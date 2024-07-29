49 Celebrities Died by Parkinson’s Disease

Just like normal people who face difficult situations, celebrities in the world are not immune from the atrocities of life. One such atrocity that they face is the Parkinson’s disease. It is a common brain condition that causes problems with sleep, mental health, movements, pain, and other health problems. However, no cure is available for this, and it worsens over time. Some celebrities have lost their life due to this condition, and their exceptional careers were tragically cut short by Parkinson’s disease. So, in this article, we will discuss information about 49 celebrities who have lost their battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Jim Backus

The Hollywood celebrity who lost his long battle with Parkinson’s disease was Jim Backus. He was an American actor who became famous for playing the character of Thurston Howell III in the sitcom, Gilligan’s Island and for appearing in his own show, The Jim Backus Show. However, on 3rd July 1989, the popular actor passed away from the complications of pneumonia, which he battled after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Jose Bernal

Jose Bernal, whose real name is Jose Bernal Romero, was a famous Cuban-American artist whose art was described as abstract, modernist, and expressionist. However, his artistic career came to an end when he tragically died on 19th April 2010 at his home in Illinois. It was revealed that Jose Bernal died from the complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Whit Bissell

The American character actor, who was born in New York City in the United States is one of the popular celebrities who lost his life because of Parkinson’s disease. Bissell started his professional film career in 1943 by appearing in the movie Holy Matrimony and has since become a household name. However, at the age of 86, the prominent character actor died on 5th March 1996 because he suffered from a brain condition.

Jack Buck

The famous American sportscaster Jack Buck was known throughout the world for announcing the Major League Baseball games for the St. Louis Cardinals. However, the career of Joe Buck’s father came to an end when he died on 18th June 2002 in a hospital from a combination of illnesses. It was revealed that the famous personality was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, lung cancer, and intestinal blockage.

George H.W. Bush

The 41st president of the United States, who served from 1989 to 1993, is one of the famous personalities diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The American politician and diplomat passed away on 30th November 2018, at the age of 94. It was revealed by the family’s spokesperson that the senior Bush was admitted to the hospital with a blood infection and was also being treated for a form of Parkinson’s disease. Due to this condition, he developed problems in walking and ultimately relied on a wheelchair from 2011 onwards.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali was an American professional boxer who was popularly known as The Greatest because of his stellar professional career. In the 20th century, he was named one of the most significant heavyweight boxers ever. In 1984, Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and this condition gradually declined his health. His brother, Rahaman Ali, reported in 2013 that Ali could no longer speak and could be dead in a few days. In June 2016, the boxer’s life came to an end at the age of 74.

Al Arbour

Al Arbour, a professional Canadian ice hockey player and coach, began his professional career in 1953 by playing for the Detroit Red Wings. However, his exceptional career was cut short when he underwent treatment for Parkinson’s disease and dementia in Sarasota, Florida. On 28 August 2015, he passed away due to his declining condition at the age of 82.

Joe Cook

Joe Cook was an American actor and vaudeville performer, who became notorious in the 1920s and 1930s as America’s most talented entertainer. He also rose to prominence for appearing in the film, Rain Or Shine which was directed by Frank Capra. However, the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1941 and decided to retire from the entertainment industry. However, this condition ultimately took his life in May 1959.

Jeff Cook

Jeff Cook whose real name was Jeffrey Alan Cook, was a famous American country musician. He was popular around the world for being the founding member of the band called, Alabama. However, the Ashes Won’t Burn singer disclosed in April 2017, that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and has been coping with it. But on 7th November 2022, Cook died in Florida due to the complications of this disease. At the time of his death, he was 73 years old.

Andre Courreges

Another popular celebrity who has lost his precious life due to a brain condition called Parkinson’s disease is Andre Courreges. He was a famous French fashion designer who was known for his streamlined designs in the 1960s, which were greatly influenced by futurism and modernism. On 7th January 2016, the prominent personality passed away after suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the last 30 years of his life. At the time of his death, Andre was 92 years old.

Joyce Davidson

Joyce Davidson was a television personality who was famous in Canada and the United States. She started her career in the media industry in 1956 when she was hired by CBC Television to be the presenter and interviewer of their show, Tabloid. In 2012, Joyce Davidson moved to a long-term care facility because she was diagnosed with Parkinson ‘s-related dementia. However, in May 2020, she lost her life in Ontario due to the complications of Covid-19.

Basil D’Oliveira

The South African-born English cricketer was nicknamed Dolly by his fans because of his exceptional cricketing skills. However, the professional career of the England international cricketer was cut short when tragically passed away due to a brain condition called Parkinson’s disease. On 19th November 2011, Basil D’Oliveira died at the age of 80 or possibly 83, following a slow decline with Parkinson’s disease.

James Doohan

James Doohan was a famous Canadian actor who was best known for playing the character of Montgomery Scotty Scott in the film and television series Star Trek. However, the multiple health problems of the actor, such as liver cirrhosis, diabetes, hearing loss, and the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, led him to put a stop to his public life. On 20th July 2005, The Test Pilot actor passed away at his home in Washington due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis.

Robert Downey Sr

The father of popular actor, Robert Downey Jr was an American film director, screenwriter, and actor. In the entertainment industry, he was popular for directing and writing the 1969 film, Putney Swope. However, on 7th July 2021, just three days before his 85th birthday, the prominent figure died from the complications of Parkinson’s disease in his home in Manhattan.

William Everson

The famous American poet, who was also a literary critic and teacher is one the popular figures who died due to Parkinson’s disease. The member of San Francisco Renaissance was diagnosed with the brain condition in 1972 and ultimately passed away in June 1994 at his home.

Carlos Gomes

Carlos Gomes was a professional Portuguese footballer who played the sport as a goalkeeper. He was a four-time national champion and won the Cup of Portugal in 1958. However, the footballer’s professional career was cut short when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Due to the illness, he returned to Portugal in July 2005 and ultimately passed away in October 2005 at the age of 73.

Lizzie Grey

Lizzie Grey, whose real name was Stephen M. Perry, was an American musician who was popularly known for being a member of the heavy metal band London. However, on 5th August 2019, a member of Spiders & Snakes died due to Lewy Body disease, which is an umbrella name for Parkinson’s disease dementia. He was diagnosed with the disease 11 years before his death.

Grace Griffith

Another American singer who lost her precious life due to Parkinson’s disease is Grace Griffith. She was a folk and Celtic singer who was based in Washington, D.C. In 1998, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which impacted her professional life badly. On 5th June 2021, she passed away due to complications of the particular disease at the age of 64.

Lou Groza

The American professional football player, who was nicknamed The Toe by his fans, played his entire career for the Cleveland Browns. In the 1990s, the football career of the star player was hobbled back due to back and hip surgeries and also Parkinson’s disease. While attending a dinner with his wife, Jackie, at a country club, he collapsed due to his poor health. In November 2009, he lost his life due to all these health problems at the age of 76.

Shay Healy

Shay Healy was an Irish broadcaster, songwriter, and journalist most popularly known for hosting the RTE television show Nighthawks. However, the professional career of the composer of What’s Another Year was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2004. In April 2021, Shay Healy died due to the degenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease, at the age of 78.

George Roy Hill

The American film director who is known in the entertainment industry for directing films including The Sting and Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid has died due to Parkinson’s disease. On 27th December 2002, The Slap Shot director lost his life at his home in New York City due to complications of a brain condition.

Bob Hoskins

Another film actor and director who lost his precious life due to the complications of his brain condition is Bob Hoskins. The English actor and film director was known worldwide for portraying tough guy characters. However, the Mona Lisa actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011, and he retired from acting in 2012. But unfortunately, in April 2014, he died at a hospital due to pneumonia at the age of 71.

Mary Jackson

The American character actress, who began her professional career in the 1950s, is popular for playing the role of Emily Baldwin in The Waltons. However, the professional career Mary Jackson was cut short when she passed away in December 2005 due to Parkinson’s disease. At the time of her death, she was 95 years old.

David Jacobs

David Jacobs, the American broadcaster and television presenter, was famously known as the presenter of Juke Box Jury, a 1960s BBC Television series. David’s professional presenting career spanned more than 65 years. However, in 2011, the BBC Radio 2 presenter was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s and was treated for liver cancer. But he lost his life due to his health problems in September 2013 at his home.

Dave Jennings

Another celebrity who passed away due to Parkinson’s disease is Dave Jennings. He was an American professional footballer and punter in the National Football League. He played for the New York Giants and New York Jets during his career. In 1995, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and the condition affected his career badly. However, just 11 days after his 61st birthday, he died in 2013 due to the complications of the brain condition.

Dean Jones

Dean Jones was a popular American actor, who won numerous awards because of his roles in films and television shows. He was known for his roles in Beethoven, the Herbie franchise, and That Darn Cat. However, on 1st September 2015, Dean Jones passed away due to the complications of Parkinson’s disease in Los Angeles. At the time of his death, he was 84 years old.

Erland Josephson

The Swedish actor and author was popularly known for directing and starring in the 1980 film Marmalade Revolution. Also, he was famous in the entertainment industry for appearing in the film The Sacrifice. In February 2012, the star of Scenes From A Marriage passed away at 88. It was revealed by his spokesperson that Erland Josephson was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Pauline Kael

Pauline Kael was an American film critic, who is known throughout the world for her sharp, straightforward, and blunt reviews. However, in the 1980s the writer of The New Yorker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and this condition made her depressed about the state of American films. Due to this condition, Karl announced her retirement from reviewing films in March 1991. Ultimately, in 2001, the famous critic lost her life at her home in Massachusetts due to Parkinson’s disease.

Casey Kasem

The American radio disc jockey and actor, who also worked as a radio presenter, was known worldwide for hosting the show American Top 40. However, it was announced by Casey’s daughter Kerri Kasem that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007, and the brain condition has left him unable to speak. Also, it was reported that he was receiving antibiotics for the treatment of bedsores and high blood pressure. But in June 2014, he passed away due to his health problems at the age of 82.

Frank Kelly

Frank Kelly was an Irish actor, singer, and writer, whose real name before entering the entertainment industry was Francis Kelly. Throughout the world, he is famous for playing the role of Father Jack Hackett in the sitcom, Father Ted. However, in October 2015, it was revealed by the actor that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and bowel cancer. But in February 2016, he lost his life due to a cardiac arrest. At the time of his demise, Frank Kelly was 77 years old.

Ray Kennedy

Raymond Kennedy, who was known as Ray Kennedy throughout the world was an English football player, who played as a forward for the Arsenal team and a midfielder for Liverpool. In November 1984, the professional player was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease by a doctor and also got involved in the Parkinson’s Disease Society. However, at the age of 70, he passed away on 30th November 2021.

Deborah Kerr

Deborah Kerr was a popular British actress who was nominated for a total number of six times for the Academy Award for Best Actress. She was known for playing the role of Anna Leonowens in the 1956 musical film, The King And I. However, in October 2007, she passed away at the age of 86, due to the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Guy Kibbee

Another Hollywood celebrity who passed away due to the effects of Parkinson’s disease is Guy Kibbee. He was a popular American stage and film actor who started his career in 1930 by appearing in the play Torch Song. However, in May 1956, he tragically lost his life at the Percy Williams Home in New York due to Parkinson’s disease.

George Kirby

George Kirby was an American singer and comedian who also worked in the entertainment industry as an actor. Between 1963 and 1972, he was the first African-American comedian who was praised by a white audience and subsequently appeared on several comic shows. During the later part of his life, Kirby was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and in September 1995, he unfortunately passed away due to this brain condition.

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis is a famous American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer who became a prominent figure in the 1980s. From 1989 to 1992, he was known for playing the character of Prince John in the show, Anything But Love. However, in April 2023, the famed celebrity announced that he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease. In February 2024, the Daddy Dearest actor passed away due to a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles.

Ferdy Mayne

The German-British actor is amongst those high-profile figures who lost their lives due to Parkinson’s disease. He was known as a versatile character actor, who worked tirelessly throughout his 60-year-long career. However, in the 1990s, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which ultimately took his life on 30th January, 1998. At the time of his death, Ferdy was 81 years old.

Leo Monahan

Leo Monahan, whose full name was Daniel Leo Monahan, was a popular American sports journalist who had a professional career that lasted 30 long years. In the 1990s, Leo retired from journalism due to a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, which badly affected his career. However, in March 2013, he passed away due to the complications of the illness.

Kenneth More

Another popular celebrity who lost his life due to the complications of Parkinson’s disease is Kenneth More. He was a famous English actor who mainly performed in films and on the stage. However, his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease made it difficult for him to work in the entertainment industry. In 1980, he acted for the last time in A Tale Of Two Cities. In July 1982, he passed away at the age of 67.

Dame Anna Neagle

Dame Anna Neagle, professionally known as Anna Neagle, was an English actress, dancer, and singer. In 1949, she was voted as the most popular star in Britain. However, The Lady Is A Square actress was affected by Parkinson’s disease in the last years of her life and ultimately died in June 1986. It was revealed that Neagle was also suffering from breast cancer, which also took her life at the age of 81.

Norman Panama

The American film producer, director, and screenwriter is widely known for his work with Melvin Frank on films including White Christmas and The Court Jester. However, at the age of 88, the award-winning screenwriter passed away in 2003 at the UCLA Medical Centre due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Joe Pasternak

Joe Pasternak was a Hungarian-American film producer, who spent his career in Hollywood producing musicals with female singing stars such as Jane Powell, Deanna Durbin, and Kathryn Grayson. He also worked in the American film industry for a total of 45 years until the end of classical Hollywood cinema in the early 1960s. However, just 6 days before his 90th birthday, The Sweet Ride creator passed away in September 1991 due to the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

George Perles

George Julius Perles, the famous American football player and coach goes by the name George Perles in the sports industry. He was a defensive line coach and coordinator and also served as the assistant coach for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers from 1972 to 1982. However, the professional career of the player was cut short and he retired from the MSU’s board of trustees in 2018 due to the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. In January 2020, he passed away due to the adverse effects of his brain condition.

Vincent Price

Another Hollywood actor who lost his precious life due to the effects of Parkinson’s disease is Vincent Price. He was an American actor who was popular for portraying the characters of villains in the horror film genre. Also, he was known around the world for being featured in more than 100 films. However, during his later years, he suffered from Parkinson’s disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. His diseases also contributed to his retirement in 1989. Ultimately, the veteran actor passed away in 1993 due to lung cancer and other health problems.

Sir Michael Redgrave

Sir Michael Redgrave was a popular English actor and filmmaker who made his first professional appearance in 1934 as Roy Darwin in Counsellor-at-Law at the Playhouse in Liverpool. However, in 1976, Sir Michael Redgrave was diagnosed with advancing Parkinson’s disease, which caused disorientation and other problems in his body. In March 1985, the actor died in a nursing home in Buckinghamshire due to the complications of Parkinson’s disease. It was also reported that he passed away just one day after his 77th birthday.

Matt Robinson

The American actor, television producer, and writer was known worldwide for playing the character of Gordon Robinson on the television program Sesame Street. He also provided his voice for Roosevelt Franklin in the PBS children’s television show. However, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1982 and battled the brain condition for a total of 20 years. On 5th August 2002, the award-winning celebrity passed away in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. At the time of his death, he was 65 years old.

Jerry Sloan

Jerry Sloan, whose real name is Gerald Eugene Sloan, was a famous American basketball player and coach. In the NBA, he played for a total of 11 seasons and also spent 30 years of his life in a coaching career. Also, David Stern regarded him as one of the greatest and most respected coaches in NBA history. However, in April 2016, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia, which ultimately took his life in May 2020. At the time of his death, Jerry was only 78 years old.

Terry-Thomas

Terry-Thomas, the English character actor and comedian rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s because of his appearances in a wide variety of films. In 1971, when he was appearing in Don’t Just Lie There, Say Something, the popular actor felt unwell and got diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. However, due to his ill health, he unfortunately passed away on 8th January 1990 at a nursing home in Surrey, England, at the age of 78.

Pat Torpey

The American musician Pat Torpey was popularly known as the drummer of the rock band Mr. Big. Also, he was praised for playing the instrument for other singers and artists such as Robert Plant, The Knack, Richie Kotzen, and many more. However, in July 2014, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and would be unable to perform as a drummer. However, after fighting a battle with the condition, he died in February 2018 at the age of 64.

Edward Winter

Edward Winter, also known as Edward Dean Winter, was a famous American actor who was known for playing the recurring role of Colonel Samuel Flagg in the TV show M*A*S*H. However, the veteran actor’s professional acting career was cut short by a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. In March 2001, the Parallax View actor died due to complications of the brain condition in Woodland Hills, California.