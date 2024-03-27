Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Loot season 2

The trailer for season 2 of Loot is out and if you are eager to know its details then you are at the right place! Tech giant Apple Tv+ just dropped the trailer of Loot Season 2 starring Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells. Keep reading to find out more about the trailer.

Loot is a collaborative masterpiece brought to life by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. They not only conceived its narrative but also held the reins as executive producers. Alongside them, Maya Rudolph, in partnership with Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, and Natasha Lyonne, contributes as executive producers.

In the first season, we met Molly Wells, a woman going through a tough time after her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak. Despite the heartache, Molly found solace in giving back, using her resources to help others through the Wells Foundation. As we head into season 2, we’ll get to see more of Molly’s personal journey as she adjusts to life after divorce, facing the ups and downs with courage and resilience.

Loot Season 2 Trailer

You can watch the trailer for Loot Season 2 here:

What Does The Trailer Tell Us About Loot Season 2?

In the trailer, we witness Molly, making a bold announcement as she plans to donate her entire $120 billion fortune. Additionally, she launches a groundbreaking housing initiative titled “Space for Everyone.”

Meanwhile Sofia Salinas continues to steer the ship at the Wells Foundation (Philanthropic organization of Molly). However, things take an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Molly’s charismatic architect friend, Isaac, portrayed by O-T Fagbenle. At the same time the bond between Howard and Nicholas strengthens, both at work and beyond. Their bromance flourishes as they support each other through and through.

Where as Arthur undergoes a transformation, moving past his feelings for Molly and adopting a carefree attitude on life shown by rather lame leather bracelet. As Molly embarks on her mission to give away her fortune, the Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda and Ainsley, must rally together as colleagues and friends to support her public commitment.

Who’s In The Cast of Loot Season 2?

We will be seeing the following actors in season 2:

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez playing the role of Sofia (the director of Molly’s foundation)

Maya Rudolph playing the role of Molly Wells ( a divorced former trophy wife-turned-billionaire)

Nat Faxon playing the role of Arthur,

Ron Funches playing the role of Howard

Joel Kim Booster playing the role of Nicholas

Circle the date on your calendar because the countdown to “Loot” Season 2 is officially on! The first two episodes are set to drop on April 3, kicking off what promises to be an epic ride for fans. And the excitement doesn’t stop there—new episodes will hit your screens every Wednesday until May 29, keeping you hooked.

If you haven’t seen Loot yet, don’t worry! You can binge-watch the entire first season right now on Apple TV+, so you’re all caught up and ready for Loot Season 2.