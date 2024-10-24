Celebrities who died by falling from height

Celebrities are popular figures who become famous for their spectacular professional lives and over the years, some celebrities have sadly died by falling from high places. Recently the former member of One Direction, Liam Payne died by falling from the balcony of a hotel. The news has shattered the hearts of his fans around the world. These sudden accidents remind us that celebrities are just like normal people and cannot protect them from tragedies. So, in this article, we will discuss all those celebrities who have lost their precious lives by falling from height.

Owen Hart

The professional wrestler was both Canadian and American and received most of his success when he competed in the WWF. Throughout his professional wrestling career, he was popularly called The Blue Blazer and The Blue Angel. In addition, he was also famous around the world because he belonged to the Hart wrestling family. However, in May 1999, Owen Hart died by falling from a certain height. It was reported that during a pay-per-view match, he was lifted in the air for a stunt but his harness malfunctioned and he fell to his death, approximately 78 feet. He was 34 years old at the time of his death

Sophie Xeon

The songwriter, DJ, and music producer was born in England and is famous worldwide for her brash take on pop music. Amongst her fans, the celebrity is popularly called Sophie. Bipp, Product, and Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides are some of her best singles and albums. However, in January 2021, Sophie tragically died after accidentally falling three floors from the rooftop of a building in Greece. It was revealed that at the time, Sophie was trying to take a full moon picture. Sophie Xeon died at the age of 34.

Liam Payne

The passing of Liam Payne has left so many people reeling. He was an English singer who became majorly famous for being a member of One Direction, one of the best boy bands in the world. Later in 2016, after the band’s hiatus, the singer pursued his solo career and released some chart-busting songs and albums including Strip That Down, and LP1. However, in October 2024, Liam Payne sadly passed away after falling from the 3rd floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina. At the time of his death, Payne was just 31 years old.

Dj Mehdi

Another famous celebrity who died after falling from a height was DJ Mehdi. He was a popular French hip-hop and house music producer who also worked as a DJ. However, the professional life of the celebrity was cut short when he died in September 2011. On 13th September 2011, DJ Mehdi tragically died after falling through a skylight on the roof of his Paris home. At the time of the accident, he and his friends were celebrating someone’s birthday on the roof, which collapsed suddenly. Three friends were injured but Mehdi was the one who died.

John Balance

The English musician was also an artist, poet, and occultist who was known around the world for co-founding the experimental music group, Coil. Throughout his life, he was responsible for the band’s vocals, chants, and lyrics. However, in November 2004, John Balance died after falling from the balcony of a two-storey home. It was reported that he was heavily drunk at the time of his death and shortly passed away after reaching the hospital. At the time of his death, John Balance was just 42 years old.

Johnny Lewis

The American actor, Johnny Lewis was also known as Jonathan Kendrick Lewis. He worked in film and television and was majorly famous for appearing in Sons of Anarchy, The Sausage Factory, Quintuplets, The O.C., and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem. However, Lewis became one of those celebrities who passed away after falling from a certain height. In September 2012, Lewis fell to his death from a building in Los Angeles, moments after he killed his 81-year-old landlady. It was reported that he was found dead on the scene, however, it is unclear whether he fell accidentally or intentionally took his own life.

Jerry Fuchs

Another drummer who lost his life after falling from a height was Jerry Fuchs. He was an indie rock drummer from America who was famous for being a member of the bands, The Juan MacLean and Turing Machine. However, when he passed away in November 2009. It was revealed that he was caught in an elevator which was broken. The elevator was opened with assistance, but when he tried to jump out of the elevator car, his hoodie got stuck into something and he accidentally fell on the shaft. At the time of his death, Fuchs was just 34 years old.

Cass Daley

The actress, Cass Daley was also a famous comedian and singer who had buck teeth. She started her professional life as a singer and performed at clubs. She was recognized for her comical singing style and became a professional entertainer. After this, she began her stage career and also started to make appearances in shows and films. However, in March 1975, the Crazy House actress tragically passed away when she fell accidentally on her glass coffee table from a certain height. It was reported that pieces of glass jammed into her throat.

Charles Rosher

He was a cinematographer who was born in England. Around the world, Rosher was known for working in the early days of silent films. Apart from this, he was the best friend of Mary Pickford and used to shoot all of her films in which she made appearances. The Indian Raiders, Early Days in the West, With Pancho Villa in Mexico, and The Next in Command are some of his work credits. However, in January 1974, he tragically died after falling accidentally from a height in Lisbon, Portugal. At the time of his death, Rosher was 88 years old.

George D. Wallace

The screen and stage actor from America is well-known around the world for appearing in the Broadway, Jeannie along with Mary Martin. Also, Wallace was praised widely for making an appearance in the musical New Girl in Town. However, the professional career of Wallace was abruptly ended when he passed away in 2005. It was reported that while on a vacation in Italy, he fell from a certain height and received serious head injuries. Due to the injuries, he passed away at a hospital in Los Angeles. At the time of his death, he was just 88 years old.

Tony Meehan

The drummer, Tony Meehan was also known as The Baron. He was the founding member of a group called The Drifters. However, after some time, it transitioned into The Shadows. Throughout his life, Meehan has influenced many teenage boys to opt for a professional career in the music industry. However, in November 2005, the celebrity tragically passed away after falling down the long staircase of his home in London. It was reported that he suffered serious head injuries which took away his life. He was 62 years old when he died at the hospital.

Garry Hoy

Another celebrity who has earned his spot on the list of celebrities who died after falling from a height is Garry Hoy. He was a Canadian lawyer who worked for a law firm in Toronto named, Holden-Day Wilson. However, his professional life was cut short when he passed away in 1993. It was revealed that he fell from the 24th floor of his office building at the Toronto-Dominion Centre. Further, it was reported that he tried to prove to some students that the glass windows of the buildings were unbreakable. But in this attempt, he lost his life. At the time of his unexpected death, Hoy was just 39 years old.

Mo Mowlam

She was a British politician who rose to prominence when she became the Member of Parliament for Redcar in 1987. Also, she was known around the world for being the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office. However, after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor, she suffered balance problems which was the result of her radiotherapy. In 2005, Mowlam passed away after falling from a certain height and receiving serious head injuries. She was 55 years old at the time of his death.

Alberto Olmedo

The comedian and actor from Argentina was one of the most important comedians in history. In theater, cinema, and television, Alberto Olmedo did an outstanding work. Initially, he started out as an aspiring actor and tried his hand in several theater companies. Los Doctores las Prefieren Desnudas, Maridos en Vacaciones, Los Fierecillos Indomables, and Rambito y Rambón, Primera Misión are some of the films in which he appeared. However, in March 1988, he died after slipping from the balcony of his 11th-floor apartment. It was reported that he was drunk or had cocaine before his death and tried to do a stunt on his balcony but lost control.

Pierre Tornade

He was a famous French actor who majorly worked in films and television. Throughout his career, he appeared in more than 120 shows and movies. Les Truands, Comme un cheveu sur la soupe, L’honorable Stanislas, agent secret, Gendarme in New York, Les Baratineurs, Monnaie de singe, Monsieur le président-directeur général and The Counterfeit Constable are some of his work credits. However, in March 2012, he passed away in the hospital. It was reported that he fell from the long staircase of his home and went into a coma.

Max McGee

The next celebrity who tragically passed away after falling from a certain height is Max McGee. He was a popular football player from America who majorly played at the positions of End and Punter. In the 1954 NFL Draft, he was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round as the 51st overall pick. In April 1989, he was diagnosed with colon cancer, which was recovered after surgery. However, in the year 2007, he passed away after falling from the roof of his house, located in Minnesota. It was reported by his wife that he was suffering from the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 75 years old at the time of his death.

Michael Bartosh

The certified member of the Apple Consultants Network was also known for being the president and CTO of 4 am Media, Inc. In addition, he was a published author and former systems engineer for Apple Computers. However, Michael Bartosh passed away unexpectedly in 2006. On 11th June 2006, he died after falling from the balcony of his friend’s home, located in Tokyo Japan. It was reported that he suffered severe injuries which took away his precious life.

Humphrey Jennings

The English documentary filmmaker, Humphrey Jennings was famous around the world for being one of the founders of the organization, Mass Observation. Speaking from America, English Harvest, Making Fashion, Spare Time, SS Ionian, and London Can Take It! are some of his work credits. However, in September 1950, Jennings tragically died in a fall on the cliffs of the Greek Island. It was revealed that at the time of his death, he was scouting locations for a film based on healthcare in Europe post-war. At the time of his death, he was just 43 years old.

George Basevi

George Basevi was a famous architect, who despite of his professional endeavors, was known around the world for being the youngest son of a City of London merchant. Also, Basevi was well-known for working in the Neoclassical and Gothic Revival styles. pupil of Sir John Soane and Belgrave Square in London are some of his famous works. However, in October 1845, the architect passed away after falling from an opening in the floor of the old bell chamber of the west tower of a church. It was reported that at this time, he was inspecting repairs in the church and fell accidentally.

William Thompson

The professional boxer, William Thompson was also famous around the world as Bendigo Thompson. He was a bare-knuckle boxer who rose to prominence when he won the heavyweight championship of England in the year 1839. The match was against James Burke, whom Thompson defeated. However, his professional boxing life came to an end when he passed away. In August 1880, he died after falling down the long staircase of his home, located in Beeston. He suffered severe injuries such as a fractured ribcage. At the time of his death, he was 68 years old.

Russell Gleason

The actor from America was the son of Lucille and James Gleason, who were both popular actors in the entertainment industry. He started his professional career when the talking film era was at its very beginning. For the 1930 film, All Quiet on the Western Front, Russell Gleason is well-known around the world. However, in December 1945, the actor passed away when he fell out of the window of the fourth floor of his hotel room in Manhattan. Before his death, Gleason was awaiting his deployment to Europe, and the hotel was commandeered to house the troops until their deployment.

Jessie Gilbert

The next famous celebrity who lost her precious life after falling from a certain height was Jessie Gilbert. She was a British chess player who, starting from the age of 12, represented England in every major chess competition. In January 1999, Gilbert rose to notoriety when she won the Women’s World Amateur Chess Championship. However, when she sadly passed away in July 2006, her professional chess career came to an abrupt end. It was reported that she died after falling from the 8th floor of a hotel located in the Czech Republic.

Seth Fisher

The comic book artist from America became interested in this profession when he attended his first San Diego Comic-Con. At the time, he was a freshman in college. He rose to prominence by working in the series, Happydale: Devils in the Desert. However, the professional life of the celebrity was cut short when he suddenly lost his life. In January 2006, Seth Fisher tragically died from the injuries he suffered after falling from a 7th-story roof of a club located in Osaka, Japan. He was just 33 years old at the time of his death.

Andres Allan

He was an Estonian poet whose actual name was Andres-Allan Ellmann. He is popular around the world because his works have been recognized in Edasi, Vikerkaar, Kultuur ja Elu, and Looming. However, his professional life was cut short when he passed away after falling from a height. In the year 1988, Allan died after he fell from the balcony in Tallinn. Also, it has not been ruled out whether it was an accident or suicide.

Amado Benigno

Amado Benigno was a famous Brazilian footballer who majorly played the sport as a goalkeeper. Though he was the son of an army man, but he became interested in football and took it up as a profession. At the beginning of his football career, he won two state titles in Brazil, one in 1925 and the other in 1927. Also, in Rio De Janerio, he was considered one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. However, in September 1965, he passed away unexpectedly after falling from the balcony of his Copacabana apartment.

Caroline Byrne

She was a famous model from Australia who majorly worked as a modeling instructor for the Sydney deportment and etiquette instructor, June Dally-Watkins. However, in June 1995, she was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at The Gap in Sydney. Initially, the officials did not make it clear whether it was an accidental fall or suicide. But her boyfriend, Gordon Eric Wood, who was also her chauffeur and personal assistant was convicted for her murder.

Poppy Cannon

Another celebrity who tragically lost her life after falling from a height was Poppy Cannon. She was an American author who was born in South Africa. Also, she sometimes worked as the food editor of House Beautiful and Ladies Home Journal. The President’s Cookbook: Practical Recipes from George Washington to the Present and The Bride’s Cookbook are her two famous books. However, in April 1975, she unexpectedly died after falling from the balcony of her 23rd-floor apartment in NYC. At the time of her death, Cannon was 69 years old.

Canserbero

He was a Venezuelan rapper who also worked as a singer, writer, and activist. In the history of Latin and independent rap, he was considered one of the most influential figures. In the early 2000s, he started his professional life by releasing his songs on the internet and becoming a sensation. However, in January 2015, he was found dead in the front of a building. It was reported that he fell from the 10th floor of the building and died immediately. But later, it was confessed by Natalia Améstica, his manager, that she murdered him and Carlos Molnar. She stabbed and drugged him and ultimately threw his body out of the window to make it look like a suicide.

Ralph Carney

The American singer, Ralph Carney was famous around the world for being a multi-instrumentalist. Majorly he played, saxophones and clarinets but he was fond of collecting and playing obscure instruments. Happiness Finally Came to Them, Ralph Sounds, Black Power, Ralph Carney’s Serious Jass Project, and Secret Language are some of his solo albums. However, in 2017, the celebrity passed away after falling from the stairway of his house in Portland. He was 61 years old at the time of his death.

Paul Cunniffe

Paul Cunniffe was an Irish singer who also worked as a songwriter in the music industry. In the 1980s, he was famous around the world for leading the punk band named BlazeX. However, in August 2001, his professional life came to an abrupt end when he passed away unexpectedly. It was reported that he fell from the balcony of the house of Paul Roundhill, located in London. At the time of his death, the celebrity was just 40 years old.

Agneta Frieberg

The death of Agneta Frieberg received widespread media coverage because it was very unexpected. She was a Swedish fashion model who also worked as an activist. At the age of 14, she began her professional life and since then, she extensively appeared in commercials and editorials. Also, for appearing on the covers of Vogue, Elle, Mademoiselle, and Glamour, she was well-known. However, in May 1971, she passed away tragically after falling from the top story of a hotel located in Paris. She was taken to the hospital but ultimately died due to her injuries.

Sayaka Kanda

The next celebrity who tragically lost her life after falling from a height was Sayaka Kanda. She Japanese actress and singer who was widely known around the world for being the daughter of Seiko Matsuda and Masaki Kanda. In the year 2011, she made her singing debut alongside her mother by singing, Ue o Muite Arukō. However, in December 2021, Sayaka’s body was found in the 14th floor’s outer garden of a hotel in Sapporo. It was reported that she fell from her room which was located on the upper floors of the hotel. At the time of her death, the actress was just 35 years old.

Göran Kropp

The famous mountaineer from Sweden was famous around the world because he was the 1st Scandinavian, who climbed Mount Everest without oxygen. He traveled there from Sweden by using a bicycle and his feet. However, in September 2002, the prominent figure passed away when he fell from a height of 60 feet while climbing a route called Air Guitar, at a place named Frenchman Coulee in Washington. It was reported that his protection broke which resulted in the accident. He was 35 years old at the time of his accident.

Joseph Lannin

The American baseball entrepreneur was born in America and is known around the world for his various business endeavors. In the MLB, he was the sole owner of the Boston Red Sox, for most part of the 1914 to 1916 seasons. During these seasons, the team won two World Series titles. However, in May 1928, the celebrity passed away after falling or jumping from the window of a hotel that he owned. He was 62 years old at the time of his sudden death.

Ephraim Lewis

Ephraim Lewis is another popular celebrity who lost his precious life after falling from a certain height. He was an English singer who mostly worked in soul/neo-soul and R&B genres. However, before his death, he only had one album under his name and that was Skin. In March 1994, Lewis passed away after falling from the balcony of a building. It was reported that the police were chasing him and when they used a taser on him, he accidentally fell through the balcony.

Andrei Rostotsky

He was a Russian theatre and film actor who also worked in the entertainment industry as a stunt performer, TV host, screenwriter, and film director. Apart from this, he also served in the Soviet army, majorly in the Separate Cavalry Regiment. For appearing in the film, Invincible, he received a large amount of praise. However, in May 2002, the actor of A Squadron of Hussars Volatile passed away unfortunately in a climbing accident. Next to the Maiden Tears Waterfall, he was looking for a platform to shoot his film but suddenly fell from a certain amount of height. He was 45 years old when he tragically died.

Bernardo Sassetti

The Portuguese film composer, Bernardo Sassetti also worked as a jazz pianist in the music industry. Though he initially played guitar, but when he started studying piano and music theory at the age of 9, he became interested in this instrument. However, in May 2012, the famous personality died after falling off a cliff located in Abano Beach in Cascais. It was reported that on the cliff, he was clicking pictures for his upcoming book. At the time of his death, Sassetti was only 41 years old.

Samuel Wanjiru

He was a long-distance runner from Kenya who became famous around the world when he won the 2008 Beijing Olympics Marathon. With this, he became the first Kenyan athlete to win a gold medal in a marathon. Also, for winning the London and Chicago Marathon, Wanjiru is praised widely. However, the professional life of the athlete came to an end when he died suddenly. In May 2011, he died after falling from the balcony of his house, located in Nyahururu. It was reported that he suffered several injuries.

George Gilbey

The television personality was born in England and was famous around the world for appearing on the Channel 4 series, Gogglebox. Also, for taking part in the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother, Gilbey is widely praised. However, in March 2024, the famous personality lost his life by accidentally falling through a skylight while working on the rooftop of a warehouse. It was reported that he suffered serious injuries due to the fall and died as a result. He was just 40 years old at the time of his death.

Lillian Leitzel

She was a famous acrobat who was born in Germany and specialized in Roman Rings. Leitzel worked for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus and became known for Acrobatics and Trapeze. However, the professional career of the acrobat came to an end when she passed away in an accident. In February 1931, while performing in Copenhagen, she accidentally fell on the ground from her rigging, when the rope in place got fractured. She was taken to the hospital where she sadly died. At the time of her death, Leitzel was just 39 years old.

Viktoriya Divak

Viktoriya Divak was a prominent handball player from Russia who majorly played the sport for the Russian Women’s Handball Super League. For a total of seven years, she played handball in the league. Dinamo Volgograd, HC Kuban Krasnodar, and SV Union Halle-Neustadt are some of the teams for which she played. However, in April 2023, the professional career of Viktoriya ended because she passed away. It was reported that she died after falling from the 8th floor of a building. At that time, she was only 29 years old. The death of Viktoriya Divak received widespread media coverage because it was very suspicious.

Gabriella Ferri

She was an Italian singer who was born in Rome. Before becoming a household name, Ferri started her professional life by singing in nightclubs in 1963. She used to sing Roman songs which made her a Romanesco singing icon. However, in April 2004, she passed away after falling from the balcony of a third-floor apartment. Ferri’s death was ruled to be a suicide but her family said that she was taking anti-depression medicines due to which she lost her balance.