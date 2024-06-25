20+ celebrities who had plastic surgery

In today’s age of social media, where beauty standards seem to be at an all-time high, it’s no wonder that there are many celebrities who had plastic surgery.

Famous celebrities often find themselves under relentless scrutiny to maintain a flawless appearance. Unlike the days when their every move wasn’t captured, now even the slightest hint of imperfection can lead to intense backlash online in the form of comments or memes; sharing negative comments about celebrities’ appearance has become easier than ever before.

Consequently, many stars feel compelled to consider cosmetic procedures to stay picture-perfect. While in the past, aging gracefully was celebrated, nowadays, everyone strives to defy the clock, leading to a surge in celebrities opting for enhancements like plastic surgery. Some achieve stunning transformations, becoming the talk of the town, while others face mixed reactions from fans who may or may not approve of their new look. Interestingly, some celebs choose to keep their cosmetic adventures hush-hush, while others boldly embrace and discuss their transformations.

Over the years, attitudes toward plastic surgery have really shifted. It’s not just for the rich and famous anymore—it’s seen as a personal choice anyone can make. Celebrities are now pretty open about the work they’ve had done, whether it’s a little tweak here and there or something more noticeable like a nose job or breast enhancement. It’s all about embracing what makes you feel confident, and for some stars, that means being upfront about their cosmetic adventures!

Let’s dive into the intriguing world of over 20+ celebrities who’ve ventured down the path of plastic surgery!

Megan Fox

In a recent episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Megan Fox candidly discussed her journey with cosmetic enhancements, aiming to shatter myths and liberate others from societal pressures. She revealed having undergone breast augmentation thrice, initially at 21 or 22 years old, then after breastfeeding her children, and most recently to address issues with implant visibility due to low body fat.

Additionally, Fox admitted to having a rhinoplasty in her early 20s, dispelling misconceptions about other speculated procedures like buccal fat removal, facelifts, liposuction, body contouring, and Brazilian butt lifts, which she clarified she hasn’t pursued.

Her openness reflects a desire to challenge taboos around plastic surgery in the entertainment industry, offering a refreshing perspective on personal choices and self-empowerment.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been refreshingly candid about her experience with cosmetic procedures, particularly after a mishap early in her career. In her memoir, she revealed an unintended consequence of a polypectomy where the surgeon inadvertently altered the shape of her nose.

“My original nose was lost in the shuffle. I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Who is this?’ Thankfully, I’ve since had a few touch-ups to get back to my original self,” she shared. Despite the challenges, Chopra has embraced her journey, finding acceptance in the face staring back at her.

Her story highlights the ups and downs of navigating the world of aesthetics in showbiz, reminding us that even the most glamorous faces have their own tales of transformation.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has been open about her journey with cosmetic enhancements, starting with her confession about lip fillers on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” when she was just 15. She candidly shared her insecurities about having smaller lips and how fillers helped boost her confidence.

Addressing persistent rumors, Kylie clarified in a 2019 interview with Paper that aside from lip fillers, she hasn’t undergone any other facial surgeries, debunking speculation of a complete overhaul. However, in a surprising revelation on a 2023 episode of “The Kardashians,” she disclosed having a breast augmentation at 19, shortly before welcoming her daughter, Stormi. Reflecting on this decision, she expressed some regret, musing, “I wish I hadn’t gone down that road.”

Through her journey, Kylie’s honesty sheds light on the pressures and personal choices celebrities navigate in the spotlight, reminding us that even beauty icons have their moments of reflection.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has been refreshingly candid about her adventures in cosmetic enhancements. In a revealing chat with Byrdie in 2017, she humorously quipped, “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” disclosing that she’s had work done on her entire face—well, almost everything, until she opted for buccal fat removal in October 2021 to thin out her cheeks as well.

Not one to shy away from sharing her journey, Chrissy also mentioned undergoing liposuction under her arms and, earlier in her career, getting breast implants, which she bid adieu to in June 2020. Taking to Instagram, she expressed her newfound freedom, noting, “They’ve served me well for many years, but I’m ready for a change—like zipping up a dress with ease and lounging comfortably on my belly!”

Adding to her transformation tale, Chrissy ventured into eyebrow territory with an eyebrow transplant in November 2021, rounding out her cosmetic escapades with her signature blend of humor and honesty.

Cardi B

Cardi B has always been upfront about her journey with cosmetic enhancements, both before and after her rise to fame. In a candid interview with GQ back in 2018, she shared a daring tale of getting illegal butt injections at 21, driven by a desire to match the curvier figures of her peers in the stripping industry. The procedure, done in a Queens apartment, was far from glamorous—she vividly described the intense pain and aftermath that followed.

After becoming a mom and experiencing the changes pregnancy brings, Cardi B openly discussed undergoing liposuction and breast augmentation. She didn’t shy away from revealing the reality of post-surgery recovery, even having to cancel some shows to recuperate fully.

Among her transformations, Cardi B has also mentioned her journey with a nose job, reflecting her bold approach to both her career and her personal evolution in the spotlight. Her honesty and humor make her a refreshing voice in the world of celebrity plastic surgery stories.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco, known for her role in “The Big Bang Theory,” openly discussed her cosmetic enhancements in a 2016 Women’s Health cover story. She cheerfully revealed, “Years ago, I had my nose and boobs done—best decision ever!” Her candidness extended to embracing the idea that feeling confident in one’s appearance is empowering, regardless of the naysayers.

With a refreshing perspective on self-care and confidence, Cuoco emphasized that while inner beauty matters, feeling good about oneself visually is equally important. Her honesty continues to inspire fans to embrace their own paths to self-confidence, whatever that may entail.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson opened up about her experiences with cosmetic procedures in her memoir, “Open Book.” After giving birth to her children, she opted for two tummy tucks to address the stretch marks and loose skin that lingered despite being at a healthy weight. Despite her doctor’s concerns due to previous health issues, she went ahead with the surgeries.

The first surgery went relatively smoothly, but Jessica still felt self-conscious about her appearance, prompting her to schedule a second tummy tuck. Unfortunately, this time around, she faced complications including an infection and severe vomiting.

Reflecting on her journey, Jessica realized that while surgery could alter her physical appearance, it didn’t solve the deeper emotional challenges she faced. She candidly shared that true self-acceptance and emotional well-being were what mattered most beyond the stitches and scars.

Her story reminds us that even amidst the glamour of Hollywood, everyone grapples with self-image and inner struggles, with honesty and self-awareness ultimately guiding the path forward.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian casually shared in a 2010 interview with “Nightline” that she opted for breast implants. Her nonchalant attitude about the procedure was clear: “I have had breast implants, but honestly, it’s no big deal to me.”

Her openness reflects a refreshing perspective on body modifications in the public eye. She shows that confidence comes from being comfortable in one’s own skin, no matter the tweaks one chooses to make along the way.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland shared in a 2013 interview with Shape magazine that she waited patiently for a decade before deciding to get breast implants. Consulting with her mother and Tina Knowles-Lawson, she recalled, “I initially wanted breast implants at 18, but my mom and Beyoncé’s mom advised me to take my time and think it through.” Following their wise counsel, Kelly eventually underwent the procedure at 28 years old.

Her story highlights the importance of thoughtful consideration when making personal decisions about appearance, showing that sometimes waiting can lead to a choice that feels right.

Blac Chyna

In a candid Instagram Stories update in March 2023, Blac Chyna shared a personal journey with her plastic surgery decisions. “I’m here at the doctor’s office, making some changes,” she announced to her followers. Acknowledging her past choices, she bravely discussed her plans to remove biopolymer butt injections, emphasizing the importance of safety and cautioning against silicone injections due to potential health risks.

Her transparency and commitment to health underscore a journey of self-improvement, reminding us that even in the world of glamour and beauty, prioritizing well-being is paramount.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian made headlines during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” series finale reunion by addressing long-standing rumors about her cosmetic procedures. With candor, she debunked speculation, stating, “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job.” Despite years of media scrutiny, she revealed that no one had directly asked her about it until then.

On her talk show, “Kocktails With Khloe,” she further opened up about her experiences with facial fillers, admitting to having them dissolved due to dissatisfaction. Reflecting on the process, she candidly shared, “My face was so messed up I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved.” This experience left her cautious about future treatments, highlighting the trials and tribulations of navigating beauty standards in the public eye.

Khloé’s transparency offers a refreshing glimpse into the complexities of celebrity life, reminding us that even in a world of glamor, self-care and authenticity matter most.

Sia

In a surprising moment at the Daytime Beauty Awards in October 2023, Sia, renowned for her iconic wig and hidden identity, stepped into the spotlight to acknowledge a personal transformation. Presenting an award to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, she humorously declared, “I’m a pop star who usually hides her face and doesn’t beat around the bush — I received an incredible face lift from Dr. Talei.”

Known for her distinctive style of concealing her face with a bleached-blond wig, Sia has previously explained in Billboard that her choice to remain incognito stems from a desire to maintain anonymity.

This revelation adds a touch of intrigue to Sia’s enigmatic persona, highlighting her openness to embracing change while staying true to her artistic vision.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda opened up about her experience with plastic surgery in an interview with Vogue, revealing her thoughts on a past facelift and why she now regrets it. “We all know wealthy women who’ve had facelifts and things like that, and they end up looking unnatural,” she reflected. Jane admitted to having a facelift herself but decided to stop because she didn’t want to risk looking distorted. “I’m not proud that I went through with it,” she candidly added.

Reflecting on the allure of plastic surgery, Jane acknowledged its addictive potential but now champions a simpler approach to aging gracefully: keeping skin moisturized. Her journey serves as a reminder that true beauty comes from confidence and self-acceptance, transcending the quest for perfection.

Bella Hadid

In her candid 2022 Vogue cover story, Bella Hadid didn’t hold back about her early experiences with cosmetic procedures and the misconceptions surrounding her appearance. Opening up about her teenage decision to undergo a nose job at 14, she expressed genuine regret, wishing she had preserved her ancestral nose. “I think I would have grown into it,” she reflected.

Dispelling persistent rumors about further alterations to her face, Bella addressed speculations with a mix of humor and clarity. “People think I’ve completely altered my face because of one picture from my teenage years where I looked puffy,” she remarked wryly. Setting the record straight, she firmly stated, “I have never used filler. Let’s end that rumor once and for all. It’s just not my thing.”

Moreover, Bella debunked notions of having had an eye lift, attributing her lifted appearance to a simple and effective trick. “Anyone who thinks I’ve had my eyes lifted or similar—it’s just face tape! The oldest trick in the book,” she revealed with a laugh.

Her honesty and straightforwardness about her journey with cosmetic decisions offer a refreshing perspective in the world of celebrity beauty, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and personal choice.

Kehlani

In a recent interview with Byrdie, Kehlani opened up about their decision to remove their breast implants after facing years of health challenges. “I got breast implants about four years ago because I was struggling with my perception of beauty,” they shared with the publication. Kehlani recounted feeling pressured after a viral video critique about their appearance led them to seek augmentation.

The decision to have the implants removed was driven by persistent health issues like fatigue and joint pain, common among those with silicone breast implants. With the implants gone, Kehlani expressed a newfound sense of beauty and wellness. “Now, I feel more beautiful than ever because I feel healthy,” they revealed.

Kehlani’s journey underscores the importance of self-acceptance and prioritizing health over external standards of beauty, offering a powerful message of empowerment and authenticity.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has always been refreshingly honest about the cosmetic enhancements she’s chosen over the years, including breast implants, eyelid surgery, and a brow lift. In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” she famously quipped, “I wasn’t born naturally pretty, so I make the most of what I’ve got. I’m not a natural beauty, but I can sure enhance it. Whatever it takes, I’m all for it. I try to make the most of everything.”

In her trademark witty style, Dolly also joked with The Guardian in 2011, saying, “If something’s bagging, sagging, or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it!” Her candid approach to beauty and aging has endeared her to fans, proving that a sense of humor can accompany even the most glamorous transformations.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer got candid in 2022 about her post-pregnancy journey, revealing she opted for liposuction to regain her strength. Posting on Instagram, she shared, “Feeling good finally! It’s been a journey, thanks to @seckinmd and @jordanternermd.” Accompanied by beach photos in a stylish one-piece, she playfully noted her weight at 170 pounds. “Never thought I’d do anything like this, but hey, talk to me after your uterus refuses to contract for 2.5 years and you hit 40!”

A few months later, Amy shared another post in a corset, celebrating her journey to health and self-acceptance. “C-section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer, it’s all about embracing love and feeling strong for myself and my family,” she wrote enthusiastically. “I want to feel fabulous at my best. Let’s rock this! Who’s with me?”

Amy Schumer’s openness and humor about her body and experiences resonate, reminding us that self-care and confidence go hand in hand, no matter the journey.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea hasn’t shied away from discussing her experiences with plastic surgery, openly sharing about procedures she underwent on her nose and breasts back in 2017. Expressing gratitude to her plastic surgeon on Instagram, she later elaborated on her decision during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“There was nothing wrong with me,” Iggy clarified with Ellen. “I just wanted to make some changes because I felt like it.” Emphasizing that it’s a personal choice, she firmly believes that everyone should have the right to decide for themselves, regardless of gender.

In her straightforward approach, Iggy Azalea highlights the importance of self-determination and empowerment when it comes to personal transformations.

K. Michelle

Michelle has bravely shared her journey with cosmetic enhancements, revealing in the past how she opted for black-market butt injections in hopes of enhancing her career.

“I went for it despite the risks,” she recounted to People, describing the injections as ‘hydrogel’ from a non-medical provider. Influenced by a favorite rapper who underwent a similar procedure, she made the decision to undergo the injections.

However, the aftermath proved challenging as she experienced severe leg and back pain due to silicone spreading and damaging her tissues. In 2017, K. Michelle underwent multiple surgeries and blood transfusions to remove the silicone, turning her experience into a cautionary tale.

“Now it’s clear the risks,” she cautioned. “Back then, it was uncertain, but now we know the dangers of foreign substances in the body.”

Michelle’s candid story reminds us of the importance of safe and informed choices in personal beauty decisions, adding a touch of resilience and wisdom to her journey.

Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley, known from her time on The Bachelorette, recently shared a heartfelt IGTV video discussing her journey with breast implants and her decision to have them removed due to health concerns. “I’ve been grappling with medical issues for years without clear answers,” she revealed. After numerous doctor visits, it was discovered that fluid sacs had developed behind her implants. “For the past five years, my white blood count has been high, battling an unidentified issue in my body,” she explained. “My body started rejecting the implants as foreign objects.”

Putting her health first, Clare made the difficult but necessary choice to undergo surgery to remove the implants. “As much as I loved having them, my health takes precedence,” she emphasized. “So, they’re coming out.”

Clare’s candid sharing of her health journey underscores the importance of listening to one’s body and making choices that prioritize well-being. Her bravery in discussing this personal decision serves as an inspiration for others navigating similar challenges.

Victoria Beckham

In a heartfelt letter to her younger self featured in Vogue UK back in 2017, Victoria Beckham shared some candid advice and reflections, including a mention of her thoughts on breast implants. “And I must tell you, don’t tinker with your boobs. Embrace what you’ve got,” she wrote, imparting wisdom from her own experiences. Victoria’s letter is a reminder that self-acceptance and celebrating one’s natural attributes can be the ultimate beauty advice, delivered with her trademark style and honesty.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks didn’t hold back when discussing her early experiences with plastic surgery in a 2018 interview with People. Reflecting on her decision to undergo cosmetic changes, Banks shared, “I had issues with bones in my nose that were bothering me. Even though I could breathe fine, I opted for surgery. I’m owning up to it! I also rocked fake hair and got my nose done. I believe in being real.”

She emphasized, “Whether you choose to fix something or flaunt it, it’s your call. Want a hair makeover? Go ahead. Thinking about permanent eyebrows? Go for it. As women, let’s support each other and drop the judgment.”

Tyra’s openness about her cosmetic choices highlights her belief in personal empowerment and authenticity, delivered with her signature charm and honesty.

Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné opened up in a lively episode of “The Best Podcast Ever With Raven and Miranda” in August 2023, sharing her journey through teenage bullying and body-shaming. She revealed that these experiences led her to opt for liposuction and a breast reduction before even turning 18. “It was quite a rollercoaster, dealing with all that at such a young age,” she recalled.

Raven-Symoné’s candid discussion illuminates the challenges many face growing up in the spotlight while also emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance and personal growth.

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams has been refreshingly candid about her beauty treatments, sharing her experiences with regular Botox injections and multiple sessions of Ultherapy. Recalling her first encounter with Ultherapy, she humorously remarked, “It hurt like the devil, and I swore I’d never do it again.” However, three months later, her makeup artist praised her tight and glowing complexion, leaving Williams pleasantly surprised.

Her openness about cosmetic tweaks underscores her commitment to maintaining a youthful appearance while embracing the occasional discomfort that comes with it.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman, the Oscar-winning actress, revealed her playful experience with Botox in 2015. “I tried Botox and absolutely loved it,” she shared with The Mirror. “I sneakily had it done during a long break between roles without telling my husband. For about six months, he kept calling me ‘Hello, Pretty!'”

Colman’s candid admission reflects her humorous approach to cosmetic enhancements, highlighting how a subtle tweak can bring unexpected joy and playful banter into everyday life.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry shared her beauty secrets with Refinery29, revealing her experience with lasers and filler injections under her eyes to combat dark circles. “I’d recommend it to anyone looking to solve that issue,” she noted. Perry clarified that while some might believe otherwise, all of her natural assets remain authentic. “People often think they’re not real, but honestly, it’s no big deal,” she added with a smile. Her openness highlights the balance between embracing enhancements and staying true to oneself in the world of celebrity beauty standards.

Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid celebrated her fifty-fifth birthday with a refreshing Instagram post, declaring, “Fifty-five and smiling inside out…finally back to the original 1964.” She proudly proclaimed living in a body free from breast implants, fillers, Botox, extensions, and all the unnecessary expectations society imposes on women. Hadid candidly shared how she once believed these were necessary to fit society’s narrow definition of beauty, but realized their toxicity nearly took a toll on her health. She stopped Botox and fillers years ago after being diagnosed with Lyme disease, embracing a natural and healthier approach to beauty ever since. Her journey highlights the importance of self-acceptance and living authentically in a world obsessed with appearances.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford, the iconic supermodel, has openly shared her beauty regimen, which includes occasional Botox injections. In an interview with InStyle, she revealed, “I’m realistic about aging. While skincare can improve texture, for maintaining elasticity, I rely on vitamin injections, Botox, and collagen.” Despite her simple and healthy lifestyle—drinking plenty of water, mindful eating, and regular exercise—Crawford credits her cosmetic surgeon for the quality of her skin. Her candid approach shows how she balances embracing natural aging with the help of modern treatments to feel her best.

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons, the legendary bassist of KISS, famously documented his facelift journey on his reality show Gene Simmons Family Jewels. Alongside his partner Shannon Tweed, they both opted for facelifts in 2007. “I’d thought about it for a while,” Simmons shared with People. “I knew I had some jowls to address.” The reality series captured every detail, from pre-op nerves to post-op recovery, showcasing not just his facelift but also eyelid surgery and pec liposuction.

Despite his openness about cosmetic procedures, Simmons emphasizes that it’s a personal decision. “Everyone’s journey should be their own,” he advises, echoing Shakespeare’s wisdom to “be true to yourself.” His candid approach to plastic surgery reflects his belief in personal choice and self-expression.

Howard Stern

Howard Stern, the notorious radio personality known for his bold and candid style, once opted for a rhinoplasty procedure that subtly refined his appearance. Despite his career in radio, where his voice takes center stage, Stern’s face became increasingly familiar to audiences as his popularity soared. Seeking to smooth out a nose hump, he underwent the surgery, with the results so nuanced that only his sister noticed the change.

Stern’s experience underscores the essence of cosmetic procedures: to enhance one’s appearance in a way that boosts self-confidence while maintaining authenticity. His decision to address a feature that bothered him reflects a common desire to feel more comfortable in one’s skin without radically altering one’s identity.

Cher

Cher has always been candid about her views on plastic surgery, making it clear what she has and hasn’t done. Addressing rumors head-on, she once told ABC in 2002, “If I’d had as much plastic surgery as they say, you know, like I’ve got ass implants and calf implants and cheek implants—I’ve had the same cheeks my entire life. No butt lifts. No ribs removed. If I want to rearrange my anatomy, it’s my business, not theirs.”

Cher’s bold honesty about her cosmetic choices highlights her no-nonsense attitude and refusal to let speculation overshadow her truth. She’s firm about maintaining her distinctive features while dismissing any myths that stray from reality.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale, the star of High School Musical, underwent rhinoplasty in 2007 to correct a deviated septum that was causing breathing difficulties. “I didn’t do this for cosmetic reasons,” she clarified to People. “It was purely for my health. I almost couldn’t breathe out of one side of my nose.” Tisdale emphasized her commitment to honesty with her fans, stating, “I’m not going to pretend I haven’t had anything done. I believe in transparency because my fans mean the world to me.”

Tisdale’s decision to share her experience reflects her openness and dedication to maintaining a genuine connection with her audience, ensuring they know the motivations behind her decision.

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton, known for her role in The Middle, underwent a tummy tuck and breast reduction in 2003 to address post-pregnancy changes. Speaking candidly to People magazine, she humorously described her reasons for the procedures, saying, “After four C-sections, my stomach looked like a world map, and my breasts were heading south from breastfeeding—all I needed was a compass and a dinner bell!” Heaton explained that her decision was motivated by wanting to feel comfortable and confident in the glamorous gowns she finally had the chance to wear. Her honesty about the realities of Hollywood contrasts with its often-glamorized facade, showing a refreshing candor about the challenges and choices actors face.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow, known for her iconic role in Friends, reflected on her rhinoplasty in a 2013 interview with The Saturday Evening Post, calling it “life-altering.” At the age of 16, she decided to undergo the procedure, describing the transformation as moving from feeling “hideous” to feeling much more confident. “I did it the summer before starting a new high school,” she explained, “so most people there wouldn’t know the ‘hideous’ version of me. It was definitely a good, good, good change!” Kudrow’s openness about her experience highlights how personal decisions can positively impact self-esteem, especially during significant life transitions like starting a new school.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has been refreshingly candid about her experiences with cosmetic procedures. “I’ve tried a bit of everything. A little plastic surgery, a touch of lipo, some Botox here and there,” she shared in a candid interview with The Telegraph back in 2002. Despite trying these treatments, Curtis humorously remarked, “None of it works. None of it!” Her openness about the ups and downs of cosmetic enhancements adds a relatable and down-to-earth touch to her journey in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie bravely shared her journey in a New York Times Op-ed, discussing her choice for a preventative double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. “Nine weeks later, the final surgery is completed, including breast reconstruction with implants. The advancements in this procedure have come a long way, and the outcomes can truly be stunning,” she reflected. Jolie’s openness about her health decision sheds light on the evolving landscape of medical choices and empowerment in the face of challenges.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, took her audience along for the ride when she underwent a facelift on Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in 2011. Her timing was impeccable—she wanted to look her best for her daughter Kim Kardashian’s second wedding. Jenner’s candidness about her cosmetic journey added a touch of glamour and intrigue to the family’s already eventful saga.

Robin Wright

Robin Wright isn’t shy about her love for Botox. “Everybody does it,” she told the Telegraph in 2014. “Well, maybe not everybody, but come on. It’s just the tiniest sprinkle of Botox twice a year. Most women do 10 units, but that freezes the face. I just use one unit here and there to take the edge off… Maybe it’s not smart to talk about this in a magazine? But I’m not hiding anything.” Her candidness adds a refreshing touch to the glamorous world of Hollywood secrets.

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista has been refreshingly honest about her use of Botox, breaking ground by openly discussing it. Recalling her mother’s initial surprise, Evangelista shared, “I was the first person to ever admit that I did Botox, and my Mom was upset.” She emphasized the importance of transparency: “If I was the first one to tell the truth about using it then, why would I lie about it now?” In 2021, she also candidly revealed a painful experience with CoolSculpting, describing it as leaving her “permanently deformed.” Her openness continues to reshape conversations about cosmetic procedures.

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa shared her experience with Botox during a conversation with Michael Strahan on Live in 2015, revealing her decision to get the procedure because people often asked if she was okay due to her appearance. She humorously recounted how she responded, “Then it’s time to get Botox.” Ripa’s openness about her use of Botox reflects her approach to addressing perceptions and maintaining a youthful appearance in the public eye.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields shared her experience with Botox in a 2010 interview with Ladies’ Home Journal, expressing a cautious approach to cosmetic treatments. She admitted to trying Botox but expressed fear about more invasive procedures like laser treatments, humorously saying, “I’m not a fan of my wrinkles, but finding someone with a light touch is key. I don’t want to end up looking like the Joker!” Shields’ candidness about her cosmetic choices highlights her desire to maintain a natural appearance while addressing aging concerns.

Anna Faris

Anna Faris humorously detailed her adventures with cosmetic enhancements in her book Unqualified. Initially trying lip injections for a subtle change in her upper lip, she was surprised when no one seemed to notice the difference except herself. Eventually, a friend’s comment led her to reconsider. Inspired by her role as a Playboy bunny in The House Bunny and encouraged by her marriage to Chris Pratt at the time, she opted for a breast augmentation. Faris’s candid reflections show how Hollywood roles and personal life can influence decisions about appearances.

Courtney Love

Courtney Love revealed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in 2014 that she had her nose fixed. She humorously remarked, “In six months, the whole world changed.” Love’s candid admission shows how a small change can have a big impact, even beyond personal satisfaction.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley shared with People in October 2017 that she experimented with Xeomin for frown lines and Ultherapy for her neck and chest. “I wondered if people would think I’m phony and fake,” she said. “But it’s better to be honest and say, ‘Yeah, this is what I do.'” Brinkley’s openness about her beauty treatments shows that even supermodels like to keep their appearances fresh and youthful with a little help from modern treatments.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, the legendary pop icon, underwent extensive plastic surgery procedures throughout his life. He famously altered his nose multiple times, leading to a drastically changed appearance over the years. Jackson openly discussed his surgeries, attributing them to a desire for aesthetic perfection. His transformations, however, sparked widespread debate and speculation, overshadowing his musical talents at times. Despite the controversy, Michael Jackson’s impact on music and culture remains profound, reflecting both his artistic legacy and the complexities of fame and personal image in the public eye.