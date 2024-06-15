Bridgerton Season 3: Are Penelope and Colin dating?

As Bridgerton continues to captivate audiences with its romantic intrigues, one burning question has fans buzzing: Are Penelope and Colin dating in real life? Especially after the release of season 3, part 2, which happens to be packed with a whole lot of steamy scenes. Let’s delve into the speculation surrounding the off-screen relationship between actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

Penelope, portrayed by Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, and Colin, played by British actor Luke Newton, are both publicly single. Though no official news confirms a romantic relationship between the two, fans are ablaze with speculation and anticipation.

Why are fans speculating that Penelope and Colin are dating in real life?

The on-screen chemistry between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton has been a highlight of the series, leaving viewers wondering if romance extends beyond the camera for Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. With their convincing portrayal of a budding romance on the show, many have speculated about the nature of their relationship off-screen.

The undeniable chemistry between them has led many to believe there’s more happening behind the scenes. Some fans are convinced they might keep their romance under wraps, adding an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to their off-screen relationship. The mystery keeps everyone eagerly guessing, whether it’s just wishful thinking or a well-guarded secret.

What Clues Have Fans Noticed About Their Relationship?

Coughlan and Newton recently attended a show screening at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin, where they were spotted holding hands. This sighting has only intensified the rumors about their romantic involvement. While holding hands can simply be a friendly gesture, fans have been electrified on social media ever since, eagerly posting and gossiping about the true nature of their relationship. The incident has added more fuel to the fire, leaving everyone wondering if there’s more to their connection than meets the eye—or at least hoping there is, as countless fans are shipping them.

Recent photos of Nicola and Luke in Brazil have sparked speculation among fans, with some likening the images to an engagement photoshoot. Observers noted the obvious chemistry between the two actors, with comments suggesting a potential shift from friends to lovers. a fan said, “The way he looks at her and the way she looks at him is kind of giving friends to lovers but they don’t know it yet.” Some fans have remarked that, even without knowing about “Bridgerton,” they would instantly spot Coughlan and Newton as a couple at first glance. From an outsider’s perspective, it appears they’re in that enchanting stage of their bond where they might be falling in love, with everyone noticing the chemistry—except them.

“If I didn’t know that they were co-stars if I didn’t know what ‘Bridgerton’ was I literally would think that this was their engagement shoot,” a fan said,

Did Nicola and Luke Address the Rumors?

A number of posts circulate around social media questioning whether Penelope and Colin are dating in real life. Nicola and Luke’s responses to the dating rumors have been transparent yet endearing. While they’ve denied any romantic involvement, they’ve expressed gratitude for their close friendship. Coughlan said in an interview that the two find it sweet that fans think they are dating.” We think it’s really sweet because we truly love each other,” Coughlan said.

Nicola emphasized the significance of their bond, describing Luke as a “really special person” in her life. She appreciated the opportunity to navigate their on-screen romance together.

She said: “He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale, like are you kidding me? We’re here in New York City having our premiere, so it’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all of this with.”

Should you hold onto hope that Penelope and Colin will start dating soon in real life too?

Despite fans’ hopes for a real-life romance, Nicola and Luke’s friendship remains the cornerstone of their relationship. Their genuine affection for each other transcends their on-screen roles, evident in their playful banter and mutual admiration.

While the question of whether Penelope and Colin are dating off-screen remains unanswered, fans can take solace in the enduring friendship between Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. As they continue to enchant audiences with their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen camaraderie adds an extra layer of charm to the beloved series.

In the world of “Bridgerton,” where love and passion intertwine, Penelope and Colin’s connection mirrors the genuine affection shared between Nicola and Luke. Whether on-screen or off, their partnership exemplifies the magic of friendship and the power of authentic connections in the realm of romance.

Who is Penelope dating in real life?

Nicola chooses to remain very private about her love life, leaving her current dating status undisclosed to the public.

There were rumors about her dating Laurie Kynaston, her fellow Derry Girls star. but neither party confirmed nor denied these rumors.

Who is Colin dating in real life?

Recent speculation suggests that Newton might be romantically involved with model and dancer Antonia Roumelioti, although no official confirmation has been made regarding this relationship.