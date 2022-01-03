Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14 cast, Plot and release date

Million Dollar Listing is a famous American Tv show that has been premiered on Bravo Network. This series was released on 29th August 2006 and had gained a huge fan base since then. This series shows the story of a group of rich property owners and how they managed to deal with all the similar people.

With such a good plotline and quality content, all the fans kept demanding more seasons. Thus this led to so many amazing seasons of the show along with the upcoming 14th season And with all their facts in mind the makers have kept the series going along with the 14th season in a few months.

The 13th season of Million Dollar Listing was rated a total of 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb and 50 out of 100 in Metacritic. So let’s dive in and see what we have on the plate for us for our upcoming favorite show.

Is Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Cancelled?

Even after a lot of buzzes, there is no official confirmation made yet by the makers of the show and Bravo. Season 14 of the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is yet to be confirmed. As some more episodes of the 13th season are yet to be released the makers have not commented on any further season yet but we are sure they will announce it soon And if we look at the success of the show the next season seems confirmed to us.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14 Release Date

As of now, the makers of this series have not made any official announcement yet about the release of the show. However, this doesn’t mean the series cannot be out any soon. We have a lot of observations and with such a high demand from fans, it is less likely that the 14th season won’t be out.

However, Bravo has not made any official announcement yet but if we consider the 14th season “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” might be released at the same time as all the other seasons that is the summer of 2022.

Moreover, these are just a few observations about the series until any official announcement is made and till then we just have to wait and watch what happens next.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14 Cast

It is believed that all the members of the 13th season of the show are more likely to be back for the 14th season as well. However, we might see some new faces and it can only be confirmed by the makers. As of now, no information has been shared about the official cast members of the 14th season. But we will keep you updated as soon as we get any notification about it.

As of now we just have to wait for the updates of the show. Meanwhile here is a list of characters from the previous season.

Josh Flagg

Josh Altman

David Parnes

James Harris

Tracy Tutor

Madison Hildebrand

Heather Bilyeu Altman

Fredrik Eklund

Chad Rogers

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14 Plot

As we already know, no updates have been provided about season 14 yet we are just waiting for Bravo to confirm it. Along with that, we are sure that this season is also going to follow the footsteps of all the previous seasons

This shows that the next season will be filled with all drama and fans are already excited about it. Till then keep yourself updated with the 13th season while, we still await any notice from the makers of the show, and till then we just have to wait and watch.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14 Trailer

As mentioned above no official announcement has been made by the makers of the show yet. Thus we have no idea about the production being started yet or not. Thus we will have to wait for the makers to take any actions for the next season. However, we are sure that the trailer will be out one month ahead of the release date of the show.

As soon as any updates about the trailer, teaser, or show are made we will get you updated with it. Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows and your favorite characters.