32 Celebrities Who Fought Vietnam War

Did you know that several celebrities were in the military during the Vietnam War, the most challenging conflict of the 20th century? Before becoming household names, they served their country, and their time in the military had a major impact on their lives and what they are today. Take a look at some of the famous personalities who served in the Vietnam War.

Dennis Franz

Dennis Franz is a television actor best known for his show NYPD Blue, in which he played the role of NYPD Detective Andy Sipowicz. He served in combat during the peak of the Vietnam War in 1968. Post graduation, he was selected for the U.S. Army and served 11 months with two units: the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. Combat for him was a traumatic and life-changing experience. He remembered being in multiple firefights, sometimes didn’t even know where the bullets were coming from and even losing friends.

Oliver Stone

Controversial and acclaimed director and screenwriter Oliver Stone served in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. After joining the U.S. Army in 1967, Stone requested combat duty and was assigned to the 2nd Platoon, where he was stationed near the border between Cambodia and South Vietnam, where he fought against enemies. He was later transferred to the long-range reconnaissance platoon, and during a mission, he and his fellow soldiers were ambushed by a large group of North Vietnamese Army (NVA) troops, which lasted for hours. Stone revealed that he narrowly escaped death, but a foxhole saved his life. Reportedly, he was wounded twice in combat and awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for Valor. After returning to the U.S., he shifted his focus to filmmaking. Vietnam trilogy- Platoon (1986), Born on the Fourth of July (1989), and Heaven & Earth (1993) are some of his famous works.

Richard Chaves

Richard Chaves joining the U.S. Army was not a surprise, as his father had been an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He joined the army in 1970. As an infantryman, he was assigned to the 196th Infantry Brigade and was sent to Vietnam. After serving for about three years, he had reached the rank of Specialist 4 and was discharged. After his military service, he joined theatre and grabbed the role of Staff Sgt. Jorge Poncho Ramírez in Predator (1987). He appeared in several movies and television shows, with his last appearance being Beyond the Game in 2016.

John Prine

John Prine, a popular country-folk musician, served in the Vietnam War. However, he was stationed in Germany, not Vietnam, during the conflict. After returning to the U.S., he noticed his fellow soldiers returning home from Vietnam and their struggle to get readjusted to civilian life. He wrote a touching song, “Sam Stone,” which changed how the public viewed them, stating that they were not “remorseless killing machines.”

Wes Studi

West Studi, known for his role in the 1993 film Geronimo: An American Legend, was a member of the Oklahoma National Guard. After basic combat and advanced individual training, he decided to serve in Vietnam and volunteered for active duty. He was deployed overseas with Company A, 3rd Battalion. Later, he was stationed at the French Fort, deep in Viet Cong territory. His experience during this period motivated him to become a veterans activist. Since then, he has been involved in the non-profit Vietnam Veterans Against the War and often visits Vietnam Veterans of America conventions.

Pat Sajak

Popular show Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was assigned as a disc jockey with the American Forces Vietnam Network (AFVN) in Saigon. Before this, Pat was a Specialist 5th Class in the Army, trained as a clerk typist and was sent to Vietnam as a financial clerk.

Dale Dye

In 1964, Dale joined US Marines, and his unit was among the first to deploy to Vietnam in 1965. Impressed with his sharp observation skills, he was reclassified as a combat correspondent. He participated in the Tet Offensive and accompanied the 2nd Battalion and 3rd Marine Regiment during Operation Ford. During a battle, he even stepped in to replace an injured assistant machine gunner, putting himself at risk of exposing himself to enemy fire. He had participated in 31 combat missions and received several accolades and awards. In 1982-1983, he was deployed to Beirut. After retirement, he founded Warriors, Inc., a technical advisory company specializing in portraying realistic military action in Hollywood films. Dye had appeared in several war features.

Demond Wilson

Demond Wilson, who became popular for his role in the TV series Sanford and Son, served the US Army from 1966 to 1968. He was deployed to Vietnam with the 4th Infantry Division but was wounded in combat and discharged as a Sergeant E-5. After his return to the US, he pursued an acting career.

R. Lee Ermey

R. Lee Ermey, who became popular for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket (1987), was a sergeant in the US Marine Corps. Before becoming a drill sergeant in India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, he served in the aviation support field. He also served a 14-month deployment in Vietnam. He was active in the Marine Corps and became an actor with the film Apocalypse Now (1979).

Tom Selleck

Tom joined the California Army National Guard and served with the 160th Infantry from 1967 to 1973 after being drafted during the Vietnam War. Later, he became a spokesperson for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. After being fired by Fox Studios, he went on to become a star, appearing in several popular films and TV shows.

Harris Hurley Haywood

In 1970, Harris Hurley Haywood was drifted into the army during the Vietnam war, where he served as Specialist 4 with the 164th Aviation Group near Saigon. After finishing his duty, he pursued his career in racing and became one of the most successful racing drivers in the United States. In 1971, he won his first IMSA GT championship.

Richard Kline

Richard Kline is known for his role as Larry Dallas in Three’s Company. Did you know that the actor served the US Army?

After graduation, Richard enlisted in the US Army. He was deployed to Vietnam as a lieutenant with the 101st Airborne and stationed north of Saigon, but he never saw combat since he was into improving troop morale through a program called Recreation, Welfare, and Morale. During his service, he was struck by lightning while at a rural airport in Phu Bai. Fortunately, he and others who were with him survived the incident.

James Avery

James Avery, who appeared in several television shows and films, is renowned for his role of Philip Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. James served the US Army during the Vietnam War, however, not much is known about his service. When he was serving the Navy, he was shifted to San Diego, California, where he started writing scripts and poetry.

Jesse Ventura

Despite being a controversial personality, Jesse Ventura was multitalented. He was into wrestling, later switched to acting, and then entered politics to become mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Later, he was elected the state’s governor.

Jesse was a member of Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) 12 during the Vietnam War (1969-1975); however, he did not see combat. His brother, too, served in the Vietnam War as a Navy SEAL. Their parents were World War II veterans. After his military service, he went on to pursue his career in wrestling.

Al Gore

Before entering politics, Al Gore served in the Vietnam War. In fact, he was one of the few Harvard graduates to serve. Despite opposing the war, he enlisted in 1969 and was deployed to Vietnam as a military journalist. He served for about five months, after which his unit’s deployment ended.

Rocky Bleier

Did you know that Rocky Bleier, a former football player, is a US Army veteran? In 1968, during the Vietnam War, Rocky was drafted into the army. After volunteering for duty in South Vietnam, he was shipped out of Vietnam. During an ambush, his leg was injured due to a bullet shot, and when he tried to escape, an enemy grenade exploded nearby, which injured his other leg (because of the sharper). After these injuries, he underwent surgeries and was told that he would never play football, but this didn’t stop him. After rigorous training and five years of struggle, he earned a spot in the Steelers’ starting lineup and even won four Super Bowl rings in his career.

John McCain

Before becoming a senator from Arizona and a Republican presidential candidate, John McCain was a young Navy pilot. He volunteered for combat duty in Vietnam and flew carrier-based planes on low-altitude bombing missions over North and South Vietnam. Unfortunately, his plane over Hanoi was shot down by North Vietnamese. Because of the crash, he broke his arms and a leg. However, when the captors, got to know about his father, they offered to release him, but he refused as he didn’t want the enemy to use his release as propaganda. During his five and a half years of prison time, he was beaten and tortured. In 1973, after a ceasefire ended U.S. participation in Vietnam, he was released. He received several accolades and awards for his service in Vietnam. After retirement from the Navy, he joined politics, and the rest is history.

Colin Powell

Colin Powell, the former US secretary of state, had served two tours of duty in Vietnam, one from 1962 to 1963 and the other from 1968 to 1969. Near the Vietnamese border with Laos, he was wounded by a punji-stick booby trap. During his second tour, Colin was injured in a helicopter crash. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Heart and the Soldier’s Medal. After this, he rose in the military ranks and became national security adviser to Ronald Reagan and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under George H.W. Bush. After retiring from the military, he became Secretary of State and served until 2005.

Bob Kerrey

The former United States Senator Bob Kerrey led a team of Navy SEALs in a nighttime mission in the village of Thanh Phong, Mekong Delta 1969. During his team’s mission on Hon Tam Island in Cam Ranh Bay, he lost the lower part of his right leg as a grenade exploded at his feet. He was awarded a Medal of Honor. After his return from Vietnam, he joined politics.

Roger Staubach

Before his NFL career, Roger Staubach served a tour of duty for the U.S. Navy in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Since he was colorblind, he was assigned to the Supply Corps and was stationed at the Naval support group in Da Nang and Chu Lai for six months each. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback served in Vietnam until 1969.

Steve Kroft

Steve Kroft, known for being a longtime CBS news correspondent for 60 minutes, served in the Vietnam War as a correspondent and photographer for Pacific Stars and Stripes. After leaving the army in 1971, he continued working in television journalism.

Fred Smith

Former CEO of FedEx, Fred Smith, joined the US Marine Corps and served as a platoon leader and forward air controller (FAC) in South Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. After completing two tours during the Vietnam War, he was discharged in 1969 as a caption. He received awards for his bravery.

Craig Venter

Scientist Craig Venter, who pioneered new genetics and genomics research techniques, served in the Vietnam War. Although he opposed the Vietnam War, he was drafted and joined the US Navy. He worked in the intensive-care ward of a field hospital as a hospital corpsman and served the Naval Support Activity in Danang, Vietnam, from 1967 to 1968. While he was in Vietnam, he tried to commit suicide by swimming out into the sea but changed his mind after seeing badly injured and dying Marines, which in turn inspired him to study medicine, although he later switched to biomedical research.

Tom Ridge

Tom Ridge, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was also awarded a Bronze Star and several medals. Tom served six months as a staff sergeant with Bravo Company in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. His time in Vietnam was cut short in 1970 due to a ruptured appendix. His service also worsened his childhood ear infection, making him wear a hearing aid in his left ear.

Gray Davis

Former Governor of California Gray Davis served in the US Army during the Vietnam War until 1969 after completing his law school. He was awarded with a Bronze Star Medal for his service.

John Kerry

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry served a brief tour in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He sustained three wounds while commanding a Swift boat in combat with the Viet Cong and received three Purple Heart Medals. He was also awarded medals for conduct in separate military engagements. After his return to the US, he served as a spokesperson for the Vietnam Veterans Against the War organization.

Tim O’ Brien

Tim O’ Brien, a novelist, served as a soldier in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970 and was awarded the Purple Heart. Most of his writings focused on the Vietnam War and explored the lives of veterans after the war.

Tracy Kidder

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Kidder served as an Army lieutenant during the Vietnam War shortly after graduating from ROTC. He was in charge of an eight-man team responsible for tracing the radio transmissions of an elusive enemy. Although he never saw combat, his experience in Vietnam influenced his writing. In his memoir, My Detachment, he wrote about his tour of duty in Vietnam.

Nelson DeMille

Nelson DeMille, who is known for writing action adventure and suspense novels, served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. He was a First Cavalry Division platoon commander and received several awards/medals for his service.

Bobby Muller

Bobby Muller joined the US Marine Corps in 1967 during the Vietnam War. He led a marine infantry platoon as a combat lieutenant. In 1969, while leading an assault in Vietnam, he was shot in the chest, which left him paralyzed. Post his return, he became a strong advocate of veterans rights and a founder of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Chuck Hagel

Former US secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is a military veteran and a recipient of two Purple Heart and other awards/medals. At the same time, he served as an infantry squad leader in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968. He and his brother Tom served in the same infantry squad and are the only American brothers to have done so during the Vietnam War. The brothers saved each other’s lives on different occasions.

Bo Gritz

Retired US Army Special Forces officer Bo Gritz served during the Vietnam War. During the Vietnam War, he led detachment “B-36” of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and operated in southern South Vietnam, near the Cambodian border. One of his successful missions included recovering the black box from a crashed Lockheed U-2 spy plane in enemy territory in Cambodia in 1966.