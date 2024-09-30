43 Celebrities Who Suffer Long-Term Health Issues

The lives of celebrities are not always as glitz and glam as we see on-screen. Like everyone else, they face severe challenges. Some of them even struggle with long-term health issues that affect their daily lives. Despite serious struggles, several celebrities have been open about their experiences and have been raising awareness about their chronic disorders, which might help others who are suffering.

Here’s a list of celebrities who are suffering from long-term health issues.

Pink

Pink, who is also known as Alecia Beth Hart Moore, has asthma. The pop star has dealt with serious respiratory problem since she was 2 years old. She was born with a collapsed lung. In 2006, she was hospitalized due to severe asthma attacks. To succeed as a singer, Pink learned to use her abdomen for singing rather than her lungs, to protect her breathing.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, who recently dropped her new album “Harlequin,” is suffering from chronic pain called fibromyalgia. It is said that throughout the Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two she suffered from the pain. In 2018, because of this, the pop star had to cancel the last 10 shows of the Joanne World Tour, as the disease makes the pain in the joints, muscles and ligaments feel worse. The pain is not just physical as it causes fatigue, memory problems and sleep issues.

Venus Williams

A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Sjogren’s syndrome in 2011, which causes fatigue, muscle and joint pain. To deal with this disease, she switched to a vegan diet. In an interview with Prevention.com, the athlete expressed her frustration and revealed that no matter how hard she worked, she felt exhausted, short of breath and out of shape. She added that her symptoms worsened to the point where she could no longer play professional tennis. Venus takes medications to treat her specific symptoms.

Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts overcame breast cancer in 2007. In 2012, the sportscaster and a co-anchor on Good Morning America, revealed that she had been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which is also known as preleukemia. This condition occurs when the bone marrow fails to produce healthy blood cells, and individuals, who have a history of cancer treatment are at an increased risk of developing it. After finding her sister was a perfect match, she had a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Jeff Hordley

Jeff, who is known for playing Cain Dingle in Emmerdale, has been fighting a chronic illness since 1996. As an ambassador for Crohn’s & Colitis UK, he has been raising awareness about Crohn’s disease since 2009, as both he and his mother (who has since passed away) have this condition. Crohn’s disease causes inflammation of the digestive system, and in an interview, the actor expressed his fear that this might end his acting career. Fortunately, he has been able to continue acting after his surgery, along with medication and diet management.

George Clooney

In 2005, while filming for Syriana, George Clooney met with an accident that resulted in a broken spine and ongoing leakage of spinal fluid. Because of this, he struggles with severe chronic pain and sometimes struggles to sleep. The actor revealed that he has taken several highly addictive prescription medications over the years and still the pain is unbearable and he feels that it will never fully go. Although it is under control, George remains one of the 116 million Americans who suffer from intense chronic pain.

Michael Phelps

Former swimmer Michael Phelps suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The Olympic gold superstar was diagnosed with this condition when he was 9-year-old. Following his diagnosis, he began taking stimulants and learned behavioral modification techniques that helped him stay focused. To cope with it, he utilizes cognitive behavior therapy. Sports is known to be a great way for patients with this condition to maintain mental balance, and Michael was going the right way.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been diagnosed with psoriasis, an autoimmune disorder that affects over 7.5 million Americans. The reality television personality and businesswoman had revealed in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that her career involves doing campaigns and swimsuit photo shoots. She expressed that often people don’t understand the pressure she feels to look perfect. She added that if she gains even a pound, it becomes headline and can’t even imagine how the tabloids would react if they saw all the spots on her skin. This condition is incurable, however, people with psoriasis find relief through prescription lotions and creams. It is believed to be hereditary, and Kim noted that her mother also has this condition.

Jim Carry

Did you ever think that the energetic slapstick performer Jim Carry struggles with depression? In an interview with 60 Minutes, the actor, who is known for great comedic timing, revealed that he took Prozac to combat the symptoms for a long time and noted that it might have helped him temporarily. He shared that although many people remain on it indefinitely, he eventually had to stop taking it as he realized that everything was just okay.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Elisabeth Hasselbeck suffers from Celiac disease. As per statistics, approximately 1 in 133 Americans or about 1% of the population suffer from this autoimmune condition that leads to various digestive issues. Like many people with this disorder, she learned to prepare and eat gluten-free food, as gluten made her seriously ill. In 2012, she published Deliciously G-Free book that contained a collection of her favorite gluten-free recipes. In an episode of the talk show The View, which she co-hosted until 2013, she revealed that no matter what she ate, she would experience cramps, terrible indigestion, diarrhoea or all of them simultaneously.

Mick Mars

Mick Mars AKA Robert Alan Deal, the lead guitarist and co-founder of Mötley Crüe, suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, which is a type of chronic arthritis. Approximately, 129 out of 100,000 Americans suffer from this disorder that affects bones, joints and the base of the spine. The guitarist told to CBS Radio in Boston that he considers the pain from his condition as a hassle more than an illness. He mentioned that although he has days that are worse and always experiences pain in his hips, he views it more of an inconvenience, stating that he doesn’t feel sick.

Jack Osbourne

In 2012, just two weeks after welcoming his first child, Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In an interview with CBS’ The Talk, he revealed that he had been experiencing symptoms such as bladder and stomach issues, temporary vision loss and numbness and tingling in his leg for several years before his diagnosis.

Bill Clinton

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton faced heart problems for a long time. Nearly 10 years ago, he had a quadruple bypass surgery. In 2010, an emergency surgery was conducted to clear a blocked artery. He also had two stents placed in his heart to prevent further blockage. He has a history of unhealthy eating. However, in recent years, he has changed his eating habits and opted for a healthier diet and lost weight.

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas suffered from throat cancer (stage 4), and underwent treatment for the same in 2010. Although the actor successfully completed the treatment, he stated that there is always a chance that it could come back and would require monthly screenings. He linked his cancer to stress, his past struggles with alcohol and heavy smoking. In 2013, he clarified that he suffered from tongue cancer and not throat cancer, and that he had announced it was throat cancer on his physician’s advice.

Christy Turlington

After her father passed away from smoking-related cancer, the former supermodel quit smoking and became a spokesperson for emphysema. Christy also underwent screening to raise awareness, during which she discovered that she was in the early stages of the disease. Although she had quit smoking, the damage to her lungs was already done and irreversible.

Padma Lakshmi

At the age of 36, Padma was diagnosed with endometriosis. Since then, the Indian-American media personality has been focusing on raising awareness, promoting education and supporting research on the disease through her nonprofit organization, the Endometriosis Foundation of America, which she co-founded.

Magic Johnson

The former basketball player and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner announced in 1991 that he had contracted HIV, and has been living and thriving with the disease for over 25 years. To raise funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS, the NBA legend formed the Magic Johnson Foundation. In 2013, the retired basketball player revealed to CBS News that he takes three medications daily to manage the condition and has taken necessary steps to manage his condition, emphasizing that by doing so, it is possible to live a long life, and stressed the importance of early detection.

Toni Braxton

In 2010, at the 8th Annual Lupus LA Bag Ladies Luncheon, Toni announced about her illness. In 2016, the Grammy-winning R&B artist was hospitalized five days before The Hits Tour due to complications with lupus and had to cancel the tour’s first two dates. Due to her condition, Toni suffered from several heart issues, including blood clots and narrowing of the blood vessels in her heart.

Michael J. Fox

Five years after his diagnosis, he went public about his Parkinson’s disease in 1998. Since then, the actor has been raising funds for medical research and raising awareness about this neurodegenerative disorder. In 2000, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. In a 2006 interview with CBS Evening News, Michael felt privileged to make a difference. However, he acknowledged that dealing with Parkinson’s wasn’t easy.

Michele Bachmann

During her campaign in 2011, news about Michele’s chronic migraines stirred controversy as her political views. Some reports claimed that her migraines often leave her unable to function and sometimes require hospitalization. However, while campaigning, the Minnesota Republican congresswoman said that nearly 30 million other Americans suffer from migraines, which are controlled with medication and reassured that she wouldn’t let her condition impact her job.

Montel Williams

Host and actor Montel Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, nearly two decades after struggling with its symptoms. He founded the Montel Williams MS Foundation, a nonprofit organization to focus on raising awareness and fund for its research.

Masta Ace

In 1999, Masta felt something was off as he experienced a strange sensation in his left arm and part of his neck, as if they were asleep. He also temporarily lost the vision in his left eye, which lasted for a month before it returned. It was in 2000 that he went for a detailed check-up and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. However, the rapper and producer didn’t reveal to the public until 2013, when his medicine syringes and vials were discovered while on a tour.

Bret Michaels

Bret was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 6. The frontman of rock band Poison also experienced a brain hemorrhage, which doctors believe was related to his diabetes. In 2010, Bret was hospitalized, and doctors discovered that he had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a hole in the heart, which was operable and treatable, and his doctors believed they had identified the cause of the transient ischemic attack (TIA) or warning stroke.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar

In 2009, the NBA legend revealed that he was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow, in 2008, and has managed the condition by taking oral medication daily. In 2011, he shared that his cancer was currently at an absolute minimum. Kareen is a spokesman for Novartis, the company which produces the medication for cancer.

Frankie Muniz

In 2012, the actor was hospitalized after experiencing a suspected transient ischemic attack, and the following year, he had a second attack. Apparently, Frankie suffered from amnesia, which was thought to be partially caused by multiple concussions. However, in 2021, during a podcast, he clarified that the mini-strokes were actually a misdiagnosis and that he was instead suffering from migraine auras, and rubbished the reports of amnesia.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne has epilepsy and has been candid about the multiple seizures she has experienced because of the same. Due to his health issues, the rapper had to cancel several performances.

Selena Gomez

Selena was diagnosed with Lupus somewhere between 2012 and 2014. In 2015, the pop star confirmed the same and canceled her tour to enter rehab for chemotherapy. In 2016, she canceled another tour due to anxiety, panic attacks and depression related to her condition. She also revealed that she had to undergo a kidney transplant to save her life. The singer has been open about her struggles with lupus.

Nick Cannon

Nick has been candid about his battle with Lupus and talked about how he has changed his lifestyle to prevent hospitalization due to complications from the disease. In 2012, he revealed that his kidney issues were related to his condition.

Anthony Anderson

In 2002, Anthony Anderson was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and had to make some important lifestyle changes to keep his blood sugar levels under control. He revealed in an interview that it is all about making smart choices, eating better and being a bit more active and conscious about what he is eating. The actor has also been active in diabetes awareness.

Nick Jonas

Nick was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was just 13 years old, in 2015. The singer and actor has been actively raising awareness for the condition through his work with the charity organization Beyond Type 1.

Sarah Hyland

The actress was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia when she was a child and had a kidney transplant from her father in April 2012. But that kidney failed, and she had to undergo another kidney transplant in 2017, this time with a kidney donated by her younger brother. Sarah has often talked about her challenges with her chronic kidney condition that leads to the development of painful cysts in her kidneys.

Alec Baldwin

Alec has been open about his struggle with Lyme disease, which he contracted after being bitten by a deer tick about 20 years ago. He revealed that he was confined to bed due to cold sweats, joint pain and exhaustion after being bitten by multiple ticks. The actor shared that he still gets “inexplicable” joint pain even today.

Charlie Sheen

The actor revealed he was HIV-positive in 2015, which was diagnosed about four years earlier. In an interview, he called it three hard letters to absorb. He manages his condition by taking a combination of three antiretroviral drugs.

Bella Hadid

In 2012, the model, along with her mother and brother, was diagnosed with Chronic Lyme disease. During her high school days, she was diagnosed with ADHD and struggled to focus. She has also been open about her battle with Lyme disease and revealed that it was challenging due to constant fatigue, brain fog and being bedridden for days at a time.

Pete Davidson

At the age of 17 or 18, Pete was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and received therapy for the same. He revealed that he had stomach pain and was not able to eat and used medical marijuana for pain management and recreationally. However, in 2017, he announced that he quit drugs. Initially, he assumed that the personal and emotional problems were because of marijuana use, but later found that it was because of newly diagnosed borderline personality disorder, for which he has been receiving treatment ever since.

Lena Dunham

The actress suffered from endometriosis, and due to the complications and internal bleeding, she had to get her cervix and uterus surgically removed.

Selma Blair

In 2018, Selma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In an interview with Vogue, she shared about her struggles and revealed that the late diagnosis worsened her condition, because of which she was heavily medicated. She also shared her experiences in her memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

Wendy Williams

In 2018, the talk show host revealed that she has Graves’ disease, which leads to hyperthyroidism, a condition she had been diagnosed with almost two decades prior. In 2023, Windy retired from public life following her diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, six years after she was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. As an Ambassador and Spokesperson for the Sjögren Syndrome Foundation’s National Awareness, she has been actively raising awareness and funds for research and treatment. In 2019, she disclosed her diagnosis of lupus.

Dan Reynolds

During a concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in 2015, the singer announced that he suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic inflammatory condition of the joints that causes severe pain. In 2016, he partnered with Novartis’ ThisASLife to raise awareness about the disease. He had revealed that he had to see a therapist, as he had been suffering from depression for the past two years.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle suffers from the chronic illness Adenomyosis, in which endometrial tissue grows into the uterine wall and is associated with fertility problems. The actress has been open about it and has revealed that she suffered eight-nine miscarriages and struggled to conceive.

Gina Rodriguez

At the age of 19, Gina was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a thyroid condition that causes symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, joint pain and memory issues.

Mariah Carey

In 2001, Mariah was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but revealed the same in 2018. The Grammy award-winning singer shared that she is getting therapy and taking medications for bipolar II disorder, which includes symptoms like hypomania and episodes of depression.