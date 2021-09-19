9-1-1 Season 5 Premiere on Monday, September 20th – Watch the Latest 9-1-1 Spoilers and Trailers

9-1-1 Season 5 is finally coming out on Monday night. Yes, you heard that right, the fifth season of FOX’s hit show 9-1-1 premieres this Monday. So folks, make sure to watch it! The initial episodes will take our beloved first responders into uncharted territory as their city faces yet another crisis (already having faced a tsunami).

So, without any further ado, here’s all that you should know about the upcoming 9-1-1 Season 5.

9-1-1 Season 5 When does it Premiere?

The season will premiere on Monday, September 20th, airing as always on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

9-1-1 Season 5: The cast

The cast for the show is as follows:

Angela Bassett plays LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash.

Peter Krause plays Bobby Nash, LAFD Station 118 captain and Athena’s second husband.

Oliver Stark is a firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley.

Aisha Hinds is a firefighter/paramedic Henrietta “Hen” Wilson juggling her job, her family, and medical school.

Kenneth Choi is a firefighter/paramedic Howie “Chimney” Han, who is a first-time father.

Rockmond Dunbar plays Athena’s former husband, Michael Grant.

Jennifer Love Hewitt returns as Maddie Buckley Kendall, dealing with postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child with Chimney.

As firefighter Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz, Ryan Guzma is a single dad to a son with special needs.

John Harlan Kim became a series regular in season 4 and will continue his role as Chimney’s Brother Albert Han, the newest firefighter on the crew.

A few familiar faces are returning, including Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. A recent report suggests that all the cast members received raises and are returning for the upcoming season.

9-1-1 Season 5 Trailer

The promos released have mainly been focusing on the city-wide blackouts that will kick off the season. The group soon receives warnings of an earthquake and, as a result, a tsunami and a mudslide. It looks like the team is in for one of the busiest days of their lives! While handling the catastrophe, they learn more about the hacker who cut off L.A city’s electricity supply. You can watch the trailer here if you still haven’t watched it yet.

9-1-1 Season 5 Recap: What Happened in Season 4?

The finale was undoubtedly actioned packed! Fans sighed with relief as Eddie survived the fatal gunshot wound to his chest. He also asked Buck to act as Christopher’s guardian if something happened. Athena finally apprehended the sniper (we were all cheering at this point).

Athena and her husband Bobby have difficulty with their marriage, but they both agree on trying to save it. Maddie has quit her job and finally choosing to deal with her postpartum depression by asking Chimney to help.

Buck and Taylor are officially dating, and Albert is now a firefighter (it’s official!). Meanwhile, Karen and Hen accidentally run into Nia and meet her birth mother.

9-1-1 Season 5 Are There Any Spoilers?

As far as we know, the first three episodes deal with the aftermath of the city blackout, and the 118 have their hands complete. TV Line revealed a picture of a pack of escaped animals running down Hollywood Boulevard during the said blackout speaks volumes about the situation.

The showrunner, Tim Minear, stated that while dealing with her postpartum depression, Maddie will create a significant complication this season. He further explained that Maddie’s situation is not what he wants to brush aside or overlook, his exact words being not wanting to give it a ‘short shrift’. Also, we hope to see more of Chimney’s brother Albert who survived a deadly car crash and now serves as a firefighter.

So, ensure that you tune in on Monday to watch the first episode! And do let us know how you find it in the comments section below.

