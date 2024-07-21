20+ Celebrities Who Died in Plane Crash

Mishappenings can happen anytime; just like normal people, celebrities are not immune from these. One such tragedy in particular is a plane crash, which has taken the lives of many famous celebrities. From actors to musicians to athletes, we have lost some of the great public figures in sudden and tragic plane crashes. So, here, we have gathered information about some of the high-profile celebrities who have died in a horrific plane crash.

Troy Gentry

Troy Gentry was a popular singer, who was a part of an American country music duo, Montgomery Gentry. The music duo was founded by Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery, both of which lived in Kentucky. However, on 8th September 2017, Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey. Troy Gentry passed away as he was being taken to the hospital whereas the pilot of the plane died on the spot. The duo was scheduled to perform in Medford, New Jersey on the evening of the tragedy.

Jenni Rivera

The multitalented celebrity, Jenni Rivera was popular in the fields of music, acting, and business. She began her professional career in the music industry in the year 1992 and became well-known. But Jenni Rivera, along with 6 other people on board, passed away in a plane crash that took place on 9th December 2012 near Monterrey. It was revealed that the plane crash happened shortly after the takeoff and lost contact with the air traffic controllers in Mexico after Jenni Rivera’s concert.

Aaliyah

The popular singer and actress who was commonly known as the Princess of R&B and Queen of Urban Pop sadly passed away in a plane crash on 25th August 2001. At the age of 22, Aaliyah died in an airplane accident that took place in the Bahamas, from where she was returning after filming the music video of Rock The Boat. The plane she was traveling in crashed shortly after the overloaded takeoff. Along with Aaliyah, eight more people were killed in the tragic plane crash.

Gwen Lara

Another popular celebrity who lost his life in a tragic plane crash is Gwen Lara, who was the founder of Remnant Fellowship Cult. The founder of the Christian diet program, The Weigh Down Workshop, passed away on 29th May 2021 after her private jet crashed into the Percy Priest Lake near Nashville. Along with Gwen Lara, the accident took the lives of her husband, Joe Lara, and five other people.

John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

John F. Kennedy Jr was the son of President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy. He was an American attorney, magazine publisher, licensed pilot, and journalist, who was married to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. On 16th July 1999, he departed from Fairfield, New Jersey on a plane along with his wife and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette. However, the plane was reported to be missing when it did not arrive on time. On 21st July 1999, the bodies of all three people were found by the officials.

Roberto Clemente

The Puerto Rican professional baseball player, Roberto Clemente played for a total of 18 seasons in the Major Baseball League. The baseball player only played for the Pittsburgh Pirates throughout his career. However, on 31st December 1972, the player died in a plane crash, when he was traveling to Managua, Nicaragua in order to bring supplies and aid to the country after an earthquake. The plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean immediately after the takeoff and it was overloaded by 4200 lbs.

Cory Lidle

Cory Lidle was an American professional baseball player who played in the Major Baseball League. During his career, he played for several teams including the New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, and many more. However, on 11th October 2006, the pitcher along with his flight instructor, died in a tragic plane crash when his aircraft crashed into the Belaire Apartments in New York City. At the time of the accident, Cory Lidle was just 34 years old.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd was an American rock band that was formed in Florida and the three members of the rock group, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and his sister Cassie Gaines died in a tragic plane crash. On 20th October 1977, following a performance in South Carolina, the band was going to Louisiana. However, after running out of fuel, the plane crashed in Gillsburg, Mississippi. Along with these three members, the band’s assistant road manager and two pilots also lost their lives.

Buddy Holly

The American singer and songwriter Buddy Holly passed away on 3rd February 1959 in a tragic plane crash. The airplane crashed in Clear Lake, Lowa, just a few miles away from the airport. Along with Buddy Holy, the plane crash took the lives of Richie Valens, J.P. Richardson, and Roger Peterson. Buddy Holly was just 22 years old at the time of the incident.

John Denver

The most popular acoustic artist of the 1970s, John Denver tragically died in a plane crash on 12th October 1997. In addition to being a singer, John Denver was also a pilot who passed away in a single-fatality crash when he piloting his own aircraft. The recently purchased plane of the celebrity crashed into the Monetary Bay near Pacific Grove, California.

Glenn Miller

The American musician, bandleader, composer, and recording artist, Glenn Miller went missing on 15th December 1944, when he was traveling from England to France to give a performance for the troops. His flight went missing over the English Channel and Miller’s body along with the plane, was never discovered by the officials. However, Glenn Miller was officially declared dead by the officials.

Kick Kennedy

Kick Kennedy, Marchioness of Hartington, was an American socialite and was also the sister of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy. She passed away tragically in a plane crash on 13th May 1948, when she was on her way from Paris to the French Rivera. The plane fell into a ravine in the Cévennes Mountains and took away the lives of Kick Kennedy, her lover Fitzwilliam, the pilot Peter Townshend, and the navigator Arthur Freeman.

Otis Redding

Otis Redding, along with four members of the Bar-Kays, died in a tragic plane crash on 10th December 1967. The aircraft they were traveling in went down in Madison, Wisconsin’s Lake Monona, when the aircraft was just a few miles away from the airport. Ben Cauley, a member of Bar-Kays, was the only survivor of the tragic plane crash, who was sleeping before the accident. Shortly before his demise, Otis Redding wrote and recorded the song, (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay, which became a huge hit after his death.

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Another popular celebrity who lost his life in a helicopter crash is Stevie Ray Vaughan. On the morning of 27th August 1990, the helicopter of the American musician crashed into a ski hill shortly after takeoff. At that time, he was traveling to Chicago after performing with Double Trouble in Wisconsin. In addition to Stevie Ray Vaughan, the tragic accident took away the lives of four more people who were on board with him. Stevie Ray Vaughan was just 35 years old at the time of the incident.

James Horner

The popular American producer who worked on more than 160 film and television productions tragically died in a plane crash on 22nd June 2015. In addition to being a producer, James was also an avid pilot who sadly died in a single-fatality plane crash when his aircraft crashed into the Los Padres National Forest in California. Further, the plane crash was ruled as an accident by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Melanie Thornton

Melanie Thornton, the lead singer of the Eurodance group, La Bouche from 1994 to 2000 passed away on the night of 24th November 2001 in a fatal plane crash. Shortly after giving a performance in Leipzig, the American pop singer boarded the Swiss airline’s Crossair Flight 3597. However, the plane crashed near Zurich, Switzerland, and took away the lives of 24 people.

Bill Graham

The popular rock concert promoter and American impresario is one of the popular celebrities who passed away in a helicopter crash. The crash took place on 25th October 1991, when Bill Graham was returning to his home from Huey Lewis and the news concert. In addition to Bill, the fatal crash took away the lives of 4 more people, including the pilot, the advance man, his girlfriend, and his ex-wife.

Dean Paul Martin

The son of entertainer Dean Martin was a famous American pop singer and actor. Also, he was an avid pilot who was a member of the California Air National Guard. However, during a 1987 training mission, his jet crashed into the mountains and ultimately took his and his weapons systems officer’s life.

Ricky Nelson

The popular American musician and actor, Ricky Nelson began his professional career at the age of 8 by appearing with his family in a radio and television series. However, his career was cut short when he accidentally died in a plane crash. On 31st December 1985, the plane of the Poor Little Fool singer crashed into trees, electrical wires, and poles. The pilots of the plane survived the accident, whereas the seven passengers on board passed away.

Randy Rhoads

The American guitarist was popularly known as the co-founder of a rock band named Quiet Riot. On 19th March 1982, Randy Rhoads passed away in a plane crash while he was on a tour with Ozzy Osbourne. The plane in which he was traveling crashed into a mansion in Leesburg, Florida, and burnt into flames. Along with Randy, the crash took away the lives of Andrew Aycock and Rachel Youngblood.

Ronnie Van Zant

Ronnie Van Zant was the main lyricist and vocalist of the rock band named Lynyrd Skynyrd. On 20th October 1977, he tragically died in a plane crash, when the plane in which the band was traveling ran out of fuel and collided with a tree. Ronnie Van Zant was 29 years old at the time of the accident. Along with him, five other members also lost their lives.

Jim Croce

The American singer and songwriter, who was known for folk and rock genres, became famous when he partnered with Maury Muehleisen in the 1970s. However, on the night of 20th September 1973, Jim Croce and five other people passed away in a tragic plane crash. The chartered Beechcraft E18S, in which they were traveling, crashed into a tree shortly after the takeoff from an airport in Louisiana.

Jim Reeves

Another American singer and songwriter who lost his life in a tragic plane crash is Jim Reeves. The practitioner of the Nashville Sound, who was commonly known as Gentlemen Jim, sadly passed away on 31st July 1964 in a plane crash near Nashville, Tennessee. Jim Reeves was accompanied by his manager, Dean Manuel, in the plane. The aircraft encountered a thunderstorm and eventually lost contact with the air traffic control.

Patsy Cline

Pasty Cline was one of the most influential singers of the 20th century, who began her professional career at the age of 15. However, on the evening of 5th March 1963, the flight in which she was traveling crashed due to heavy weather and was found in a forest outside of Camden, Tennessee. Along with Pasty Cline, pilot Randy Hughes, Cowboy Copas, and Hawkshaw Hawkins lost their lives instantly after the fatal crash.

Ritchie Valens

Ritchie Valens was a multitalented celebrity who was a singer, songwriter, and guitarist and was also known as the forefather of the Chicano rock movement. However, just eight months after getting successful in his career, Ritchie Valens died in a plane crash. On 3rd February 1959, the Beechcraft Bonanza crashed shortly after takeoff and killed all four passengers who were on board. Ritchie Valens was just 17 years old at the time of the crash.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was an American professional Basketball player, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. On, 26th January 2020, the helicopter in which he was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and other seven people crashed into a mountain in Calabasas and began burning. All the passengers on board were killed immediately.

Frederick Banting

The popular Canadian pharmacologist who was also a field surgeon is amongst the people who have lost their lives due to a plane crash. In February 1941, Frederick Banting passed away due to the injuries and wounds he suffered in a plane crash in Musgrave Harbour, Newfoundland. It was revealed that the engines of the plane failed to work due to which it crashed and took the lives of the navigator and the co-pilot. But, Frederick Banting and the pilot survived the crash. One day later, Frederick died of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Joe Lara

The popular American actor who is known for playing the role of Tarzan in the American TV series, Tarzan: The Epic Adventures died on 29th May 2021. The business jet, in which he was traveling with his wife, son-in-law, and four members of Lara’s church, crashed into the Percy Priest Lake in Tennessee. It was reported that all the passengers in the airplane were killed in the accident.

Rocky Marciano

The American professional boxer, Rocky Marciano, was the only heavyweight champion who finished his career undefeated. Also, he was known throughout the world for his relentless fighting style. However, on 31st August 1969, a small private plane on which he was traveling with Frankie Farrell crashed and hit two trees, when the pilot, Glenn Belz tried to land it at a small airfield outside Newton, Lowa. All three people on board were killed in the crash.

Mike Todd

The American theatre and film producer, who was also the husband of Elizabeth Taylor sadly passed away in a plane crash, just a year after his marriage to his third wife, Elizabeth Taylor. The driving force behind the production company, Todd-AO, passed away on 22nd March 1958, when his private plane, Liz crashed near New Mexico. The place suffered engine failure, went out of control, and killed all four people who were on board. In addition to Mike Todd, Art Cohn, pilot Bill Verner, and co-pilot Tom Barclay lost their lives.

Carole Lombard

Another popular celebrity who lost her life in a tragic plane crash is Carole Lombard. She was an American actress who made her screen debut at the age of 12 by appearing in 1921’s A Perfect Crime. However, on 16th January 1942, an aircraft in which she was returning to California along with her mother and Otto Wrinkler crashed into the Double Up Peak near the Potosi Mountain. All the people on board, including 15 US Army soldiers, were killed in the plane crash.

The Big Bopper

J.P. Richardson Jr., commonly known as The Big Bopper, was a popular American musician whose best compositions include White Lightening, Running Bear, Chantilly Race, and many more. On February 3, 1959, The Big Bopper died in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Lowa. Along with him, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and their pilot, Roger Peterson, also lost their lives in the horrific crash. At the time of the incident, Richardson was just 28 years old.

Christian Oliver

The popular German actor, who is known for appearing in the television series Cobra 11, lost his life in a horrific plane crash. On 5th January 2024, Christian Oliver, along with his two daughters, Annik and Madita, were traveling on a Bellanca Viking plane. However, the plane suddenly crashed on the coast of a Caribbean island, taking away the lives of all the people on board, including the pilot.

Davey Allison

David Allison was a famous American racing driver who was mostly known for driving for Robert Yates Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, on 13th July 1993, his helicopter, which he boarded to fly to Talladega Superspeedway, crashed suddenly while Allison was attempting to land. Along with David Allison, Red Farmer was also on the plane but suffered injuries that healed after a long recovery. Allison received a head injury and was declared dead the next morning.

Hans Alser

The Swedish table tennis player, Hans Alser was known as an international top-level player. Also, he was the head coach of West German from 1971 to 1974. However, his successful professional career was cut short due to his sudden demise. On 15th January 1977, Hans Alser passed away in a plane crash at Kalvesta near Stockholm. At the time of the incident, Hans was just 34 years old.

David Angell

David Angell is another popular celebrity who passed away in a tragic plane crash. The American screenwriter and television producer died on 11th September 2001, when the American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the complex. In addition to David Angell, his wife Lynn and all the passengers on board were killed at the World Trade Centre in Manhattan during the September 11 attacks.

Daniel Balavoine

Daniel Balavoine was a French singer and songwriter who initially found success when Michel Berger selected him to portray the Johnny Rockfort character in Starmania. However, on 14th January 1986, he, Thierry Sabine, a reporter, and a cameraman all died when the helicopter owned by Sabine encountered a desert storm and crashed immediately. The crash took away the lives of all the five people who were on board.

Bill Barilko

Bill Barilko was a Canadian ice hockey player who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs throughout his career in the National Hockey League. However, on 26 August 1951, he was traveling with his dentist Henry Hudson in a floatplane to Rupert House for a weekend fishing trip. On their way back, the aircraft disappeared, and the passengers went missing. Hence, eleven years later, the pilot found the fragments of the plane and declared a plane crash.

Silvio Barbato

Another high-profile figure who lost his life in a tragic plane crash is Silvio Barbato. He was a famous Italian and Brazilian opera conductor who also worked as a composer. On 1st June 2009, he passed away when his airplane, Air France Flight 447, crashed over the Atlantic Ocean. During this time, he was en route to Kyiv, where he was scheduled to conduct and teach.

Charles Bassett

Charles Bassett, the popular American engineer and Air Force test pilot, tragically lost his life on 28th February 1966. NASA also selected him as an astronaut and assigned him to Gemini 9. On the day of his death, Bassett lost his life along with Eliott See when their trainer jet crashed into the Mcdonnell Aircraft building. Both the passengers died immediately from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Mark Bavis

Another ice hockey player who lost his life in a horrific plane crash is Mark Bavis, who was an American Hockey League left winger. The popular player began his professional hockey career while he was at Boston University. On 11th September 2001, he passed away when he was traveling from Boston to Los Angeles on United Airlines Flight 175. The flight was hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center’s South Tower and ultimately killed everyone.

Berry Berenson

Berry Berenson was a popular American celebrity who worked as a model, photographer, and actress. The popular high-profile figure began her modeling career in the 1960s. However, it was cut short due to her untimely demise. On 11th September 2001, Berry Berenson died when American Airlines Flight 11 got hijacked and crashed into the North Tower during the September 11 attacks in Manhattan. At the time, Berry was returning home from a holiday on Cape Cod.

Billy Joe Booth

The New York Giants drafted the American-born Canadian football player in the 1962 NFL draft in the 13th round. Also, Billy Joe Booth had a successful career because he played for the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League. However, in the year 1972, the successful player passed away in a plane crash in Ontario.

Felipe Camiroaga

The Chilean television presenter who was also an actor and comedian passed away on 2nd September 2011, after the military plane which was taking him and 21 others to Juan Fernandez Archipelago crashed into the ocean. The death of the most popular celebrity in Chile was announced officially seven days later after his actual demise.

Fanny Cano

The popular Mexican actress and producer who made a name for herself in the entertainment industry was Fanny Cano. However, her successful career was cut short when she died on 7th December 1983 in a plane crash in Madrid, Spain. Her flight, Iberia 727, collided with some other plane when they both took off. The collision between two aircraft took away the lives of 93 people in total.

Sonny Carter

Sonny Carter was a multitalented figure who was an American chemist, physician, soccer player, NASA astronaut, test pilot, aviator, and much more. In 1985, Carter was selected by NASA as an astronaut. However, on 5th April 1991, he died when his flight Atlantic Southeast Airlines Flight 2311 crashed in Georgia. In addition to Sonny Carter, the crash took away the life of John Tower, a Senator from Texas.

Claudio Cassinelli

The Italian television, film, and stage actor Claudio Cassinelli began his professional acting career by appearing in theatre shows. After becoming well-known, he started appearing in films and television shows. But on 13th July 1985, Claudio Cassinelli died in a helicopter crash while he was filming a scene for his movie Vendetta Dal Futuro. At the time of his death, he was only 46 years old.

Brook Berringer

The American quarterback for the University of Nebraska football team during the mid-1990s was Brook Berringer. He became famous for leading the Cornhuskers to their seven consecutive wins. However, his professional football career was cut short when he tragically passed away in a plane crash on 18th April 1996. Just two days before the 1996 NFL draft, their plane crashed in an alfalfa field and took away the lives of Brook, his friend Tobey Lake, and the brother of Brook’s girlfriend.

Carolyn Beug

Another popular celebrity who passed away in the September 11 attacks as a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11 was Carolyn Beug. The popular filmmaker and video producer died at the age of 48 in a plane crash. Along with her, the tragic plane crash also took away the life of her mother, Mary Alice Wahlstrom.

Bruce Borland

The American golf course designer who worked for Jack Nicklaus sadly passed away while his plane crashed. On 25th October 1999, Bruce Borland was traveling with Payne Stewart, and they were flying from Orlando, Florida, to Dallas, Texas. Sadly, the death of Bruce Borland occurred due to a lack of oxygen before the airplane crashed.

Michel Breistroff

Michel Breistroff was an American ice hockey defenceman who was playing for French league team Gothiques d’Amiens, at the time of his demise. On 17th July 1996, Michel Breistroff died when the TWA Flight 800, on which he was traveling as a passenger, exploded shortly after takeoff. At the time of his plane crash, he was just 25 years old.

Oleg Bryjak

The Kazakhstani and German bass-baritone opera singer, Oleg Bryjak, passed away on 24th March 2015 in a horrific plane crash. The Germanwings Flight 9525, on which he was traveling with his colleague Maria Radner and 148 other passengers, was intentionally crashed in France by the co-pilot. The incident happened when they were returning from Barcelona after attending a performance.

Marcel Cerdan

Marcel Cerdan was considered one of the greatest boxers in France, who learned his boxing skills in Africa. He was a professional French boxer and world middleweight champion, who lost his life in a plane crash. On 28th October 1949, his Air France flight in which he was traveling to New York crashed into the Monte Redondo. In addition to Marcel, the sudden crash killed the 37 passengers on board and 11 crew members.

Buddy Clark

Another popular celebrity in Hollywood who lost his precious life in a plane crash is Buddy Clark. The American singer of the Big Band era passed away on 1st October 1949, when the small plane in which he and his five friends were traveling crashed on Beverly Boulevard in West Los Angeles. It was revealed that the aircraft ran out of fuel and lost altitude. All the people who were in the plane survived the crash except Buddy Clark.