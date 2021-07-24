The Chair Season 1- Release Date, Plot, Cast and Much More

With the pandemic making people hit an all-time low, comedy-drama series are becoming increasingly popular as they’re one of the best ways to cheer anyone up on a gloomy day. Keeping this in mind, Netflix has released a whole bunch of such series in the past year. Another series that is going to make an appearance in this genre is the Chair. It is currently in the making and is predicted to be one of Netflix’s best TV series due to its talented directors, top-tier actors, and superior production. So when will this new TV series debut? What will it be about? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about the Chair Season 1.

The Chair Season 1 Release Date

The Chair Season 1 will premiere on August 20, 2021, less than a month away! Initially, it was set to release on August 27, but due to filming getting completed sooner than expected, the release date has been pushed back one week.

Season 1 will have 6 episodes, with each one being approximately 39 minutes long. You can watch the series on the popular streaming service.

Plot

Sarah Oh is appointed as the first woman chair of the English Department at Pembroke University, a highly prestigious institution. As expectations increase and pressure rises, Sarah finds herself struggling to fulfill her responsibilities as nobody listens to her! The English department is full of non-serious people who don’t focus on what she says. How will Sarah, the first woman of color to be made chair, keep the English department from failing? Will she be unable to accomplish her goals? What about her love life which involves one of the English teachers working under her? The Chair Season 1 will be one hell of a show that will take viewers on a rollercoaster of giggles and laughter.

The Chair Season 1 Cast

The cast includes some pretty famous actors, including

Sandra Oh- Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim- The chair of Pembroke University’s English department.

Jay Duplass -Professor Dobson- An English teacher against whom the students protest.

Holland Taylor -Professor Joan Hambling- A talented English Professor who is also one of Dr. Ji-Yoon’s closest friends.

Ji Yong Lee- Habi- Father of Ju-Hee.

Mallory Low – Lilah- Professor Dobson’s teaching fellow,

Bob Balaban-Professor Elliot Rentz- An English Professor who won’t listen to Dr. Ji Yoon as perfectly content with his ways of teaching.

Everly Carganilla -Ju-Hee- Jo Yoon’s young daughter.

Nana Mensah – Yaz McKay- Another one of the English professors Dr. Ji Yoon is close to.

David Morse -Dean Paul Larson- The Dean of Pembroke University.

Marcia DeBonis- Laurie- Ji Yoon’s assistant.

Ron Crawford -Professor John McHale- One of the oldest English professors just about to retire.

Trailer

Netflix has released a small teaser and an official trailer. They gave us a small glimpse of what to expect in the series and were honestly quite hilarious with students playing pranks on Sandra as she tries to stabilize the failing English Department.

Another trailer of Season 1 may also come out soon as the release date is pretty close. We will update you guys as soon as we get more information about the trailer or storyline.