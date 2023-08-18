Babyface Net Worth In 2023 | All You Need To Know

Here’s everything you need to know about Babyface net worth in 2023!

Kenneth Brian Edmonds, also known as Babyface, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Babyface net worth in 2023 comes mainly from his prolific career in the music industry.

He has created such a high benchmark that he is known as one of the best record producers in the world. While his expansive career made him lots of money, his struggles played a significant role in Babyface net worth in 2023. Let us now dive into the next section to know his net worth.

Babyface Net Worth 2023

According to various sources, Babyface net worth 2023 is nearly $250 million. His assets are close to $300 million, and he has a loan on him of $65 million. It is, of course, difficult to lay hands on the net worth of celebrities as they keep these figures concealed. However, one can always guess, can’t they? Where does Babyface net worth come from? If you are curious to know, keep reading.

Property Value Net Worth $250 million Name Kenneth Brian Edmonds/Babyface Date of Birth April 10, 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2023) Height 1.75m (5 ft 9 in) Weight 75 Kg or 165 lbs Body Measurements Unknown Annual Salary $2 Million + Monthly income $28 Million + Profession American singer-songwriter Nationality American

Sources Of Babyface Net Worth In 2023

Perhaps the biggest source of Babyface net worth is his assets. He famously invests in cars, real estate, and watches. Listed below is the breakdown of his assets. To begin with, he owns five luxury cars. The following is their value in 2023:

Bugatti Chiron – $3 Million USD

BMW X5 – $80,000 USD

Mercedes-Benz EqC – $140,000 USD

Lamborghini Urus – $600,000 USD

Tesla Model 3 – $60,000 USD

He owns more than 20 real estate properties besides his car collections. A few of his luxury real estate investments lie in New York ($7 million), Paris Mansion ($3 million), Madrid ($4 million), Sydney apartment ($8 million), Chicago villa ($3 million) and San Francisco ($10 million). Real estate investments have a massive contribution to Babyface net worth in 2023.

LaFace Records

Driving straight to the success of his career, we would like to say that his real success began in 1989. That year, he co-founded LaFace Records with Antonio “L.A.” Reid. The label went ahead to sign other famous artists like:

TLC

Toni Braxton

Usher

OutKast

Pink

Donell Jones

Babyface had a massive contribution to Braxton’s first two very successful records. He helped all the celebrities named above in creating best-selling albums.

Early Life

Born in 1958 in Indianapolis, he is the fifth of six sons of Marvin and Barbara Edmonds. In the eighth grade, Kenneth Edmonds experienced the passing of his father due to lung cancer, resulting in his mother taking on the responsibility of raising her sons single-handedly.

Babyface began his successful career in music as a guitarist in the group Manchild in 1977. Later, in 1982 he also joined Redd Hott. He also played keyboards and served as a drummer.

Personal Life

It is essential to shed light on Babyface’s personal life to understand the ways his relationships impacted his net worth.

Babyface married Tracey Edmonds in 1992 after the duo met during an audition in Whip Appeal. Later, the couple divorced each other after 13 years in October 2005. Later, the American singer dated Nicole Pantenburg , one of the backup dancers for Janet Jackson. They married her in May 2014. The couple gave birth to a daughter. He also divorced his second wife in 2021.

Are you now wondering how these relationships affect Babyface net worth in 2023? It is because he paid a hefty settlement after his first divorce. We do not have any idea about the amount of money that he spent in settling his second divorce.

A Hefty Divorce Settlement

Renowned singer and songwriter Babyface recently reached an agreement to provide $37,000 in spousal and child support to his former spouse, Nicole Pantenburg, as part of their divorce settlement. This development follows the resolution of their divorce proceedings.

The former couple has mutually decided to share joint legal and physical custody of their child. Babyface will be responsible for covering car insurance, his daughter’s health insurance, and private school tuition. On the other hand, Pantenburg will oversee her daughter’s credit card expenses.

Accolades

The popularity of Babyface can be best understood by taking a node of his accolades. In 1999, he received the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievements. In 2006, a BMI Icon was presented to him.

Furthermore, he won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year trophy for the seventh time and housed 51 BMI awards. In 2013, he was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The American singer also won Grammy Awards for his work on hit songs like End of the Road, Himself, The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album, I’ll Make Love to You, Echale, Change The World and Love, Marriage and Divorce. All these achievements played a significant part in Babyface net worth in 2023.