20+ celebrities Who Lost Their Lives to COVID-19

Covid-19, or coronavirus, a widely known contagious disease, has taken away the lives of millions of people around the world. Among those who died due to this virus were some famous celebrities who influenced the entertainment, sports, and other industries. In this article, we will talk about 60 celebrities who have sadly left this world due to this deadly virus and will also shed some light on their remarkable professional lives.

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Kay Slay, whose actual name was Keith Grayson, was a popular American disc jockey whose albums were met with huge success in the regional market. However, in January 2022, it was announced that the prominent personality had been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, in April 2022, he lost his life due to the complications of COVID-19. At the time of his death, he was 55 years old.

Jay Weaver

The bassist and vocalist for the Christian band, Big Daddy Weave is one of those celebrities who passed away due to Covid-19. It was announced on the official Instagram page of the band, that the talented celebrity lost his battle to coronavirus on 2nd January 2022. At the time of his demise, Weaver was just 42 years old. Also, it was reported that the bassist was admitted to the hospital in December 2021 due to the complications of the virus.

Carlos Marin

Carlos Marin was a Spanish baritone who was also known throughout the world as a member of the classical crossover group II Diva. However, due to getting contracted the deadly coronavirus, the famous personality was hospitalized in 2021. On 19th December 2021, he lost his life due to Covid-19 after he was put into a medically induced coma.

Jay Jay Phillips

The heavy metal musician Jay Jay Phillips was famous around the world for being a member of the band Mettal Maffia. Also, he was proudly known for being the contestant of the reality television show America’s Got Talent. The band of Phillips announced in an official statement that he had passed away in December 2021 due to the complications of Covid-19. Also, they revealed that the musician was yet to be vaccinated. They reported that the girlfriend of Phillips found him unresponsive on his bed over Thanksgiving.

Colin Powell

Colin Powell was an American politician, diplomat, and statesman who also served as the 65th United States Secretary of the State from 2001 to 2005. In October 2021, while being treated for multiple myeloma, the famous personality passed away due to the effects of COVID-19 at a National Military Medical Center. Though he was vaccinated, his multiple myeloma compromised his immune system. At the time of his death, he was 84 years old.

Ricarlo Flanagan

The American actor, rapper, and comedian was widely known for appearing in the television show, Shameless. However, the professional career of the famous personality was cut short when he passed away due to the complications of Covid-19. On 12th October 2021, he unfortunately died at the age of 41 in Los Angeles, California.

Siti Sarah Raisuddin

The Malaysian singer and actress, Siti Sarah Raisuddin started her professional music career when she became the final contestant of Bintang RTM. For her songs and albums, the well-known celebrity has received numerous awards and nominations. However, at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, she passed away due to Covid-19 on 9th August 2021. At the time of her demise, Siti Sarah was just 36 years old.

Alvin Ing

Alvin Ing was a famous American actor and singer, whose professional career included movies, television shows, cabaret acts, theatre, and musicals. However, in July 2021, Alvin Ing passed away due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus. It was revealed that the prominent personality was first diagnosed with pneumonia and later it was confirmed that he had Covid-19. At the time of his death, the fully-vaccinated Alvin was 89 years old.

John Davis

One of the real voices behind the infamous music group, Milli Vanilli, is one of the celebrities who passed away due to the effects of Covid-19. In May 2021, it was announced by the daughter of Davis, Jasmin, that the famous singer died at the age of 66.

Linda Torres

The television personality Linda Torres was famous for appearing on the VH1’s reality show, Big Ang, and sometimes on Mob Wives. She is one of those celebrities who have lost their lives due to the complications of Covid-19. Janine Detore, the sister of the Big Ang star, announced the news of her death in an official statement. She revealed that Linda has died at Staten Island University Hospital shortly after being diagnosed with coronavirus. At the time of her death, she was 67 years old.

Eric Spinato

The senior story editor and senior head broker for the Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel worked at Fox for nearly 20 years. However, Dean Spinato, the brother of Eric announced on Instagram that his brother passed away on 21st March 2021, due to COVID-19. Also, it was revealed by his brother that at the time of his death, Eric was just 52 years old.

Ron Wright

Ron Wright was an American politician who served as the United States representative for Texas’s 6th congressional district. He served in this position from 2019 until his death in 2021. However, in the later part of his life, he encountered several health problems which ultimately took his life. In 2019, he announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. In January 2021, it was revealed that Ron had tested positive for coronavirus, which took his life on 7th February 2021.

Cloris Leachman

Another celebrity who lost her life due to the effects of Covid-19 is Cloris Leachman. She was an American actress and comedian whose professional career in the entertainment industry spanned for nearly 80 years. However, the versatile actress died in January 2021 due to natural causes in her sleep at her home in California. At the time of her death, Leachman was 94 years old. Also, it was revealed by her death certificate that she battled Covid-19 and the deadly virus contributed to her death.

Remy Julienne

Remy Julienne was a famous French stunt performer, assistant director, and coordinator, who was popularly known as the 1956 French motocross champion. However, the legendary movie stuntman passed away on the evening of 21st January 2021, from the complications of Covid-19 during the pandemic in France. At the time of death, Julienne was 90 years old.

George Whitmore

George Whitmore, whose full name was George William Whitmore was an American conservationist and a mountain climber. He was also a member of the first climbing team to climb EI Captain in Yosemite National Park. However, the famous personality died on 1st January 2021, due to the complications of coronavirus, at the age of 89. It was reported that George died on New Year’s Day 2021 at a rehabilitation facility in California from the damage to his lungs, which COVID-19 caused.

Dawn Wells

The American actress who is widely known for appearing in the sitcom, Gilligan’s Island as Mary Ann Summers has died due to the effects of Covid-19. On 30th December 2020, the Growing Pains actress passed away in Los Angeles due to the causes related to coronavirus. At the time of her death, Covid-19 was at its peak in California, which took the life of the versatile actress. Also, at the time of her death, Dawn Wells was 82 years old.

Charley Pride

Charley Pride, whose full name was Charley Frank Pride was an American singer and guitarist and was also well-known as a professional baseball player. The country legend, who was a pioneer for Black musicians in country music passed away due to the effects of Covid-19 on 12th December 2020. A statement on his website announced the official news of his death and revealed that he was 86 years old.

Carol Sutton

Carol Sutton was an American actress who was popularly known for her work in theatre, films, and television. The talented actress was famous for playing the role of Nurse Pam in 1989’s Steel Magnolias. However, she passed away on 10th December 2020, at the age of 76, just seven days after her 76th birthday. Carol Sutton died due to Covid-19, amid the coronavirus pandemic in New Orleans.

Tommy Tiny Lister

The American actor and professional wrestler is famous around the world for playing the role of neighborhood bully Deebo in the film, Friday and its sequel. Also, he was well-known for appearing in the Dark Knight film series. However, the professional career of the actor was cut short when he died in December 2020 due to Covid-19. It was reported that the police doing a wellness check found Tommy dead in his home in California.

Arnie Robinson Jr.

Another popular name that has faded away due to the complications of COVID-19 is Arnie Robinson Jr. He was a popular American athlete who won a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympics in the long jump. However, when he started to have excessive cough and breathing problems in mid-November 2020, he took a back step from his career. Arnie tested positive for Covid-19 and ultimately died in December 2020, at the age of 72.

Kenzo Takada

The Japanese fashion designer who founded the worldwide popular clothing brand Kenzo lived in France. His clothing designs focused on his love for graphics and large floral prints. However, the famed fashion designer passed away due to the complications of coronavirus on 4th October 2020, in the American Hospital of Paris. At the time of his death, the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak in France.

Jay Johnstone

Jay Johnstone, whose actual name was Jay William Johnstone Jr, was an American professional baseball player who also worked as a television sports announcer. However, the former MLB player died in September 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at a nursing home in California, when the coronavirus pandemic was going on in the USA. The news of his death was announced by his daughter, Mary Jayne Sarah Johnstone.

Tommy DeVito

The American musician was widely popular as a founding member, lead guitarist, and vocalist of the band The Four Seasons. The talented musician passed away in Las Vegas in September 2020 from COVID-19 complications. At the time of his death, Tommy was 92 years old. Tommy’s close friend, Alfred Nittoli, announced his death.

Bruce Williamson

Another popular celebrity who lost his life after contracting Covid-19 is Bruce Williamson. He was a famous American R&B and soul singer and one-time lead singer for the American vocal group The Temptations. However, after battling coronavirus, he passed away at the age of 49. The former lead singer died on 6th September 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic in Nevada.

Tom Seaver

Tom Seaver was an American professional baseball player who was nicknamed Tom Terrific by his beloved fans. However, the New York Mets pitcher passed away in his sleep, in August 2020, due to the complications of COVID-19 and Lewy Body Dementia. At the time of his death, Tom Seaver was 75 years old. Also, the news of his passing was announced in a statement by the National Baseball Hall Of Fame.

Herman Cain

Herman Cain was a former business executive, Tea Party movement activist, and television and radio host. Also, he was a 2012 Republican presidential candidate who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. During the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, Cain tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta. However, in June 2020, the famous personality died due to the effects of the virus at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, two kids, and three grandkids.

Nick Cordero

The Canadian actor and singer was popular around the world for playing the role of Cheech in the 2014 Broadway musical, Bullets Over Broadway. However, the professional career of the actor was cut short when he passed away on 5th July 2020. The Broadway-famed actor died at the age of 41, due to the complications of Covid-19. It was reported that Nick Cordero was hospitalized for over 90 days, after he contracted the virus in March 2020.

Brandis Kemp

Brandis Kemp was a popular American actress who was well-known around the world for her roles in AfterMASH and Fridays. However, on July 4, 2020, she died at her home in Los Angeles after suffering from brain cancer and complications of COVID-19. Brandis Kemp was just 76 years old at the time of her death.

Chris Trousdale

The American singer, actor, and dancer was popular throughout the world for being a member of the boy band, Dream Street. Additionally, he was known for working with Gregory Raposo, Matt Ballinger, Jesse McCartney, and many more. However, in July 2020, he passed away at a hospital in California due to complications of an undisclosed illness and Covid-19. The news of his death was shared on the official Instagram page of Chris Trousdale.

Annie Glenn

The widow of Senator and astronaut John Glenn was famous as an advocate for people with disabilities and communication disorders. However, the popular public personality passed away on 19th May 2020 due to the adverse effects of Covid-19 at a nursing home in Minnesota. It was reported that John Glenn’s wife was 100 years old at the time of her death.

Roy Horn

Roy Horn was an entertainer, who became popular as a part of the duo Siegfried & Roy, who used white lions and white tigers in their performances. He was a famous illusionist, who passed away in May 2020, in a Las Vegas hospital, due to the complications of COVID-19. It was revealed by Roy’s publicist that he was admitted to the hospital in April 2020, when he tested positive for the deadly virus.

Ty Chijioke

The British-Nigerian rapper became famous around the world in 2001, after releasing his debut album The Awkward. He then rose to prominence in 2003, by releasing Upwards. However, the professional career of Ty was cut short when he died in May 2020 at a hospital, at the age of 47. It was revealed that Ty passed away due to pneumonia after getting intensive treatment for Covid-19.

Frederick Thomas

Frederick Thomas, who was nicknamed Fred The Godson by his beloved fans, was an American rapper and DJ. However, on 6th April 2020, he revealed by uploading an Instagram post that he had tested positive for Covid-19. But on 23rd April 2020, he ultimately lost his precious life due to the complications of the virus. At the time of his death, Frederick was just 35 years old. He is survived by his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, and their children.

Tim Brooke Taylor

The American actor and comedian was widely known around the world for being a member of The Goodies. However, on 12th April 2020, the actor who played the role of a scientist in 1971’s Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory, passed away due to the adverse effects of COVID-19. He died in Cookham, Berkshire, at the age of 79.

John Prine

John Prine, whose actual name was John Edward Prine, was a famous country folk singer and songwriter from America. Also, he was known as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation. However, in April 2020, John Prine died due to complications which were caused by coronavirus. It was reported that he was hospitalized in March 2020 with a sudden onset of coronavirus symptoms.

Lee Fierro

Lee Fierro is an American actress who lost her precious life due to the complications of coronavirus. The Hollywood celebrity was well-known in the industry for playing the part of Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg’s horror film series, Jaws. However, the popular theater promoter died on 5th April 2020, due to Covid-19, at the age of 91.

Jay Benedict

Another famous celebrity whose name faded away during the coronavirus pandemic is Jay Benedict. He was an American actor who was frequently cast as an American character in British television programs and films. Also, he was best known for featuring in Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises. However, Foyle’s War actor passed away in April 2020 at the Croydon University Hospital due to complications arising out of Covid-19 infection. It was revealed that he died a week before his 69th birthday.

Tom Dempsey

The American footballer, Tom Dempsey played for various teams in the NFL including Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and many more. However, in March 2020, the NFL player tested positive for Covid-19 and ultimately passed away on 4th April 2020, due to its complications. The news of his death was announced by the New Orleans Saints in a statement on their website.

Sergio Rossi

Sergio Rossi was an Italian shoe designer, who founded his own footwear brand, Sergio Rossi. He was Italy’s most celebrated footwear designer who died on 2nd April 2020 in Cesena at the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital, due to the complications of Covid-19. At the time of his death, he was 84 years old. The news of his demise was announced by his footwear brand on Instagram on 3rd April.

Patricia Bosworth

Patricia Bosworth was a journalist, memoirist, actress, and biographer from America. She was a celebrity biographer, who wrote bestseller books on Jane Fonda, Marlon Brando, and many other famous figures. However, the writer of John Wayne’s biography unfortunately passed away on 2nd April 2020, from pneumonia and complications arising out of Covid-19 at a hospital in New York. At the time of her death, Patricia Bosworth was 86 years old.

Ellis Marsalis

Ellis Marsalis, whose real name was Ellis Louis Marsalis Jr was a famous American jazz pianist and educator. However, the beloved member of the New Orleans music scene died on 1st April 2020 at the age of 85 due to the adverse effects of coronavirus at a local hospital. The news of Ellis’ death was made public by his son, Brandford Marsalis.

Bucky Pizzarelli

Bucky Pizzarelli was an American jazz guitarist known worldwide for being the father of John Pizzarelli, who was also a jazz guitarist. He was also popular as a former member of the Tonight Show orchestra. However, in April 2020, the famous personality passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 94. His son, John, confirmed his death on Instagram.

Adam Schlesinger

The American musician, composer, record producer, and songwriter was famous around the world for being a founding member of the band, Fountains of Wayne, Ivy, and Tinted Windows. However, the award-winning musician passed away on 1st April 2020 from complications of Covid-19 at a hospital in New York. During the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, Adam was just 52 years old.

Julie Bennett

Another Hollywood celebrity who lost her life in the coronavirus pandemic is Julie Bennett. She was a popular actress who also worked as a realtor and talent agent. Julie was popular in the entertainment industry for voicing the character of Cindy Bear in The Yogi Bear Show cartoons. However, in March 2020, she passed away due to the complications of Covid-19 at the age of 88. It was reported that Julie was at a medical center in Los Angeles at the time of her death.

Wallace Roney

The American jazz trumpeter was a legendary musician and protege of the late Miles Davis. However, the award-winning musician passed away in March 2020, at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey. It was revealed that the jazz trumpeter died due to the complications of novel coronavirus. Also, Wallace Roney was just 59 years old at the time of his death.

Andrew Jack

Andrew Jack was a famous British dialect coach, who has worked in more than 80 motion pictures. Also, Andrew was an actor who was known throughout the world for his appearance in the Star Wars film series. However, his representative, Jill McCullough revealed in a statement that he had passed away on 31st March 2020, at a hospital outside of London due to the adverse effects of Covid-19. Further, Andrew Jack is survived by his wife and two kids.

Maria Mercader

An American journalist and news producer, Maria Mercader is famous for working with CBS News for over 30 years. However, the veteran journalist died from COVID-19 on 29th March 2020 at a New York hospital. The news of her death was announced by CBS and they revealed that she was 54 years old at the time of her death.

Ken Shimura

Ken Shimura, whose actual name was Yasunori Shimura, was a talented Japanese comedian who began his professional career by assisting the comedy band The Drifters. However, the comedian, who was known as Robin Williams of Japan, was hospitalized in March 2020 for pneumonia, but it was later confirmed that he had coronavirus. On 29th March 2020, he tragically died at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo.

Orlando McDaniel

The American footballer was drafted in the 2nd round by the Denver Broncos in the 1982 NFL draft. However, after returning to his home in Texas following a trip to Washington, the former NFL player started to show the symptoms of coronavirus. However, in March 2020, he passed away due to the complications of this deadly virus at the age of 59.

Alan Merrill

Alan Merrill was an American musician who served as a musician, guitarist, and songwriter. He was known worldwide for writing the hit song, I Love Rock N Roll. However, the talented musician passed away on 29th March 2020 after battling the deadly Covid-19. At the age of 69, he died during the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. His daughter, Lauren Merrill, announced the news of his death on Facebook.

Joe Diffie

Joe Diffie, whose real name was Joe Logan Diffie, was an American country music singer and songwriter. One of the most celebrated country artists of the 90s announced on 27th March 2020 that he had tested positive for coronavirus. However, just two days later, on 29th March, he left the world due to the complications of the illness. The news of Joe’s death was announced by his publicist, who also revealed that he was 61 years old at that time.

Terrence McNally

The American screenwriter, playwright, and librettist was described as the bard of American theater. The award-winning playwright passed away on 24th March 2020, at the age of 81, at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. It was revealed that he died due to the complications of Covid-19 during the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. Also, it was reported that he had overcome lung cancer in the 1990s and was also living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Mark Blum

Mark Blum is one of the Hollywood actors who lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus. He was an American actor, who worked majorly in theater, film, and television and was widely known for playing roles in movies like Crocodile Dundee and Desperately Seeking Susan. However, the veteran actor died in March 2020 due to complications of Covid-19 at a hospital in New York. At the time of his demise, Mark Blum was 69 years old.

Floyd Cardoz

Floyd Cardoz was an Indian-American chef who was known for owning the New York City restaurant named Paowalla. Also, he became popular after winning the Top Chef Masters in 2011. However, on 25th March 2020, the renowned chef passed away due to the adverse effects of Covid-19. He died at the Mountainside Hospital in New Jersey at the age of 59. It was reported that Floyd was admitted to the hospital just a week before his passing.

Troy Sneed

Troy Sneed, whose full name was Troy Lenard Sneed Jr. was a gospel singer, musician, and songwriter who started his professional career in 1999. However, the famed musician passed away on 27th April 2020 in Florida due to the severe complications of Covid-19. At the time of his death, the Grammy-nominated singer was just 52 years old.

Allen Daviau

Allen Daviau, the renowned American cinematographer, was known worldwide for his work on Empire of the Sun, The Color Purple, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. However, the famed personality died on 15 April 2020 at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital from complications of COVID-19. At the time of his death, Allen Daviau was just 77 years old.

Ann Sullivan

The longtime Disney animator, who contributed her skills to the latter-day Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Lilo & Stitch died in April 2020. The veteran animator passed away at the Motion Picture and Television Fund retirement home in California. It was revealed that Ann Sullivan died due to the effects of Covid-19, at the age of 91.

Anthony Causi

Another celebrity who lost his life due to the complications of Covid-19 is Anthony Causi. He was a beloved photographer for The Post, whose prolific talent made him a respectable figure throughout the sports world. However, Anthony Causi passed away in April 2020 at the North Shore University Hospital because of coronavirus.

Forrest Compton

Forrest Compton was an American actor who was known throughout the world for playing the character of Mike Kerr on the soap opera, The Edge of Night. However, the talented actor passed away on 4th April 2020, in Shelter Island, New York. It was reported that Gomer Pyle, USMC actor died due to the complications of Covid-19. Also, he was 94 years old at the time of his demise.