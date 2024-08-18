44 Best Rappers of All Time

All thanks to some amazing rappers who’ve won our hearts, Hip-hop has become very famous in the past few decades. In 1973, the genre began in the Bronx, and now, it’s a huge part of global culture.

As for who these great rappers are, they are award-winning artists like Lil’ Kim and Kendrick Lamar. By using their unique styles and powerful lyrics, they have made a huge difference and transformed the genre.

We will now discuss over 40 best rappers of all time who are the kings and queens of rap music.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is one of the top lyrical talents today. If you’ve ever listened to good kid, m.A.A.d city from 2012, you know what we mean! This album was a game-changer for Lamar. It included tracks like “Poetic Justice,” “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” and “Swimming Pools,” all of which trended on the Billboard Hot 100.

From there, Kendrick’s journey just kept getting better. To Pimp a Butterfly (2015) helped him win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, and DAMN (2017) got him a Pulitzer Prize.

His latest work, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers (2022), is also absolutely amazing and dives into all the flaws of celebrity culture.

Lil Wayne

Born in New Orleans as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., Lil Wayne is a huge name in hip-hop. He started with Hot Boys in the late ‘90s and quickly gained the reputation of being a remarkable young artist.

His debut album, Tha Block Is Hot, was just the beginning of his success journey, and his later albums, like Carter III, received even more praise. He won the 2009 Grammy for Best Rap Album for Carter III, which features hits like “Lollipop” and “A Milli.”

Over the years, he’s released many mixtapes and worked with big names like Nicki Minaj, Bruno Mars, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. His music shows his talent and versatility and inspires both seasoned and new artists.

J. Cole

If you were following hip-hop in the late 2000s, you might remember J. Cole’s mixtapes that caught everyone’s attention. These tapes eventually led to him signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2009!

His debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, was an instant hit, and tracks like “Can’t Get Enough” showed off his skills right from the start. From then on, J. Cole has been known for his amazing storytelling and delivery, and unique style.

His later albums, Forest Hills Drive (2014) and KOD (2018), received even more praise. He even won the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Album for the former.

Some of his best tracks include “Middle Child,” “Wet Dreamz,” “She Knows,” and “Power Trip.”

Tupac

Tupac Shakur, or 2Pac, is unforgettable for his bandana and “thug life” tattoo. He was a major figure in West Coast rap, and his influence is still felt today worldwide.

His 1991 debut album, 2Pacalypse Now, marked a turning point in his career. It tackled issues like racial injustice, police brutality, and poverty. This earned him respect for his powerful voice and stance for the underrepresented.

His final album, All Eyez on Me (1996), became one of rap’s best-sellers. But, tragically, he passed away just seven months later at 25.

Drake

Drake didn’t start out as a clear future rap star. He first gained fame on the TV show Degrassi in the early 2000s. But his rap career quickly took him to even greater heights.

Drake’s mixtapes in the late 2000s built the momentum he needed to release his debut album, Thank Me Later (2010). During this time, he released a string of successful albums, including Take Care, Views, Nothing Was the Same, and Scorpion. These albums featured collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Lil Wayne.

Drake’s talent can clearly be seen through his versatility and consistency. He combines genres and collaborates with new artists to stay relevant and fresh. Moreover, he is also known for creating viral music videos that get millions of views and fuel internet memes.

Recently, he’s been setting up for a “graceful exit” from his music career with Ovo Sound, the label he started in 2012. Despite this, he continues to be a trailblazer, showing the current generation how to shape and lead the genre.

Eminem

You can’t really talk about rap without mentioning Eminem, a huge name in the industry. He was born in Missouri as Marshall Bruce Mathers and grew up in some pretty rough spots, something he openly shared with us—especially in his movie 8 Mile.

Eminem’s success did not come with his first studio album. It was only when he dropped The Slim Shady LP under Interscope Records in 1999 that things really took off in his career.

This album introduced us to Slim Shady, the wild alter ego that quickly became a huge part of who Eminem is.

If you’ve followed his journey through the 2000s, you’ve seen how he’s mastered the art of complex rhymes and incorporating raw, emotional lyrics into his music. His albums like The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show have given us unforgettable tracks like “Stan,” “The Real Slim Shady,” and “Till I Collapse”—songs that are still loved by millions of people today.

Even with all his massive success—selling millions of records and winning 15 Grammys—Eminem’s still gotten into some major controversies. His early lyrics are famous for sparking plenty of debates, but that’s just part of what’s made him such a complex and fascinating figure in the rap world.

André 3000

Andre 3000 is one of the most stylish rappers to exist. He started his career as part of Outkast, a hip hop duo, with Big Boi.

Both of them came together to create spectacular music and their albums got incredible success. In 1994, the two released Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, their first album. However, it was their 2000 LP Stankonia that got the most success. It featured hits like “So Fresh, So Clean,” “ Ms. Jackson,” and “Hey Ya!”

Although their music sounds amazing, Andre’s real success comes from his unmatched lyrical talent and his capability of successfully experimenting with music.

Moreover, Andre has also received a lot of popularity due to his amazing sense of style. Indeed, he’s one of the greatest fashion icons even today.

The Notorious B.I.G.

You know how some rappers just have that larger-than-life presence? Well, The Notorious B.I.G. was exactly that for the East Coast rap scene. His debut album Ready to Die, which came out in 1994, put him on the map. And, the following year, he made headlines again with Conspiracy, a collaboration with Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Tracks like “Juicy,” “Big Poppa,” and “One More Chance” are just a few of his hits, and they are proof of his unmatched talent as a lyricist.

Sadly, Biggie’s life was cut short when he was just 24. He passed away in a drive-by shooting in L.A.

Kanye West

Kanye West, now known as Ye, was born in Atlanta but has always considered Chicago his home. He began his career in music as a producer and was signed to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records. Moreover, he was quick to rise to fame with hits like Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name.”

Kanye’s rap debut came in 2004 with The College Dropout, an album for which he even won a Grammy.

His third album, Graduation, earned him yet another Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance with the hit “Stronger.”

Since then, his albums — including Watch the Throne with Jay-Z, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, Donda, and Vultures — have achieved huge commercial success.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z is a huge name in the rap world today. Apart from his music, you may also know him for his sharp business skills, especially with his company Roc-A-Fella Records.

He started Roc-A-Fella Records in 1994, and his career really took off with his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996. This album has sold over a million copies in the U.S!

His later albums like Watch the Throne (with Kanye West), The Blueprint, and 4:44 were also extremely successful and Helped him win a ton of awards.

In 2008, Jay-Z expanded his reach even further by launching Roc Nation, an all-in-one entertainment agency.

Overall, Jay-Z’s career has been incredibly successful, with 24 Grammy Awards to his name. Indeed, he is one of the most awarded artists and rappers ever.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah became extremely popular in the late ’80s. We remember first hearing her debut album, All Hail the Queen, and being completely blown away. She was just 19 at the time, and she came out with a sound and message that was way ahead of her years.

Latifah didn’t just rap; she brought a powerful voice to issues that mattered, especially for Black women. Songs like “U.N.I.T.Y.,” “Just Another Day,” and “Ladies First” are some of her best works, for which she has earned several awards.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is a fan-favorite female hip hop artist who made her debut in 2010 with her Pink Friday album. This spectacular album was in an instant success and topped the US Billboard 200!

The famous rapper has released many hit singles, including Super Bass, Bang Bang, Starships, Super Freaky Girl, and many more.

In a male dominated industry, Nicki is one of the first female artists to get such immense success. There are very few artists out there who can match her talent for quick-fire lyrics, alter egos, and confidence.

However, despite all this success, she hasn’t won a Grammy yet, which has frustrated many of her fans with the awards.

Nonetheless, her versatility and impact as a woman in the rap industry can’t be ignored.

Nas

Nas is one of the most iconic and influential figures in hip-hop. He grew up in the Queensbridge projects of New York City and started getting famous as early as the ’90s. His debut album, Illmatic (1994), is still hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever, with its raw portrayal of street life, survival, and the harsh realities of the world around him.

Apart from Illmatic, his other albums, such as Stillmatic and Life is Good, also hold a significant place in his impressive catalogue.

In recent years, he has ventured into entrepreneurship, developing TV series and collaborating with brands like Hennessy to honor hip-hop’s legacy.

Missy Elliott

Born in Virginia, Missy started turning heads in the mid-90s. And honestly, when she came onto the scene, it was like a breath of fresh air. She’s got a voice that’s totally her own, and her hooks? They get stuck in your head in the best way possible.

When Missy dropped her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly, in 1997, it was like she flipped the switch on what hip-hop could sound like. Tracks like “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” and “Sock It 2 Me” didn’t just make you listen—they made you feel something different. And she didn’t stop there. Albums like Miss E… So Addictive and Under Construction kept pushing boundaries, showing us just how versatile and creative she could be.

Chuck D

Chuck D played a huge role in shaping hip-hop by co-founding Public Enemy, one of the most legendary groups in the genre. Born in New York, he is the mastermind behind some of the group’s most memorable lyrics.

Public Enemy’s music was especially praised as it talked about important issues like racism. Their track “Fight The Power” is still as relevant today as it was back then, which says a lot about their impact.

Their albums It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back (1988) and Fear of a Black Planet (1990) are classics, with Chuck D’s powerful voice and sharp lyrics front and center. Even now, his influence on hip-hop is undeniable.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky is a name that everyone who’s into hip-hop knows. He was born in Harlem and became famous in 2011 with his iconic Live.Love.A$AP mixtape.

When his debut studio album Long.Live.A$AP dropped, it shot straight to number one on the Billboard 200! Rocky has a serious talent for keeping things fresh, playing with wordplay, and blending genres like it’s his second nature. Some of his biggest hits include “Praise the Lord,” “Fashion Killa,” “F**kin’ Problems,” and “L$D.”

Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim is another great hip-hop rapper that we can’t get over. She was initially part of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. in the 90s and was also Notorious B.I.G.’s protege.

However, she truly became famous when she released Hard Core (1996), her first record as a solo artist! She went on to release other major hits, including The Notorious K.I.M. (2000) and La Bella Mafia (2003). Not only did she drop hit after hit, but she also made history as the first female rapper to have three consecutive platinum albums.

Moreover, she also owned her sexual power and bold fashion sense, which set her apart. Remember that 1999 VMAs outfit? It’s still iconic today!

Her tracks like “Crush on You,””Put Ya Lighters Up,” “The Jump Off,” and “Not Tonight” are just a few of her major bangers.

Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator is a perfect example of what makes a rapper truly stand out today— he’s got musical talent, cultural influence, and a serious presence in fashion and entertainment. He first made waves as the leader of the hip-hop collective Odd Future. From the start, he caught everyone’s attention with his eccentric, sometimes trolling personality and his unlimited creativity.

His 2009 mixtape Bastard was just the beginning of his hit career. He followed it up with his 2011 studio album Goblin, which received even more praise.

And then there’s Igor—the 2019 album that many called “genius.” It was so good it even snagged a Grammy for Best Rap Album!

MC Lyte

MC Lyte is a true legend in hip-hop, and if you’re diving into the history of the genre, you definitely need to know about her. She became famous in the late ’80s with her groundbreaking album Lyte as a Rock. This album helped her make history as the first solo female artist to release a rap album.

Some of Lyre’s classic hits include “Paper Thin” and “Cha Cha Cha” from her 1989 album Eyes on This. This rapster has a unique talent for cleverly using words and writing powerful lyrics that address important issues, especially those affecting women. Her bold approach and empowering messages helped pave the way for countless women in rap who came after her.

Snoop Dog

Snoop Dogg is one of those West Coast rap icons who’s just impossible to ignore. Growing up in Long Beach, Snoop made sure to let us all in on his Cali life through his music.

When Doggystyle dropped in 1993, it instantly made history by hitting number one on the Billboard 200.

From then on, Snoop kept us all vibing with his smooth, laid-back flow. He effortlessly combines gangsta rap with melodic beats on albums like Tha Doggfather and Doggumentary.

Ghostface Killah

If you’re into East Coast rap, Ghostface Killah is a name you definitely know. Born Dennis Coles, he’s one of the major members of the Wu-Tang Clan and has left a huge mark on hip-hop. His storytelling is something else—sometimes it’s deep and serious, other times it’s just him flowing with his unique style.

While his work with Wu-Tang was huge, his solo career has been just as impressive. His debut album, Ironman (1996), was a hit, and his success only grew with his later albums like Supreme Clientele (2000) and Fishscale (2006).

Common

Common is another great name in the rap industry. His music is known for being thoughtful and actively discussing social issues.

This famous rapper made his debut with 1992 his album, Can I Borrow a Dollar?. Then, he went on to release even greater hits like “The Corner,” and “Take It EZ.” So far, he’s won the Grammy three times along with several other awards, including one Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Future

Future, or Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn as his mom named him, is one of those artists who became extremely popular in the early 2010s. If you’ve ever turned on the radio and heard a track with an infectious hook and that signature auto-tuned voice, there’s a good chance it was Future.

He’s particularly well known for his trap music. His mixtapes like Dirty Sprite and his 2012 debut album, Pluto have gotten the attention of millions of people.

Some of his famous tracks include “Wicked,” “Mask Off,” and “Life Is Good.”

Cardi B

Cardi B is a huge name in hip-hop right now. She initially became famous as a stripper and on social media, where her real and relatable personality brought in lots of followers. But it was her music that really made her stand out.

If you remember, her debut single “Bodak Yellow” took off in 2017 and became a massive hit. Then in 2018, she dropped her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy. Since then, she’s been releasing popular singles that have keep us hooked.

M.I.A

M.I.A. has been shaking up the hip-hop world since the early 2000s. She first grabbed attention with her 2003 hit “Galang,” which really kicked off her career.

Her albums, like the 2007 Kala and the 2013 Matangi, are some of her best works, with singles like “Paper Planes” that you might already know.

Prodigy

Prodigy is a key name in the East Coast’s rap scene, and you probably know him best as one-half of the iconic Mobb Deep duo with Havoc. Born in New York, he and Havoc made a huge impact with their honest and gritty portrayal of New York life in the ’90s.

Their 1995 album, The Infamous, is a must-listen and really defined the ’90s rap scene. Prodigy was famous for his vivid storytelling and precise rhymes, which played a big role in making Mobb Deep a staple in rap history.

Even though Prodigy passed away in 2017, his influence is still felt today. He helped shape rap during a pivotal time and continues to inspire artists.

Busta Rhymes

Born as Trevor George Smith Jr., Busta first grabbed our attention in the early ’90s with Leaders of the New School. But it wasn’t long before he managed to create his own solo career that showed off his true talent.

His debut album, The Coming, dropped in 1996 and really put him on the map. Tracks like “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” and “It’s a Party” instantly became fan favorites. His rapid-fire flow and unique delivery were like nothing anyone had heard before. It’s like he has this endless energy and charisma that makes every track pop!

Talib Kweli

Talib Kweli became famous in the late 90’s. He’s particularly well known for the music he’s created with Mos Def, a fellow Brooklyn rapper with whom he formed the group Black Star.

Their debut album, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, was an instant commercial success. It was smart and thought-provoking, offering a deep look at Black culture. Then, in 2000, their EP Hip-Hop for Respect tackled serious issues like police brutality, especially in response to the tragic killing of Amadou Diallo by the police.

However, Kweli didn’t stop there. He dropped his first solo album, Quality, in the fall of 2002, and it kept the momentum going from his work with Mos Def. Since then, he’s been making it on his own, earning acclaim and collaborating with big names like Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar.

Chief Keef

Chief Keef made a huge impact in the early 2010s and brought a fresh sound to the music scene with his drill music. Known as a pioneer of drill music, he introduced us to a gritty style with sharp lyrics and trap beats. His tracks like Tracks like “I Don’t Like” and “Love Sosa” jave given us an inside look at his life on the South Side of Chicago.

Method Man

If you’re a fan of hip-hop, you’ve likely heard of Method Man, a key member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan.

His real name is Clifford Smith Jr., and he took his stage name from a Hong Kong martial arts film. This famous rap star is known for his smooth delivery, sharp wordplay, and commanding presence. These qualities helped him stand out not just in Wu-Tang but also in his solo career.

Some of his best works include albums like Tical and Tical 2000: Judgement Day.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny achieved massive success in the Latin music world, especially with his trap style. You might remember his breakout singles like “Otra Noche en Miami” and “La Romana,” but things really took off for him in 2020.

That’s when he dropped YHLQMDLG, and it was a huge hit. This album not only boosted his popularity in the U.S. but also gave him a global following.

Bad Bunny has been at the forefront of Latin music’s rise, and YHLQMDLG is proof of his distinct sound, bold fashion, and strong Puerto Rican pride. He’s not afraid to tackle important issues, like transphobia, in his music. Since then, he’s continued getting more popular with albums like Un Verano Sin Ti and Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco has made a name for himself with his sharp lyrics, socially conscious themes, and deep storytelling.

His 2006 debut, Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor, was a hit. It earned him critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Moreover, his tracks like “Kick, Push” from that album really put him on the map. And his later hits like “Superstar,” and “King Nas” have kept him in the spotlight.

E-40

If you’re into West Coast rap, E-40 is a name you can’t miss. He became nationally famous when he released his album In a Major Way in 1995.

E-40 is known for his unique style, often switching up his flow from track to track and even within the same song. This makes his music a fun and dynamic experience, with plenty of California slang and clever wordplay to pick up on.

Since his debut in the ’90s, E-40 has kept the hits coming with albums like My Ghetto Report Card and The Ball Street Journal. These days, while he still drops the occasional track, he’s more focused on his entrepreneurial ventures, especially his spirits brand.

Pusha T

Pusha T first came into the spotlight with his brother No Malice in the duo Clipse. They released several albums that made a big impact before they took a break. That’s when Pusha T launched his solo career and signed with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2010.

Pusha T’s Fear of God mixtape is considered a game-changer, and his albums like Daytona have further added to his sucess. If you’ve heard tracks like “The Games We Play” or “Untouchable,” you know just how impactful his music has been.

Roc Marciano

Roc Marciano might not be the first name that comes to the mind of today’s youngsters, but his impact on hip-hop, especially in the late ’90s and beyond, is undeniable. He made a name for himself in the underground rap scene as part of The U.N. Then he later joined Busta Rhymes’ Flipmode Squad, which helped him gain even more recognition.

After these group experiences, Roc Marciano decided to go out on his own and he really managed to shine in his solo career. His music is known for combining soulful beats with gritty, poetic lyrics. It features that classic East Coast rap vibe. And, his albums like Marcberg (2010) and Reloaded (2012) are the perfect examples to show off this distinctive style.

Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino, or Donald Glover if you prefer, is one of those artists who just seems to do it all. If you’ve watched 30 Rock or Atlanta, you already know he’s got serious talent. But his music? That’s where he truly stands out.

Take his track “Sweatpants,” for example. It’s the perfect concoction of catchy beats and sharp lyrics that just stick with you. And then there’s “This Is America.” If you haven’t seen the music video, trust us, it’s something you won’t forget. It’s powerful, both musically and visually.

His album Awaken, My Love! from 2016 is a personal favorite. It shows off his his ability to blend sounds and storytelling.

Lately, he’s been into acting again with projects like the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith series on Amazon. Even as he explores new roles, Gambino’s still a major name in music, and he’s always bringing something fresh to the table.

50 Cent

Born in Queens, New York, 50 Cent gained alot of attention in the early 2000s with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. His deep voice, gritty lyrics, and sharp production quickly won him fans.

Even though he faced poverty and got involved in crime before hitting it big, he turned his life around and made a mark in the music world. His follow-up albums, The Massacre and Curtis were just as amazing as his debut one.

Beyond music, 50 Cent ventured into entrepreneurship, producing and starring in the hit TV show Power.

His classic tracks include “21 Questions,” “Many Men,” and “In Da Club,” which are still fan favorites.

MF Doom

Even though he’s no longer with us, MF Doom’s mark on underground hip-hop is unforgettable.

His debut album, Operation: Doomsday, dropped in the fall of 1999 and quickly proved that he’s a master storyteller. His tracks like “Doomsday” showed off his unique style and fearless approach to exploring big ideas about society and human nature.

Sure, he might not have been a mainstream superstar, but MF Doom’s influence is still going strong. Even after his passing in 2020, his impact continues to shape both established and up-and-coming artists in the hip-hop world.

DMX

DMX, who was born Earl Simmons, was a phenomenal rapper who created quite a stir in the rap industry in the 1990s. He was known for his deep voice and his intense delivery. But what really set him apart was his willingness to be open about his struggles, from substance abuse to legal and family issues.

Despite his personal battles, DMX created some amazing tracks that still get people hyped today. Who can forget “Party Up”? When he passed away in spring 2021 from an overdose, fans gathered outside his hospital to honor him, and many still mourn him.

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre’s famous rapping career is thanks to both his solo releases and his role as part of N.W.A.

He initially became popular while he was a member of the West Coast rap group. Their 1988 album, Straight Outta Compton, was a big deal, and Dre’s powerful voice and delivery were a huge part of that.

When N.W.A split up in 1991, Dre didn’t waste any time and he quickly began his solo career. He release The Chronic in 1992 and this album took the G-funk sound to a whole new level. It was proof that he could easily hold his own.

But Dre didn’t stop there. His albums like 2001 and Compton helped him get both critical praise and commercial success.

Over time, Dre shifted more towards production, where he’s just as impressive. He’s also made a name for himself as an entrepreneur, proving that he’s not just a great rapper but a great businessperson too.

Lauryn Hill

There are no other artists on this list who’ve gained the privilege of being amongst the best rappers of all time with just one excellent album. Lauryn Hull first caught everyone’s attention with The Fugees. Their 1996 album The Score proved her incredible talent, but it was her solo debut that truly made her stand out.

When Hill released The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998, she redefined the music scene. This album, often called one of the greatest ever, gave us unforgettable tracks like “Ex-Factor,” “To Zion,” and “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

In just one record, Hill impressed everyone with her unique vision and versatility and left a lasting mark on the industry.

Moreover, you’ll even hear echoes of her work in Drake’s “Nice For What” and Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” both of which sample “Ex-Factor!”

Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD gained attention in the 2010s, especially in the emo rap scene. From the start, his music was raw and emotional, touching on tough subjects like heartbreak, addiction, and mental health.

Remember “Lucid Dreams”? This phenomenal song blew up in 2018 and sampled Sting’s “Shape of My Heart.” It was a game-changer for Juice WRLD and led straight to his debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance. It felt like Juice WRLD was everywhere, with his music just getting more intense and personal.

Then came Death Race for Love in 2019, packed with tracks like”Robbery,” “Empty,” and “Hear Me Calling.” His music videos, often created by Lyrical Lemonade, really brought his songs to life.

Even though Juice WRLD passed away so young, just days after his 21st birthday, his influence is still huge. His posthumous album, Legends Never Die, showed that his impact is far from over. He’s remembered as a powerful voice for mental health, and even though he’s gone, there’s still a lot of unreleased music left to explore, thanks to his label.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube’s journey in hip-hop is nothing short of legendary. Born in Los Angeles, he first rose to fame with the iconic group N.W.A. His aggressive delivery and sharp social commentary quickly made him stand out.

When N.W.A. dropped Straight Outta Compton in 1988, it got a lot of attention. This record, which also featured the likes of Eazy-E, DJ Yella, Dr. Dre, and MC Ren, skyrocketed the group to fame. It became a classic, and its impact was so profound that it was later turned into a 2015 movie.

After N.W.A. split up, Ice Cube went solo and dropped some seriously spectacular albums. His debut LP, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, hit in 1990, followed by Death Certificate in 1991, and then The Predator in 1992. Some of his more recent works include Everything’s Corrupt (2018) and I Am The West (2010).

In 2020, Ice Cube even teamed up with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too Short to form the group Mt. Westmore!

Besides his music, he has also made a big impact in film, starring in classics like Friday, Barbershop, and even 22 Jump Street.

Big Daddy Kane

Big Daddy Kane is another legend in hip-hop, especially from the ’80s and ’90s. He first became popular as part of the Juice Crew, a major hip-hop collective of the time. His debut solo album, Long Live the Kane, dropped in 1988 and kickstarted his incredible career.

When it comes to his hit singles, Kane really made a mark with tracks like “Set It Off,” “Warm It Up, Kane,” and “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’.” In fact, Rolling Stone even named “Ain’t No Half-Steppin'” one of the top 50 greatest hip-hop songs ever.

If you think we for got to mention any important name, then do let us know in the comments section.