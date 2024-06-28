20+ Celebrity Who Used To Had Bad Teeth

Every A-lister wants to achieve that perfect Hollywood look. Hence, we have compiled a list of 45 celebrity teeth before and after pictures and treatments taken. It seems like the most common treatment, if nothing else, includes whitening.

And some of the extreme procedures include getting braces and even veneers.

But before we begin, for your information, veneers are thin shells bonded to the teeth to improve shape, size, and color, often chosen by celebrities for a flawless and Beautiful smile.

1. Cardi B

Cardi B, initially known for her reality TV stint and raw social media presence, underwent a notable smile transformation.

She opted for porcelain veneers, which she debuted on Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2017. The procedure was performed by Dr. Catrise Austin and reportedly cost $12,500. Cardi B openly discussed her decision, emphasizing the importance of feeling comfortable and confident in one’s appearance.

Beyond dental work, she has also been candid about other cosmetic procedures, including illegal butt injections before her rise to fame and subsequent liposuction and breast augmentation after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture.

Cardi B has consistently addressed body shaming and remained unapologetic about her choices regarding her appearance.

2. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ smile transformation includes gum contouring to correct her gummy smile and create an even gum line. Orthodontic treatment likely involved braces or clear aligners to address tooth crowding.

Her current uniform and polished look is attributed to porcelain veneers, which enhance tooth shape, size, and color. While veneers dictate tooth shade, they offer durability and minimal maintenance.

This combination of procedures has significantly altered Miley’s smile, evident in recent appearances and music videos.

3. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, renowned for her distinctive style and voice, has sparked curiosity about her dental transformation. While speculation around veneers persists, evidence suggests her smile makeover is primarily attributed to Invisalign. Photos and public statements indicate her commitment to this orthodontic treatment, notably seen wearing Invisalign as recently as 2024.

Early images reveal dental issues like rotated incisors and a diastema, addressed effectively through Invisalign.

She was candid about the use of Invisalign in her “Bad Guy” music video, highlighting it by stating, “I have taken out my Invisalign, and here is my album.”

Despite persistent differences in tooth shade, likely from whitening treatments, the transformative power of Invisalign on her smile remains clear. Billie’s ongoing use underscores its effectiveness for maintaining dental health and achieving a confident smile without traditional veneers.

4. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has a long and radical teeth transformation over the years.

Initially, in the 1980s, he had misaligned and discolored teeth, which he gradually improved through whitening and alignment procedures. He also temporarily removed a cap from a chipped tooth for a role in “The Outsiders.”

In the early 2000s, after his split from Nicole Kidman, Cruise got braces to correct an overbite.

He sported visible silver braces during this period, notably at the premiere of “Minority Report” in 2002. By 2010 and beyond, his teeth continued to evolve, showing significant improvement in alignment and symmetry, visible in events like the Jerry Bruckheimer Hand and Footprint Ceremony in 2010 and more recent appearances.

His dental journey reflects his commitment to enhancing his smile throughout his career.

5. Niall Horan

Niall Horan from One Direction had his braces removed, highlighting his new “Hollywood smile” that matches his celebrity status.

Niall shared his excitement on Twitter about getting his braces off, showing before and after photos of his teeth. Despite concerns about braces affecting his romantic life, his fans remained supportive.

He humorously mentions a sculptor who had just created a wax figure of Niall with braces, unaware they were soon to be removed.

6. Nicholas Cage

Nicolas Cage, a renowned Hollywood actor known for his dynamic performances, has undergone a notable transformation in his appearance over the years.

Initially his teeth were visubly crooked and uneven. His smile has evolved significantly through cosmetic dentistry. Although Cage has not officially confirmed undergoing specific treatments like dental veneers or teeth whitening, comparisons of his older and recent photos reveal a marked improvement.

His current smile, now straighter and whiter, reflects the potential influence of orthodontic procedures and professional whitening.

Yet the dedicated actor was not afraid to shave off his new set of teeth for his role in Dracula. It was necessary to help fit the 3D dentures for better flow of speech and a natural look.

7. Zac Efron

Zac Efron, renowned since his debut in “High School Musical,” has undergone a significant transformation, particularly noticeable in his smile. Cosmetic dental expert Dr. Sam Jethwa noted changes from early photos, highlighting a former gap between Zac’s front teeth and a minor overlap.

Dr. Sam suggested Zac likely opted for composite bonding to reshape and refine his teeth, enhancing symmetry and neatness without invasive procedures.

Zac’s Hollywood makeover also includes teeth whitening, aligning with his natural look and complementing his varied hairstyles and muscular physique, notably for roles like “The Iron Claw.”

Despite speculation, Zac clarified facial changes were due to a freak accident, not surgery.

8. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has often candidly discussed how everything on her face is fake, including her lips, cheeks, body and even teeth. A mishap with her teeth, highlighted the procedures she had gotten done.

Teigen’s mishap with a Fruit Roll-Up led to more extensive dental issues than initially reported.

Initially losing one tooth cap, she later revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she actually lost four temporary caps during the presidential inauguration bubble in Washington, DC. Teigen humorously recounted that her only recourse in the situation was a trip to CVS, where she purchased mini Fruit Roll-Ups that caused the mishap. She expressed the challenges of eating solid foods afterward and planned to stick to a softer diet for the next 10 days.

9. Christiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone a significant transformation in his smile since his debut in 2003.

According to dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander, Ronaldo previously had a missing lateral incisor, visible in older photos. His smile makeover involved multiple steps: first, braces to create space and align his teeth properly, followed by a tooth implant to replace the missing incisor. The result is a straight, white, and symmetrical Hollywood smile.

10. Brittany Spears

Britney Spears, the iconic “Princess of Pop,” has long been admired for her talent and infectious smile. However, recent observations by fans have noted a noticeable gap in her teeth, a departure from her previously flawless smile.

It appears that Britney opted not to replace her dental bonding, which was originally used to fill in the gap between her teeth. Dental bonding is a cosmetic procedure that lasts around 10 years, after which the material may need replacement.

That is one celebrity smile makeover downgrade on our list!

11. Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl, the Emmy-winning actress known for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, discussed her journey with Invisalign in an interview.

She mentioned wearing an Invisalign retainer to address a “wonky tooth,” describing the process as enjoyable due to switching to a new retainer every two weeks, likening it to “Netflix for your teeth.”

Heigl’s beauty transformations are not limited to her teeth. She often indulges in buying expensive makeup products and changing her hairstyle to match her look.

12. George Clooney

George Clooney’s smile has visibly changed over the years, suggesting he likely received veneers.

His early, imperfect smile with uneven teeth contrasts sharply with his current straighter, glossier teeth, characteristic of porcelain veneers.

This choice aligns with his preference for a natural aesthetic over a traditional “Hollywood Smile.”

People have noticed his subtle enhancement, which enhances his sophisticated image. While the exact number of veneers isn’t confirmed, it’s speculated he opted for a partial set. The cost of such veneers for celebrities like Clooney is high due to premium materials and specialized dental care, reinforcing his commitment to maintaining his iconic smile.

13. Katy Perry

Katy Perry, known for her catchy tunes and radiant smile, has undergone various dental enhancements to achieve her trademark look. From her early days, Perry faced dental issues like misalignment and discoloration. Over time, fans noticed her brighter, more symmetrical teeth, likely due to teeth whitening, orthodontic treatments, cosmetic bonding, and possibly porcelain veneers. These procedures corrected misalignments, enhanced tooth shape, and added brightness. Maintaining her stunning smile involves regular dental care and hygiene.

Although for the longest time she was convinced that she’d rather keep her crooked lower jaw teeth than get braces. She said,

‘I want my lower teeth to be perfect. I never had braces and it’s hard as an adult to commit to them.’

Quite surprisingly, she has actually stuck with her statement thgeoughout these years.

14. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham, known for her rarely-seen smile, has undergone significant dental work to achieve her perfect teeth.

Once having a narrow smile and a deep bite, the former Spice Girl’s transformation involved ceramic veneers on her upper and lower teeth. These veneers corrected the alignment, width, and color of her teeth. Cosmetic experts note that her veneers not only improved her smile aesthetically but also helped in preserving a youthful appearance by providing support to her lips.

The changes in her teeth have contributed to her age-defying looks and enhanced her overall appearance.

15. Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst believes her teeth make her unique and set her apart in Hollywood. The actress said that she would never change her crooked teeth to fit the Hollywood smile stereotype.

Despite being asked to correct her teeth while filming Spider-Man, Kirsten refused, feeling it would make her lose her authenticity. She stated that her teeth had never hindered her career, which has been successful since her first film role at age six. Kirsten recalled director Sofia Coppola advising her at 16 to never change her teeth, reinforcing her decision to embrace her natural smile.

Nonetheless, recent pictures evidently illustrate minor changes to her smile. Her visibly crooked teeth are now aligned and brighter.

16. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s dazzling smile has been a fixture on red carpets and magazine covers throughout her long career.

Early photos show a different look, suggesting cosmetic dental procedures. Experts believe Kidman has undergone gum contouring, which reshapes gums using a laser, and dental veneers, which are thin porcelain shells bonded to teeth.

These veneers have likely enhanced her smile’s symmetry and whiteness. Additionally, Kidman probably had teeth whitening treatments.

Despite these procedures, her smile retains its natural character and matches her facial features harmoniously.

17. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck revealed he was required to fix his teeth for his ‘sexy’ role in the 1998 film Armageddon.

His smile has significantly changed in the before and after pictures from the movie.

The actor underwent dental procedures to improve his smile, including teeth whitening and possibly dental veneers, to meet the aesthetic demands imposed by director Michael Bay and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

In an interview with Affleck discussed these demands, which also included tanning and gym workouts.

Despite Armageddon’s mixed reviews, Affleck mentioned that his kids enjoy the movie. He also reflected on Gigli, calling it a “gift” for introducing him to Jennifer Lopez, despite its box office failure.

18. Ed Helms

Ed Helms went to extreme lengths for his role in the 2009 comedy “The Hangover” by actually having a tooth removed.

Portraying Stu Prince, a dentist, Helms needed to portray a missing tooth in the film convincingly. His own permanent implant, which replaced a missing adult incisor since his teenage years, posed a challenge for visual effects.

Makeup attempts were unsuccessful, so Helms suggested removing the tooth for authenticity. With approval from his dentist, the tooth was extracted, adding a genuine touch to his character’s comedic mishaps.

This commitment underscored Helms’ dedication to his role amidst his concurrent work on “The Office.” He got the missing tooth fixed later.

19. Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson recently shared her dismay over losing her signature tooth gap, which was closed after her orthodontist removed a permanent retainer she’d had since she was 13. Speaking on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, Johnson explained that the retainer removal was to address neck problems, causing her teeth to shift naturally.

Despite her sadness at losing the gap, she plans to get a replacement retainer to allow it to return. Johnson humorously mentioned new challenges with food getting stuck in her teeth and requested privacy amidst the attention her dental change has received online.

20. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato revealed in an interview with Allure magazine that she regrets correcting her diastema under pressure from Disney executives when she signed with Disney Channel for “Camp Rock.”

She explained that they asked her to fix the gap between her two front teeth, which she now wishes she hadn’t done because she thought her gap was “really cute.”

Demi, who has been open about her struggles with body image, depression, and other personal issues, emphasized that she now feels more confident in her skin and is embracing her true self, declaring that she means business moving forward.

21. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has resisted getting veneers, moving away from the trend among celebrities for perfect smiles. Known for his distinctive teeth, shaped partly by his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Depp initially used gold caps for character authenticity despite initial resistance from film executives. Speculation suggests this may have contributed to lasting dental issues like stains and the retention of some caps. Despite industry norms, Depp continues to avoid veneers, maintaining his teeth’s unique wear and discoloration, possibly influenced by smoking, aging, and past substance use.

His stance highlights a commitment to authenticity and individuality in an industry often focused on flawless appearances, reinforcing his personal expression over conforming to conventional cosmetic standards.

22. Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s perfect smile has sparked speculation about cosmetic enhancements, but Dr. Rhona Eskander suggests otherwise.

Despite a previous diastema (gap between teeth), likely corrected with braces, Meghan’s teeth appear natural with minimal alteration.

Dr. Rhona notes slight cosmetic contouring on her front teeth to adjust their length, a procedure different from veneers or bonding.

Her exceptionally white teeth, seen in public appearances and documentaries, are likely maintained through professional whitening treatments. Meghan’s commitment to dental care underscores her natural beauty approach, contrasting with Hollywood norms of extensive cosmetic procedures.

23. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has sparked speculation among fans that she underwent a recent cosmetic procedure, possibly veneers, based on her altered appearance in recent photos, notably at the Met Gala.

A TikTok video by Dr. Sara, a Prosthodontics, dissected Jenner’s smile, comparing old and new images to assert the change likely occurred in the last few months.

Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some praising her new look while others questioned the necessity given her previous involvement in teeth whitening promotions.

Jenner, like her sisters, has faced ongoing scrutiny and accusations of multiple cosmetic surgeries over the years, adding to the buzz surrounding her evolving appearance in Hollywood circles.

24. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s smile has evolved into an iconic symbol of beauty and confidence, shaped by various dental enhancements over the years.

Initially embracing her natural charm, Kim likely underwent professional teeth whitening to maintain a bright, stain-free smile amidst her busy lifestyle. Dental veneers have also played a pivotal role, enhancing the shape and uniformity of her teeth and addressing imperfections like chips and gaps. While speculations suggest she may have used orthodontic treatments for alignment, her smile’s balance and harmony are further attributed to potential gum contouring, reshaping the gumline for a more proportionate appearance.

Regular dental maintenance, including cleanings and check-ups, has been essential in preserving her dazzling smile. Kim Kardashian’s journey exemplifies how combining cosmetic dentistry with diligent oral care can achieve a radiant and confident smile, inspiring others to embrace their unique dental beauty.

25. Kylie Jenner

It appears that Kylie Jenner’s recent video has sparked speculation among fans about her teeth, with some suggesting she may have undergone a cosmetic procedure on her front teeth. The scrutiny arose after she filmed an iPhone game ad from her Los Angeles home, where fans noticed what they perceived as an unusual detail in her facial structure.

Critics on social media questioned the appearance of her front teeth, with some speculating they might be dentures or slide-in replacements due to their distinct look in the video.

This isn’t the first time Kylie’s appearance has prompted speculation, as fans previously discussed changes in her jawline, adding to ongoing scrutiny over potential cosmetic enhancements.

The Jenners/Kardashians are known to get extreme beauty treatments to perfect their looks. Thus, this too could be a speculation or another one of their several attempts to attain unrealistic beauty standards.

26. Elon Musk

There’s speculation about Elon Musk’s teeth and whether he’s had cosmetic dental work. Observers note potential changes in his smile over time, suggesting procedures like teeth whitening or veneers.

However, without Musk confirming, these claims remain speculative. Comparing older photos to recent ones reveals differences in tooth alignment and brightness, which could indicate dental enhancements. Yet, natural factors like aging and oral care routines can also influence dental appearance.

Ultimately, while rumors persist, it’s uncertain if Elon Musk has undergone cosmetic dentistry, emphasizing that his impact in technology far outweighs discussions about his smile.

27. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff faced a dental mishap just hours before her wedding to Mike Comrie.

On the morning of August 14, 2010, while biting into a bagel, her tooth unexpectedly fell out. Fortunately, she didn’t swallow it, but the incident caused panic before her scheduled preparations. With the help of her wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who contacted a top dentist in Montecito, the issue was swiftly resolved.

Despite the unexpected start, Duff’s wedding proceeded flawlessly at a picturesque estate near San Ysidro Ranch, witnessed by 100 guests.

She wore a stunning strapless Vera Wang gown, making it a memorable and beautiful day despite the initial dental drama.

In recent pictures, you can clearly see a visible difference from her older set of teeth.

28. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel’s smile has sparked speculation about whether she has dental veneers, but there’s no concrete evidence confirming this.

Over the years, her teeth have appeared consistently straight and well-proportioned, which could suggest the use of veneers to enhance their appearance.

Whether Biel has veneers or naturally beautiful teeth, her dental aesthetics remain a defining feature of her captivating presence in the public eye.

29. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s dental journey has sparked curiosity among fans, especially after her accidental chipped tooth incident in 2013, which she candidly addressed.

Recent photos reveal a seemingly flawless smile, leading to speculation about dental enhancements.

Fans have noted her habit of licking her front teeth, potentially indicating the use of veneers, which can sometimes cause a dry sensation.

This theory gains traction amidst ongoing speculations about her dental care, including past rumors of wearing retainers or undergoing procedures. Additionally, Taylor’s unique “teeth-showing non-smile” pose has intrigued fans, prompting discussions about a possible overbite, which, if present, could require attention to prevent dental issues.

30. David Beckham

David Beckham’s teeth have undergone noticeable changes over the years, attributed to various cosmetic dentistry procedures.

Dr. Anmar Alhussaini highlights Beckham’s likely treatments: teeth whitening for a brighter smile, orthodontics (braces or aligners) to correct misalignment and potential cosmetic bonding for reshaping. Despite his straighter and whiter teeth, his natural tooth shape suggests he opted for bonding over veneers. Following a snowboarding accident in 2017 where Beckham damaged a front tooth, Dr. Anmar suggests he likely received a dental implant or crown for restoration.

These interventions showcase modern dentistry’s ability to enhance both function and aesthetic appeal effectively.

31. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s teeth were not always this perfect, although she hasn’t gotten any over the top procedures like most Hollywood celebrities.

Robbie shared her dental concerns during an interview about her film, Flopsy. Despite her acclaim and beauty, Robbie admitted to feeling self-conscious about wearing dental appliances.

She revealed wearing a retainer at night gives her a slight lisp, jokingly calling herself a “dork.”

Since age 14, she has used two retainers—one for preventing teeth grinding on her bottom teeth, and another to maintain the position of her top teeth. Robbie’s candid disclosure highlights the challenges and common practices associated with dental care, even among Hollywood stars.

32. Camila Cabello

Some teeth transitions are unintentional.

During a Fifth Harmony concert on August 23 in Atlanta, a fan threw a small plastic ball that hit Camila Cabello in the face, chipping her tooth.

Despite the incident, Camila remained remarkably calm, tweeting, “Atlanta…u wild… love u.” She plans to have her tooth fixed soon.

Her light-hearted response and continued positive attitude highlight her laid-back personality. In subsequent tweets, Camila humorously contrasted her tooth mishap with watching “Titanic” and dreaming about love, proving her resilience and good humor amidst unexpected challenges.

33. Justin Bieber

Just like Camila, Justin Bieber chipped his tooth and shared the news with his millions of Instagram followers.

He posted a photo from the dentist’s office, captioned “I CHIPPED MY TOOTH,” followed by an image of Jim Carrey as Lloyd Christmas from “Dumb and Dumber,” and another of his mouth, writing “opposite of Jim.”

The incident happened at a boxing gym in New York City, and fans noticed Bieber leaving the gym with his mouth closed.

This chipped tooth post comes amid a series of unusual Instagram posts by Bieber, including a photoshopped image of his face on singer Halsey’s body.

34. Amber Heard

Amber Heard’s teeth have undergone significant transformations over the years. Early in her career, she had a thinner upper lip and an overbite, with her upper front teeth protruding over her lower lip.

By 2008, her teeth appeared whiter and more aligned, suggesting she might have had some initial dental work done.

In 2011, her teeth looked larger and more prominent, possibly due to veneers that were slightly too big for her face.

By 2013, her smile had become more proportional, with teeth perfectly sized for her mouth, indicating further refinement.

These changes suggest a combination of Invisalign, bleaching, and porcelain veneers to achieve a perfect Hollywood smile.

35. Jim Carey

Jim Carrey’s chipped tooth has become an iconic part of his character Lloyd Christmas in “Dumb and Dumber.”

For the sequel “Dumb and Dumber To”, Carrey reprised this look by having his tooth cap removed to recreate Lloyd’s distinctive grin.

The tooth, which Carrey originally chipped in a grade school fight, had been capped since the incident. When preparing for the original “Dumb and Dumber” film, Carrey decided the chipped tooth suited his character’s deranged personality, so he had the cap taken off.

This commitment to authenticity carried over into the sequel, showcasing Carrey’s dedication to his role and his willingness to embrace unique character traits for his performances. Since then, his teeth have gone through a massive transformation, and they look nearly perfect now.

36. The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s smile has noticeably transformed, leading many to believe he got veneers.

Veneers are thin porcelain or composite resin shells applied to the front of teeth to improve appearance, correcting issues like staining, chipping, and misalignment.

The Weeknd’s once slightly crooked teeth now appear perfectly straight and white, a hallmark of high-quality veneers.

While he hasn’t confirmed these changes, dental experts suggest his dazzling new smile is likely due to custom-made veneers, known for their durability and natural look. Fans are divided with his decision to get veneers, since his natural teeth gave him an endearing bunny look – with the incisors longer than the other teeth. But now all the teeth are of equal length, taking away his unique and natural smile.

37. Doja Cat

Doja Cat is known for making radical transformations in her look, but the brawl in January took a rather dark turn. Doja’s teeth may look different now because of a rather morbid reason.

Doja Cat’s brother was accused of knocking out her teeth, as her mother filed a temporary restraining order.

Her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, claimed her son Raman, 30, was physically and verbally abusive, at one point knocking out Doja’s teeth.

Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has not publicly commented on the accusations.

The judge granted Deborah protection from Raman, but Doja would need to file her own request for a restraining order.

She appeared downcast while dining at Nobu Malibu later, sporting sunglasses to hide her eyes.

38. Cheryl Cole

Cheryl Cole reportedly spends over £200,000 annually on her appearance, including up to eight dental veneers. According to the Daily Mail, she uses Invisalign braces to maintain perfect teeth alignment and recently had professional teeth whitening. She humorously admitted to sometimes forgetting to wear her aligners, hoping her dentist wouldn’t find out.

The newspaper estimated her dental upkeep costs around £8,000 a year.

39. Snooki

Snooki, from “Jersey Shore,” opted for Lumineers on her teeth before her baby’s birth during Season 2 of “Snooki & JWoww.”

She aimed for a dramatic change, wanting her son Lorenzo’s first impression to be memorable. However, her boyfriend Jionni wasn’t as thrilled, commenting that the front row of veneers appeared too large and needed filing down. The Stir noted she developed a slight lisp post-makeover. With time before the baby’s arrival, there was anticipation whether Snooki would adjust or trim the veneers as suggested by Jionni.

40. 50 Cent

50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, claimed that dental visits were more painful than being shot in the face. Despite being shot nine times in 2000, including in the face, legs, arms, and chest, Jackson found dental procedures more excruciating.

On The Howard Stern Show, he explained the shooting was due to past conflicts, describing it as karma. Reflecting on the pain, he noted that repeated dental visits, especially for a root canal, were worse. Despite his ordeal, Jackson dismissed any notions of gaining street credibility from the experience, viewing it as an unfortunate event.

His statement makes sense, for his dental procedures were rather extensive, and he completely transformed his smile.

41. Demi Moore

While promoting her movie “Rough Night” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Demi Moore revealed that stress caused her to lose her two front teeth.

She explained, “I sheared off my front teeth. I’d love to say it was skateboarding, but it was stress,” highlighting its impact on health. Moore shared that her daughters found her toothless look endearing. Fallon inquired how it happened, and Moore recounted that one tooth unexpectedly fell out.

She praised modern dentistry for the repair as she dons a perfectly aligned smile now. She proceeded to share a photo and a Snapchat video of herself missing a tooth, emphasizing the serious effects of stress on dental health.

42. Pete Davidson

The comedian never shies away from poking fun at himself, eve if it gets self-derogatory at time.

In a 2018 SNL show, Davidson happily announced that he ”got new teeth.”Pete Davidson’s teeth have garnered significant attention over the years. Known for wearing grills on Saturday Night Live and cleaning his teeth courtside at a Knicks game, fans have noted changes in his smile, particularly the closing of the gap between his front teeth.

Before 2018, Pete had a noticeable gap and yellower teeth, which he has since brightened and aligned.

As speculated by Celebrity Dentistry and DENTTV. Veneers could explain his transformed, flawless smile. Ultimately, Pete’s dental enhancements have given him a bright, celebrity-worthy grin.

43. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s early acting career is remembered not just for his performances but also for his distinctive appearance, including a noticeable gap between his front teeth.

This feature was particularly prominent in his debut film, “Hercules in New York,” where he also struggled with speaking English.

His son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, humorously referenced this during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, describing how the large gap in Arnold’s teeth and his broken English were so apparent that it inspired Patrick to try acting himself, believing that if his father could succeed despite these challenges, he could too. Arnold’s teeth have since been part of his unique charm, contributing to his iconic look as he transitioned from bodybuilding to acting and beyond.

But overtime his teeth have significantly improved as has his acting and subsequent celebrity status.

44. Matthew Lewis

Although he got his smile makeover in due time, Mathew Lewis still had to wear hideous prosthetics to suit his look on the show. Now he boasts a stunning set of pearly white teeth.

Matthew Lewis’ transformation in the “Harry Potter” series included altering his teeth to maintain Neville Longbottom’s original look. As Lewis matured, becoming less like the round-faced Neville, the filmmakers used false teeth to preserve his character’s awkward appearance.

Lewis recalled how, from the third film onward, they used cheek padding, oversized shoes, and plastic behind his ears, in addition to the false teeth.

Despite the discomfort, these adjustments ensured Neville retained his endearing, less hunky look. Lewis’s portrayal remained consistent, culminating in Neville’s heroic moment in the final film. And now he looks stunning in his perfect smile and toned body.

45. Keith Urban

Keith Urban, once an awkward, gap-toothed teenager, auditioned for Australian TV singing competitions before becoming a superstar. On “Live! with Kelly and Michael,” the hosts surprised him with a video of his teenage performance, highlighting his humble beginnings.

Urban, now 46, reflected on those days, saying they make him more empathetic towards contestants on “American Idol,” where he serves as a judge.

Despite his initial awkwardness and the gap in his teeth, Urban’s talent shone through, leading to a successful career and a life shared with wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters.

That puts an end to the list of 45 celebrity teeth before and after. Looks like people get their teeth fixed as soon as they start milking money and boy, does it make a massive difference.