Aladdin 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Much-awaited Sequel

Disney announced in February 2020 that a sequel to the live-action Aladdin (2019) will hit the big screens soon. In this article, you will find all the details regarding this popular fairytale movie, such as the expected release date, plot, cast, and much more!

The Predecessors

The years 1992 & 1994 brought about Disney’s Blockbuster movies Aladdin and Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar. This animated film duo not only raked in big money for Disney, but it also helped define the trend for similar musical films to follow.

Consequently, in 2019, fans were anxious to find out whether the live-action remake of Aladdin (2019) would live up to their expectations. Despite some criticisms regarding the blue Genie, the movie turned out to be a favorite among the audience. It followed in the footsteps of 1994 one, having the same storyline but with the addition of new songs and characters. Hence, it proved to give perfect homage to its 1994 ancestor.

Everyone loved the appearance of Will Smith as the Genie, making the audience laugh over his witty jokes. There was some backlash though, against the songs. Although the movie is a musical, the songs did mess up the momentum of the story inhibiting the characters to develop deeply.

The 2019 version made over $ 1 billion in the global market, making it the 9th most noteworthy film of the year and the 34th elevated netting film of the time. Hence, it is only natural for Disney to continue the journey with a sequel.

The plot of Aladdin 2

The plot has been drafted by a team of Oscar-winning scriptwriters, namely; John Gatins and Andrea Berloff ( famous for their movies ‘Flight’ and ‘Straight Outta Here’ ). It will deviate from the storyline of the 1994 version ‘Aladdin: The Return of Jafar’ although fans had been expecting quite the opposite. Yet, we know from a clear indication made on the part of Disney that it has no intention to repeat the plot of the 1994 film. After all, who doesn’t want to see new characters in a gripping storyline?

The magical world of Aladdin will continue to dazzle the young and the young-at-heart viewers with its catchy songs and beautiful cinematography. The audience is sure to feel a warmth radiating from the lovable characters of Aladdin, just like the previous graceful rendition of this fairytale classic.

There will be a battle of the heroes against the evil villainous characters like Jafar, making it a treat to watch while gobbling up buckets of popcorn. Some things just don’t change with a Disney movie.

The Cast

Original characters are expected to reappear in this sequel, such as Mena Massoud as ‘Aladdin’, Naomi Scott as ‘Princess Jasmine’, Will Smith as the ‘Genie’, and Navid Negahban as the ‘Sultan’. Honest Welker gives his voice as ‘Abu’ and fans are wishing for the re-entry of Marwan Kenzari as ‘Jafar’. Of course, new characters will give an added flavor to the film.

Expected Release of Aladdin 2

There are no specific details about the launch of Aladdin 2. However, there are indications that it will be released sometime in the year 2022. Disney’s tradition tells us that the sequels follow about 2-3 years later. Plus, you also have to consider the number of movies being lined up for filming under the Walt Disney banner such as the Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century, and Lucasfilm studios.

Disney movies can be watched online by streaming on Disney Plus after its advent in 2019. Yet, as soon as Aladdin 2 premieres, cinemas will witness fans flocking towards them as the big screens have always had their allure.