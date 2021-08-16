Apple TV+ Bad Monkey Latest News

From Ted Lasso to Scrubs, Bill Lawrence has written several award-winning movies and series. Now, this phenomenal writer is working on yet another TV series called Bad Monkey which will premiere on Apple TV+. It is a thriller suspense show which features lots of jaw-dropping plot twists, exciting love affairs, and lots of scandals. The plot is unique, the cast is phenomenal and with Vince Vaughn working as the executive producer, the production is bound to be perfect. So when will this thrilling new show air? What will the plot be? Will there actually be a monkey? Keep on reading to find the answers to all your questions about Apple TV+ Bad Monkey Season 1.

Apple TV+ Bad Monkey Release Date

Apple officially picked up Bad Monkey for Production on August 9, 2021. It also announced teaming up with Vince Vaughn and Bill Lawrence for the project. However, Apple did not give any hints about the release date in its announcement.

Unfortunately, based on Apple’s current programming, we probably won’t get to watch Bad Monkey until early 2023. This is because the show’s writer and producer Bill Lawrence is currently working on Ted Lasso Season 3 which is predicted to release in mid-2022.

Plot

Bad Monkey is based on the book of the same name written by Carl Hiaasen in 2013. The book was an absolute hit and sold millions of copies. It has accurately been described as “a comedic marvel … beautifully constructed,” and “a rollicking misadventure in the colorful annals of greed and corruption in South Florida.” It is also a New York Times bestseller!

The plot deals with the life of a suspended detective named Andrew Yancy who works as a restaurant inspector. His life changes when a severed human arm is found in his area. He is given the task of transporting the arm to Miami. The police department believes that the arm belonged to a person who died in a fishing accident and closes the case. However, Yancy knew something was off when the widow of the deceased didn’t seem upset with the news. Thus, he decides to carry out his own investigation and discovers a rather bizarre truth! In his journey to unravel the truth, he finds out several horrific secrets that threaten his life. The story is full of mind-blowing plot twists and bone-chilling situations.

The official synopsis for the series reads,

“Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.”

Apple TV+ Bad Monkey Cast

As of yet, Apple has only announced one member of the cast which is Vince Vaughn. He will play the role of the lead character Andrew Yancy.

We don’t know the names of any of the other cast members. It is also too early to make any predictions. However, we do know a few of the characters of the story which are mentioned down below.

Dr. Rosa Campesino- The Assistant corner of Miami-Dade County and Yancy’s love interest.

Bonnie Witt- Yancy’s ex-girlfriend

Nick Stripling- The guy whose severed arm is found by Yancy.

Eve Stripling- Nick’s wife.

Caitlin Stripling- Nick’s daughter

Neville Stafford- A fisherman who saves Yancy’s life.

Apple TV+ Bad Monkey Trailer

Production for Bad Monkey has not started till now. Thus, we will have to wait for quite a lot of time (more than a year perhaps) to get some footage of the show.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes will Season 1 have?

Bad Monkey Season 1 will have 10 episodes as confirmed by Apple TV.

Will there be a second season?

Since the series is based on a single novel, there probably won’t be a second season. However, if the first one is successful enough, the producers may consider renewing the show for a second season.

Where can I watch Bad Monkey?

Bad Monkey will be an Apple TV+ exclusive show. Thus, you will need to purchase a subscription to the popular streaming platform to watch the show.