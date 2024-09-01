Are These Hollywood Relationships Real Or Rumor?

Hollywood is full of mysteries and secrets!! The entertainment industry in Hollywood is a big world in which many things happen and are ongoing at the same time. One such thing is the relationships between high-profile celebrities. Celebrity couples patch up and break up every single day due to which people around the world think that most of the celebrity relationships are just publicity stunts. Quite a few celebrities have admitted to the fact that their love relationships were fake. However, there are some celebrities whose relationships were not fake but everyone was convinced that it was a PR stunt. In this article, we will talk about some of the relationships and look at whether they are real or just rumors.

Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell

When Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeney starred in the film, Anyone But You, their fans were convinced that they were more than friends. While promoting the movie and on the red carpet of the film’s premiere, they had an undeniable chemistry. Their dating rumors began to circulate when Glenn split up with Gigi Paris and Sydney was hardly seen with Jonathan Davino. However, after the film’s release, the couple revealed that it was just a PR stunt.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is considered a huge publicity stunt, but the fact that they have been together for a very long time cannot be denied. The two confirmed their romance in October 2023 though the dating rumors began to spark in September 2023. After making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, the couple was spotted holding hands and giving kisses to each other while strolling on the streets of NYC. However, fans think that the couple is faking it because of Taylor’s Eras Tour and Travis’ spotlight in Hollywood.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

When the dating rumors of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were confirmed, people around the world were convinced that it was solely for their Twilight film series. The two co-stars met each other in 2007 while auditioning for Twilight and fell in love while starring in the very first movie in 2008. They played the characters of Bella and Edward and were an on-screen couple, so many thought that their relationship was fake and it was just to boost the Twilight film series. However in 2019, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kristen said that she cannot do anything about falling in love with Robert on the set of Twilight.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

Another relationship in Hollywood that fans think was just for the sake of publicity was of Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus. The couple started dating in the summer of 2018 and were the most controversial couple of that time. Their breakup in September 2018 was also a public drama that caught the attention of many people and Lil Xan’s newest revelation also made rounds around the internet. In an interview, Lil Xan mentioned that the relationship between him and Noah Cyrus was a PR stunt and was set up by Columbia Records. He stated that he did not want to do it but added it as a work to his schedule.

Dianna Agron and Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer and Dianna Agron began dating each other while they were filming, I Am Number Four. During that time, they were spotted together on several occasions while holding hands and also had an undeniable chemistry. However, just one day after their film was released, the couple announced their breakup. Due to this, fans around the world are convinced that their relationship was a PR stunt. Dianna Agron has also revealed that she was terrified of him because he gave her vicious phone calls.

Shailene Woodley and Theo James

The rumors of romance between Theo James and Shailene Woodley started to spark when they were filming, Divergent. Fans around the world thought that the on-screen couple were more than friends, but their off-screen chemistry was just a publicity stunt. They were convinced that it was just to boost the performance of Divergent because their dating rumors were put to rest even before the film was released in theatres. Theo James also stated that he and Woodley were just friends.

Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston

The FRIENDS star and her co-star Vince Vaughn played the role of on-screen lovers in the film, The Break-Up. In the summer of 2005, while starring in the film together, they fell in love with each other. However, after dating each other for a while, they called it quits in 2006 and did not reveal the real reason behind their breakup. But the fans of both the stars were convinced that their relationship was fake because as soon as the tour of their movie ended, they announced their breakup.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were known as one of the IT couples of Hollywood during the time they were together. They fell in love while filming the first High School Musical film and immediately became teen icons. Throughout the film series, the couple had an undeniable chemistry, but after the release of the final film, the couple called it quits. Vanessa and Zac confirmed their breakup in 2010 which led their fans to believe that their relationship was just a publicity stunt. Also, they were convinced that the couple was created by the Disney Channel.

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes

After breaking up with Justin Bieber in 2017, Hailey Baldwin was linked to Shawn Mendes when they were seen together at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Their dating rumors sparked when they walked the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala together. In the beginning, they played coy about their romance but fans were convinced that their rumored relationship was just a publicity stunt because, at that time, Mendes was promoting his album, Shawn Mendes. In November 2018, they announced their split.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were one of the most controversial couples. They started dating after meeting each other on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011. In the film, they played the role of a couple and dated for almost four years during which they starred in another Spider-Man movie together. However, when the publicity of the two films died in 2015, the couple announced their breakup immediately, leading fans to believe that their relationship was fake and a PR stunt.

Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco made rounds around the internet when there were rumors that they were dating each other. In 2013, the British actor and American actress were spotted holding hands and sharing kisses which led the fans to believe that they were dating. However, after their brief romance ended, fans were convinced that it was a fake relationship and a PR stunt because Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel and Kaley’s The Big Bang Theory were about to release.

Nicole Richie and Steve-O

Another couple whose brief stint of being together caught the attention of their fans was Steve-O and Nicole Richie. Back in 2006, the American entertainer and the television personality were rumored to be dating because they were spotted together on several occasions and had great chemistry with each other, However, after breaking up with each other, fans thought that it was a publicity stunt. The speculation was later confirmed by Steve-O who said that it was a mere PR stunt that was planned by Nicole Richie.

Nick Viall and Rachel Bilson

In 2019, Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall gained a lot of attention when they were surrounded by dating rumors. The couple flirted with each other on Instagram and also went on dinner dates with each other. However, when Bilson appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, she revealed that it was just a publicity stunt and that she and Nick never dated each other. Also, she stated that they were just messing around with the internet and not with each other.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Lachey

The love relationship of Nick Lachey and Kim Kardashian caught a lot of attention because many thought it was a publicity stunt. In 2006, Nick and Kim met each other after his split from his then-partner Jessica Simpson. They went on one date together to check out a matinee show of The Da Vinci Code. However, when they were coming out, 25 paparazzi photographers were standing outside to catch their glimpse. The couple broke up after some time and Nick revealed on Watch What Happens Live, that it was a planned game by Kim Kardashian. Also, Kim stated in her 2010 book, Kardashian Konfidential that the date was her launch to fame.

Jay-Z and Rihanna

In 2005, Rihanna, who was a new artist at that time was linked to Jay-Z when rumors started to circulate that the American rapper was cheating on Beyonce. Also, it was rumored that she contributed to the breakup of Jay-Z and Beyonce. However, in 2015, the former publicist of Rihanna Jonathan Hay revealed it was a made-up rumor that was solely circulated to promote the debut single, Pon De Replay. He admitted that it was brought up to boost the performance of her first single.

Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled

Another love relationship that was confirmed to be fake was between DJ Khaled and Nicki Minaj. In 2013, a video of DJ Khaled went viral in which he was proposing to Nicki Minaj while appearing on the MTV News. Many people thought that the couple was dating and the proposal was a sweet gesture made by Khaled. However, a few days later, the Bang Bang rapper revealed that the rumored relationship was a PR stunt in order to promote his song, Take It To The Head. She revealed that Khaled is her brother and he was not serious about the proposal.

Nicole Richie and Brody Jenner

In 2006, Brody Jenner and Nicole Richie were reportedly dating each other for a period of two months. However, people around the world thought that they were together just for the sake of publicity. Soon after their breakup, it was revealed that they were never really together and hung out together just because Nicole Richie thought that he was a nice guy. Also, she stated that it was merely a publicity stunt and was solely the idea of Brody Jenner.

Lauren Conrad and Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner and Lauren Conrad were one of those couples whose relationship was rumored to be fake. In 2006, the actors who starred in The Hills together were rumored to be dating because they even shared a kiss on the show. But fans of the couple were convinced that the on-screen couple were messing around just to boost the performances of their upcoming projects. However, the speculations of the fans came true when Brody Jenner stated that he and Lauren Conrad never actually dated. He said that they were really good friends but the producers wanted them to be more than friends.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift had a very brief romance and many fans have speculated that it was purely fake. The celebrity couple started dating in September 2016 when they were spotted kissing each other on a beach not far from Rhode Island. Also, Hiddleston was spotted wearing an I Love TS t-shirt. However, after being in the public eye for three months, the couple called it quits. After their breakup, the fans of the celebs confirmed that it was a fake relationship and was solely made for publicity because, within no time, Hiddleston moved on with Zawe Ashton.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has always been in the spotlight for her personal life. When the American socialite got married to Kris Humphries in a two-hour television special, she again became the center of attraction. However, just 72 days after their marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries filed for divorce, leading to speculations that it was solely for the purpose of publicity. On the contrary, Humphries has stated that it was not a PR stunt and the marriage was real.

Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens starred in the film, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island together, and while filming they got close and developed a chemistry. Also, they were spotted hanging out together at the Coachella music festival, basketball matches, and PDA-filled bowling dates. However, despite being together they did not confirm their relationship until they parted their ways. Due to this, their fans believed that their relationship was a public stunt just for the movie.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Drake met each other in December 2016 when he attended J Lo’s show, All I Have. Soon after getting connected, the couple started dating each other in 2017 but people around the world thought that they were not a ‘real deal’. In February of the same year, the couple announced their breakup and stated that it died down a bit. Just because the celebrity couple dated for a brief period, their fans were convinced that it was merely a PR stunt and their romance was fake.

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp

During the time when they were promoting their film, The Kings, the rumored couple got together. Timothee and Lily developed a connection while being on the set together but fans think that it was a tell-tale sign of a PR stunt. Also, when the photos of the two sharing a kiss with each other on a boat in France went viral, fans assumed that it was surely staged. However, Timothee Chalamet mentioned that he really loved Lily and the pictures of the two were not for publicity.

Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez are another celebrity couple whose relationship led fans to question whether it was real or fake. The couple sparked rumors of romance in 2014 when both of them called it quits from their partners, Miranda Kerr and Justin Bieber. Though the couple was spotted together on many occasions, but fans were convinced that it was fake because of their latest breakups.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock have had their fair share of romances. In 2001 while filming the movie, Murder by Numbers, they met each other and despite their age gap, their relationship took off. In 2002 at the Cannes premiere of their film, Ryan and Sandra were spotted together. However, after a brief period of dating, the couple announced their breakup in 2003 and stated that it did not work out. Due to all this, fans of the couple thought that it was merely a PR stunt to boost the film’s performance.

Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz had a brief romance that fans around the world thought was fake. The couple reportedly met each other in 2002 when Lenny Kravitz was her landlord and she was subletting his apartment. The couple fell in love but denied the reports of their ongoing romance. Though they kept their romantic relationship under wraps, but Kidman’s spokeswoman said that they were very close, fueling the rumors of their romance. Due to not confirming it in public, fans conceived that it was a fake but Kidman has stated that it was real.

Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry

In the mid-90s, Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts dated each other for a brief period. The FRIENDS actor revealed in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that their short-lived romance began in 1995 after Julia Roberts told Matthew to make him appear in his show. Also, she told him to convince the officials to make her a part of his storyline and not others. The couple dated each other for a period of 6 months and called it quits in 1996. Though some fans thought that it was a rumor but many believed that the relationship was real.

Justin Timberlake and Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Justin Timberlake dated each other for a brief period after his split from Britney Spears. However, when the news started to make rounds, many fans thought that it was merely a publicity stunt. But in 2017, making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jenna Dewan confirmed that they dated, not for a long but a very short time. This reveals that the romance was real and not fake.

Cher and Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood who has always been in the spotlight because of his personal life. The Top Gun actor has got married three times. In 1985, Cher and Tom Cruise shared a brief romance with each other after crossing paths at the wedding of Madonna and Sean Penn. Though the couple dated for a brief period, but they never publicly discussed their relationship.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

The romantic relationship between Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin is one of the most real relationships in Hollywood. The couple met in June 2017 and began dating after a few months. After being together for a while, they welcomed their son, Dakota Song Culkin in April 2021 and got engaged in January 2022. In the next year, the couple welcomed their second son secretly and did not reveal his name. Initially, fans of the couple thought that their relationship was fake, but after they stayed together, the speculations were put to rest.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles

Another celebrity relationship that sparked confusion about whether it is real or fake was the one between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner. In 2013, the famous figures went on a date together and fueled rumors of their romance. In 2016, the relationship between the couple was confirmed by Khloe Kardashian, who said that, yes, the two are dating. However, in the same year, the couple called it quits. During their time together, many people thought that their connection was fake, but the rumors were subsequently put to rest.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello

The relationship between Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes started out as good friends but it soon became one of the most talked-about romances of Hollywood. In 2014, the couple met each other while they were performing for the tour of Austin Mahone. Their relationship rumors sparked when they released a song, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Further, in 2019, the rumors were fueled when they released Senorita. In September 2019, the couple confirmed their romance. But in 2021, the couple announced their breakup. Initially, fans thought that their relationship was a PR stunt for their songs, but that was not the case as they dated for a pretty long time.