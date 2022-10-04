Here’s everything you need to know about Babyface net worth 2022!

Kenneth Brian Edmonds, also known as Babyface, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Babyface net worth 2022 comes mainly from his prolific career in the music industry. He has created such a high benchmark that he is known as one of the best record producers in the world. Born in 1958 in Indianapolis, he is the fifth of six sons of Marvin and Barbara Edmonds. He began his career as a guitarist in the group Manchild. Later, in 1982 he also joined Redd Hott. He also played keyboards and served as a drummer. His struggles played a significant role in Babyface net worth 2022. Let us now dive into the next section to know his net worth.

Babyface net worth 2022

According to various sources, Babyface net worth 2022 is nearly $200 million. However, other sources indicate that Babyface net worth in 2022 is $960 million, with an annual income of $28 million. His assets are close to $300 million, and he has a loan on him of $65 million. It is, of course, difficult to lay hands on the net worth of celebrities as they keep these figures very secret. However, one can always guess, can’t they? Where does his net worth derive from? If you are curious to know about it, keep reading.

Sources Of Babyface net worth 2022

Babyface hugely invests in cars, real estate, and watches. Listed below is the breakdown of his assets. To begin with, he owns five luxury cars:

BMW X5: USD 80,000

Bugatti Chiron: USD 3 million

Mercedes Benz EqC: USD 140,000,

Lamborghini Urus: USD 600,000,

Tesla Model 3: USD 60,000

He owns more than 20 real estate properties besides his car collections. A few of his luxury real estate investments lie in New York ($7 million), Paris Mansion ($3 million), Madrid ($4 million), Sydney apartment ($8 million), Chicago villa ($3 million) and San Francisco ($10 million). Real estate investments have a massive contribution to Babyface net worth in 2022.

Success

Driving straight to the success of his career, we would like to say that his real success began in 1989. He co-founded LaFace Records with L.A. Reid in 1989. The label went ahead to sign other prominent stars like

TLC

Toni Braxton

Usher

Babyface had a massive contribution to Braxton’s first two very successful records. He helped all the celebrities named above in creating best-selling albums.

Personal Life

It is essential to shedding light on Babyface’s personal life to understand his net worth as his relationships impacted it. Babyface married Tracey Edmonds in 1992 after the duo met during an audition in Whip Appeal. Later, the couple divorced each other after 13 years in October 2005. Later, he dated Niko Patenburg and married her in May 2014. The couple gave birth to a daughter. He also divorced his second wife in 2021.

Are you now wondering how his relationships affect babyface net worth in 2022? It is because he paid a hefty settlement after his first divorce. We do not have any idea about the amount of money that he spent in settling his second divorce.

A Hefty Divorce Settlement

Babyface nearly lost half of his total net worth in the divorce settlement of his first marriage. According to many sources, it cost him as much as $100 million. It makes it one of the most expensive celebrity divorces for sure. Thankfully, he managed to earn more income after this traffic financial loss.

Accolades

The popularity of Babyface can be best understood by taking a node of his accolades. In 1999, he received the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievements. In 2006, a BMI Icon was presented to him. Furthermore, he won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year trophy for the seventh time and housed 51 BMI awards. In 2013, he was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also won Grammy Awards for his work End of the Road, Himself, The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album, I’ll Make Love to You, Echale, Change The World and Love, Marriage and Divorce. All these achievements played a significant part in Babyface net worth in 2022.