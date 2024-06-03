The 25 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival, which is the most prestigious film gathering, is known for its strict dress codes where rules are barely broken. The 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which was held from 14 to 25 May, was truly unforgettable, with new and critically acclaimed films being featured in the lineup.

Hollywood’s brightest stars arrived in Cannes, donning their most glamorous attires for the premiere of their films. Though the 11-day fashion event was packed with memorable moments, here are 25 celebrities whose Cannes attire truly stole the spotlight!!

Bella Hadid

The American fashion model first donned the Versace vintage black dress from the spring couture 2001 runway for the premiere of L’Amour Ouf. This dress stands out from her last year’s lace dress from Versace’s fall 2003 runway.

She also wore a sheer brown dress from Saint Laurent’s fall 2024 collection for the premiere of The Apprentice. Bella’s first appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival was a sigh of relief for her fans. By wearing this vintage dress, she surely reminded everyone that nobody does it better than her.

Yseult

The 29-year-old French model and pop singer made her appearance on the red carpet by wearing Christain Dior’s New Look which includes a big black shirt, tailored white hourglass jacket, leather gloves, and a shimmery black saucer hat. The look opted by Yseult will have a long-lasting impact on the fashion industry. She attended the Cannes Film Festival for getting featured in Megalopolis, which is a film directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Naomi Campbell

The English model and a renowned media personality walked the Cannes red carpet wearing a Summer/Spring 1997 haute couture black gown by Chanel which she has already worn on the runway 27 in the past. She donned this dress on 15th May 2024 for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. By wearing this attire, she has highlighted her achievements and success and it implies that if any of us had the iconic status like hers, we would also do the same.

Demi Moore

The popular American producer and actress wore a stunning and blingy red dress by Giorgio Armani Prive from the fall 2023 couture collection. The strapless dress of the actress featured red stripes and floral decorations all over. The actress was styled by Brad Goreski who completed the look by adding ruby and diamond jewellery. She attended the film festival on 17th May 2024 at Palais des Festivals for her film, Kinds of Kindness.

Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria actress channeled her inner Cinderella at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She wore a custom-made pure white dress from Prada which included a white bodysuit with a structured bust paired with a flared white skirt. The knee-length skirt also had a slit on the side along with two ruffles. The actress was praised for her easy, elegant summer look, which also had blue pumps and a white bandana on her head.

Anya-Taylor Joy

On May 15th, 2024, Anya-Taylor Joy walked the Cannes red carpet wearing a beige blingy gown accessorized with a silver necklace by Christian Dior for her film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. She wore a beautiful necklace and earrings from Tiffany & Co. and made a sleek bun. The actress also wore a cream skirt and top set along with a hat at the photo call for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Michelle Yeoh

Every time the Malaysian actress walks the Cannes Red Carpet, she proves that the actress over 50 owns it. This year, she wore a custom-made dress from Bottega that gave her the appearance of a colorful swan walking down the red carpet with ease. The strapless dress also included a maroon corset with feathers covering the lower part of the dress.

Selena Gomez

By walking the 2024 Cannes red carpet, Selena Gomez proved her power as a singer. For her film Emilia Perez, she wore a gorgeous black velvet gown by Saint Laurent with white bardot sleeves. The bodycon look of the dress hugged her incredibly and showed off her curves. Along with the attire on May 18th, 2024, she wore a Diamond Swan Bulgari necklace, red nail paint, and Santoni heels.

Cate Blanchett

For the premiere of The Apprentice, the Australian actress wore a beautiful Jean Paul Gaultier gown by Haider Ackermann at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The dress is from the designer’s spring 2023 couture collection. The strapless gown had a deeper green shade inside, which flowed out from the back, and a white-pink lining down her whole outer back. She accessorized the dress with some pearls, which were dropped over her shoulders.

Diane Kruger

Throughout her professional career, the German actress is widely known for making imperfect attires look perfect at public events. At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the actress donned a custom-made crushed and crinkled acid-green gown by Prada. As stated by Diane, each crinkle in the dress tells a different story, how it is made, and where it can go.

Lily Gladstone

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals, Lily Gladstone wore a custom-made yellow gown by Balenciaga which was inspired by the fall 1959 couture collection. The satin dress featured a draped detail, a column silhouette, and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The Kinds of Kindness actress also wore a diamond neckpiece by Chaumet and Jennifer Younger Designs’ chandelier earrings.

Jane Fonda

The American activist arrived at the Cannes red carpet wearing a black jumpsuit by Elie Saab displaying a high-fashion look. The dress featured silver and black floral embellishments at the front and a long train at the back. The 86-year-old also rocked a new hairstyle and a bold red lip for the screening of Le Deuxième Acte which is commonly known as The Second Act.

Rawdah Mohamed

This year at the Cannes Film Festival, the popular model appeared wearing an all-red custom-made dress by Cecilie Bratsberg Melli. Many viewers compared it to Christian Dior’s Fall/Winter 1954 ‘Zemire’ dress which is currently displayed at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Rawdah accessorized her whole look with a red hat and a dainty diamond necklace.

Margaret Qualley

The Kinds of Kindness actress brought a fairytale to life at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a pastel pink dress by Chanel for the premiere of her upcoming film Kinds of Kindness. Margaret chose a dreamy light pink ballet dress from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2024-2025 Haute Couture show and paired it with Chanel shoes. She accessorized the whole look with a head jewel by Étoile Filante.

Mariacarla Boscono

The Italian fashion model arrived at the Cannes red carpet as the ultimate superstar for Turkish fashion designer, Dilara Findikoglu. The designer is known for putting female empowerment in the front and center. Mariacarla donned a stunning black feathered gown along with black silicon gloves, a Swarovski bracelet, and black gladiator high heels.

Isabelle Huppert

This year, the French actress donned a pretty white towel-esque wrap gown by Balenciaga which also had a structured collar just right above her shoulders. Some fans have stated that the dress made up of fur almost looked like a bathrobe. However, it was paired up with black sunglasses, multiple layers of diamond necklaces, and peachy boots.

Greta Gerwig

The dress which was originally worn by Julia Nobis on a runway show, was worn by Greta Gerwig on the red carpet of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a simple and summery frock-styled dress by Maison Margiela from the spring/summer ’24 haute couture show. The Barbie director’s dress showed off a corseted pinstripe, nipped-in waist, and plates along the bust.

Sophie Wilde

For her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, on 19th May 2024, Sophie Wilde wore a custom-made black dress by Loewe for the premiere of her upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga. The deep V-neck sleek dress also had a leather corset which made it more elegant. The gown also displays enough skin to be called sexy but will be labeled as less risky as compared to other gowns on the red carpet.

Sienna Miller

The Layer Cake actress’ appearance on the Cannes Red Carpet will be regarded in history as it was one of the best because she walked it along with her daughter, Marlowe Sturridge. Miller wore a beautiful sheer powder blue gown customized by Chloe. The dress had layered ruffles and a long sweeping train at the back which she accessorized with Chopard jewelry. The actress looked like a magical sea creature as she posed for the camera.

Toni Garrn

The popular German model who is 31 years old wore a custom-made blingy purple dress by Lebanese fashion designer, Zuhair Murad at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The strapless gown of the model which was hugging her body incredibly showcased her well-toned structure and physique. She accessorized the whole look with sleek diamond jewelry and silver heels.

Eva Longoria

The American producer appeared on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival wearing a sparkly cutout dress customized by Elie Saab which had small crystals and pearl beading. The dress is from the Lebanese fashion designer’s spring 2024 couture show. The actress donned this floor-length gown for the screening of Kinds of Kindness. To complete the whole look, Eva accessorized it with a diamond necklace and silver platform heels.

Elsa Hosk

The Victoria Secret model added wings to her look by walking the red carpet of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The Swedish model wore a white feathered gown with black opera sleeves designed by Nina Ricci. The dress is from the French designer’s Spring/Summer ’24 collection. Elsa accessorized the look with a Saint Laurent bag, Tiffany & Co. earrings, and open-toe sandals.

Coco Rocha

At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the Canadian fashion model won the red carpet by wearing a real flower-like gown. Coco walked the red carpet for the premiere of La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises which is commonly known as The Most Precious of Cargoes in a white dress made by Cheney Chan which had detailing of flower petals. The gown also had a green bedazzled border and ivory pleated fabric which made it more realistic.

Kelly Rowland

By joining several Hollywood stars for the screening of Marcello Mio, Kelly Rowland dazzled the Cannes red carpet this time by wearing a strapless red dress which was coordinated with a clutch and shimmery jewelry by Messika. The actress wore a custom-made chiffon gown by Anamika Khanna which had a sweetheart neckline and several layers of draped fabric.

Barbara Palvin

On 21st May 2024, the Hungarian model and actress donned a beautiful pale blue flowy dress by Givenchy for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The elegant gown had a halter neck detailing which she chose to wear for the screening of the film, Marcelo Mio, directed by Christophe Honoré. Along with some other personalities, Barbara was also invited to the Kilian Paris’ Sunkissed Goddess party.