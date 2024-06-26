20+ Celebrities Without Makeup

We have always seen our favorite celebrities with makeup and have always loved them. But seeing them without makeup is always refreshing. While a full glam look has its own place, going makeup-free is just as beautiful and worth celebrating. Celebrities who look amazing without makeup might make us feel a bit envious, but it’s also inspiring and relatable in its own way. Luckily, there are many celebrities who are embracing their natural faces without any makeup or filters and to celebrate natural beauty, here is a list of celebrities and their memorable pictures which encourage us to embrace our bare faces!!

Kristin Davis

The first Hollywood actress who has embraced her natural beauty is Kristin Davis. She is an American actress and producer who is widely known for appearing in Sex and the City. The actress posted on Instagram a makeup-free picture of herself from her trip to Kenya. The famous actress can be seen glowing in the picture without having any makeup on. Also, the comment section of her post was filled with supportive comments from her fans worldwide.

Selena Gomez

The well-known American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman likes to keep things natural. She often shares photos of herself in her bare skin, which inspires people to embrace their natural skin. She posted a photo on Instagram in which she has no makeup on and can be seen in her natural hair without any styling. Also, the founder of Rare Beauty has always championed embracing her real and natural skin.

Millie Bobby Brown

The popular actress who gained fame for playing the character of Eleven in the Netflix series, Stranger Things is Millie Bobby Brown. Recently, she has posted some bare-faced photos of her on Instagram out of which in one photo, the celebrity can be seen doing her self-care. The actress looks incredibly stunning in the pictures and her skin shines bright while she is also wearing a sheet mask.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is a lovable American singer and actress who is also a successful businesswoman. She released her debut album, Sweet Kisses, in the year 1999, which made her a household name. The renowned personality is often seen accepting her natural skin without any makeup or filters. She posted a picture on Instagram on her 43rd birthday without any makeup. The comment section of her post was filled with positive comments about her appearance.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, who is commonly known by her stage name Beyoncé, is a widely popular American singer and songwriter. She is known as Queen Bey amongst her fans and lovers. The popular artist is often seen inspiring people worldwide for accepting their bare faces without any makeup. She uploaded an Instagram post in which she is wearing a white dress and has no makeup on. Also, she posted a picture of her childhood in which she was having her hair done.

Lady Gaga

The singer who is loved worldwide for her different style of dressing is Lady Gaga, who also is an ardent supporter of not applying makeup very often. The Bloody Mary singer who frequently faces the limelight, has always mentioned that she prefers to stay without makeup at her home. Recently, she posted bare-faced pictures of herself on Instagram, in which she is seen celebrating the launch of Haus Labs at Sephora UK.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, whose full name is Hailey Rhode Bieber, is a famous model and businesswoman who is known for founding her skincare company, Rhode, which is famous for skin moisturizers and lip tints. In a recent Instagram video, she is seen applying one of her moisturizers while sitting outside on her bare face without any makeup. The comment section of the post was filled with positive comments about her skin, which looks all glowy.

Kim Kardashian

The American socialite, and media personality who has always remained in the spotlight for undergoing cosmetic procedures is Kim Kardashian. However, she has also supported the fact of letting your skin breathe by staying makeup-free. She posted a photo of herself on social media without any makeup on her face in which she is visiting her dentist. She stated in the caption that the picture is unfiltered, but it caused a controversy, and people started wondering whether or not it is natural.

Cardi B

Another American personality who shared her natural skin on social media is Cardi B. The American rapper posted a video of herself on her Instagram account in which she portrayed her face without any makeup just after waking up in the morning. Without brushing her hair and with chapped lips, she confidently shared with her fans that she felt good at that moment.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is the former First Lady of the United States and is the wife of Barack Obama. She is widely known around the world for her natural looks and for inspiring people to embrace their bare faces. On her birthday, the alumni of Harvard Law School posted a picture on Instagram in which she looks fresh and natural. She thanked people for their lovely birthday wishes and indirectly left the message to sometimes remain makeup-free and let the skin breathe.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is a famous fashion model and television personality, who is widely known as the former wife of Zayn Malik. The popular celebrity is also known for portraying her natural skin on social media which shows that she is happy from within. In the month of August, Gigi gave her followers a glimpse of what her real skin looks like, by posting a picture of her on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying in the pool.

Keke Palmer

The American actress and singer posted a picture on Instagram in which she revealed her bare face without any makeup or filters. She posted a selfie in which her acne scars and marks are clearly visible, which are the result of PCOS. The popular actress looked all natural with her hair braided backward. The 30-year-old singer has also discussed how her life has been with PCOS, and she did not give up even if her skin started acting out due to it.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning whose real name is Mary Elle Fanning, is a famous American actress who is widely recognised for starting her career as a child actress in films such as Day Care, Babel, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She recently posted a picture on Instagram in which she is showing her eczema and her skin. She is demonstrating her makeup-free face along with the skin problem on her eyelids. The Phoebe in Wonderland actress is also known for embracing her skin issues with a sense of humor.

Jennifer Aniston

The American actress who is popular for playing the character of Rachel Green on the television series FRIENDS is Jennifer Aniston, who has also won several awards for her particular role. Jennifer is seen inspiring people to accept their natural skin and is often seen posting makeup-free photos on Instagram. She recently posted a selfie on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting on the shore of a beach with her natural beach waves and makeup-free face.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum is a famous German model who also has ancestors from America and became the very first German model to feature for Victoria’s Secret. Being a model, she has never left the opportunity to inspire people to embrace their natural and flawless skin. On Instagram, she posted a sunkissed photo of herself while painting and wearing a bikini along with a straw hat.

Salma Hayek

The Mexican-American actress who is also a film producer is widely known for her lead role in the telenovela Teresa. Fans around the world love her for embracing her natural skin, without any filters and makeup. The Midaq Alley actress recently posted an Instagram picture in which she is seen wearing no makeup and enjoying the car ride in her natural hair. With the picture, she has proved that not only normal people, but celebs also struggle to put makeup on their faces early in the morning.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade also known as Gabrielle Union posted several things on her social media during the pandemic and one such thing is ways to improve your natural skin. The American actress, who began her professional career in 1990, shared some skincare tips during the COVID-19 pandemic with her Instagram followers by posting a picture. In the caption, she also mentioned that she applied Fenty Beauty bronzer all over her face to make her look good during Zoom calls.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The daughter of Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner is Gwyneth Paltrow who is a widely recognized American celebrity. She is popular for appearing in MCU films from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame. However, apart from this, the celebrity never fails to disappoint her fans by giving them a glimpse of her natural self. On Instagram, she posted a picture of herself along with her daughter in which they both can be seen enjoying summer in a bikini.

Rihanna

Another popular singer and businesswoman who has always embraced her natural skin is the Barbadian singer, Rihanna. Though she is a makeup fanatic who also has her brand, Fenty Beauty, she never fails to inspire people about their flawless natural skin. She posted a picture on Instagram in which she gives her skin a break from makeup and looks all fresh.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore, whose real name is Drew Blythe Barrymore, is a popular American actress and talk show host. In addition to this, she is also a famous producer and author who belongs to the Barrymore family and has been acting for years. The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen brushing her teeth without any makeup on her face.

Halle Berry

The American actress who began her professional career as a model is Halle Berry. She is widely known for her appearances in films including Catwoman, Kidnap, The Call, and many more. The actress embraced her natural skin by posting a picture with her mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day. In the picture, she is wearing a bikini and is not wearing any makeup.

Bebe Rexha

Have you ever seen someone as goofy as Bebe Rexha? The popular singer is known for chart-bursting and joyful songs which are loved by people worldwide. Along with this, she is also known for presenting her face without any makeup on her social media. She recently posted a set of pictures on her Instagram in which she is seen having a shower without any makeup and with her natural wavy hair.

Trace Ellis Ross

Trace Ellis Ross is one of those actresses in Hollywood who likes to keep things natural. The American actress is often seen on her Instagram page as well as in person without any makeup, flaunting her natural hair. Also, she has been vocal about accepting your flaws and not hiding them with makeup. Recently, she posted a video in which she is showing off her natural skin and face.

Kate Winslet

The 48-year-old actress is everyone’s sweetheart and does not believe that flaws can be hidden through makeup. The Titanic actress has always proven that by her posts on social media that she is happy in her own skin and has no difficulty in showing her flaws to her audience. She frequently posts pictures of her outings to beaches, one of which can be seen here.

Shay Mitchell

The smile of Shay Mitchell is one to die for. The Canadian actress believes that everyone has a right to be themselves and own it. The actress often shares her bare face pictures, in her natural hair and skin, on her social media. Also, she has shared her full skincare routine on YouTube, which involves several steps, because she is an advocate for good skincare.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore is a 61-year-old actress who has always defied beauty by her age. Though she is a popular celebrity who always has to stay in front of the camera, she also prefers to embrace her natural face without any makeup. Demi looks beautiful in her natural element, which can be seen in her beach picture. The actress uploaded the photo on Instagram enjoying herself with her pet, soaking in the sun.

Adele

The popular singer who has always delighted her fans with her blockbuster songs, is also a person who is known to show off her natural looks. On her 33rd birthday, she uploaded a picture of herself in a black and white element on her social media account, which showcased her bare face and natural hair without any styling.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper who has mesmerized everyone through her songs and performances. Despite this, the Savage rapper has gotten attention for encouraging people to stop applying makeup every time. Megan recently uploaded a short clip on Instagram in which she is enjoying her bare face along with her natural curly hair.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has always shined bright as a star and is praised worldwide for her beauty. The singer has always been a minimalistic girl who doesn’t like to do much to her face. Her signature ponytail and eyeliner are enough to identify Ariana. Along with this, she has always supported being free without any makeup and embracing one’s natural beauty. She uploaded a picture on Instagram, without any makeup, with Cynthia Aerivo while they were in a rehearsal hall.

Chrissy Teigen

The mother of four children, whom she has with John Legend, has always been happy to share her natural beauty with her fans. Though she is a model who is supposed to apply makeup, she prefers to stay and embrace her natural face, which has its own flaws. The model is often seen uploading her bare-face pictures on Instagram with her kids, one of which can be seen here.

Katy Perry

Mostly recognized for her song Harleys In Hawaii, Katy Perry is also known for inspiring her fans to show off their natural skin. The singer is often seen advocating about not undergoing any cosmetic procedures because there is no shame in accepting who you are. She has also uploaded a makeup-free picture on Instagram, while she is acting her vote for the Los Angeles City Municipal Elections.

Jennifer Garner

The 52-year-old actress who is also a loving mother is often praised for her wide smile and natural beauty. Jennifer is frequently seen posting pictures on social media without any makeup on her face because she believes that embracing one’s natural beauty is a duty of every celebrity. Recently, she has welcomed summer by dipping into the swimming pool which can be seen in her Instagram video.

Tyra Banks

The model who has welcomed her son, York Banks Asla into this world through surrogacy, is loved by people for showing off her natural skin and hair. The model feels proud of her curly hair and skin but has also listened to much criticism in the past. But now, she embraces her natural self on Instagram by uploading frequent makeup-free selfies.

Gina Rodriguez

The actress who was diagnosed with a thyroid condition at the age of 19, has a warmth in her face. She is amongst those actresses who stay in front of the camera most of the time but don’t like to apply too much makeup. She often uploads pictures on Instagram with her family members in which she embraces her natural face. Recently, she posted a picture with her baby on Mother’s Day and can be seen enjoying her natural face.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough is an actress who has sparkling eyes and radiates inner happiness through her glowy face. She often promotes going makeup-free on several occasions because according to her, it is very important to let your skin breathe. She recently uploaded a sunkissed video on Instagram in which she is enjoying the sea and the sun.