20+ Celebrities Who Died Alone And No One Knew

In the entertainment world, where every single movement of the stars is scrutinized and documented, surprisingly, there are still moments concealed from the eyes of the general public. Amongst these moments are those of known celebrities who died alone, without the world knowing about them. Their bodies were later discovered by chance. In this article, we are going to document 30 such celebrities’ deaths.

David Bowie

The famous English singer, songwriter, musician, and actor David Bowie passed away on 10 January 2016, at the age of 69.

Bowie passed away at his New York home on Lafayette Street. Prior to his death, he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

George Michael

George Michael, one of the most successful American singers, passed away alone at an Oxfordshire mansion aged 53. The news of his death shocked many fans because the singer had shown signs of depression. However, the official reports ruled out his cause of death as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

He was discovered dead by his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, who found his lifeless body on Christmas Day morning.

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Renowned actor Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away on 2nd February, aged 46. His dead body was discovered in his Manhattan apartment.

Hoffman passed away due to combined drug intoxication.

Brittany Murphy

Murphy passed away on 20 December 2009, aged 32. She was discovered lifeless by her mother and husband in her Los Angeles home’s bathroom. Surprisingly, a few months later, Murphy’s husband, Simon, also died at the same residence.

Upon autopsy, it was revealed that Murphy died due to multiple drug intoxication, pneumonia, and anemia.

Robin Williams

Robin Williams was an extremely loved actor and comedian. Tragically, on August 11, 2014, he took his own life at the age of 63. Robin’s dead body was discovered by his personal assistant in his bedroom.

The assistant gave a descriptive account of how he found Williams’s body cold and hanging. During his lifetime, the actor was open about his struggles and had also checked himself into rehab to deal with his issues. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for him.

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse, known for her unique vocals, passed away on 23rd July 2011 at the age of 27. Her cause of death was reported as alcohol poisoning.

The singer spent her last moments in her Camden Square home located in London. After a few hours she was discovered by her bodyguard who immediately rushed her body to the emergency services.

Mac Miller

At the peak of his musical career, Miller was found lifeless in his San Fernando Valley home. He passed away on 7 September 2018, aged 26. Later it was confirmed that the singer passed away due to overdose.

Miller’s assistant discovered his body and immediately contacted the paramedics. However, it was too late.

Mickey Rooney

A well-known star from the Cinema’s silent era, Mickey Rooney, passed away peacefully at his residence for natural reasons. He was found unresponsive after his afternoon nap on April 6, 2014, aged 93.

Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley’s daughter and a famous American singer-songwriter passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54.

She was found unresponsive at home. Later, the cause of her death was confirmed as a ‘small bowel obstruction.’

Peter Falk

The American actor and singer, Peter Falk, was found dead at his residence in the Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills at the age of 83. Further inquiry revealed that the cause of his death was pneumonia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Tim Bergling, aka Avicii

The Swedish DJ, remixer, and record producer, Avicii, passed away in Muscat. It was confirmed that he used shards of glass to take his own life. He died on April 20, 2018, aged 28.

Lee Sun-kyun

The South Korean veteran actor Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for his feature in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, passed away due to suicide. The police found his dead body in central Seoul.

The 48-year-old actor was indulged in an ongoing legal battle at the time he took his own life.

Marilyn Monroe

One of the most successful American actresses, Marilyn Monroe, passed away on August 4, 1962, at the age of 36. At the time of her passing, she was alone inside her home at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

Her lifeless body was discovered by Greenson, who entered the room by breaking a window. Later, Hyman Engelberg arrived at the house and confirmed her dead.

Heath Ledger

The Hollywood heartthrob was found unresponsive on 22nd January 2008 by Teresa Solomon (his housekeeper) and Diana Wolozin (his massage therapist).

The 26-year-old actor’s dead body was found naked in his SoHo apartment that he was renting. The cause of his death was confirmed as a drug overdose of prescription drugs.

Chris Farley

Farley’s dead body was discovered by his younger brother John on 18 December 1997. At the time of his death, he was living at the John Hancock Center’s apartment in Chicago.

The 33-year-old’s autopsy revealed that he passed away due to an overdose of a combination of morphine and cocaine.

Matthew Perry

The ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ star, Matthew Perry, was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home. He passed away on 28 October, 2023, due to acute effects of ketamine.

Perry’s body was discovered by his assistant. However, by the time the paramedics arrived, the 54-year-old star was long gone.

David Carradine

Carradine was found hanging in Thailand’s hotel Swissôtel, where he was temporarily living. Initially, it was assumed that the actor passed away due to suicide. However, an autopsy revealed that Carradine’s cause of death was asphyxiation.

Judy Garland

Garland, an American actress, singer, and dancer, known for her unique aura was found dead by Mickey Deans, her husband. She passed away on 22 June, 1969, aged 47, due to an accidental barbiturate overdose. The autopsy confirmed, that the late actress didn’t intend to take her life willingly. It was an accident.

Michael Hutchence

The famous Australian singer, songwriter, and actor, Michael Hutchence passed away on 22nd November, 1997, aged 37. His body was discovered by a maid in his room. Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that the actor passed away due to suicide.

There were traces of alcohol and drugs like cocaine in his system.

Bruce Lee

At the age of 32, the martial arts superstar, Bruce Lee, was found unresponsive by Ting Pei. He was rushed to the hospital, but he was immediately declared dead after the attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Sadly, the star passed away just a few days before the release of his film ‘Enter the Dragon.’ According to the official reports, Lee passed away due to swelling of the brain caused by an allergic reaction to a headache medication.

John Belushi

The American comedian, actor, and musician, John Belushi, was discovered dead by Bill Wallace (his bodyguard and fitness trainer). Wallace was visiting Belushi to deliver his typewriter and audio recorder which the actor had requested prior to his death.

John was a drug addict, who had spent $2,500 per week on drugs prior to his death. Further inquiry revealed that he died from a drug overdose injected by a woman named Cathy Smith.

Sid Vicious

Sid Vicious was found dead by Robinson and Beverley on 2nd February 1979. Although Sid’s cause of death was ruled out as a drug overdose, Beverley argued that his death was not accidental.

Sid’s death was shrouded in mystery because, at the time of his passing, he was out on bail.

The famous German actor and singer, Marlene Dietrich, was found dead at her flat in Paris at age 90, on 6th May 1992. She passed away due to kidney failure.

Tennessee Williams

The famous American playwright and screenwriter was discovered dead by his secretary, John Uecker. He passed away at the age of 71 on 25th February 1983.

Williams’ assistant heard some unusual voices coming from his room, but he didn’t inquire further. Sadly, the next day, John found Williams lying lifeless next to the bed. His cause of death was ruled out as asphyxia.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The famous Indian actor was found lifeless, hanging from the fan of his room in Bandra, Mumbai. Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020, at the age of 34. The autopsy report confirmed his cause of death as asphyxia.

Chester Bennington

The lead vocalist of the rock band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, took his own life on 20th July 2017 at the age of 41.

Chester’s housekeeper found him hanging in his bed room of Palos Verdes Estates home. 911 was immediately informed about the casualty and Bennington was pronounced dead.

Moon Bin

The famous South-Korean singer and a member of the K-pop group Astro passed away on 19th April 2023 at the age of 25. The police confirmed the case as suicide, as there were no traces of foul play.

His lifeless body was discovered by his manager, who was going to meet him due to his absences from rehearsals.

Elvis Presley

On August 16, 1977, Presley was discovered unresponsive on his bathroom floor by Ginger Garden (his girlfriend) in his Graceland mansion home. At the hospital, several attempts were made to revive him. However, all these attempts failed, and Elvis Presley was declared dead.

Contrary to popular belief, Presley’s cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack.

Anthony Bourdain

The famous chef, author, and travel enthusiast Anthony Bourdain was found dead and hanging at Le Chambard Hotel in Kaysersberg near Colmar. He died on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.

Ripert discovered Bourdain’s dead body hanging. Further investigation confirmed that there were no signs of foul play or violence.

Kurt Cobain

On April 8, the American singer was found dead in the greenhouse above the garage at his Lake Washington Boulevard home by his VECA Electric employee Gary T.

Further investigations revealed that the singer had died three days prior to his body’s discovery. He took his life with the help of a shotgun, which was found near him. A suicide note was also found.

So, that was a brief compilation of all the famous faces who were alone in their final moments. For more such informative articles, remember to bookmark this page!