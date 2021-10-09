Cable Girls Season 6: Is the Series Officially Ended?

Cable Girls is a 2017 Spanish-period drama television series set in the 1920s created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira and produced by Netflix and Bambú Producciones. The series stars Blanca Suárez, Nadia de Santiago, Maggie Civantos, Ana María Polvorosa and Ana Fernández García. The first season of the series initially aired on 28th April 2017 on Netflix.

This was the first Spanish series picked up by Netflix for production in association with Bambú Producciones, the filming was done in the capital of Spain, Madrid, in several locations throughout the city and among all, the most important location is La Plaza del Alamillo, where the main character of the series resides. The series follows four women who go for their job at a telecommunications company.

The second season aired on 25th December 2017 on Netflix, the third season premiered on 7th September 2018, the fourth season was premiered on 9th August 2019 whereas the fifth and the final season of the show was aired in two different parts out of which Part 1 released on 14th February 2020 and Part 2 on 3rd July 2020. The first four seasons consist of eight episodes whereas the last one which was divided into 2 parts consists of a total of 10 episodes (5 each).

The series was loved by the maximum viewers and also won 4 awards, one in 2017 in 64th Ondas Awards for Best Fiction Web Series or Online Show and the remaining three in 2018 for Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-language) in 29th GLAAD Media Awards, the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Series won by Blanca Suárez and for Best Supporting Actress (TV) won by Ana Polvorosa. The show also has a rating of 7.6 out of 100 on IMDB and a 100% score in rotten tomatoes.

The fans are expecting and requesting another season but earlier it was said that the fifth will be the final season of the show. But still, we have got some information regarding the fifth season of the show, read out the full article to catch all the latest updates.

Cable Girls Season 6 Release Date

As of now, the renewal of the series for another season stands canceled as per the official tweet and announced by Netflix that the final part of the fifth season shall be treated as a final goodbye for all the fans. The creators don’t tend to continue the series further, unfortunately, though obviously, the series ran for five seasons because of its popularity among viewers only. But still, we can only wish that Netflix decides to have a second thought on the decision of ending the series and come up with a positive update certainly.

Cable Girls season 6 Cast

There is no announcement regarding even the renewal but still, if Cable Girls season 6 happens, then we can expect the previous characters to return once again for the sixth season to reprise their roles. Let us have a look at the names.

Blanca Suárez in the lead role of Lidia Aguilar Dávila

Ana Fernández in the lead role of Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa

Nadia de Santiago in the lead role of María Inmaculada “Marga” Suárez Pazos

Maggie Civantos in the role of Ángeles Vidal

Martiño Rivas in the role of Carlos Cifuentes

Concha Velasco in the role of Doña Carmen de Cifuentes

Ángela Cremonte in the role of Elisa Cifuentes

Yon González in the role of Francisco Gómez

Ana Polvorosa in the role of Sara Millán (Óscar Ruiz)

Nico Romero in the role of Julio Santos

Raúl Merida in the role of Felipe

Miguel Diosdado in the role of Isidro

Denisse Peña in the role of Sofía Perez Vidal

Valentina Zenere in the role of Camila

Apart from the above-mentioned characters we can also some recurring characters from the previous seasons like Simón Andreu, Luisa Gavasa, Joan Crosas, Tina Sainz, María Garralón, Carlota Baró, Kiti Mánver, Anna Moliner, Cristóbal Suárez, Patricia Peñalver, Carles Francino, Juan Carlos Vellido, Lucía Perlado. We can also see certain additions to the cast as well in the sixth season if it happens.

Cable Girls season 6 Plot

Let’s first take a sneak peek into the events that occurred in the previous five seasons before getting into the prospective synopsis of the sixth season.

The series is set in the year 1928 when a new-age telecommunications company starts its operation in the city of Madrid. The series depicts how the lives of four young ladies change once they begin to work in this company where they get enough decent pay for work and also the sense of freedom and not depending on anyone. In the series, every woman has their distinct purpose of joining this company. Lidia Aguilar, her actual name is Alba Romero, needs employment at the telecommunications company to execute a mission.

Ángeles Vidal, played by Maggie Civantos, is a mother and she works in the company for the survival of her family and she is also the most competent switchboard operator of the switchboard at the company. Carlota Senillosa role played by Ana Fernández seeks a job at the telecommunications company to go away from her strict father and the conservative so-called high society living and lastly, Marga Suarez, her role was played by Nadia de Santiago, wants this job so that she can begin afresh part of her life leaving past behind.

The four of them start forming a very good bond and friendship together, they continue their emotional life along with their work responsibilities. The series intends to depict the difficulties that an independent working woman had to face back in the 1920s in Spain and also explains the extreme obstructions upon the rights of a woman in Spain in a society dominated by men primarily.

At the end of season five, we see that an unknown helper who wanted the ultimate revenge supports Linda to attempt and execute her plan to vacate all the prisoners from the prison camp of women. Well, though the story ended after Linda implemented and achieved what she wanted if the creators and makers decide to continue the story they can either opt for continuing the same storyline or begin a new chapter hereon.

Cable Girls Season 6 Trailer

We can’t hope to see any trailer soon as to date the renewal of the series for the sixth season stands canceled. So, we will have to wait till there is some official announcement from the production.

Conclusion

The series achieved immense success and we hope that we may soon get some affirmative news for the renewal of the sixth season. We will update you with the latest information on the subject, until then stay tuned.