Tale of the Nine-tailed Season 2 & 3 Release Date Cast Plot Trailer and Many More Updates

Tale of the Nine-Tailed also known as Tale of the Gumiho is a South Korean romantic fantasy suspense television drama series created by Lee Myung-Han (tvN), written by Han Woo-ri, produced by Park Jin-Hyung and Park Seung-woo and directed by Kang Shin-Hyo, Jo Nam-Hyung. The series stars Lee Dong-Wook, Kim Bum, and Jo Bo-ah.

The series became a superhit and attracted many audiences and has also got a rating of 8 out of 10 on IMDB and 8.3 out of 10 on dramatists. The series revolves around the main protagonist Lee Yeon played by Lee Dong-Wook who was once the guardian mountain spirit of Baekdudaegan and now he is a city resident.

The first season of the series premiered on tvN on 7th October 2020 and concluded on 3rd December 2020 with a total of 16 episodes, each episode with an average run time of 65-70 minutes and used to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 10.30 p.m. After watching the romantic and thrilling first season the fans have been waiting for the announcement of the renewal of the show for its second season and we have got you covered with every information regarding the renewal of the show. Read the full article to catch up with every update.

Tale of the Nine-tailed Season 2 & 3 Release Date

The first season of the series premiered in October and now it has been almost more than 10 months and we have not heard even a word for the renewal of the series for its second season so, in such a scenario, the third season is like beyond the talks.

As of now, there is no confirmation made yet regarding the production of the second season and no plans have been disclosed even if they are discussing the sequel of the show. Nevertheless, the series gained enough attention and performed well also, so we can expect the second season on considering the demands and requests by the Korean drama fans but we can’t say till when.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2 & 3 Cast

Although no hints have been given on the cast of the second season yet, even the renewal is also not confirmed but if it happens, we can expect the main cast to return to reprise their role once again, let us have a look at the names below.

Lee Dong-Wook in the role of Lee Yeon

Jo Bo-ah in the role of Nam Ji-ah / Ah-um

Park Da-yeon in the role of young Ji-ah / Ah-eum

Kim Bum in the role of Lee Rang

Lee Joo-won in the role of young Lee Rang

We can also expect supporting cast to return from the first season and the names are:

Kim Jung-nan in the role of Taluipa

Ahn Gil-kang in the role of Hyunuiong

Hwang Hee in the role of Koo Shin-joo

Kim Soo-jin in the role of Snail Bride / Bok Hye-ja

Kim Yong-ji (ko) in the role of Ki Yoo-ri

Lee Tae-ri in the role of adult Imoogi / Lee Ryong / Terry

Kim Tae-yul in the role of young Imoogi

Jung Si-yul in the role of Kim Soo-oh

Um Hyo-sup in the role of Kwon Hae-ryong

Jung Yi-seo in the role of Kim Sae-rom

Kim Kang-min in the role of Pyu Jae-hwan

Joo Suk-tae in the role of Choi Tae-suk

Kim Hee-jung in the role of Lee Young-sun

Song Young-kyu in the role of Nam Jong-soo

Shim So-young in the role of the Spirit of Darkness

Woo Hyun in the role of the totem spirit of Yeou Gogae

Son Woo-hyun in the role of Jung Hyun-woo

Lee Kyu-hyung in the role of Governor / Moon Bear

Lim Ki-hong in the role of the mysterious fortune teller

Lee Jung-min in the role of the bride whose true form is a gumiho

Furthermore, we can also see certain new additions to the cast for the second season.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2 & 3 Plot

Let us first take a quick sneak peek into the events that happened in the first season to get the proper expected plot of the second season if the same decides to happen. The show revolves around the nine-tailed fox in the face of humans.

The main lead is Lee Yeon who is approximately over a thousand years old Gumiho and earlier he was also the one and only guardian mountain spirit of Baekdudaegan but now he lives like a city resident in the face of humans. He teamed up with Taluipa who was an agent in the Afterlife Immigration Office and he was also the caretaker of Samdo river to destroy the supernatural beings. Lee Yeon gave up his position as guardian mountain spirit to chase the rebirth of his first love Ah-eum.

He stayed on the earth like a human and consistently looked for the rebirth of his love Ah-um while vanishing the supernatural beings that scare the humans on earth.

At the end of the show, where too many humans, supernatural beings, and devils stand among their reunion. And this is how the nine-tailed guardian mountain spirit will keep his love and compassion, the broken hearts encircling them, and the cruel beings who just crave for the bodies, hearts, and lives that were also smashed by him.

Till now nothing has been revealed whether the second season will be continuing the same storyline or will start from some different plot. We will have to wait for any update from the makers to get this clear.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2 & 3 Trailer

Since there is no announcement for the renewal of the show so considering that we cannot expect any trailer anytime soon.

Conclusion

Though the series performed well, still there is no confirmation for the second season and we hope to get some positive updates on the subject soon. We will keep you updated until then stay tuned.