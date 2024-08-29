45 Most Successful Crackheads of All Time

Hollywood is famous for its drugs and glamour. But the former can take a dark turn if it becomes an addiction. Many celebrities have been caught in the scandal of using cocaine, while others have come clean about their addictions in the hopes of stopping others from going down the same path. Here is a list of 45 celebrities who admitted to being crackheads yet accomplished great things. Nonetheless, some of them also died while struggling with their addictions.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey admitted on her talk show that she used cocaine years ago, a “great big secret” held over her head. At 40, she revealed this while interviewing mothers with drug issues, relating deeply to their stories. Winfrey used cocaine about 20 years prior during a relationship that ended her drug use. She was then a TV news anchor. Despite her past, she is now a multimillionaire. Oprah’s spokeswoman, Deborah Johns confirmed the drug was smoked but declined further interviews.

2. Robert Downey Jr.

In the Netflix documentary named “Sr.” Robert Downey Jr. gets candid about his cocaine addiction. He said the addiction stemmed from his need to self-soothe instead of active facing his problems.

Robert recalled that the negative coping mechanism started around the time he had made “Less Than Zero” in 1987.

In the documentary, Robert’s father, Robert Downey Sr. admitted that he was responsible for introducing his son to heavy drugs at the age of 6.

In the documentary, he shares the details of his own and his father’s battle with drug addiction, how it impacted their lives, and how it took him 20 years to recover from the destructive pattern.

3. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson struggled with his cocaine addiction throughout the 1980s while juggling his life and career.

Despite this, he was disciplined enough to show up to theater on time.

But his career saw new heights on after he completely went sober in 1991, after a crack-induced breakdown.

He gave one of his most memorable performances, “Pulp Fiction” during this time.



4. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston started using cocaine in the 1980s to deal with the intense pressure of stardom.

Even though she became widely successful, her troubled marriage with Bobby Brown triggered her addiction.

It is believed that the added pressure of the relationship, fame and the drug addiction finally got to her she faced a tragic death in 2012.

5. Tim Allen

Tim Allen’s struggle with cocaine addiction came to light rather recently. He was arrested at 23 for the possession of a pound of cocaine and was imprisoned for two years.

He got candid about his troubled youth, triggered by the death of his father which lead to heavy drinking. He also confessed that he manipulated adults to get what he wanted.

But he turned a new leave and acknowledged how his time in prison taught him discipline and how to live his life soberly for nearly 23 years.

6. Kate Moss

Kate Moss’ cocaine addiction came to light after a video of her surfaced using cocaine at a recording studio with her then-boyfriend, Pete Doherty.

The 31-year-old model lost major contracts with high-end brands such as Burberry, Chanel, and H&M.

The incident highlighted her struggles with heroin addiction as well. But her strong connections and supported rallied in her defense.

7. Sigmund Freud

Sigmund Freud started using cocaine in the early 1880s. Although initially it was purely medicinal, it quickly became a getaway for him. He was experimenting with the drug’s therapeutic potential and its use in the treatment of nasal lesions.

But Freud quickly became dependent on cocaine because of his personal insecurities and anxieties.

The stimulant drug did help influence his work and theories, particularly the 1895 dream, “Irma’s Injection.”

Eventually, the drug got the worst of him and it’s adversely affected his judgment, personal life and professional relationships. Nonetheless, he went on to achieve massive accolades in his career.

8. Angelina Jolie

It has now come to everyone’s attention that Angelina Jolie was high on cocaine during a 2000 interview with Charlie Rose. Her former drug dealer, Franklin Meyer, made the revelation. He allegedly claimed that Jolie met with him before and after the interview to buy some coke.

It was pretty evident in the interview that she was taking a drug because of her erratic speech and jumpy demeanor.

Angelina Jolie has also been forthcoming about her substance abuse in the past. In 1998, she confessed that she was abusing heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy but eventually stopped.

9. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was a famous celebrity child whose life turned upside down. Her unstable upbringing and early exposure to drugs stemmed her cocaine addiction.

She was only 12 when she had to go to rehab and was supporting the “Just Say No” campaign.

She struggled with fighting her drug addiction and even sought treatment for it in a mental institution.

Despite this, she acknowledges the impact it had on her life and how it increased her discipline. She went on to winning her battle with addiction and even getting legal emancipation from her parents.

10. Thomas Alva Edison

There are several anecdotal stories revolving around Thomas Alva Edison and his strange four-hour long sleeping pattern. People claim that his level of genius and lack of sleep are attributed to a tonic wine mixed with cocaine called Vin Mariani. Although the claim was not proven, but it does make one wonder how one can excel at their work while only running on four hours of sleep.

11. Hunter S Thompson

Ralph Steadman and Hunter S Thompson made a huge name for themselves in the word of journalism. The duo was known for their compelling stories and unconventional writing.

Despite their tight collaboration, the two had polar opposite approach to drugs and writing.

Steadman never used drugs for inspiration, whereas Thompson was eager to experiment with a lot of substances.

What’s interesting is that Thompson’s writings were inspired by man of his drug-induced fantasies. And Steadman read them to depict perfect illustrations of the text. One of their most famous works include “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

12. Stephen King

Stephen King was addicted to cocaine and it started taking a toll on his life in 1980s. He started indulging in dangerously high amounts of cocaine and alcohol but continued struggling with blackouts and writer’s block.

His addiction brought him to a debilitating point where his health and productivity were dangerously impaired.

His wife, Tabitha, noticed the signs and coaxed him to get help pertaining to his drug abuse.

Although he went to rehab, Stephen King, continued to struggle with writer’s block while sober but later completely recovered and penned down memorable work.



13. Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne struggled with cocaine abuse. In the recording of Volume 4 in 1972, the bands cocaine cost exceeded the album’s production expenditure.

Osbourne’s addiction started interfering with his work. He started facing blackouts and was often missing from the recording studio.

Despite the struggles, the band successfully produced “13” and was able to reunite and redeem themselves.

14. Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain overdosed on a cocktail of heroin and Rohypnol in March 1994 and that is when his downward spiral intensified.

Even though he made a brief recovery, his drug abuse did not let him win.

He returned to Seattle as he refused to stay in rehab. On his way out he bought a shotgun and eventually killed himself in April. Cobain’s chronic drug addictions and mental health issues got the worst of him.



15. Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy was rumored to have struggled with cocaine addiction. Although her husband, Simon Monjack argued that she could not do drugs because of her heart condition.

She struggled a lot in personal life and her career. Eventually she died, after a long period of sickness, on December 20, 2009.

A toxicology report in 2013 revealed that she may have been poisoned but Murphy’s mother didn’t agree with the findings. Her prescription drug abuse and the increasing use of antidepressants may have contributed to her death.

16. Kristen Dunst

Kristen Dunst went to the same rehab center that helped treat Lindsay Lohan and Eva Mendes. She fought with depression and drug addiction and sought refuge at Crique Lodge in 2008.

Even though she was able to build a thriving career, she did struggle with feeling overwhelming and enraged in her twenties. She accepted that medication had been beneficial for her but also regretted not being able to establish it sooner. She accepts that motherhood was life changing for her and has helped her become more liberated and fearless as a performer.

17. Jeremy London

Jeremy London, an American actor, was kidnapped in Palm Springs while he was fixing a flat tire. The abductors forced him to go around the area purchasing alcohol and using illicit drugs, including crack cocaine and meth.

London was a recovering crack addict and he spent 12 hours in captivity before he could escape from the captives and report the incident to the police.

His captive, Brandon Adams was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and vehicle theft.

Jeremy London was never a certified crackhead but he was addicted to abusing prescription drugs and is recovering with his family and fans’ support.

18. Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin who is a well-known screen-writer was struggling with severe cocaine addiction in the 1990s. He was very candid about his drug addiction, stating that it only began out of curiosity and then spiraled into a destructive addiction.

He still dismissed the addiction thinking that it helped with his creativity, but Carrie Fisher’s intervention helped him get over it.

After staying drug-free for seventeen years Sorkin admitted that the recovery allowed him to continue his prolific career.

19. Robin Williams

The new documentary “The Dark Side of Comedy” explores Robin Williams struggle with cocaine addiction.

His friends, Allen Stephan and Mike Binder revealed that Williams was so cocaine-dependent that he was unable to perform without the drug. The drug eventually took him out, but the documentary also discusses how Williams faced a key turning point. He was significantly impacted by John Belushi’s death and his son’s birth which did bring some improvement to the cocaine addiction.

20. Zac Efron

In his 20s, Zac Efron admitted to struggling with substance abuse, including cocaine. He said he was heavily involved in drugs and alcohol. The addiction was worsened with Hollywood’s temptations and culture.

He admitted to reaching the lowest point in his career when he went to rehab and was bombarded with uncomfortable public incidents.

Now Efron is committed to recovery and has also successfully rebuilt his life and career.

21. MGK and Megan Fox

Although they aren’t certified crackheads, Megan Fox and partner, Machine Gun Kelly did come under fire on Halloween for promoting snorting coke.

The duo was dressing as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. MGK was seen snorting off cocaine from Megan’s chest. Although it isn’t certain whether it was an act or real drugs were used but fans were very disappointed. They called the act “disgusting” and “promoting hard drugs.”

22. George Clooney

George Clooney confessed in an interview that he did experiment with cocaine but did not have an addiction. He said he wasn’t a big druggie and said that cocaine was a nonstarter for him. Despite this, Clooney did admit that he had struggled in the past with drug dependence, chronic pain and sleep issues. Yet they didn’t stop him from chasing success.

23. Naomi Campbell

In yet another interview, supermodel Naomi Campbell admitted that she struggled with cocaine addiction. In show, “The Super Models” one Apple TV+ docuseries, Campbell revealed that she used the illegal drug to cope with the Assisi nation of good friend, Gianni Versace in 1997. She said she turned to alcohol and cocaine to cope with the sudden death of her dear friend.

On the show she even went ahead to accept that the drug was a quick fix and did not help heal from the wounds caused by the death of a loved one. She described cocaine as “the devil’s drug” that worsened her pain.

But it was only until she collapsed during a photo shoot that she sought proper help and entered rehab, AA and NA meetings to maintain sobriety.

24. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga revealed in an interview with “Vanity Fair” that she had used cocaine a couple of times in a year. She was also careful about her words, discouraging fans from using drugs.

In the interview she admitted that she had developed an unhealthy habit of severe cocaine addiction during the early years of her time in New York City. She was only able to break the habit once her father intervened. She got candid in the interview about her struggles with loneliness and relationship issues as well

25. David Bowie

Transition to soul music with “Young Americans” (1975) by David Bowie. Inspired by his US tour and icons of soul such as Aretha Franklin, Bowie went deep into the Philadelphia R&B scene for Young Americans, enlisting talents including Carlos Alomar and Luther Vandross.

The sessions were grueling, with Bowie regularly coked out and working all hours. Bowie, who was struggling with health problems for the most part of it but managed to release some catchy tunes during that time including “Fame” and “Young Americans.”

At first written off as a mere stopgap, the album showcased Bowie at his boldest: He was not just absorbing black musical styles into rock culture but also drawing on something deeper call and response within soul itself.

26. Chris Farley

In his final days, Chris Farley’s life went through a downward spiral through severe drug and alcohol addiction. Even though he made several attempts at rehabilitation, which included a stay in the prestigious stay in the famous rehab center, Hazelden.

Farley soon relapsed into destructive behavior which eventually led to his death. For four days he overdosed on drugs such as cocaine and on alcohol. Finally he died because of it in his Chicago apartment. He tried helplessly to fight with his addictions, but they finally got the worst of him.

27. Johnny Depp

While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were fighting their legal battles, the former’s substance abuse came to the surface. Johnny Depp who was known for his affluent, drug-fueled lifestyle. His spending habits supported this claim as his monthly bills showed he spent $30,000 on wine alone.

Even though he sought the best and extensive help from rehabilitation centers, he continued to struggle with cocaine and MDMA.

In the legal case, his drug addiction was highlighted through his erratic behavior, hedonistic and hedonistic lifestyle. He was also often blacked out according to several testimonies. Yet he went on bagging blockbuster hits and career-turning projects.

28. Mary-Kate Olsen

The famous and renowned actress, Mary-Kate Olsen also faced drug addiction despite the fame she got in her childhood. She was a child star on “Full House,” she and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen reached mega fame at a very young age.

Despite her success, the pressure of fame compelled her to start using drugs. She moved on to harder drugs such as cocaine. Her substance and alcohol abuse worsened during college years at NYU.

The case worsened when she had to be admitted into rehab for anorexia and addiction. Although she faced immense setbacks and public scrutiny for her substance abuse, she still ended up leading a quieter personal life and thrived in her fashion career.

29. Tila Tequila

Tila Tequila suffered a health crisis after she suffered a brain aneurysm because of her prescription drug overdose. It also led to an attempted suicide but her friend helped her by intervening. She spent a week in the hospital and could permanently get brain damage as well as healthy issues.

After her release from the hospital, she continued showing erratic, worrisome behavior. She refused to answer the door and claimed to have Dissociative Identity Disorder.

30. Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie admitted in an interview with 20/20 that she was led into drugs because of her privileged upbringing. She started experimenting with them as a teenager. Richie went into details of how her opulent lifestyle allowed her easy access to drugs. Hence, she started using cocaine at 18 and turned to heroin in her early 20s.

After struggling for the longest time, Nicole finally got sober. She quit the drugs but also acknowledged her father’s role in trying to prevent her from going down that path. Yet she remained empathetic and loving towards him.

31. Tatum O’Neal

The youngest Oscar winner, Tatum O’Neal started using cocaine when young too. She was only 15 when she resorted to drugs to escape from her troubled family life. By the age of 20, she had turned into a full-blown drug addict. She was unable to keep up without drugs and was often finding herself oscillating in and out of rehabs. Her addiction with heroin was also highly publicized.

Moreover, the issues persisted in her marriage with John McEnroe and finally took her husband’s life because of a stroke in 2020 because of a drug overdose.

O’Neal is now trying to focus on her health and leading a sober life. 32. Demi Lovato Demi Lovato has lived a rough life despite being in the public eye. She opened up about her struggles in the “Call her Daddy” podcast. She said she was abused in the entertainment industry. Lovato went on to describe the incident in which her team member snubbed her serious health conditions. These later contributed to her overdose at the end of the same year. Lovato confessed that she started using drugs at the young age of 13 after meeting with a car accident. She said she struggled with drug abuse throughout her teenage years. It also included hard drugs such as cocaine. She also discussed her eating disorders and the controlling management she had to work under that further exacerbated her issues. 32. Elton John Elton John recently went on his final tour before retiring. It was at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park and was called his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. In his five decades long career, Elton John had successfully sold over 250 million records and had 25 platinum albums. But his immense fame was marred by his intense drug addiction. His addiction started early in his career and was depicted in his biopic named ‘Rocketman” and his biography under the name “Me, Elton.” 33. Jamie Lee Curtis In a “Variety” issue, Jamie Lee Curtis candidly discussed her journey to sobriety. She divulged that she was fighting a Vicodin addiction in the late 1990s for nearly a decade before her friend came along and urged her to address the problem. Despite initial resistance, she finally attended her first recovery meeting in 1999 through an article she read in an Esquire article. Curtis went on to live a life of sobriety for nearly two decades and credited her recovery with self-reflection and family’s immense support. She now actively advocates for a drug-free lifestyle by participating in recovery meetings globally. She maintains sovereignty through her global missions, careful planning of her day and through active community involvement. 34. Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman revealed her husband, Keith Urban’s battle with addiction. She disclosed that Keith relapsed right after their wedding in 2006 and was sent to rehab because of it. Nicole said she was very supportive and loving towards her husband but at the end of the day, his road to recovery was a lone one. Keith Urban also opened up about his addiction and said in one of his interviews with “Rolling Stone” that his drug use started in the 1990s and it was freebased with cocaine that was introduced to him by a roommate. 35. Amber Valletta Amber Valletta, the famous supermodel and actress, has been sober for over 20 years. She opened up about her struggle with addiction in 2014 at the MindBodyGreen speech. She shared her addiction began with substance abuse at a young age. She said it peaked at the age of 22 when she started doing cocaine and drinking alcohol. Valletta confessed that she would show up to shoots drunk and high. She went on to advocate that living a life of sobriety is important for survival and she now focuses on living an authentic life. She went on to discuss her concerns for her son, Auden. She hoped that he does not fall into the trap of drugs like her especially since he had seen its impact so close back home. 36. Eric Clapton Eric Clapton is 20 years sober. But before this he struggled for the longest time with alcohol. He candidly discusses his tumultuous past with addiction in his autobiography called “Clapton.” In the 1970s, Clapton was severely addicted to cocaine and heroin and would spend around $16,000 a week on heroin. Even during his horrible addiction, he continued making music and says that it was his only salvation. In the biography he also admits that the drug free period made it very difficult for him to create music and maintain intimacy. But after remaining sober he can now prioritize home and family life instead of extensively touring. 36. Carrie Fisher After Carrie Fisher’s death, her autopsy proved her drug addiction. The report showed cocaine, morphine, MDMA and traces of heroin in her system. Her situation was worsened with underlying medical conditions such as sleep apnea and heart attack, she suffered the latter on the plane. Hence, the coroner was unable to determine the exact cause of her death. Her heart vessels were significantly clogged with fatty tissue. She passed away just a day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds’ demise. Fisher was popular for her memorable role as Princess Leia and she was also very vocal about her struggle with drug addiction and mental health issues.

37. Lawrence Taylor Lawrence Taylor, known as L.T., was a transformative NFL player who revolutionized the outside linebacker position with his aggressive and fearless style. Drafted by the New York Giants in 1981, Taylor quickly became a dominant force, winning NFL MVP in 1986 and amassing 142 career sacks. Despite his on-field success, Taylor struggled with substance abuse throughout his career, including multiple drug suspensions. His reckless lifestyle and addiction issues, including failed attempts at rehabilitation and arrests for drug-related offenses, overshadowed his football achievements. Nonetheless, Taylor’s impact on the game and his legacy as one of the greatest players are undeniable. 38. John Belushi John Belushi, famed for his role in “The Blues Brothers,” died at age 33 from a cocaine and heroin overdose in 1982. His addiction, exacerbated during the film’s production, was well-known and documented by those around him. Belushi’s reliance on drugs started as a means to manage his demanding career and personal insecurities.

Despite his struggles, he remained a beloved figure in comedy, and his death highlighted the severe impact of addiction, shaping awareness and attitudes toward substance abuse in the entertainment industry. His legacy endures through his significant contributions to comedy and film. 39. Ike Turner Ike Turner died on December 12, 2007, from a cocaine overdose, according to the San Diego County medical examiner.

His death was also linked to his long-standing cardiovascular disease and emphysema. Turner, a significant figure in rock ‘n’ roll history known for his pioneering work with “Rocket 88” and his Grammy-winning performances with Tina Turner, struggled with drug addiction and legal issues, which overshadowed much of his later life. His financial and personal problems, exacerbated by his addiction, included several arrests and a notable absence from his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. 40. Steven Tyler Steven Tyler, Aerosmith’s frontman, has openly discussed his struggles with addiction and recovery. Tyler first got sober in 1988 after an intervention by his bandmates. Despite relapsing in 2009, he has largely maintained his sobriety through a 12-step program and has spoken about his ongoing journey to stay clean. Tyler attributes his ability to remain sober to a supportive network and his own determination. He has described the clarity and improvement in his life after overcoming addiction, though he acknowledges the constant risk of relapse. His sobriety has significantly impacted both his personal life and his career, allowing him to continue performing and achieving success. 41. Robert Louis Stevenson Robert Louis Stevenson, while writing “Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde,” was under medical care in Bournemouth and used cocaine, among other treatments, to manage his frail health. Though it’s debated how much this influenced his writing, his time in Bournemouth was marked by severe physical conditions. Despite the myths, Stevenson’s engagement with exotic drugs was part of his broader struggle with illness, rather than defining his literary legacy. 42. DMX DMX, renowned for his groundbreaking music and acting career, struggled with crack addiction from a young age. At 14, he was introduced to crack cocaine by a music mentor who laced a marijuana cigarette. This early exposure set the stage for a lifelong battle with substance abuse. Despite his success, DMX faced numerous legal and personal issues, including multiple stints in rehab and prison. His addiction profoundly impacted his life, contributing to a cycle of legal troubles and health crises. 43. Lamar Odom Lamar Odom’s struggles with cocaine addiction began in 2004, with his first experience described as “orgasmic” and leading to a pattern of intertwining drug use with sexual activity.

His addiction worsened over the years, culminating in a near-fatal overdose in 2015, which caused severe health complications. Despite this, Odom continued to battle addiction until he began ketamine treatment. This treatment has helped him manage cravings and improve his mental health, as documented in his film “Lamar Odom: Reborn.” 44. Marion Barry On January 18, 1990, Washington D.C. Mayor Marion Barry was arrested at the Vista International Hotel on cocaine possession charges following an undercover FBI and D.C. police operation. Barry, who was with a female friend cooperating with authorities, was caught on video and audio using crack cocaine. After his arrest, he was taken to FBI headquarters and released on his own recognizance. The arrest shocked city officials and sparked speculation about the impact on local politics and Barry’s re-election bid. The investigation into Barry’s drug use had been ongoing for months and was part of a broader public corruption probe. Barry’s arrest led to a turbulent political atmosphere and raised questions about his ability to continue as mayor. 45. Corey Haim Corey Haim, the Canadian actor known for his roles in “Lucas” and “The Lost Boys,” passed away at 38 in 2010. His death was attributed to an apparent overdose, with prescription drugs found in his home. Haim, who struggled with drug addiction throughout his career, had previously battled substance abuse issues, including cocaine and crack cocaine. Despite early acclaim and a promising start, his career faced challenges, partly due to his addiction. Haim had sought rehabilitation multiple times and was known for his candid discussions about his struggles. His death was mourned by friends and colleagues, including Corey Feldman, who described Haim as a “tormented soul” and a close friend.

Finally, despite their struggles with drug addiction, some of these celebrities made a great name for themselves – but it was only possible through rehab. Some died trying to beat their addiction, but set an example for the repercussions of cocaine abuse.