Best 12+ Movies to Watch on Hulu

With a broad range of movies to suit every taste and preference, Hulu has made a name for itself as a movie buff’s gold mine. Whether you’re in the mood for an exciting action movie, a touching drama, or a thought-provoking science fiction adventure movie, HULU is the go-to place for all. This article explores the top 15 movies that are presently streaming on Hulu and illustrates why you should not miss any of them.

So, let’s delve into it.

Wonka

Delve into the story behind the creation of the beloved Willy Wonka in this breathtaking adventure. It depicts a captivating tale of Wonka’s journey to become a renowned chocolatier. The storyline is compelling. A must-see for enchanted narrative enthusiasts.

Nomadland

Nomadland is a profound movie about a lady who, following the Great Recession, decides to restore her life on the road. You will be genuinely moved by its honest depiction of strength and belonging, which makes it an engaging watch.

Planet of the Apes

This thrilling finale of the “Planet of the Apes” series delves into the epic struggle between mankind and apes. It’s a stimulating and compelling movie with lots of action and deep themes of survival and loyalty.

A Star is Born

In this touching musical tale, Jackson Maine, a talented musician, meets and falls in love with Ally, a struggling artist. Their romantic connection becomes more difficult as Ally’s career leaps. This film is an affecting look at love and fame, with compelling performances and appealing soundtracks.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tarantino’s ode to Los Angeles in 1969 is exciting and nostalgic at the same time. This film, which centers on a failing TV actor and his stunt double, is a must-see because it masterfully combines dark comedy, distinctive storytelling, and genuine events.

Taken

Liam Neeson plays a former CIA agent who uses his unique set of abilities to save his kidnapped daughter in this gripping thriller. It’s a must-watch because of its intriguing plot and fast-paced action.

John Wick 4

John Wick takes his battle against the High Table worldwide, with the price on his head always rising. He searches for the most influential figures in the underworld from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. Action fans should not miss John Wick 4 because it is jam-packed with breathtaking choreography and furious action.

Little Miss Sunshine

This endearing comedy centres on an unstable family travelling to a children’s beauty pageant by car. Little Miss Sunshine is a delightful film that will stay with you forever because of its charming characters and flawless balance of humour and heart.

Poor Things

A young woman revived by an unconventional scientist sets out on a fast-paced, multi-continental journey with an attorney. She becomes increasingly committed to her goal of advocating for equality and liberty, free from the biases of her day. Adventure and social critique are blended in a unique way in this movie.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The tale of forbidden love between an artist and her subject unfolds in this stunningly breathtaking romance, which is set in 18th-century France. It is an incredibly moving film, enhanced by its wonderful photography and poignant story.

Akira

For those who enjoy science fiction, “Akira” is an animated film that is pioneering. After its publication, innumerable movies and anime have been impacted by its complex, intriguing plot and striking cinematography set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

Dune 2

Paul Atreides, seeking revenge against his family’s demise, joins forces with Chani and the Fremen to prevent a terrible future he can only see. He must choose between his love and the fate of the universe. For fans of science fiction, Dune 2’s epic continuation is a must-watch because it has amazing graphics and an engaging story.

Parasite

The genre-bending classic “Parasite” combines social critique, thriller, and dark humour. Unexpected connections between the stories of two families from different socioeconomic backgrounds result in a startling and interesting conclusion.

Forest Gump

This timeless masterpiece follows the life of Forrest Gump, a compassionate and simple man who accidentally affects important historical occurrences. It is still a perennial favourite because of its unique combination of drama, humour, and poignant moments.

Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring

This is where an amazing quest starts. Join Frodo and his friends as they embark on a mission to demolish the One Ring and preserve Middle-earth. This fantasy classic is a must-see because of its amazing sights, endearing characters, and compelling plot.

Hulu is still a top choice for movie buffs, thanks to its vast and diverse library. This article’s pick of 15 films shows the platform’s capacity to provide both diversity and quality, making sure that there is something to enjoy for everyone. So grab your popcorn, relax, and enjoy these incredible films as you go on a cinematic adventure. Enjoy watching!