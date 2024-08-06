Cardi B Announced Pregnancy With Third Child Following Divorce Filing From Offset

Renowned rapper Cardi B has made her pregnancy official via an Instagram post. And this isn’t the only headline! She has also decided to part ways with Offset. The two will now proceed with a divorce. But what is the story behind these dramatic developments? Read on to find out what led to Cardi B’s divorce.

Whose Child is Cardi B Pregnant With?

Cardi B is pregnant with Offset’s child. The ‘I Like It’ artist also has two children with him.

The news of Cardi B’s pregnancy came hours after the divorce filing. This announcement was made in a much different tone and on Instagram. Cardi’s pictures of cradling her baby bump showed her content. She posted pictures of her baby bump with a heartfelt caption about how her unborn child symbolizes her new hope and new love. Her words, ‘With every ending comes a new beginning!’ reflect her renewed hope.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The rapper also mentioned that her other two children are the source of her happiness and teach her the best lessons in life.

Why Did Cardi B File For A Divorce?

Cardi B has decided to part ways with her 7-years-long partner, Offset. Additionally, the rapper has requested custody of her children Wave and Kulture.

To prove her intentions behind this decision, the artist revealed that the divorce filing was not based on any one particular decision but was the product of multiple happenings over time.

While this news may have proven disheartening for the couple’s fans, the ‘WAP’ artist confirmed that she’s expecting her third child.

As one party has clarified its stance, the eyes are now on Offset. How has he reacted to the divorce filing? Well, Offset reacted rather subtly by liking an Instagram post that talked about the divorce. For context, this was the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Offset & Cardi B’s Tumultuous Relationship

Offset and Cardi B’s marriage has been anything but smooth. It has been marked by numerous ups and downs, which were frequently exposed to the public eye.

Back in 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, only to retract her decision later. Amidst persistent rumors of Offset’s infidelity and abusive nature, the artist was quick to debunk them. She reaffirmed her commitment to her marriage while also clarifying that her decision to stay was a personal choice. Her statement further emphasized that she wasn’t a victim of abuse.

When the divorce matter was resolved, the couple seemingly appeared content and focused on their relationship. The two also welcomed their second child, Wave Set, in September 2021. Cardi B later revealed in an interview that she was quite happy when things returned to their respective places. It was the beginning of their new bond.

Following the period from their reconciliation to an eventual fall-out, the relationship was yet again tainted with rumors and indifferences. Over the years, the two got involved in an online squabble, cheating rumors, and Cardi B’s shocking revelation about being single. As the cracks in their marriage became more evident, the two had to take a firm decision; divorce.

Cardi B’s 2 Children

Cardi B has a 6-year-old daughter, Kulture, and 2-year-old son, Wave, with ex-husband, Offset.

July 11, 2018, was a big day for Cardi B, as this was when she introduced her first child, Kulture, to the world. As the artist was new to motherhood she learnt a lot of new things in this time period. She even had to cancel her commitment with Bruno Mars because her situation didn’t allow her to be away from her baby.

In various interviews, Cardi B talked about her relationship with Kulture and how she was trying her to best to raise her child differently.

September 2021, was another remarkable month of the artist’s life as she introduced her son, Wave, to the world. Initially, she had her concerns over raising a boy. But later things worked out for her.

So, that was everything about Cardi B divorce with Offset and pregnancy. Stay tuned for more such celebrities-related news.