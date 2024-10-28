43 Most Hated Players in NFL

Football is a popular game and most loved sport. While many players show good sportsmanship, some of them are often seen throwing tantrums and behaving badly both on and off the field. Generally, the more popular a player is, the more you have to tolerate their tantrums, attitude, ego and arrogance. However, some less accomplished players too display such poor sportsmanship. Their behavior can annoy not just fans, but also their teammates and other players, who often hate them for it.

Here is a list of the most hated players in the NFL. Take a look at why people hate these footballers!

Deshaun Watson

In 2021, more than two dozen of female massage therapists sued the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback, accusing him of se#ual harassment and assault. Even after settling 20 claims, he denied doing anything wrong. Deshaun had disagreements with the Texans’ front office and he missed out on the entire 2021 season because of multiple misconduct lawsuits. He was suspended for 11 games, in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers

Although he is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, his prickly attitude, which people saw as an ego, made him unpopular among fans and players. Some of his former teammates have even shared their issues with him, mentioning their concerns about his leadership skills.

Odell Beckham Jr

Miami Dolphins wide receiver is a typical diva! Although he is extremely talented, he reacts negatively when situations don’t meet his expectations, which displays poor sportsmanship. When things don’t go his way or his team is not performing well, he tends to lash out. In this case, although he hasn’t reached Antonio Brown’s levels of disastrous behavior, he often manages to grab the headlines for things other than his game.

Ezekiel Elliott

Zeke has all the traits that could make him the most hated NFL player! You ask why? Well, although he is extremely talented, he is known for poor sportsmanship. He was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct rules. He started skipping training camp, demanding a contract extension. Also for some, the worst part is that he plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Tyreek Hill

In 2014, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was arrested and Oklahoma State dismissed him from their football team. Later, Tyreek pleaded guilty to domestic assault against his girlfriend, who was pregnant with his baby at that time. He was also investigated while in the NFL for child abuse after an incident, where his son broke his arm.

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt is no doubt a talented player. In 2017, he established himself as a best rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2018 season was looking good, until a video of him assaulting a woman at a hotel was leaked, which changed his image completely. Post this, he was released from the Chiefs. For breaking the league’s personal conduct policy, he was suspended without pay for the first eight games, in 2019.

Jalen Ramsey

Like many other NFL players, Jalen Ramsey is also known for trash-talking. In an interview with GQ, he verbally attacked nearly every quarterback in the league. Because of his childish antics that happened due to a contract dispute, his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short.

Jameis Winston

In 2014, the Cleveland Browns Quarterback was issued an adult civil citation for shoplifting crab legs from a public store in Tallahassee. The same year, Florida State announced that he was also suspended for the game against Clemson after he yelled obscenities on campus. The NFL suspended him from three games of the 2018 season for behaving inappropriately with a female Uber driver in 2016.

Joe Mixon

His off-the-field problems in college made it difficult for fans to accept him when he joined the NFL. For the first few years, his performance was average, which didn’t help him win over Bengal fans. Although he is not a bad player, he hasn’t had a breakout season, which probably is the reason people are not able to forget his legal issues from college.

Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is known for his antics on and off the field, and many people aren’t shy to share their honest opinion on him. It is said that many players on the Steelers roster and a few coaches found him difficult to deal with for various reasons.

In 2018, he threw furniture out of a 14th-floor window, which almost hit a 22-month-old toddler on the patio below. In 2019, he was fined for reckless driving, and the same year, his former trainer filed a lawsuit claiming that he s*#ually assaulted her on three occasions.

Plaxico Burress

In 2008, the New York Jets wide receiver carried a loaded weapon into a nightclub and shot himself in his leg, which landed him in prison for almost two years. This might make him come across as an idiot! Before this incident, his attitude had also become an issue.

Ricky Williams

Ricky never lived up to expectations when he was with the New Orleans Saints. The Baltimore Ravens running back was suspended several times for violating the NFL’s policy on marijuana use, which contributed to his negative image.

Dak Prescott

To some, the Dallas Cowboys team is America’s most hated team, and since Dak belongs to this team, he is either loved or hated by the vast majority of NFL fans. Fans find unusual pleasure in seeing Dak and the Cowboys get eliminated from the playoffs. Also, many people also think that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is overpaid.

Jack Tatum

The nickname “The Assassin” shows what image he had! He was considered one of the NFL’s most aggressive players. Jack played during those times when aggressive and head-hunting techniques were more acceptable. However, many of these techniques are not allowed in today’s safety conscious game. He didn’t make any friends on the field and being an Ohio State Buckeye and an Oakland Raider didn’t help him gain support from fans either.

Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson is known for annoying fans, coaches and even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Before playing an NFL game, there were trade rumors because of his poor relationship with the then Kansas City coach Dick Vermeil. He was also suspended a few times. He made a gay slur on X (previously Twitter), and later insulted a fan because he made less money than him. In 2007, he threatened to skip training until the Chiefs gave him a big contract in team history. Larry faced multiple domestic violence charges. In 2003, he was accused of threatening his former girlfriend with a gun and hitting her. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. In 2012, he was accused of beating and choking his ex-girlfriend.

Baker Mayfield

People loved to hate Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback since his days at Oklahoma, where he made a lot of enemies by trash-talking and sticking the OU flag in the middle of the field. As an NFL player, he hasn’t done much to increase the hatred from fans apart from playing poorly.

Paul Palmer

When Paul was chosen 19th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs, he not only underperformed but also threatened to fumble the ball, when things weren’t going his way in Kansas City.

Charles Rogers

Charles was expected to be a star wide receiver in the NFL, which was why the Detroit Lions chose him in second overall in the 2003 NFL draft. However, he faced few injuries and had issues with marijuana use, testing positive while at Michigan State. He also got into legal troubles due to driving under influence and charges of assault and battery. Although the charges were later dropped, all of this made him unpopular among people.

Shawne Merriman

The Buffalo Bills defensive end’s ‘Lights Out’ dance not only annoyed a lot of people but also his teammate LaDainian Tomlinson, who criticized it publicly. For violating the NFL’s steroid policy, he faced a 4-game suspension, in 2006. Also, in 2009, he was arrested after his former girlfriend Tila Tequila accused him of allegedly choking and restraining her when she tried to leave his house.

Charles Martin

When he was playing for the Green Bay Packers, he wore a hand towel during warmups for a game against Bears, that had the jersey numbers of Chicago’s offensive players on it.

During the game, he knocked out Chicago quarterback Jim McMahon after an interception. Jim, who was injured, had to miss out the rest of the season while Charles was suspended for two games.

Barret Robbins

The Oakland Raiders offensive lineman suffered from bipolar disorder, which led to criminal offenses and landed him in prison for five years. Many blame him for the Oakland Raiders’ loss in Super Bowl XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he went missing on the day of the game and returned before kickoff, but was left off the roster because he was in an incoherent state. His team was worried on the day of their biggest game as he skipped his depression medication and took a trip to Tijuana, Mexico. Also, he was arrested multiple times for incidents like punching a bouncer, fighting with police and alleged steroid use.

JaMarcus Russell

The Oakland Raiders were upset with JaMarcus, as he didn’t live up to their expectations and his potential. People don’t like him because of his indifferent nature and didn’t care much about his work, especially since he made a lot of money as a result of a training camp holdout.

Bo Jackson



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached out to Bo Jackson to confirm that he wanted to play football instead of baseball before it drafted him first overall. However, he chose to sign with the Kansas City Royals, wasting the Buccaneers’ pick. Later, he ended up with the Los Angeles Raiders.

Tony Mandarich

Tony was tagged as Incredible Bulk by Sports Illustrated. Unfortunately, being bulk came from steroid use, which he admitted in 2008. In the 1989 NFL draft, he tricked Green Bay into drafting him second overall and then held out for a big contract. He missed public events because he was drunk or had a hangover and admitted to having a poor work ethic. What’s worse is that he was picked before great players like Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders.

Cornelius Bennett

Cornelius was chosen second overall by the Colts in the 1987 NFL draft, but he held out as he wanted more money. The Colts traded him as a part of a deal that brought Eric Dickerson to Indianapolis. This trade allowed Cornelius to became a Pro Bowl player for a Buffalo team, which made it to the Superbowl, while Eric struggled with injuries. Later, Cornelius returned to the Colts and tried to mend relationships.

Donovan McNabb

A lot of Philadelphia fans hate Donovan, which is not fair. The expectations were high for Donovan. Despite taking Eagles to five NFC Championship games, fans remember only what they lost (they lost four of them and one game they did win, ended in a loss in the Super Bowl).

Steve Wisniewski

Steve gained a reputation for using cut-blocking, crackback blocking, and eye-gouging against anyone who got his way. He also used to trash talk and didn’t get along with many opponents, who had to be extra cautious around him because of his tricks. He was known as the dirtiest players in NFL history.

Jim Brown

Although Jim is regarded as the best player in NFL history, he is also known for being annoying. It was not the way he played, but he always fought for extra yards. Even after retirement, he has been in the news for several reasons, all of which were not positive ones. He started acting and claimed that he would make a comeback when Franco Harris neared his rushing record. He often spoke out about social issues that people didn’t like.

Akili Smith

In 1999, after being selected third overall, Akili held out of training for a bigger contract. He was never successful in the NFL, as he struggled for four seasons in Cincinnati and got cut by the Packers and Buccaneers. Although there were concerns about his character, he never got into trouble. However, this didn’t gain him any fans either!

Kelly Stouffer

When Kelly was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1987, he didn’t just hold out, he sat out for an entire season as he felt so valuable. Eventually, he ended up joining the Seattle Seahawks, but never came close to the player that he thought he could be.

Eric Dickerson



Eric made to this list because of his holdout in 1985. After he had amazing seasons in the league, he felt that he deserved a pay raise. Although he didn’t get a raise right away and got a bonus for reporting back to the team, eventually, the Rams got a deal for him. But as soon as he got tired of it, he forced a trade to the Colts.

Philip Rivers

Philip is known for being arrogant and over-confident about his skills as a quarterback in the NFL. He crossed his limit by trash-talking Jay Cutler, who was the quarterback for Denver, even though they didn’t play directly against each other!

Keyshawn Johnson

Keyshawn frequently got into arguments with his quarterbacks and clashed with Tampa Bay coach John Gruden. The Carolina Panthers wide receiver was not only arrogant but was also outspoken and never won over fans of any other team except his own. His attitude caused problems in his career, resulting in him being traded and being let go by teams twice.

Martin Gramatica

Martin is considered the most annoying kicker in NFL history. He would run around and jump up and down to celebrate after every kick, while his teammates never got involved with him and just jogged around the field. For him, every kick was a reason to celebrate and was surprised at how others just walked off calmly.

Rae Carruth

Rae was involved in the drive-by shooting of his then-girlfriend, who was eight months pregnant with his child! Although the baby survived, the mother didn’t. The former Carolina Panther went on a run and failed to turn himself in after her death. Eventually, he was found hiding in a car trunk and received an 18-to-24-year sentence, serving 18 years in the North Carolina state prison system.

Rodney Harrison

He was considered one of the dirtiest players in the NFL by his fellow players, especially while playing for the New England Patriots. However, Rodney seemed to enjoy the tag! He angered AFC East fans and others around the league and had an unapologetic attitude towards the charges of dirty play. He was over-confident, arrogant and loved being hated, and this made fans hate him more!

Tony Romo

Tony received a lot of criticism after he became the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, as many disliked the team and its players. Things got worse after he messed up a snap during a key playoff game and photos of him with his celebrity girlfriend in Cabo surfaced just a week before another playoff game. His relationship with Jessica Simpson received a lot of hate from his fans, who felt that it affected his performance.

Conrad Dobler



For Conrad Dobler, football was like a street fight. He was known for biting and punching. He even spit on the Eagles’ Bill Bradley when he was injured, showing how nasty he could be. Conrad is known as one of the dirtiest players in NFL history and is most hated too!

James Harrison

James doesn’t like the rules that aim to protect players’ safety. What he likes is to hit the opponents with his helmet. He doesn’t care whom he hurts! This unapologetic behavior and ignorance of NFL rules led his fans to hate him.

Deion Sanders

Deion angered many players with his “Prime Time” style, where he celebrated in the end zone and talked loudly. He hasn’t stopped since then.

Hines Ward

Although Pittsburgh Steelers fans and teammates see him as tough, many others consider him a dirty player. He enjoys to block as much as he loves to catch passes. He often pokes at his opponents after the whistle to get into their heads. For his actions, he received several personal fouls. His crackback blocks are known to be both brutal and illegal.

Bill Romanowski

In 2003, Bill ripped teammate Marcus Williams’ helmet off during a scrimmage and punched him in the face, which crushed Williams’ eye socket and forced him to retire. In 1995, he kicked an opponent in the head. He was fined several times for illegal hits. He even got into a fight with Tony Gonzalez, who was considered one of the most soft-natured players in NFL history.

Brett Favre

Brett was already in trouble for retiring and then making a comeback again, although he is now officially retired!

Things got worse when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was accused of s*#ually harassing a well-known New York Jets employee while he was with the team. The allegations involved s**ting and sending inappropriate voicemails. Brett was married and had cheated on his wife before.