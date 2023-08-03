What was Angus Cloud net worth when he died?

Angus Cloud’s sudden passing left the entertainment industry and fans in shock, mourning the loss of a rising star. While many are curious about Angus Cloud’s Net Worth, his true legacy lies in his artistic contributions and his impact on entertainment.

Born on September 12, 1992, in Oakland, California, Angus pursued his passion for acting after studying theatre in college, eventually landing a role that catapulted him to fame.

Angus Cloud’s Breakout Role

Angus Cloud rose to prominence in 2019 when he was cast as Fezco, a drug dealer, in the critically acclaimed HBO series “Euphoria.” The show, created by Sam Levinson, delved into the lives of high school students grappling with addiction, trauma, and identity crises. Cloud’s portrayal of Fezco earned him praise for its depth and sincerity, garnering him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

Angus Cloud Net Worth

Angus Cloud’s net worth was approximately around $2 million. While he had roles in several short films, most of his earnings came from his work on the popular HBO series, “Euphoria.” The exact details of his compensation for the show remain undisclosed, leading to speculation about his earnings falling within the range typical for lead and supporting actors in HBO series.

Angus Cloud’s Untimely Passing

Angus Cloud tragically passed away at 25 on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his family residence in Oakland, California. His death came just a week after the loss of his beloved father, adding to the poignancy of the moment. The specific cause of his untimely death has not been disclosed. However, his family acknowledged his candidness about struggling with mental health, emphasizing the importance of addressing mental health issues in society.

Conclusion

Beyond his net worth, Angus Cloud left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry through his talent and dedication. His portrayal of Fezco in “Euphoria” garnered acclaim and admiration, solidifying his place as a rising star. While the world mourns his untimely passing, Angus Cloud will be remembered for the memories he created and the passion he brought to his craft.

