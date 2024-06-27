20+ Celebrities And Their Real Names

Celebrities in Hollywood are high-profile figures who are known around the globe by their names. In the entertainment industry, a name is something that makes a first impression. However, the lives of celebrities come into the public spotlight after they enter Hollywood, and to differentiate it from their own world, they undertake or change their real name to a stage name. Stage names are adopted by famous people when they think that their real name is not that catchy and unique. But often, the fans of celebrities get intrigued to find out about their real names. So, here’s a list of celebrities who have changed their real names to a different stage name!!

Emma Stone

The award-winning actress, who is currently married to Dave McCary, has revealed that her real name is Emily Jean Stone, which she changed to Emma Stone. In an interview, she stated that she did it because, at the time she decided to enter Hollywood, Emily was already adopted by someone, and she did not think she could do it with the same name.

The Weekend

Mostly recognized for his viral song Blinded Lights, the singer changed his real name, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye to The Weekend. He adopted the stage name as a tribute to his life when he left his home one weekend and never came back. His name holds a special significance for him because it is connected to his past.

Cardi B

The popular rapper, who has sung many chart-busting songs adopted her name Cardi B, after every family member of hers used to call her Bacardi. She stated in an episode of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, that her real name was Belcalis Almanzar but she shorted it down to Bacardi. Then she used Bacardi as her Instagram username but kept getting deleted, so finally she changed it to Cardi B.

Reese Witherspoon

The mother of three lovely kids has recently revealed that her real name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. Before entering the entertainment industry, she opted to be known by combining the middle name of her mother and the last name of her father. Therefore, she adopted Reese Witherspoon as her stage name.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars, the singer who has a surreal voice was named Peter Hernandez at the time of his birth. However, as he grew his father started to call him Bruno because he looked similar to the famous wrestler, Bruno Sammartino. So, before starting his professional career, she adopted the stage name Bruno Mars so that people could recognize him.

Lana Del Ray

Before entering the music industry, the Born To Die singer adopted many different names and changed her real name because she thought it was not a good fit. Her real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, which she changed to Lana Del Ray after getting inspiration from Ford Del Rey Sedan and Lana Turner.

Alexis Bledel

The actress known as Rory Gilmore changed her real name from Kimberly Alexis Bledel to Alexis Bledel. She has not revealed the reason behind this, but she did it when she was modeling as a child in Houston and before starting her professional acting career.

Meghan Markle

The better half of Prince Harry, who is now the Duchess of Sussex was named Rachel Meghan Markle by her parents. However, she felt that in Hollywood, her first name was just a formality. So, she dropped her first name Rachel, and adopted the stage name of Meghan Markle.

John Legend

The All Of Me singer changed his real name, John Roger Stephens to John Legend because he thought that it would be very good if he would be called by this name rather than his actual name. He stated in an interview, that he adopted the name, John Legend when Kanye West signed him in 2003 and thought it was necessary so that he could make lovely songs.

Rihanna

The actual name of the most-loved singer is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, which she changed to Rihanna. She did it because when she started her career in the music industry, Robyn was already taken by another singer. Though she has changed her name, she still embraces her last name, Fenty, based on which she has launched companies named Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Lizzo

Widely known for her blockbuster songs, Lizzo was named Melissa Viviane Jefferson at the time of her birth. But when she entered the music industry, she decided to change her name to Lissa because, at that time, she was a member of a rap group. However, ultimately, she adopted Lizzo as her stage name, which is inspired by the song, Izzo.

Michael Caine

The actor who is the father of two kids changed his name several times before actually deciding on one. He was named Maurice Joseph Micklewhite when he was born but he changed it to Michael Scott when he started to perform on the stage. However, when he went to London, he got to know that the particular name was already taken by someone. So, he ultimately decided to keep it Michael Caine. The name of the actor is inspired by the play The Caine Mutiny.

Lady Gaga

The singer who is loved for her vibrant style and distinct performances was named Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in reality. However, she changed her name to Lady Gaga after her producer told her that she had a similar voice to Freddie Mercury. Before adopting Lady Gaga, she was also named Radio Ga Ga.

Olivia Wilde

Though the actress was born into a family of journalists and writers, she didn’t have an interest in becoming one. While attending high school, she changed her real name, Olivia Cockburn to Olivia Wilde because she wanted to become an actress. Also, her name is a heartfelt tribute to Oliver Wilde because her family has some popular writers.

Gigi Hadid

The former partner of Zayn Malik is one of those celebrities who have changed their real name. The model was named Jelena Noura Hadid at the time of her birth, but her mother nicknamed her Gigi when she was in school. Since then, she has been using Gigi Hadid as her stage name.

Miley Cyrus

The former wife of Liam Hemsworth rose to fame after appearing in Hannah Montana in her teenage years. The multitalented celebrity is named Destiny Hope Cyrus in reality, but she changed it to Miley Ray Cyrus after she was called Smiley by her family members. Also, the reason for choosing Ray as her middle name was in homage to her father’s name, Billy Ray.

Natalie Portman

The actress who has recently ended her marriage with Benjamin Millepied, was named Natalie Hershlag at the time of her birth. However, she changed her last name from Hershlag to Portman in honor of her granny’s middle name.

Eminem

The rap-producing machine, who is loved worldwide for his iconic raps was named Marshall Mathers by his parents. But when he started his rapping journey, he changed his name to Eminem because his real name didn’t match his personality. Also, his name has been curated carefully so that people do not mix it up with a similar name adopted by a candy brand.

Portia De Rossi

The spouse of Ellen DeGeneres changed her real name, Amanda Lee Rogers to Portia De Rossi. She changed her actual name while entering the entertainment industry and chose Portia from one of Shakespeare’s romantic plays. Her last name Rossi was opted because it sounded classy to her.

Drake

Mostly known for his hit songs and raps, Drake used his middle name as his actual name when he started his career in the music industry. The rapper was named Aubrey Drake Graham by his parents but he changed it to just Drake because it sounded more unique and catchy.

Ashton Kutcher

The popular actor who is married to Mila Kunis has the actual name Christopher Ashton Kutcher. But when he entered Hollywood, he dropped his first name and changed his name legally to Ashton Kutcher. He thought that the name, Ashton Kutcher would stay stuck in the minds of people and contribute to his fame.

Demi Moore

The former wife of Ashton Kutcher was named Demi Guynes when she was just three months old because of her mother’s marriage to Dan Guynes. However, when Demi entered Hollywood, she got married to Freddy Moore and adopted Demi Moore as her stage name. Though her marriage to her husband did not last long, she chose to keep his last name.

Lil Nas X

The Old Town Road rapper is one of those celebrities who dropped their real name to become famous. The rapper revealed that he was named Montero Hill at the time of his birth but ultimately decided to change it when he started rapping. Initially, he decided to keep it just Lil Nas, but when he got more fame he added X to his name.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress is loved worldwide. She was named Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva by her parents when she was born. However, she adopted Nina Dobrev as her stage name because her actual name was quite lengthy. She also thought that her real name would not make her famous as it would be difficult for people to recognize her.

Topher Grace

The father of two kids who has a charming face was named Christopher John Grace at the time of his birth. However, when he entered the entertainment industry, he changed it to Topher Grace because he thought that Christopher was a very mainstream name and Topher would make him different from the world.

Halsey

The singer with a huge following on different social media platforms is in reality named Ashley Frangipane. But she adopted a new name, Halsey when she entered the music industry. She felt that Ashley was not a good fit for her to become successful.

Meg Ryan

The beautiful actress who was married to Dennis Quaid for a very long time was named Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra when she was born. But, when she achieved new heights in her career, she changed her name to Meg Ryan because her real name was quite long. She adopted Ryan which was her granny’s middle name.

Elton John

The singer who is mostly loved around the world for his distinct choice of glasses, was given the name Reginald Kenneth Dwight. But when he stepped onto the stage, he thought to adopt Elton John as his name and it was inspired by the two members of a band called Bluesology.

Joaquin Phoenix

The father of two beautiful kids, Joaquin Phoenix was actually named Joaquin Bottom by his parents. However, when his parents left a religious group, they changed his and his siblings’ surname to Phoenix in order to signify that they were born again into this world.

Tina Fey

The writer who is currently 54 years old, was in reality named Elizabeth Stamatina Fey. But when she started publishing her novels and books, she changed it to Tina Fay by shortening her middle name Stamatina.

Jamie Foxx

The celebrity who started his career in acting but was also a good stand-up comedian was named Eric Bishop in reality. However, when he started doing comedy shows, he saw that female comedians were able to gather larger crowds. Due to this, he changed his name to Jamie Foxx which is not gender specific.

Katy Perry

As there was another celebrity, Kate Hudson present in Hollywood, the singer changed her real name, Katheryn Hudson to Katy Perry. Initially, she decided to perform under the name Kate but thought that people would confuse her with another actress. So, finally, she changed it to Katy and adopted her Perry as her last name which was her mother’s middle name.

Winona Ryder

The actress who has an innocent face, was given Winona Laura Horowitz as her birth name by her parents. But, when she was selected for her first acting project she changed it to Winona Ryder because a song by Mitch Ryder was playing in the surrounding at the time.

Lorde

The singer who is remembered for her bold and dark lipstick looks during her performances, was named Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’ Connor at the time of her birth. However, when she was 16 years old, due to her personality she adopted the name Lorde. In an interview, she revealed that she is proud of herself and is happy that she changed her name.

Vin Diesel

The actor whose weight gain rumors have been swirling currently, was named Mark Sinclair by his parents. But, before starting his acting career, he changed his real name to Vin Diesel. He did this when he was working as a bouncer and wanted to appear strong and bold.

Camila Cabello

The singer who was in the public limelight because of her relationship with Shawn Mendes, was named Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao. However, after becoming successful as a singer she changed it to Camila Cabello because her birth name was quite lengthy.

Mindy Kaling

The popular cast member of The Office was named Vera Mindy Chokalingam by her parents at the time of her birth. But she adopted the stage name Mindy Kaling by shortening her last name Chokalingam which is quite difficult to pronounce. The first name of the actress was given to her by her parents after watching The Mindy Project.

Spike Lee

The multitalented celebrity in Hollywood was given the real name Shelton Jackson Lee at the time of his birth. However, when he was young, he was nicknamed Spike by his mother. So when he stepped into Hollywood, he adopted his nickname as his stage name.

Whoopi Goldberg

The popular Comedian Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn Johnson. However, when she used to perform in theater, her family and friends nicknamed her Whoopi because she was a little gaseous. So, when she started getting fame, she adopted the name Whoopi Goldberg as her stage name, and Goldberg is derived from her ancestors.

Courtney Love

The two-time married singer has adopted several names before deciding upon one. When she was young, she changed her last names to Rodriguez and Menely because she was moved from one foster home to another. However, when she stepped on the stage, she adopted the last name Love after visiting Alaska for a vacation.

Alicia Keys

The singer who has been married to Swizz Beatz for a long time was named Alicia Augello Cook at the time of her birth. But when she started performing on the stage, she changed her real name to Alicia Keys. She kept her first name intact and derived her last name from piano keys.

Ben Kingsley

The actor who has ancestors from Gujarat in India, was actually named Krishna Bhanji by his parents. However, when he moved to Hollywood he thought to change his Indian name to an English name, Ben Kingsley. His first name Ben is inspired by his father’s nickname Benji and his last name is based on his grandfather’s name, King Cloves.

Mandy Moore

The singer who has married twice in her lifetime, was given Amanda Leigh Moore as her birth name. But when she began acting in films and television, she simplified it to Mandy Moore. She did it because she thought her real name was not easy to remember.

Bea Arthur

The actress who is remembered for her beauty, was given the name Bernice Frankel at the time of her birth. But before starting her journey in acting, she used to work in the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve in America where she got married to Robert Alan Arthur. Hence, she changed her surname to Arthur though their marriage did not last.

Bella Hadid

The chiseled-face fashion model was given the name Isabella Khair Hadid when she was born. But, when she began her professional journey on the ramp, she undertook Bella Hadid as her stage name by cutting short her actual name.

Iggy Azalea

The blonde rapper, who is very popular for her varied style was named Amethyst Kelly by her parents. But just like other stars, she changed it to Iggy Azalea after breaking all the records in the rapping world. She adopted her first name Iggy by her dog’s name and her last name Azalea from a street’s name.

Doja Cat

In an interview with Dazed Magazine, the popular singer revealed that her real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. She changed it to Doja Cat because it was too difficult to remember. Further, she stated that her stage name is derived from her admiration of cats and her addiction to weed and marijuana.

Elle King

The daughter of Rob Schneider was named Tanner Elle Schneider at the time of her birth by her family. However, she changed it to Elle King because she didn’t want people to recognize her on the basis of her father’s fame.

Ricky Martin

The charismatic actor who has a Latin charm, is given the birth name Enrique Martin Morales. The first name of the actor is similar to his father’s name. However, when his parents got separated from each other, he changed his name to Ricky Martin so that he could sever his relationship with his father.

Dove Cameron

The singer who actually looks like a real-life dove, was named Chloe Celeste Hosterman by her parents. However, after her father’s death, she changed her real name to Dove Cameron. She did because her father used to call her Dove and to pay tribute to him, she kept her stage name by adopting her nickname.

Helen Mirren

The actress who is aging like a fine wine was named Ilyena Mironov at the time of her birth. However, her name was changed to Helen Mirren when her father changed their ethnicity from Russian to English. Further, all the family members were instructed by him to adopt the last name Mirren.

Snoop Dogg

Before changing his actual name, Calvin Broadus Sr, the rapper chose Snoop Lion as his stage name for a very short time. The real name of the rapper is based on his stepfather’s name because his biological father left him and his family when he was young. However, after becoming successful he adopted his stage name, Snoop Dogg.

Faith Hill

The singer, who is a mother of three beautiful children, was born Audrey Faith Perry. But when she entered the music industry, she tied the knot with Daniel Hill and took his surname. Though their marriage did not last long, the singer undertook her stage name as Faith Hill.

Liam Gallagher

The singer, who has a huge following worldwide, was named William John Paul Gallagher by his Irish parents. But when he stepped foot in the music scene, he shortened his name from William to Liam and left his middle name. Now, the Wonderwall singer is known by his stage name, Liam Gallagher.

Megan Thee Stallion

In an interview, the rapper stated that her name is actually Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. But when she was young, she changed it to Megan Thee Stallion because she was quite tall and broad. She also mentioned that when she was in her teenage years, she was 5 feet 10 inches tall, and people around her used to call her a stallion.

Jay-Z

The rapper, who has a net worth of millions, was named Shawn Carter by his parents. However, since he was young, his friends and family have called him Jazzy because he used to rap a little bit. After gaining fame and recognition, he adopted the stage name Jay-Z.