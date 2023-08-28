What Is Asian Doll Net Worth?

For enthusiasts of drill music, the name Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, holds familiarity. Branded as the “Queen of Drill,” she debuted her musical journey in 2015 with the Rise of the Barbie Doll Gang EP. However, her fame has not only been confined to the music arena; she’s also delved into new territories. Despite controversies and conflicts with fellow artists, Asian Doll’s career has persisted, leaving many intrigued about her financial standing. So, let’s delve into Asian Doll’s net worth and uncover her earnings as a music artist and creator on OnlyFans.

Asian Doll’s Net Worth: A Financial Overview

Asian Doll’s net worth is reported to be $500,000, according to Gorilla Overview. This sum results from her contributions to the rap scene, songwriting efforts, YouTube presence, and collaborations with notable brands like Skin Souffle and Fashion Nova. Throughout her journey, Asian Doll has released over five mixtapes and EPs, amassing a considerable following of over 400,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Her noteworthy career achievements and musical endeavours have undoubtedly contributed to her reaching the milestone of a half-million-dollar net worth.

Asian Doll’s Music Journey and Beyond

Misharron Jermeisha Allen, known as Asian Doll, was among the early artists to sign with Gucci Mane’s “1017 Eskimo Records.” With tracks such as “Crunch Time,” “Pull Up featuring King Von,” and “Poppin,” she has made a significant impact on the rap scene.

Beyond music, Asian Doll explored additional avenues, including her venture into OnlyFans. In response to claims about her financial status, she shared her earnings from the platform on social media. Although the specific tweet detailing her earnings has since been deleted, it was revealed that she had earned $500,000 upon signing up. Moreover, she unveiled that her daily earnings from OnlyFans reached a staggering $100,000. Despite online criticism and trolling, Asian Doll remains unfazed, emphasizing her contentment with her OnlyFans involvement.

Asian Doll in Comparison with Fellow Artists

Putting Asian Doll’s net worth in context and comparing her financial standing with other artists in the same genre is informative. For instance, Megan Thee Stallion is estimated to possess around $3 million, while Maliibu Miitch and Rico Nasty reportedly have net worths of approximately $220,000 and $280,000, respectively. These comparisons offer insights into the industry’s diverse levels of financial success.

Personal Details of Asian Doll

Born on December 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas, Asian Doll is a 26-year-old rapper with the zodiac sign Sagittarius. Based on recent reports, she is 5’6″ and currently identifies as single. Her journey into music began during high school when a classmate recorded her rap, leading to increased popularity. She decided to pursue her newfound passion and released mixtapes like “Rise of Barbie Doll Gang Empire” and “Drippin in Glo’.” With a mix of controversy and talent, Asian Doll has carved her name in hip-hop.

As Asian Doll’s career evolves and her net worth grows, she remains an intriguing and influential figure in music and entertainment.

