in a Women’s Health interview. Staying active helps her maintain her energy and focus both on and off stage.

Hilary Duff

Hilary begins her day with an early morning workout at a heated HIIT Pilates class. This helps her detox and burn more calories.

When she’s not doing pilates, she enjoys weightlifting and strength training. She doesn’t lift heavy weights, but enough to keep her body toned and healthy.

Hilary also keeps her family active by swimming, jumping on the trampoline, hiking and other fun activities.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has a remarkable fitness routine that includes two-hour workout sessions five times a week! She starts her regimen with yoga in the morning and then performs a diverse range of activities throughout the day.

She changes her workouts based on her movie roles. For example, Salt included combat training into her workout routine and focused on flexibility when preparing for her role in ‘Maleficent’.

Moreover, while preparing for Tomb Raider, she partnered up with trainer Gunnar Peterson and focused on mixing up her workouts to avoid boredom and achieve her goals. Her exercise routines include a variety of activities.

Angelina Jolie’s personalized workout, designed by her trainer, involves a circuit training plan that combines strength and cardio exercises along with aerobic activities.

Allegedly, she performs two to three sets of ten to fifteen repetitions for approximately ten exercises in each daily circuit workout. Moreover, she also uses light dumbbells that weigh 5-10 pounds to target her desired muscle groups specifically.

For her high-intensity interval training (HIIT), Jolie dedicates 30-45 minutes, complemented by cardio sessions lasting approximately 15 minutes on 2-3 different machines.

Khloe Kardashian

Exercising really pays off, especially for Khloe Kardashian! Her workout routine has helped her achieve a flat, defined stomach and a perfectly sculpted silhouette. It involves lots of jump rope reps, lifting weights, and various exercises that deliver visible results. Khloe has even shared some of her workout routines on social media, giving us a glimpse into how she transformed her physique. She used to follow a strict exercise regimen guided by her personal trainer, Don Brooks (also known as Don-A-Matrix), who has worked with other celebrities, too. Khloe humorously describes Don’s intense training sessions, saying, “This guy has me doing 500 jump rope swings, and every 500 we have to do a [set] of a workout.”

Moreover, the reality TV star revealed she does a whopping 6,000 jumps and a 30-minute cardio warm-up. Jumping rope tones arms, shoulders, legs, and glutes while boosting concentration, agility, and coordination and strengthening ankles and joints. But her workout doesn’t end there. During breaks from her 500 jump sets, she mixes in push-ups with dumbbells and squats using a Bosu ball. Way to go, Khloe!

Jenna Dewan

Dancing isn’t just a fun activity—it’s a serious workout, too, and Jenna Dewan is a big fan. As a professional dancer, it’s no surprise she enjoys it so much and that it’s her go-to workout!

Lizzo

Lucky for us, Lizzo regularly posts her workouts on Instagram, emphasizing how good exercise makes her feel, both physically and mentally. Her routine includes a mix of activities like strength training, battle ropes, and skipping.

It’s rumoured she trains with Marcus Ely, ensuring her workouts are intense and effective. To achieve a figure like hers, try incorporating exercises such as Superman core moves, weighted squats, and high-speed skipping for one-minute intervals across four to five rounds.

Kristen Bell

Balancing motherhood with multiple TV and film projects is hard, and Kristen Bell does this by getting creative and fitting fitness into her daily life. Some days, she follows quick 10-minute YouTube workouts before rushing out the door, while other days, she sprints up and down her driveway several times.

She believes in seizing small pockets of time for exercise, even if it’s just a 10-minute jog. “If you give yourself realistic, attainable goals, you can totally achieve them—and that sense of triumph will make your workout feel even better,” she shared with Women’s Health.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett looks as young as ever, even at the age of 65! And the reason behind her gorgeous youthfulness is her dedication to fitness. She works hard to keep herself in shape and remain strong, especially while she’s training for roles like the Wakandan queen in the famous Black Panther.

Her trainer, Corey Calliet, revealed to People that they train together five days a week. They prefer circuit-style workouts, where each exercise is done for 30 seconds, followed by a brief rest to keep the heart rate elevated for maximum fat burning.

Bassett’s regimen focuses on lower body strength with exercises like lunges, leg extensions, squats and leg curls, using a HIIT approach to sculpt muscles and burn calories efficiently.

Courteney Cox

The actress from Friends reportedly loves the Tracy Anderson Method, created by the same trainer who works with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow. This method focuses on working smaller muscle groups with many repetitions rather than lifting increasingly heavy weights with fewer reps over time. While Cox enjoys Pilates, surfing, and tennis, she uses high-intensity “supersets” to sculpt her buttocks, according to trainer Michelle Lovitt in Self magazine. Her routine includes exercises like reverse lunges, squats, and one-legged deadlifts to target her glutes.

Britney Spears

In August 2018, Britney shared on Twitter that she enjoys doing yoga on tour—quite a lot of it. She mentioned, “Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing two hours of yoga in each room!” She added, “The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely.”

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys, a Grammy-winning singer, has embraced running as a significant part of her life. She has completed multiple marathons and reportedly wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to train, as mentioned in Refinery29. “Getting up early to take care of myself physically and mentally sharpens my focus, my dedication, and my clarity,” she stated.

The 37-year-old mother of two also collaborates with longtime trainer Jeanette Jenkins to sculpt her entire body, as shared by Self magazine. Her favourite exercise is the stationary lunge with rotation, an exercise that targets the arms, abs, legs, and glutes.

Lauren Conrad

Kickboxing is a favourite workout for Lauren Conrad, combining boxing with elements of karate. “I try to work out year round as it makes me feel good,” she shared with SheKnows. “I enjoy changing things up, so working out with a trainer, kickboxing, and hiking are things I like to do.”

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has always been passionate about fitness, even before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Her go-to exercises have been running and yoga for years, complemented by Pilates, which she described as “the best thing you could do for your body” in a US Weekly interview. Her trainer, Craig McNamee, worked with her while she filmed Suits in Toronto, focusing on full-body workouts three to four days a week, with each session lasting 45 minutes. Their routines emphasized posture and targeted muscles, including the back, glutes, hamstrings, and core.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has spectacularly muscular thighs, and we’re just as impressed by them as you are! The mega-star is extremely serious about her fitness, and she’s worked with her trainer, Erin Oprea, for more than 10 years to maintain her top shape.

Carrie’s workouts are extremely balanced, and she focuses on full-body routines. Some of her favourite moves include the elevated curtsy lunge, one-legged deadlifts, and jumping lunges.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps often posts Instagram stories from her LEKfit classes. If you’re not familiar, LEKfit is a dance-inspired fitness program known for its low-impact, high-intensity intervals aimed at achieving long, lean muscles. It combines general conditioning with bodyweight strength exercises.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has been working seriously to sculpt her impressive arms lately. When preparing for her role in the movie Peppermint, she teamed up with trainer Simone De La Rue, the Body By Simone founder, to strengthen her entire body, with a focus on her arms. According to De La Rue in Women’s Health, Garner committed to working out six days a week, dedicating one to two hours per session. “We worked on lifting heavier weights, usually around 15 pounds. We also did a lot of bodyweight work, and supplemented with my custom resistance bands,” De La Rue explained. Exercises like triceps extensions with weights and resistance bands, as well as triceps dips, were key in shaping her toned arms.