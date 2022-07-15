6 Most Popular Gaming Trends of 2022

The video gaming industry has grown exponentially over the course of the last 10 years and analysts are predicting that it could soon eclipse the film and music industries in terms of profitability. This may surprise some of the non-gamers and uninitiated out there, until you consider just how many different types of games there are currently available and are continually being produced.

Whether it is a mobile game such as Candy Crush, a flash hit like Animal Crossing or an international sensation such as Fortnite, video games are growing and becoming increasingly popular. As the industry expands, the technology involved becomes more and more innovative in order to gain an edge on the competition and carve out new niches in the market.

Below are some of the most popular (and exciting) gaming trends of 2022. What would you add to the list?

Mobile gaming

Easily one of the biggest trends of the last 10 years, mobile gaming is only growing in popularity. There is much more to mobile gaming than Angry Birds and Candy Crush, as there are now more mobile games available than any other type of game.

The popularity of mobile gaming is due to the relatively low cost of game production, the popularity of mobile devices and the increase in good-quality mobile infrastructure, which has made it possible for millions more people around the world to start gaming.

Social gaming

Another trend which has become increasingly popular in recent years is social gaming. Multiplayer games which allow people to communicate, team up and go on missions together have existed for years – all the way back to LAN parties in the 90s.

However, now games such as Fortnite bring social gaming to the next level by allowing players to connect with one another from around the world and go on special group quests together.

There are other popular aspects of social gaming as well, such as streaming on platforms like Twitch. Gamers stream themselves playing video games live and engage with their fans while doing so – they are also able to generate money and create a community. During the Covid-19 pandemic, streamers grew in popularity because it provided a sense of community and social life which everyone craved at the time.

Online gambling and betting

One of the biggest trends in gaming is definitely the online gambling and sports betting industry. Online gambling has become incredibly popular over the course of the last few years as more and more people try gambling or betting online and as the platforms themselves grow, innovate and adapt to consumer desires.

In fact, there are now so many online casinos and betting platforms that the top online casinos such as Harrahs casino distinguish themselves from their competitors through the offering of bonuses, promotions and VIP program offers.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are also about to come into their own over the course of the next year. VR has certainly been on the radar of gamers and the industry for the last 10 years or so, but until recently, the technology had not really been able to meet expectations in terms of game play or ease of use.

At this point, the technology has advanced considerably and now the in-game movements and play are much more realistic and natural. As a result, AR and VR are likely to grow in popularity and are also likely to be used in more innovative, interesting projects in the metaverse.

Gaming on the blockchain

Blockchain technology is everywhere – including the gaming industry! Blockchain is certainly not just for cryptocurrencies, it can be used to benefit pretty much every industry and commercial sector. There are a number of different games which have been built using blockchain technology and there are others which require NFTs to play.

A few of these games include Farmer’s World, Splinterlands, Alien Worlds, HunnyPlay, Upland and Gameta. As blockchain technology advances and more and more people start investing in crypto and NFTs, we are likely to see more of these blockchain game titles hitting the top of gaming charts.

Esports

Finally, esports are certainly taking the gaming industry by storm. While esports are nothing new, they have never been as big or popular as they currently are, with tournaments, games and championships being watched by millions of fans from all over the world. Market researchers are predicting that esports will continue their meteoric rise to the top of the gaming industry for the foreseeable future.