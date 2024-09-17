43 Legendary Baseball Players Ever

Baseball is a sport that is loved by people around the world and its legendary players have shaped this sport by showcasing their skills and abilities. From Babe Ruth to Mickey Mantle and from Hank Aaron to Frand Robinson, these renowned players have broken some of the best records and have become legends. In addition to changing the face of the game, they have also inspired their fans. So, in this article, we will talk about 43 legendary baseball players and will also shed some light on their professional lives.

Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron is a Baseball legend who has made a name for himself by showcasing his exceptional skills on the field. The American baseball player played a total of 23 seasons in the Major League Baseball. He joined the MLB in 1954 and stayed until 1976. During his career in the league, he only played for the Milwaukee/ Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. However, on 22nd January 2021, he passed away at the age of 86. It was revealed that he died in his sleep as a result of a stroke.

Babe Ruth

The professional baseball player from America was popularly known as The Sultan of Swat and The Bambino. In 1914, Babe Ruth joined Major League Baseball as a left-handed pitcher but he ultimately rose to fame by showcasing his skills as an outfielder. He played in the MLB until 1935 and coached the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1938. During his playing career, he was a part of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Braves, and New York Yankees. However, in August 1948, he unfortunately died while sleeping. At the time of his death, he was just 53 years old. It was reported that he died due to a type of throat cancer and the doctors were unable to stop the disease from spreading.

Walter Johnson

The American baseball player, Walter Johnson was a veteran who had a 21-year-long professional career in Major League Baseball. He was popularly called by his fans The Big Train and Barney. In 1907, he joined the MLB as a right-handed pitcher for the Washington Senators. He stayed with the team until the end of his playing career in 1927. After this, he became a team manager and served in the position until 1935. In the league, he is the only pitcher who has recorded more than 400 wins. However, the professional player from America died in December 1946 from complications of a brain tumor.

Lou Gehrig

The next player on the list of legendary baseball players is Lou Gehrig. He was a professional baseball player from America who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball as a first baseman. He started his professional career in 1923 by becoming a member of the New York Yankees and played with the team until 1939. He was a powerful hitter which earned him the name, The Iron House. However, in 1941, the star player died at his home in New York. At the time of his death, he was just 37 years old.

Barry Bonds

The baseball left fielder from America played a total of 22 seasons in the MLB and earned several awards and honors. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 1986 by joining the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2007, Bonds appeared in his last game and that was for the San Francisco Giants. During his professional career, he was an all-around player and was known for holding many hitting records. Despite this, Bonds has also been in the spotlight because of the baseball’s steroids scandal. In 2007, he lied to the court of law and was indicted for obstruction of justice and perjury.

Willie Mays

The baseball center fielder, Willie Mays is popularly known around the world as The Say Hey Kid. In 1951, he made his Major League Baseball debut by playing the sport for the New York Giants. But in 1973, he appeared in his last MLB game and that was for the New York Mets. Throughout his time in the league, he has earned several awards and honors including the MVP Award, Rookie of the Year Award, Gold Glove Award, and many more. However, in June 2024, he unfortunately died because of heart failure. He was 93 years old at that time.

Ty Cobb

The baseball center fielder from America, Ty Cobb has earned a top spot in the list of legendary baseball players. He played 24 seasons in Major League Baseball after making his debut in 1905 with the Detroit Tigers. He was part of the Philadelphia Athletics for his last MLB season. In the history of baseball, Cobb is known for setting 900 MLB records and for winning many batting titles. However, in July 1961, the well-known player died. In June 1961, he fell into a diabetic coma.

Frank Robinson

The American player, Frank Robinson, made a name for himself as an outfielder and manager. In 1956, he made his Major League Baseball debut and played for 5 teams during the 21 seasons. He played for the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, and California Angels. After his playing career ended, he became a manager and coach. However, in February 2019, the legendary player lost his life at the age of 83. He passed away after battling bone cancer.

Roger Clemens

The baseball pitcher from America was called The Rocket by his fans because of his skills. Clemens made his MLB debut in 1984 and played a total of 24 seasons. During his professional life, he played the sport for the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros. In 2007, Clemens made his last appearance in the MLB. During his career, he broke many records and earned several awards such as the Triple Crown and Cy Young Award.

Honus Wagner

Another baseball player who is considered a veteran is Honus Wagner. He was a professional shortstop from America who played a total of 21 seasons in the MLB. In 1897, he made his Major League Baseball debut by becoming a part of the Louisville Colonels and his last appearance was with Pittsburgh Pirates in 1917. For his exceptional speed, Wagner was given the nickname, The Flying Dutchman. However, in December 1955, the legendary player passed away. He was 81 years old at the time of his death.

Stan Musial

The first baseman and outfielder from America was given the nickname, Stan The Man by his fans because he was one of the consistent hitters in the sport. In 1941, he made his MLB debut and played a total of 22 seasons. Throughout his career, Musical has been with one team and that is St. Louis Cardinals. However, in January 2013, he passed away at his home while surrounded by his friends and family. It was reported that his death occurred due to natural causes. He was considered one of the greatest players in baseball history.

Ted Williams

The baseball left fielder from America made his Major League Baseball debut in 1939 with the Boston Red Sox and played a total of 19 seasons. He stayed with the team until 1960. Between this, Williams’s professional career was interrupted when he joined the military services. He played a crucial part by being a Naval Aviator in World War II and the Korean War. Unfortunately, in 2002, the legendary player lost his life at the age of 82. It was reported that he died due to cardiac arrest after suffering heart failure and strokes.

Randy Johnson

The professional baseball pitcher from America was nicknamed The Big Unit by his fans because he was the tallest baseball player, standing at 6 feet 10 inches. He made his MLB debut in 1988 and played 22 seasons for 6 different teams. His last Major League Baseball appearance was with the San Francisco Giants in 2009. Johnson retired from the sport at the age of 46.

Christy Mathewson

The longtime baseball player who is remembered for his exceptional skills is Christy Mathewson. He was a right-handed baseball pitcher who was popularly known as, Big Six and The Gentlemen’s Hurler. During his 17-year playing career in Major League Baseball, he played baseball for the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Reds. He was also known as one of the most dominant players because he had a weight of 88 kg and a height of 6 feet 1 inches. However, in October 1925, he died due to tuberculosis at the age of 45.

Cy Young

The famous baseball pitcher, Cy Young started his professional career in 1890 by making his debut with the Cleveland Spiders. Throughout his MLB career, he played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Naps, and Boston Rustlers. In 1911, Cy Young played his last baseball and retired from the sport. He was known as the greatest throwing pitcher in the early days of his career. However, at the age of 88, he lost his life in Ohio.

Ricky Henderson

Another baseball player who has years of experience is Ricky Henderson. He is a baseball left fielder who made his Major League Baseball debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1979. Henderson played in the MLB for a total of 25 seasons and became a part of nine different teams including the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. However, he made his last appearance in the MLB in 2003 and ultimately retired from the sport. In 2007, he coached the New York Mets.

Tom Seaver

The baseball pitcher from America was popularly known as Tom Terrific around the world. In 1967, Seaver was selected by the New York Mets and made his Major League Baseball debut with the team. Throughout his professional career, he played a total of 20 seasons. In 1986, he made his last appearance in the MLB with Boston Red Soxx. For his spectacular playing career, he earned several awards and honors including the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award. However, in August 2020, he died at the age of 75. It was reported that he died due to the complications of Covid-19 and Lewy body dementia.

Rogers Hornsby

The baseball infielder from America was also a manager and coach and made his Major League Baseball debut in 1915. He played a total of 23 seasons in the league and became a part of six different teams. In 1937, Hornsby played his last MLB match with the St. Louis Brown and became a manager. He managed several teams in the league until 1953. During his entire career, he was regarded as one of the best hitters of all time. However, in 1963, Rogers Hornsby passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Mike Schmidt

Mike Schmidt is a legendary baseball player who has years of experience in the sport. He is a professional baseball third baseman, who started his MLB career in 1972. Schmidt had an 18-year-long career in the Major League Baseball and ultimately retired from the sport in 1989. The popular player earned several awards and honors because of his hitting power and strong defending skills. Apart from this, in 2014, he revealed that he had stage-3 skin cancer in the past which was completely cured.

Joe DiMaggio

The center fielder from America became popular worldwide after setting the record for longest hitting streak in the MLB. He started his professional baseball career in 1936 with the New York Yankees and stayed with them for 13 seasons. In 1951, DiMaggio made his last Major League appearance and decided to retire. Apart from his career, he is also popular for his marriage to famous actress, Marilyn Monroe. However, in January 1999, he died after undergoing lung cancer surgery. He was 84 years old at that time.

Mike Trout

The next player who has made its place in the list of legendary baseball players is Mike Trout. He is a center fielder from America who began his professional career in the Major League in 2011 though he was drafted in 2009. The Los Angeles Angels selected him as a center field in order to replace the injured Peter Bourjos. In addition to this, Trout has played in the American League and became the captain of the USA’s national baseball team in 2022. He is married to Jessica Cox and has two sons with her.

Greg Maddux

The baseball pitcher is a veteran player who played a total of 23 seasons in Major League Baseball. In 1986, Maddux made his debut with the Chicago Cubs and earned the nicknames, The Professor and Mad Dog. During his professional baseball career, he played for the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres. In 2008, he appeared in his last MLB match and decided to retire. He has earned several awards and honors including Gold Glove Award and Cy Young Award.

Ken Griffey Jr

The former baseball player, Ken Griffey Jr is known around the world for being an outfielder who started his MLB career in 1989. He played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball and became a part of three different teams, including the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago White Sox. In 2010, he retired from the sport after appearing in his last MLB game. Apart from his professional life, the star player is also famous for being the son of Ken Griffey Sr. In 1988, he came into the spotlight after attempting suicide by taking aspirin pills.

Pedro Martinez

The starting baseball pitcher, Pedro Martinez, began his professional MLB career in 1992 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After this, he played the sport for the Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies. In 2009, the star player made his last appearance and announced his retirement. Apart from this, he is married to Carolina Cruz, a reporter for ESPN Deportes. The couple has four children together.

Mickey Mantle

Mickey Mantle was a seasoned baseball player from America who primarily played as a center fielder. He started his MLB career with the New York Yankees in 1951 and stayed with the team until his retirement in 1968. Mickey Mantle has earned many awards and honors throughout his career, including the Triple Crown and Gold Glove Award. However, in August 1995, the popular player died at the age of 63 from cancer. It was reported that he died of the disease that spread from his liver to the vital organs of his body.

Barry Larkin

The professional shortstop of baseball, Barry Larkin started his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds in 1986. He played in the league for a total of 18 seasons and ultimately retired in 2004. Apart from having a successful professional career, Larkin suffered from several injuries between 1997 to 2003. After retiring from the sport, he joined ESPN as a baseball analyst. He is married to Lisa, and the couple has two daughters and one son together.

Johnny Bench

Known around the world for his exceptional baseball skills, Johnny Bench is one of the legendary players. He was a former player who made his Major League Baseball debut in 1967 by playing for the Cincinnati Reds. In 1983, he played his last MLB match and retired from the sport. During his professional life, he majorly played as a catcher. Apart from his career, Johnny Bench is also famous for his personal life, having been married five times.

Sandy Koufax

Sandy Koufax is a baseball pitcher who was born in America and because of his spectacular skills, his fans nicknamed him The Left Arm Of God. He began his Major League Baseball career in 1955 by being a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers. He stayed with the team until his retirement in 1966 though the team’s name was changed to Los Angeles Dodgers. The star player had a 12-year-long career in which he earned several awards and honors including the Triple Crown. In his personal life, Koufax has been married three times.

Mariano Rivera

The baseball pitcher, Mariano Rivera made his debut in 1995 and played a total of 19 seasons in Major League Baseball. He played the sport for the New York Yankees until the time he announced his retirement. In 2013, the Panamanian-American player made his last appearance in an MLB match. Because of his exceptional skills as a pitcher, his fans nicknamed him Sandman and Mo. Also, he has earned several awards and honors including the Delivery Man of the Year Award and Most Valuable Player Award.

Josh Gibson

Professional baseball catcher, Josh Gibson is famous around the world for appearing in the Negro Leagues. In 1930, he made his Negro Leagues debut by playing for the Homestead Grays. After this, he also played for the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Memphis Red Sox. He was also recognized as a legendary player because of his powerful hitting skills. However, in January 1947, Josh Gibson passed away after suffering a stroke. Before his death, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and fell into a coma. At the time of his death, he was just 35 years old.

Pete Rose

The American baseball player, Pete Rose became famous after he made his Major League Baseball debut in 1963 with the Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of the team’s lineup known as the Big Red Machine. Apart from the Reds, he has also played the sport for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos. In 1986, Pete Rose retired from baseball, and until 1989, he managed the Cincinnati Reds. Because of his aggressive base-running style, his fans gave him the nickname, Charlie Hustle.

Tris Speaker

The next player who has earned its place in the list of legendary baseball players is Tris Speaker. He was a professional player who primarily played as a center fielder in Major League Baseball. In 1907, Tris Speaker made his MLB debut and by showcasing his skills, he earned the nickname, The Gray Eagle. In 1928, he played his last match for the Philadelphia Athletics. However, on 8th December 1958, he tragically died due to a heart attack. He was 70 years old at the time of death.

Jackie Robinson

In the modern era, Jackie Robinson became the 1st African-American baseball player to play in the MLB. In 1947, the star player made his MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers and stayed with the team until 1957. In this year, he appeared in his last MLB match and announced his retirement. Throughout his ten-year career in the Major League, he earned many awards and honors including the Rookie of the Year Award and Most Valuable Player Award. From 1942 to 1944, he served in the military and was assigned to the 761st Tank Battalion unit. However, in 1972, he died after suffering a heart attack.

Yogi Berra

The baseball catcher from America started his career as a player but later served in the roles of a manager and coach. In 1946, Berra made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees and played a total of 19 seasons. In the history of baseball, he is regarded as one of the greatest catchers. Though Berra’s height was shorter than most of the catchers, but he made a name for himself as a power hitter and a strong defensive catcher. However, in 2015, he died peacefully while sleeping. He was 90 years old at the time of death.

Jimmie Foxx

Jimmie Foxx was the first baseman who began his professional MLB career in 1925 by playing for the Philadelphia Athletics. He was a powerful hitter who played 20 seasons in the MLB. Apart from Philadelphia Athletics, Jimmie Foxx played for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies. However, in July 1967, he passed away at the age of 59. It was reported that while having dinner, a piece of food got stuck which resulted in his death.

Satchel Paige

Before starting his career in the MLB, the American baseball pitcher played in the Negro League. He became one of the most successful players in the Negro Leagues after he started his career in 1926 with the Chattanooga Black Lookouts. Then in 1948, he joined the Cleveland Guardians and rose to prominence. In 1965, he played his last MLB match and announced his retirement. However, in June 1982, Paige lost his life after suffering a heart attack.

Nolan Ryan

Nolan Ryan is a former baseball player who is recognized for his powerful pitching skills. In 1966, he made his MLB debut by playing for the New York Mets. After this, he pitched for, the Texas Rangers, California Angels, and Houston Astros. In 1993, he retired from baseball and became a sports executive. Nolan is considered one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball and has earned the nickname, The Ryan Express. Also, he is the first pitcher to break Walter Johnson’s record of 3,508 career strikeouts.

George Brett

The next player on the list of legendary baseball players is George Brett. He played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball as a first and third baseman as well as a designated hitter. In 1973, he started his professional career by playing the sport for the Kansas City Royals and stayed with the team until 1993. During his career, he earned many awards and honors including the Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award.

Alex Rodriguez

The professional baseball player, Alex Rodriguez played 22 seasons in the MLB as a shortstop and third baseman. During his time in the league, he played for several teams including the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees. He started his MLB career in 1994 and ended it in 2016. Apart from this, Rodriguez is the CEO and Chairman of A-Red Corp and Presidente Beer. The former player has also been in the spotlight for his high-profile relationships with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez.

Roberto Clemente

The Puerto Rican baseball player played 18 seasons in the MLB and became famous as a right outfielder. In 1955, Clemente made his debut by playing the sport for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He stayed with the team until his retirement in 1972. After retiring from the sport, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973. He became the first Latin American and Caribbean player to be honored. However, in December 1972, he tragically died in a plane crash.

Cap Anson

The first baseman from America began his professional MLB career in 1871 by playing for the Rockford Forest Citys. After this, he played for Philadelphia Athletics and Chicago White Stockings / Colts. In 1897, he appeared in his last match and announced his retirement. He was one of the great hitters and likely the first player to get over 3000 hits. However, in April 1922, Cap Anson passed away from a glandular illness. It was reported that he died just three days before his 70th birthday.

Roy Campanella

Another popular baseball player who is considered a veteran is Roy Campanella. Before starting his career in the Major League Baseball, he played in the Mexican and Negro Leagues. In 1948, he made his MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers and stayed with the team until his retirement in 1957. However, in June 1993, Roy Campanella passed away after suffering heart failure. It was reported that he was 71 years old at the time of his demise.

Eddie Collins

Eddie Collins was one of the baseball greats who made a huge impact on the transformation of this sport. He was a second baseman who started his MLB career in 1906 with the Philadelphia Athletics and ended his career with the same team in 1930. After his playing career ended, he started to struggle with major heart problems. On 25th March 1951, the star player passed away due to a heart condition. At the time of his death, Eddie Collins was 63 years old.