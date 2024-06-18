20+ Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know Have A Twin

Under the bright lights of the film industry, some big names glow so bright that we don’t see who their kin are. While a lot of stars like to show off their brothers or sisters, some keep their private lives to themselves. Let’s see some 35 celebrities you probably didn’t know have a twin.

Ashton Kutcher and Michael Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher, who has acted in famous characters in “That ’70s Show” and “Two and a Half Men,” has a twin called Michael. His twin has a health issue where his brain can’t control muscles well. Michael speaks for the Reaching for the Stars group.

Scarlett Johansson and Hunter Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, the lead actress in “Black Widow,” has a twin, Hunter. While Scarlett went for the film industry, Hunter tried out acting but liked to work on political issues and help his town more.

Vin Diesel and Paul Vincent

Vin Diesel, who is the protagonist in the “Fast & Furious” movies, has a twin brother, Paul Vincent, who works behind the camera in movies.

Gisele Bündchen and Patricia Bündchen

Famous model Gisele Bündchen has a twin sister, Patricia, who talks for her and runs her modelling shows in Brazil.

Kiefer Sutherland and Rachel Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland, known for playing in “24,” has a twin sister named Rachel, who runs the after-filming work in the movies.

Linda Hamilton and Leslie Hamilton Gearren

Linda Hamilton, known for her role in “The Terminator”, had a look-alike twin sister, Leslie Hamilton Gearren, who is no more as of 2020. Leslie was in the care job and sometimes stood in for Linda on set.

Parker Posey and Christopher Posey

Movie star Parker Posey loved for her work in small movies and funny films, has a twin who goes by Christopher, and he is a lawyer.

Jon Heder and Dan Heder

Jon Heder, who became famous for playing in “Napoleon Dynamite,” has a twin called Dan, and he makes art moves and magical movie tricks.

Aaron Carter and Angel Carter

Famous singer Aaron Carter, who became well-known in the late ’90s, has a twin sister named Angel, and she makes a living by acting in movies.

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry

Tia and Tamera Mowry, who we saw in the ’90s show “Sister, Sister,” might be the top two twins we know here. They kept on playing parts and making shows.

Willow Shields and Autumn Shields

Willow Shields, who we saw as Primrose Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” movie, has a twin sister named Autumn, who is also an actress.

Siva Kaneswaran and Kumar Kaneswaran

Siva Kaneswaran, from the famous music group The Wanted, has a twin brother who looks just like him. His name is Kumar Kaneswaran, and he prefers to stay away from the limelight of the media.

Laverne Cox and M. Lamar

Laverne Cox, famous for “Orange Is the New Black,” has a twin, M. Lamar. He plays music and does art. He even played her old self on that show.

Charlotte Ronson and Samantha Ronson

Fashion designer Charlotte Ronson and DJ twin Samantha Ronson have both made names in style and music.

Rami Malek and Sami Malek

Rami Malek, who is praised for playing the role of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has a twin, Sami, who is a teacher.

Alanis Morissette and Wade Imre Morissette

The famous musician Alanis Morissette has a twin brother, Wade. He’s into music and teaches yoga.

Jill Hennessy and Jacqueline Hennessy

TV star Jill Hennessy, from “Crossing Jordan” and “Law & Order,” has a twin sister, Jacqueline. She is a reporter and news anchor on TV.

Mo Farah and Hassan Farah

Gold winner at the Olympics Mo Farah has a twin named Hassan, who stays in Somalia and got split from Mo when they were kids.

Elvis Presley and Jesse Garon Presley

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, had a twin. His identical twin brother was Jesse Garon Presley.

Samantha Futerman and Anaïs Bordier

The famous film star Samantha Futerman, known for her role in “Memoirs of a Geisha,” found out she had a twin sister named Anaïs Bordier, who grew up in France. Their tale is shown in the movie “Twinsters.”

Marcus and Markieff Morris

NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris are twins who have played for different teams in the game. They stand out for their tight link and same way of playing.

Joel and Benji Madden

Joel and Benji Madden are twins who started the band Good Charlotte. They have also done work together on many music projects and TV shows.

Jason and Jeremy London

Actors Jason and Jeremy London are twins who have been in many TV shows and movies, like “Party of Five” and “Mallrats.”

Joseph and Jacob Fiennes

Joe Fiennes, who we saw in “Shakespeare in Love,” has a twin brother named Jake, who works as a conservationist.

Sabrina and Sawyer Sweeten

Sabrina and Sawyer Sweeten were child actors who were seen in “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Tragically, Sawyer passed away in 2015.

Dean and Dan Caten

Dean and Dan Caten are twin brothers who made the bold fashion line DSquared2, known for cool, new style.

Brittany and Cynthia Daniel

Brittany Daniel, from “Sweet Valley High,” has a twin sister named Cynthia, who quit being on screen to become a photographer.

Nicholas Brendon and Kelly Donovan

Nick Brendon, who played Xander Harris in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has a twin brother named Kelly Donovan, who did stunt work and acted in the film too.

Shawn and Aaron Ashmore

Actors Shawn and Aaron Ashmore are identical twins known for their roles in “X-Men” and “Smallville,” respectively.

Karen and Kate Elson

The famous supermodel Karen Elson has a twin sister named Kate, who is a filmmaker and also a stylist.

Giovanni and Marissa Ribisi

Actor Giovanni Ribisi, known for his roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Friends,” has a twin sister named Marissa, who is also an actress.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Dylan and Cole Sprouse are identical twins who starred in Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” Both have continued their acting careers into adulthood.

Vincent and Frankie Piazza

Vinber Piazza, famous for his acting in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Jersey Boys,” has a twin sister named Frankie, who stays out of the public eye.

These celebrity twins each have their own unique paths, whether they choose the spotlight or lead lives away from it. Their shared beginnings often play a crucial role in their personal and professional journeys.