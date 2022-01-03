America’s Got Talent Season 17: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

NBC’s blockbuster show of all the time, America’s Got Talent has released its 16th season on June 1, 2021. Since then this show has received a lot of love from fans all over. The 16th season ended in September 2021. In that show, Dustin Tavella won the title along with a $1 million cash prize.

Since the finale episode, all the fans are very excited to know about the show and further updates about the upcoming season. As of now, NBC has not confirmed anything yet and we still are not sure what the makers are planning on doing.

However, with such a hit of the last season, the 17th season is believed to be out anytime soon.

As of now, we have very little information available about the next season of America’s Got Talent. However, for now, let’s dive in and see what we know about the 17th season of America’s Got Talent.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Release Date

As of now, NBC has not made any official announcement about the next season of America’s Got Talent. But, we are sure that the producers will announce the dates for the upcoming season soon. And if we estimate it we believe that the 17th season of America’s Got Talent might be out by summer 2022.

All the previous seasons of AGT are available for streaming on NBC. You can tune in to discover a vast pool of talent and see a host of outstanding performers, singers, and more.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Plot

America’s Got Talent is a famous reality show which brings people to a platform where they can show their skills. Any skills such as comedy, singing, dancing, magic, and acting are presented in front of a huge audience.

All the people [articipating are selected on basis of votes by the audience. Candidates are chosen from all over the state. And then they are further followed by the auditions in front of the judges. If the candidates are successful in impressing the judges they are selected by pressing a buzzer.

Also in the recent show, a golden buzzer was introduced which was a ticket to the live show directly without going through any eliminations.

The ultimate winner is finalized by the votes given by the fans and judges. And the best one wins the last round with a trophy and cash prize. And as we have seen for years, this show has been a constant hit for the fans and had gained a lot of fan base has high expectations from this show every year

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Cast

As no announcement has been made for the show we have no further updates of the cast of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent. However, if we look at the other seasons we probably know about the cast of the upcoming cast. The creator of the Season 16 was Simon Cowell.

Along with him, we had other judges which included Howie Mandel who is a judge since the 5th season, Heidi Kum, and Sofia Vergara. And we can say that with this the 17th season won’t be having any changes in the case for the 17th season as well and we are expecting to see the 4 judges again. The host for the show for 3 years now is Terry Crews and the fans just love to see them around.

The top finalists of the 16th season are mentioned below:

Aerialist Aidan Bryant, Jimmie Herrod, singers Victory Brinker and Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella, comedians Josh Blue and Gina Brillon, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. Meanwhile, Aidan Bryant was in second place and, Josh Blue got third.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Trailer

As of now no official trailer for the 17th season of America’s Got Talent has been announced yet. As the audience always awaits the trailer every year and we are just waiting for the updates by the officials. We will update you once we get any updates about the show.

Till then stay tuned with us for all the updates about season 17 of America’s Got Talent and do comment down below what is your most favorite part of the show.